Best Budget Bites: $3.89 Sausage + Egg + Cheese Breakfast Sandwich From Skyway Wok

The cost of things these days? Far too expensive! Tariffs, labor, giddy price gouging from proprietors large and small—the boring factors are too numerous to count. To protect our readers, Racket launched the Best Budget Bites series, where we’ll showcase a toothsome, wallet-friendly food item that’ll actually fill you up. Have a nomination? Hit us up: tips@racketmn.com.

What: Sausage + Egg + Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

Where: Skyway Wok, 250 Second Ave. S., Floor 2, Minneapolis

Availability: 7-9:30 a.m. Monday-Friday

Commerce at the Crossings is one of the odder buildings in downtown Minneapolis.

From the outside the shopping center looks… not unlike a correctional facility. “Am I allowed to be in here?” you might briefly wonder, tugging open the door on Second Avenue and half-expecting it will be locked. Inside, you’ll encounter empty, concrete-floored retail space after empty, concrete-floored retail space. Grays, browns, and beiges abound; it feels not entirely real, like you’ve been dropped into a level from GoldenEye 007 on N64.

But on the second floor, above it all, a warm, red sign offers some signs of life. “SKYWAY WOK,” the glowing neon reads, radiating with a warmth not seen down here on Chernobyl-evoking level one. It beckons you to the tiled staircase that leads to the Crossings’ second floor, where things are slightly more lively—there’s a dental clinic, a THC shop, a sandwich place, a store selling what appears to be an array of greeting cards, gift bags, and rocks. And then, there’s Skyway Wok and Skyway Pho, though only the former is open at this early morning hour.

Eery! Em Cassel

I’ve arrived at Skyway Wok in search of a surprising menu item: a legendarily cheap breakfast sandwich, available on weekdays between 7 and 9:30 a.m. A reader tipped us off about Skyway Wok’s breakfast last summer, when the menu of sandwiches topped out at just $2.99, a price point that prompted local video blogger Tim of Walking Minnesota to ask, “Best deal in the skyway?”

Like everything else, they’ve gone up slightly in price since then, but they’re still a steal (especially what with the cost of eggs these days), with no single sandwich going for more than $3.99. You can choose your protein—ham, chicken, bacon, sausage—and opt for cheese, or you can get a straight egg sandwich for $2.99. You also have the option to make your meal a combo or choose from a selection of sides; the six french toast sticks for $2.99 might be worthy of a Best Budget Bites entry of their own.

But it’s the breakfast sandwich I’m here for, specifically the $3.89 sausage, egg, and cheese. With an Egg McMuffin—the quick breakfast sammy standard to which all breakfast sandwiches are held—going for around $5.50 these days, I wanted to see how the more affordable version at Skyway Wok held up.

And oh, it holds up. Unlike the eggy puck that tops a McMuffin, here, you’re working with a fresh, folded egg, situated atop a soft, griddled English muffin (though you can also get toast or a bagel). The sausage patty is thinner and a bit more flavorful than its McD’s counterpart, commingling wonderfully with a slice of gooey American cheese. It’s served piping-hot, right outta the kitchen, and highly scarfable.

When we reached out to Skyway Wok breakfast sandwich acolyte Tim of Walking Minnesota, he had this to say:

“The sandwich is really solid for the price. It’s a no frills breakfast sandwich that’s great for what it is. You’re not gonna get the unique toppings, sauces, or serving styles you get at some of the places we’ve seen pop up over the last few years. What you will get is a decent sandwich at an awesome price. I view options like this as an essential part of any food scene.”

In an ideal world, this style of bodega egg sandwich would be available at every corner store—it’s all I’ve ever wanted since watching Birds of Prey several years ago—but hey, at least one downtown Minneapolis Chinese restaurant is making an excellent version.

And as for whether it’s the best breakfast deal in the skyway? It’s gotta be. Go ahead and see for yourself. Don’t let the liminal surroundings scare you off.

