Freeloader Friday: 71 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Ice sculptures in the garden. Courtesy Mia

FRIDAY

Ice Sculptures at Mia

In the spring, the Minneapolis Institute of Art invites florists to render its collection in flowers. And in the winter, folks are asked to recreate iconic pieces in another temporary format: ice. Starting Thursday, the museum’s garden will be filled with ice sculptures on display for as long as the weather permits. Featured pieces this year include a Shang Dynasty bronze owl, a Viking dragon boat, the perennial favorite Veiled Lady, and a work from the current “Gatsby at 100” exhibition. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Vigil of Mourning and Action for Renee Good, ICE Surge in Minnesota

Community members, clergy, and lawmakers collectively mourn and join together. 4-5:30 p.m. Minnesota State Capitol, outside mall and steps, 75 Rev Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul.

Friday Night Live

Cover tunes. 6-9 p.m. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

The One Hit Wonders

Cover tunes. 7-10 p.m. BlackStack Brewing, 755 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul.

Jasmine Warga

The New York Times-bestselling author discusses The Claiming: The Last Resort #2 with author Anne Ursu. 6 p.m. Red Balloon Bookshop, 891 Grand Ave., St. Paul.

Carved in Snow

Carved in Snow: Stories of Land & Legacy

A four-part series featuring large-scale snow sculptures at different parks created by Indigenous artist Heather Friedli. Mill Ruins Park, 425 W. River Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Fire and Ice Skating Party

With skating, hot chocolate, and a bonfire. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Armatage Park, 2500 W. 57th St., Minneapolis.

“Warmth”

A juried exhibition. The opening reception includes an artist’s talk with C. Fausto Cabrera at 6 p.m., vinyl tunes from DJ Megan O, and poetry from poet-in-residence Sara Dovre Wudali. 5:30-8 p.m. Cafe Marguerite, 300 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

CCU Friday Night Open Mic

It’s back! Read more about Comedy Corner Underground’s move and plans for the future here. 10 p.m. Whitey’s Old Town Saloon, 400 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Parry Lamont

With Charlie Roth. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Mae & the Guys

7-9 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Sweet Pea

With Dog Gamn, Real Dirty. 9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Do Not Crush, Danser, Oliver Phibes

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

David Bowie Vinyl Night

5:15-8 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Bambi Alexandra Band

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots–sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Laura Hanson, "National Debt"

SATURDAY

“National Debt”

Painter Laura Hanson explore the psychological and emotional “debt” of living in this modern hellish era. 6-9 p.m. Vine Arts Center, Ivy Building, 2637 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

ICE Out Minnesota

Rally and march. 1 p.m. Northwest Corner of Powderhorn Park (10th Ave. & 32nd St.), Minneapolis.

Clothing Swap After Dark

Bring things you no longer need and take stuff home you’ll actually use (donations not required to shop). Click here for more info. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. Eastside Co-op, 2551 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Free Admission Day at Historic Sites and Museums

On four Saturdays out of the year, the Minnesota Historical Society provides free admission to the state’s historic sites and museums. This Saturday, you can check out spots including Split Rock Lighthouse in Two Harbors, Forest History Center in Grand Rapids, the Mille Lacs Indian Museum in Onamia, the Mill City Museum in Minneapolis, the Minnesota History Center in St. Paul, Historic Fort Snelling in St. Paul, and the Oliver Kelley Farm in Elk River, all without dropping a dime. Except maybe on gas. And car snacks. And fun stuff from the gift shop. Find museum hours and more info here.—Em Cassel

Bitty Kitty Brigade Promo

“Feline Fantastica”

From those medieval cats with creepy human faces to this reclining cat with martini poster that I’m still kicking myself for missing on Facebook Marketplace, cats have gotta be one of the best art subjects out there. “Feline Fantastica” gets it—the show celebrating our furry, clawed, aloof friends returns for its third year this week. At the opening reception (noon to 8 p.m. Saturday) and closing reception (noon to 4 p.m. January 17) there will be treats from BlackBerry Bakery and, perhaps of more interest to the cat-obsessed among us, Bitty Kitty Brigade will be there with tiny baby kittens!!! You can pick up a "Pawsport" in the main gallery that’ll help guide you through the building. Noon to 8 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

“Minneapolis in Full Scale”

Two 60-inch-wide city portraits designed to transform a space by photographer William Drew. Noon to 8 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Liz Miller

“Atlas: Western Anthology”

Artist Liz Miller transforms roadside trash into art. 6-8 p.m. Kolman & Reeb Gallery, Studio 395, Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Second Saturday Open Studios at the California Building

Explore six floors of art. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. California Building, 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

TOGS Quilt Artists

A group show featuring 55 quilts. With acoustic tunes from Meat Raffle featuring Alex Parsons and Nate Uri at the reception. 5-8 p.m. 801 Gallery, 801 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis.

"Accumulative Reduction" 'Photogrammetry 3'

“Accumulative Reduction”

UPDATE: In respect for Renee Good and those impacted by ICE in our community the gallery will be closed this weekend with the opening reception moving to Jan. 17. New work by Betsy Ruth Byers and Emily Dzieweczynski exploring data and science without context. 6-8 p.m. Rosalux Gallery, 315 W. 48th St., Minneapolis.

Garden Glow, Crush Card, 1947



10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Voltage Controller



3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Adam & Ava Levy

7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Jeff Ray & the Stakes

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Manias Record Release Party

With Basement Apartment, Rebecca Lake Fritz. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Trellis

With Surrounded By Water. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

St. Paul Ski Club

St. Paul Ski Club Winter Central Division Tournament

Watch athletes race and jump. Find more info here. Noon. St. Paul Ski Club, 1210 Sterling St. S., Maplewood.

Low/No Pop-Up Bar at France 44

Sample mocktails, NA beers, and other low ABV options. 5-8 p.m. France 44 Wines & Spirits, 4351 France Ave. S., Minneapolis.



PK Mayo’s Eclectic Electric Quartet

Americana, roots, blues, and electric soul. 8-11:30 p.m. Shaws Bar and Grill, 1528 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Eisbock Release & Beer Poking

11 a.m. Northbound Smokehouse & Brewpub, 2716 E. 38th St., Minneapolis.

Hennepin County Fix-It Clinic

Bring something broken and learn how to fix it. Noon to 4 p.m. Brookview, 316 Brookview Pkwy. S., Golden Valley.

Mark Mraz

Rock tunes. 6-9 p.m. Bald Man Brewing Company, 2020 Silver Bell Rd., Eagan.

Art Beagle’s Back Up Band

7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Erin McCawley

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Irish Session Musicians

7 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Gus The Bard

7:30 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

FARMERS MARKETS

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Apr. 19. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Winter Farmers Market

9 a.m. to noon Jan. 10 & 24, Feb. 7 & 21, March 7 & 21, and Saturdays through April. Minneapolis Farmers Market Site, 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; find more info at mplsfarmersmarket.com.

St. Paul Indoor Farmers Market

Shopping in nature? Pffft. This one lets you shop for greens without the weather. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through April 18. 308 Prince St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Winter Market

Music, to-go eats, and produce. Other dates: Feb. 7, Mar. 14. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bachman's Lyndale, 6010 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis

Music Under Glass Visit Saint Paul

SUNDAY

Music Under Glass: Curt Obeda with Brian Z

Memphis/New Orleans blues. 4:30-6:30 p.m. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory, Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Dr., St. Paul.

The Smokin’ Section

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Emmy Woods and Friends

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Velahsa

Punk. With Jupiter Johnson, Mary Strand & the Garage. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Clawhammer Mike

With Dirt Don’t Hurt. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Huzzah! Under Pressure via FB

Tricycle Jousting

Are you jonesing for some jousting? While Ren Fest is months away, you can enjoy the next best thing in town at the very Ren Fest-coded Under Pressure Brewing. The stakes are very low here: Wooden poles have been swapped for pool noodles and you won’t be riding a mighty steed in the brewery. But like many beer-fueled activities, the sheer silliness is part of the charm. And everything is a little dumber (ergo, funnier) when you’re riding a tricycle. At Sunday’s event you can spectate or sign up to compete. And while costumes are encouraged, if you’re planning on jousting you’ll want to skip the royal capes and period-perfect dresses for obvious reasons. Free. Noon to 5 p.m. Under Pressure Brewing Company, 8808 Seventh Ave. N., Golden Valley; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

MetroSketchers Meetup

Bring art supplies and make art with fellow sketchers. Noon to 3 p.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Urban Expedition: Dakota Homeland

Featuring music, dance, crafts, and traditions. 1-3 p.m. Landmark Center, 75 Fifth St. W., St. Paul.

Kitten Snuggling

Meet adorable creatures from Rainbow Whiskers. 3-7 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Native Voices of Power Promo

“Native Voices of Power”

Featuring art, a Native market, and poetry. 5-8 p.m. F-O-K Studios, 3rd Floor Gallery, 106 W. Water St., St. Paul.

Nature Discovery Day: Frozen Friends

Learn how animals make it through the winter. With free snack and cocoa. 10 a.m. to noon. Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge, 3815 American Blvd. E, Bloomington.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Free movie and popcorn. 7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Open Jam

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Church of Cornbread

A weekly Cornbread Harris jam. 5-7 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Fawzia Khan

“Fragile State”

New works textile work by Fawzia Khan. 2-5 p.m. Form + Content Gallery, 201 N. Second St., Minneapolis.

Story Time

Free fun for kids while you drink. 10:30 a.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Sensory Friendly Sunday

This monthly event is designed for kids, teens, and adults with sensory processing differences, autism spectrum disorder, or developmental disabilities. The galleries will be closed to the general public, and there will be quiet spaces, fidgets, and sunglasses available. It’s free; but you’ll need to sign up at the Walker to reserve a time. 8 to 11 a.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.