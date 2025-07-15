Lotsa Great Local Release Shows in Your Complete Concert Calendar: July 15-21

Plenty to pick from in this week's gigs—the massive two-day Yacht Club alt-retro roundup for those of you who think you miss the '90s, BTS (not that BTS) and YLT for those of you who really do, two big shows at DIY space Flying V, and a weekend stacked with local release shows.

Built to Spill Lilah Edward + Melanie Radford

Tuesday, July 15

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Actor Observer with Sonic Sea Turtles, Tom’s Foolery, & Crush Card @ Amsterdam

Honey Please @ Bryant Square Park

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Maryna Krut with Red Thread @ Cedar Cultural Center

North Star Chorus & Parade of Quartets @ Como Lakeside Pavillion

The Baylor Project @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Tiny Tuesdays @ Eagles 34

Matt Hannah @ Father Hennepin Park

Flavor Jam @ Green Room

Igor & the Red Elvises with Black Widows @ Hook and Ladder

Hey Arlo @ Indeed Brewing

Jimmy Gefroh @ Loring Park

Sam Breckinridge @ Metronome Brewery

River City Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Grooves ft. DJ Jen-E @ Mortimer’s

Old Timey Music Session @ Padraig’s

Built to Spill and Yo La Tengo @ Palace Theatre—Really, what is there to say about this show? If you want to see a Built to Spill/Yo La Tengo double bill in 2025, you know exactly who you are. These two bands of indie lifers don’t even have new albums to plug. But BTS guitarslinger Doug Martsch has a great new (and young) rhythm section in Melanie Radford on bass and drummer Teresa Esguerra. They rocked the hell out of First Ave when celebrating the 30th anniversary of There’s Nothing Wrong With Love last year, and they also juiced up Martsch’s best new album in years, When the Wind Forgets Your Name. Yo La Tengo, of course, has had the same three members for over 30 years now. “A Yo La Tengo show has solidified into a tradition without calcifying into a ritual,” I wrote about their 2023 show at First Ave—if you’re on the fence, Really, what is there to say about this show? If you want to see a Built to Spill/Yo La Tengo double bill in 2025, you know exactly who you are. These two bands of indie lifers don’t even have new albums to plug. But BTS guitarslinger Doug Martsch has a great new (and young) rhythm section in Melanie Radford on bass and drummer Teresa Esguerra. They rocked the hell out of First Ave when celebrating the 30th anniversary of There’s Nothing Wrong With Love last year, and they also juiced up Martsch’s best new album in years, When the Wind Forgets Your Name. Yo La Tengo, of course, has had the same three members for over 30 years now. “A Yo La Tengo show has solidified into a tradition without calcifying into a ritual,” I wrote about their 2023 show at First Ave—if you’re on the fence, check out this setlist

New Band Night @ Palmer’s

DB Cooper @ Park Tavern

2w33dy, Spiritual Frenzy, Daisy Chains @ Soft Cult Studio

Ditch Pigeon and Friends @ Terminal Bar

July Conspiracy Series featuring the Beavers, Doug Otto and The Getaways @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Jack Klatt @ 331 Club

The New Havoline Supremes @ White Squirrel

Paper Chain @ White Squirrel

Sunny Duchess, Deletist, & Storm Coffee @ Zhora Darling

Yeison Landero Photo provided

Wednesday, July 16

7Horse @ Amsterdam

John Louis & Caitlin Robertson @ Aster Cafe

Peter Goggin Quintet @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

1 Mic, 1 Cable, 30 Minutes @ Carbone’s

Yeison Landero @ Cedar Cultural Center—The grandson of Colombia’s “King of Cumbia," Andrés Landero, Yeison L. has been dubbed “the heir of Cumbia”—quite a claim considering how that elastic genre’s family tree has branched out so in so many directions. But where his contemporaries have pushed cumbia into rock, hip-hop, and electronic styles, Landero the younger hews closer to his grandpa’s folkier sound. To hear him pump away on his accordion outside on the Cedar Plaza seems like an excellent way to while away an early evening in July. The grandson of Colombia’s “King of Cumbia," Andrés Landero, Yeison L. has been dubbed “the heir of Cumbia”—quite a claim considering how that elastic genre’s family tree has branched out so in so many directions. But where his contemporaries have pushed cumbia into rock, hip-hop, and electronic styles, Landero the younger hews closer to his grandpa’s folkier sound. To hear him pump away on his accordion outside on the Cedar Plaza seems like an excellent way to while away an early evening in July.

Time Room, American Cream Band, Fend @ Cloudland

Backman @ The Commons

Jazz on the Prairie Big Band @ Como Lakeside Pavillion

Keiko Matsui @ Dakota

Kitchen Patrol and Joe @ Day Block Brewing

Michael Grooves Band @ Driftwood

Miss Shannon’s Swing Night @ Eagles 34

Grant Peeples, with Mary Rancone @ Ginkgo Coffee

Ice Horse @ Icehouse

DJ Bootsy Ballins @ Icehouse

Atomic Beat @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Jack Knife and the Sharps @ Marjorie McNeely Conservatory

JazzWire Twin Cities Summit Show @ Metronome Brewery

Karaoke Blast with Chazz @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Mortiholics, Jack Swagger, Moonlit Mushroom, Chad Erickson @ Mortimer’s

101.1 K102 Secret Show @ Myth Live

The Swell Season @ Orpheum Theatre

Mary Cutrufello’s the New Havoline Supremes @ Palmer’s

Todd Rundgren @ Pantages Theatre

The Iceholes @ Park Tavern

Jennifer Lyn and the Groove Revival @ Parkway Theater

Oceanographer with National Park Svc and Finick @ Pilllar Forum

Groove Scenario @ Red Sea

Blue Ox, In the Company of Serpents, Cache, and Lungs @ 7th St Entry

Tower, CHEMSEXX, Texture Freq @ Seward Cafe

Swamp Poppas @ Schooner Tavern

Twin Town Strings @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Sweet Magnolia @ 331 Club

Hans Halstead, J'Mere. YG Solo, Rawtwhylah @ Underground Music Venue

St. Paul Mudsteppers @ White Squirrel

Flicker with Lent & Bright Young Things @ White Squirrel

Zeta, Quail, & Popstar @ Zhora Darling

Haywire YouTube

Thursday, July 17

V2R Takeover @ Abi’s

Shelby Marshall @ Acadia

Jaspar Lepak & Zippy Laske @ Aster Cafe

Dave Sewelson/Matt Hollenberg/Steve Hirsh @ Berlin

Dealdrugger @ Berlin

Pumps & Pearls @ Black Hart

Karaoke @ Boardwalk

Echo Trail @ Bryant Square Park

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Shamarr Allen @ Cedar Cultural Center

Real Numbers, Tom Henry, Quinn A. Robinson @ Cloudland

Robos @ The Commons

Storytellers: The Great Songs of Billy Joel, Paul Simon, and Jim Croce @ Crooners

The Kenny Reichert Quartet @ Crooners

The Belfast Cowboys @ Crooners

Rogue Valley @ Dakota

Guys Who Used to Work Together, Chris Davies and the Afterparty @ Driftwood

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Perv Goggles, DeBlitzed, Vice Chair @ Eagles 34

3BallMTY with DJ Cristian Baca @ First Avenue

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band with Brit Taylor @ Fitzgerald Theater

Haywire, Dose, Identity Crisis, Sleeper Cell, SuckerPunch, Bound By Unity @ Flying V—As you may have As you may have read here , Flying V in northeast Minneapolis is quickly becoming a focal point for local hardcore. And now touring bands are noticing, with Boston’s Haywire making a stop as part of their mammoth 71-date (!) tour, supported by a slew of fierce Minnesota bands.

Vinyl Night @ Gambit

Bug Hunter and the Narcissist Cookbook @ Granada

Snapped Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

Greenway Buskers @ Ginkgo Coffee

Grain Trio feat. Kevin Gastonguay and Aby Wolf @ Icehouse

Slam Academy @ Indeed Brewing

Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar

Annie and the Bang Bang with Maria and the Coins @ Mears Park

Jessie Street Band @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Dark Click with Curtiss A @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Young Relics @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone @ Orchestra Hall

Riddim Driven with DJ I Roach @ Palmer’s

American Bootleg @ Park Tavern

Heavy Diamond Ring with Dot Operator @ Pilllar Forum

2428, Danser @ Schooner Tavern

Radiochurch with Emily Rhea and Juliet Farmer @ 7th St Entry

Debbie Anthony @ 318 Cafe

Cross Pollination with Knife Emoji, Plumstar, Lion Or Gazelle @ 331 Club

Emery with Have Mercy and Good Terms @ Turf Club

SYFN, Weeklong Weekend, and Silent Monday @ Underground Music

Dale Watson and His Lone Stars @ Uptown VFW

Devaney & Friends @ White Squirrel

Crush Scene with Sylvia Dieken @ White Squirrel

Little Man, Savage Moods, & Silverteens @ Zhora Darling

7L

Friday, July 18

7L with Joogornot, Wyfy, Nothingxhurts, Optns, Kat Von Dutchess @ Abi’s—Did you know Abi’s has DJ nights now? Every week the Salvadoran restaurant holds an event called Takeover Thursdays, and this week is no exception (see Thursday’s listings above). But they've got a special event for tonight with dubstep duo 7L—not the hip-hop producer who worked alongside Esoteric, my fellow Czarface fans, but "a destructive force when summoned into the Earth Realm." Hey, that's where I live! I’ve been a fan of Abi's food since they were still located near Lake and Bloomington, and I’ve been a little concerned about how easy it can be to get a table, so I'm glad they're cementing their place in the community. Did you know Abi’s has DJ nights now? Every week the Salvadoran restaurant holds an event called Takeover Thursdays, and this week is no exception (see Thursday’s listings above). But they've got a special event for tonight with dubstep duo 7L—not the hip-hop producer who worked alongside Esoteric, my fellow Czarface fans, but "a destructive force when summoned into the Earth Realm." Hey, that's where I live! I’ve been a fan of Abi's food since they were still located near Lake and Bloomington, and I’ve been a little concerned about how easy it can be to get a table, so I'm glad they're cementing their place in the community.

Duck Bomb @ Acadia

90s Dance Party with DJ Dimitry Killstorm @ Amsterdam

Follow the Firefly @ Aster Cafe

No Thanks @ Bar Fly

Charlie Bruber & Jack Barrett @ Berlin

Steve Kenny Quintet @ Berlin

TML @ Berlin

Dragged Out @ Black Hart

Anderson Daniels, DJ D-Mil, the White Keys @ Boardwalk

Billy Johnson & the Hill Cats with Coolidge @ Bunker’s

Local Dope $#%T @ Can Can Wonderland

Ryan Smith @ Carbone’s

Scared of Chaka, Greg Wheeler and the Plly Mall Cops, Bermuda Squares @ Cloudland—None more Gen X named, Scared of Chaka are Albuquerque punks from the ’90s who worked on the garage side of the punk street and influenced a messload of younger scrappers to follow their path. Once they split up, singer Dave Hernandez wound up playing bass on and off in the Shins, but now they’re back on the road with something they’re hesitant to call a reunion tour. On each of their two nights at Cloudland, they're supported by fellow garageophiles (Greg Wheeler and the Poly Mall Cops from Des Moines tonight, Chinese Telephones outta Milwaukee tomorrow) and killer local bands (tonight Bermuda Squares, who specialize in "clever pop for dumdums," and tomorrow Makin’ Out, whose Living in a Glass House is one of my favorite local 2025 releases). None more Gen X named, Scared of Chaka are Albuquerque punks from the ’90s who worked on the garage side of the punk street and influenced a messload of younger scrappers to follow their path. Once they split up, singer Dave Hernandez wound up playing bass on and off in the Shins, but now they’re back on the road with something they’re hesitant to call a reunion tour. On each of their two nights at Cloudland, they're supported by fellow garageophiles (Greg Wheeler and the Poly Mall Cops from Des Moines tonight, Chinese Telephones outta Milwaukee tomorrow) and killer local bands (tonight Bermuda Squares, who specialize in "clever pop for dumdums," and tomorrow Makin’ Out, whose Living in a Glass House is one of my favorite local 2025 releases).

Jennifer Marie @ Crooners

Reid Kennedy Trio ft. Rachel Holder @ Crooners

Tori Holub @ Crooners

The Four Freshman @ Crooners

Patti Austin @ Dakota

Emo Daycare (Reunion) with *Splash* and Ditch Pigeon @ Day Block Brewing

Leviathan, Blank Slate Gossamer @ Driftwood

Mechanix @ Eagles 34

Phase Meridian, Intrinsic, Doppelganger, And I Found a Way @ Eagles 34

Rich Larson & Friends, Clara Rose @ 50th and France

Venus Yevu @ Ginkgo Coffee

WUB CLUB: Vol. 2 - SCHMUX @ Green Room

Chastity Brown with Anna Devine @ Hook and Ladder

Hipshaker MPLS @ Hook and Ladder

XINA (Album Release) with Freaque @ Icehouse—“I want to take you deep into presence, into reflection, into the world of IRON X, the Spiritual Awakening of the Self-Identified,” is how XINA speaks of this multimedia show, with typically allusive grandeur. More prosaically, this is a release party for XINA’s new EP, IRON X, 20 minutes of shapeshifting vocals writhing around squelchy beats ideal for those of us who find FKA Twigs too delicate. There will be dance. There will be film. There will be A Lot. “I want to take you deep into presence, into reflection, into the world of IRON X, the Spiritual Awakening of the Self-Identified,” is how XINA speaks of this multimedia show, with typically allusive grandeur. More prosaically, this is a release party for XINA’s new EP, IRON X, 20 minutes of shapeshifting vocals writhing around squelchy beats ideal for those of us who find FKA Twigs too delicate. There will be dance. There will be film. There will be A Lot.

The Court Revelers @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Tsimba X Thred @ The Loft

Wicked Garden @ Mainstreet Bar

Fat Chance Jug Band @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Ray Covington @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Rujen, Good Doom, Ciao Bello, Embahn @ Mortimer’s

DJ Diesel @ Mystic Lake

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone @ Orchestra Hall

Donell Jones, Keke Wyatt, & Carl Thomas @ Orpheum Theatre

Bonnie Drunken Lad @ Padraig’s

Les Myroid @ Padraig’s

Ameen Taahir, QT?, Lil Tank, Solana, JustHANO, RZ Shahid, and DJ Minnie Blanco @ Palmer’s

Steely Dane @ Parkway Theater

Miracle Blood with Baumgardner, Strange Fuzz, and Small Animal Hospital @ Pilllar Forum

Jimmi and the Band of Souls @ Schooner Tavern

Laney Jones and the Spirits @ 7th St Entry

INAARA, Gauze, Echo Signal @ Terminal Bar

Jon Garon & The Prairie Ferrets with Richard Kriehn @ 318 Cafe

third date, Bunny Blood, Dog Gamn @ 331 Club

SIFYN, Odds of an Afterthought @ Underground Music

Feral Dance @ Uptown VFW

Chris Holm & Friends @ White Squirrel

Pretty Pretty Please with Sammie Jean Cohen & Allison Dig @ White Squirrel

ExactlyNo, Tender Comrade, Too Late, But Still, & Align @ Zhora Darling

Mati Instagram

Saturday, July 19

Unattractive Giant Monster @ Acadia

The Falisafe with VIA, The Modern Era, & The Montoya Machine @ Amsterdam

Brady Grey @ Aster Cafe

Raspberry Festival Rooftop DJ @ Bear Cave Brewing

Patrick Adkins & Ryan Garmoe @ Berlin

Abebi Stafford (Album Release) @ Berlin

Echo @ Berlin

Hipshaker Presents Worldwide Discotheque @ Black Hart

DJ YS @ Boardwalk

The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Bunker’s

VonOff1700 @ Cabooze

Juliet Catherine @ Carbone’s

The Chronic Trio @ Carbone’s

Endless Summer with Maud Hixson @ Crooners

Lori Dokken @ Crooners

Dizzy feat. Tommy Barbarella @ Crooners

One World: A Tribute to Sting and the Police @ Crooners

The Fabulous Hackmasters, Calavro @ Driftwood

Patti Austin @ Dakota

The Bill Platten Trio @ Dusty’s

Towering Abomination, Frontal Assault, Glutton for Punishment @ Eagles 34

Hudson Westbrook @ Fillmore

Can't Feel My Face: 2010s Dance Party @ Fine Line

Murder by Death with Laura Jane Grace @ First Avenue

Brady Uekert @ Gambit

BED BY 10PM - 30+Daytime Clubbing @ Green Room

Minnesota Yacht Club @ Harriet Island—Do you remember the ‘90s? Festival bookers are betting big that the generation with the most disposable income (or, failing that, the most torpedoed dreams of saving for home ownership) have love for Clinton-era music, because that’s the dominating trend for fests like the second-annual Yacht Club. This year promoter C3 Presents (Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits) deviated from the format with the top-of-bill acts for opening day, the inexplicably popular Hozier and the appropriately popular Alabama Shakes, followed by Train (yeesh!), Sheryl Crow (sure!), and Father John Misty (new album, Mahashmashana, rocks). Saturday brings headliners Fall Out Boy and Weezer, two deathless holdouts from rock’s last commercially viable period, and then you’ve got O.A.R., Remi Wolf, Cory Wong, Silversun Pickups, and Minneapolis-launched synthy emo stars Motion City Soundtrack. Finally, on Sunday, the reliably rocking Green Day co-headline with Sublime, which is now fronted by the surviving son of the original frontman, Bradley Nowell; 311, Garbage, Beach Bunny, the Beaches, and Blind Melon round out perhaps the fest’s deepest day. Among the locals scattered throughout Minnesota Yacht Club: Mike Kota, Maygen & the Birdwatcher, Raffaella, Laamar, and Landon Conrath.—Jay Boller Do you remember the ‘90s? Festival bookers are betting big that the generation with the most disposable income (or, failing that, the most torpedoed dreams of saving for home ownership) have love for Clinton-era music, because that’s the dominating trend for fests like the second-annual Yacht Club. This year promoter C3 Presents (Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits) deviated from the format with the top-of-bill acts for opening day, the inexplicably popular Hozier and the appropriately popular Alabama Shakes, followed by Train (yeesh!), Sheryl Crow (sure!), and Father John Misty (new album, Mahashmashana, rocks). Saturday brings headliners Fall Out Boy and Weezer, two deathless holdouts from rock’s last commercially viable period, and then you’ve got O.A.R., Remi Wolf, Cory Wong, Silversun Pickups, and Minneapolis-launched synthy emo stars Motion City Soundtrack. Finally, on Sunday, the reliably rocking Green Day co-headline with Sublime, which is now fronted by the surviving son of the original frontman, Bradley Nowell; 311, Garbage, Beach Bunny, the Beaches, and Blind Melon round out perhaps the fest’s deepest day. Among the locals scattered throughout Minnesota Yacht Club: Mike Kota, Maygen & the Birdwatcher, Raffaella, Laamar, and Landon Conrath.

Our House: The Music Of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young with Taming The Tiger @ Hook and Ladder

Mareyes, CB., and TJD @ Icehouse

DJ Tricky Miki @ Icehouse

Louie Schurrer and Gary Denbow @ Jazz Central

Codd Dubz with Sqishi @ The Loft

Rolling Stoners @ Mainstreet Bar

Jaybee and the Routine @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Bryan Angeles @ Modist Brewing

Tannins, Curve, Zero Place, Vinyl with The Drift @ Mortimers

Joshua Schmidt Duo @ Mystic Lake

2025 Tour Lao-Hmong @ Myth Live

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone @ Orchestra Hall

Tyler Herwig @ Padraig’s

WRRC, Loss Leader, Atomic Lights, Rad Owl, Lutheran Heat, the Strait A’s @ Palmer’s

Twin Cities Trans Mutual Aid with Gothess, Dana Kazuko, DJ Dazzle, Serotinous @ Pilllar Forum

Erin McCawley’s Harrison Street Band @ Schooner Tavern

Mati (Album Release) with Orlando & the Rumors and Morgan McCarthy @ 7th St Entry—Some Can Relate, out this week, may be this Ethiopian-born Minnesotan's full-length debut, but his preceding EP's were hardly slapdash. Still, you can hear his tuneful flow maturing on his characteristically introspective advance tracks "Different" and "Say." Smooth R&B throwbacks Orlando & the Rumors and singer/rapper Morgan McCarthy round out a solid local lineup. Some Can Relate, out this week, may be this Ethiopian-born Minnesotan's full-length debut, but his preceding EP's were hardly slapdash. Still, you can hear his tuneful flow maturing on his characteristically introspective advance tracks "Different" and "Say." Smooth R&B throwbacks Orlando & the Rumors and singer/rapper Morgan McCarthy round out a solid local lineup.

Whenthedustsettles, Townsquaremassacre, No longer dreaming, By will alone, Six minutes of shit, Her castle @ Seward Cafe

Storm Coffee, New Age Phonograph, Chief Opossum @ Terminal Bar

Michael Shynes @ 318 Cafe

The Crimson Boys, Porch Knights @ 331 Club

Bachman-Turner Overdrive and the Marshall Tucker Band @ Treasure Island Amphitheater

Corsair, Lapse of Fate, The Lamellas @ Underground Music

DJ Jake Rudh @ Uptown VFW

Lucinda Williams Tribute with Carolyn Young & The East Lake Jazz Workshop @ White Squirrel

Jeff Becker Band @ White Squirrel

Boozewa with Husband Lost At Sea & new confusion @ Zhora Darling

KillUsOnline Photo provided

Sunday, July 20

Musettikka @ Acadia

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Ella Grace (feat. Kenny Reichert) @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Noise Party Vol. 11 @ Cedar Cultural Center

Stan Big Bone Band @ Como Lakeside Pavillion

Feeling Groovy: Simon & Garfunkel Tribute @ Crooners

The Zacc Harris Group @ Crooners

Cate Fierro Performs Sade @ Crooners

Greats Gone 2 Soon Presents: The Men of Motown @ Dakota

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Bon Mosher @ Eagles 34

Sam Barber with barrett @ First Avenue

KillUsOnline (Album Release), Falling with Scissors, Sunny Mondays, Sustained Critical Injury @ Flying V— Two Flying V shows in one week! Just wanted to note that this is a very cool place for a band with I guess you could call "mainstream scene rep" (i.e., the Current knows who they are) to have a release show at a DIY space. On What You Get Away With, these rap-rock revivalists continue to rage against machines (no word on whether they publish zines), and they reliably bring in the noise and bring in the funk live. This doubles as a 30th birthday for “Anna B,” and though I’m not acquainted I congratulate her on aging out of her 20s. Two Flying V shows in one week! Just wanted to note that this is a very cool place for a band with I guess you could call "mainstream scene rep" (i.e., the Current knows who they are) to have a release show at a DIY space. On What You Get Away With, these rap-rock revivalists continue to rage against machines (no word on whether they publish zines), and they reliably bring in the noise and bring in the funk live. This doubles as a 30th birthday for “Anna B,” and though I’m not acquainted I congratulate her on aging out of her 20s.

Minnesota Yacht Club @ Harriet Island —See Saturday’s listings.

A Night of Classic Soul @ Hewing Rooftop

The Bong Show 8.0 @ Hook and Ladder

JazzWire Summit Finale Concert @ Icehouse

Night Shift Dance Party @ Icehouse

Overdressed Duo @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Minneapolis Pops @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Ghost Kitchen, Kurt Russell's Muscles, Fumbler @ Mortimer’s

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone @ Orchestra Hall

Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s

West Bank Social Club @ Palmer’s

The Okee Dokee Brothers @ The R.O.C.

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Ace Monroe with Sunflower Fox & The Chicken Leg @ 7th St Entry

Eleven Degenerates @ 331 Club

Switchyard @ 331 Club

Pat Donohue @ 331 Club

American Aquarium with Kristina Murray @ Turf Club

On Hiatus and January @ Underground Music

Railroad Earth and Yonder Mountain String Band @ Utepils Brewing

Cain & Co @ Water Works

The F*all, God Came From Space, VVolf Mask @ Zhora Darling

Oso Oso Photo provided

Monday, July 21

Andy Green, Brandon Jordahl @ Acadia



Twin Cities Trumpet Ensemble @ Como Lakeside Pavillion

Sarah Reich @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Queer Contra Dancing @ Eagles 34

Ryan Picone Quartet @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Cowaoke with Ben Moooker @ Palmer’s

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

“Womenfolk Presents” Kelley Smith, Megan Bee, and Mother Banjo @ 331 Club

Oso Oso @ Underground Music—Long Island Jade Lilitri is eternally beloved by Pitchfork, particularly critic Ian Cohen, who tells us that last year’s Life Till Bones is a “darker” addition to the Oso Oso catalogue. From my less-immersed vantage point, I hear choruses about ordinary relationship difficulties (“I got a lot to apologize for”) expressed simply but memorably, though it’s true that Lilitri does confess “I can’t be happy every day.” The horror! Long Island Jade Lilitri is eternally beloved by Pitchfork, particularly critic Ian Cohen, who tells us that last year’s Life Till Bones is a “darker” addition to the Oso Oso catalogue. From my less-immersed vantage point, I hear choruses about ordinary relationship difficulties (“I got a lot to apologize for”) expressed simply but memorably, though it’s true that Lilitri does confess “I can’t be happy every day.” The horror!

Acoustic Jam Session @ Utepils Brewing

Surrounded by Water, Black Flak Turquoise @ Zhora Darling