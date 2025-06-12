Best Budget Bites: $8.79 Bacon 3 Cheesesteak From Charleys Cheesesteaks

Racket collaborated with the Bethel University Arts + Culture Reporting class to produce the stories you'll read this week. Our editors worked with students, mostly juniors and seniors, to develop ideas, source stories, and edit them for the enjoyment of readers. Feel free to seek out these young journalists, photojournalists, and graphic designers to fill your internships and jobs. They like to get paid for their work, and thanks to Racket members and a grant from Bethel, they got cashed out for these pieces. Enjoy!

The cost of things these days? Far too expensive! Tariffs, labor, giddy price gouging from proprietors large and small—the boring factors are too numerous to count. To protect our readers, Racket launched the Best Budget Bites series, where we’ll showcase a toothsome, wallet-friendly food item that’ll actually fill you up. Have a nomination? Hit us up: tips@racketmn.com.

What: Bacon 3 Cheese Steak

Where: Charleys Cheesesteaks, 3001 White Bear Ave., St. Paul

Cost: $8.79

Availability: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mon.-Sat.; noon to 6 p.m. Sun.

The year is 2021, and a young private at Fort Benning, Georgia, has received his first day pass. For one blessed Saturday, he is allowed to leave the military base. As he ventures out to the unknown mall that's just a taxi ride away, there's a cornucopia of food choices, but one above all stands out to him: Charleys Cheesesteaks. The smell draws him in with hunger and curiosity.

But he doesn't choose just any sandwich. He must have the Bacon 3 Cheesesteak. A nicely seasoned and grilled steak, topped with crispy bacon, melted under a blanket of provolone, Swiss, and cheddar cheese. So that's where the "3" in the name comes from! Complementing these ingredients are lettuce and tomato, and it's all sautéed under a healthy amount of mayonnaise and served on the signature Charleys toasted roll.

The first bite is an overload of flavor, the best BLT you’ve ever tasted. For the low price of $8.79, with enough to feed a grown soldier. And at only 550 calories, you don't have to hate yourself after eating the whole thing. If you’re feeling adventurous, there is a larger option for $14.29 that'll provide enough leftovers for at least one dinner.

Then the heartbreak. The year is 2022, and basic training is over. The soldier is sent home to Lakeville, Minnesota, and for weeks, he craves the warm embrace of the Bacon 3 Cheesesteak. The nostalgia is killing him, the memory of how it tasted. Founded 39 years ago, Charleys has expanded to around 600 locations—but is there one close enough to satisfy this National Guard member/Bethel student?

After a very thorough Google search, he discovers the Maplewood Mall in St. Paul boasts Minnesota's one and only Charleys Cheesesteaks. After a solid 30-minute happy dance, our brave soldier drove the treacherous 41 minutes from Lakeville. Was it worth it? If you could see the look on his face, you wouldn't have to ask.

Michael Harjo is a senior English major and art minor at Bethel University. He serves part-time in the Army National Guard. When he’s not in class or running around in the woods shooting, you can find him reading mystery books or writing poetry. Lately, he’s discovered Epic the Musical, and his roommate regrets it. He’s a freelance reporter for Bethel’s student newspaper, The Clarion. You can also find him with Bethel’s Improv group, the Intelephants. Harjo is seeking an internship in technical writing before graduating in December 2025.