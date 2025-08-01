Freeloader Friday: 105 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, cost be damned, click here.

612Bike

FRIDAY

Bike-In Movie: Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure

Have you biked to a movie in the park this season? OK. Well, have you biked to a movie screening featuring a movie about a bike that you’ll watch from the back of a bike? This Friday, you can have the most meta night of the season. When the weather’s warm, 612bike hosts humble movie screenings off the back of their red cargo bike. Recent events have included My Neighbor Totoro and Napoleon Dynamite. This Friday’s show will celebrate the 40th anniversary of Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure, where Pee-Wee (RIP) goes on an epic hitchhike across the country in search of his stolen souped-up ‘50s Schwinn DX. Expect bouts of amnesia, biker gangs, Godzilla, and, of course, a trip to the Alamo. Free. 8:45 p.m. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

“Fired!”

In this group show artists explore the meaning of “firing,” both metaphorical and literal. 5-7 p.m. Chicago Avenue Fire Arts Center, 3749 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis.

Prix Fixe: Summer Pop-up

Junket: Tossed & Found hosts a vintage sale where the prices drop each day. Fri. is $10, Sat. is $5, and Sun. is $2. Noon to 8 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. Black Forest Inn Event Space, 9 E. 26th St., Minneapolis.

Open Skate

Join Twin Cities Skaters for an open skate with free rentals and disco jams from DJ Presto. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Fri. through September 26 (no skate Aug. 15 and Sep. 5). Rice Park, 109 W. Fourth St., St. Paul.

Remember the Titans

Dusk. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

The Rockin’ Iguanas

Blues rock. 7 p.m. Minnehaha Falls Park Pavilion, 4825 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Lovely Dark, StoLyette, Finess

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Zacc Harris Trio

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Kaitlin Cassady

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Hellseher

With Threads Electric, King Caesar. 9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Yam Haus

Rock. 7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

The Stella Vees

With Hurricane Harold, Dan Schwalbe. 8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Summer Concert Series: Beemer

Yacht rock. With Matthew Smith. 5:30-7:15 p.m. 50th & France, Edina.

"Alebrijes"

“ALEBRIJES: Keepers of the Island”

Alebrijes are a Mexico City folk-art tradition born out of a fever dream—literally. In 1936, artist Pedro Linares fell ill and found himself hallucinating a forest filled with magical creatures that were shouting “alebrijes!” at him. Once better, he knew that he had to recreate what he had experienced. Nearly 90 years later, Mexican artists continue this tradition, using papier-mâché to create beautifully surreal neon beasts—think chicken-fish-unicorns and butterfly-dog-frogs—ranging from four to 15 feet tall. This summer and fall, alebrijes will be at Raspberry Island thanks to four Mexico City-based artists who have created 16 large-scale papier-mâché sculptures for an installation organized by the Minnesota Latino Museum. You can venture through this colorful wonderland during the park’s regular hours (dawn to 11 p.m. daily). For more info, visit mnlatinomuseum.org/alebrijes. Raspberry Island, 2 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul. Through October 26—Jessica Armbruster

St. Anthony Village Fest

Neighborhood festivals? We got ‘em every weekend. But this party in St. Anthony Village is a little odd, and that makes it easy to appreciate. Sure, you’ve got your typical fun, including Friday’s big parade and Saturday’s carnival games, food trucks, and big ol’ beer garden (featuring Pryes!). But the folks organizing this thing aren’t afraid to weird things up, with a dead mobile-phone throw featuring heats for kids, teens, and adults (don’t worry, they will supply the phones). Or enter to win the partner-carrying contest, which is an 18+ race open teams of any gender (and any marital status). If that’s too strange for you, consider entering the normal-seeming bean bag or wiffleball tourneys. Free. 7-10 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to dusk Sat. Centric Park, 3503 Silver Lake Rd. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Saturday—Jessica Armbruster

Okáǧa Summer-Wind Celebration

Featuring live music from Dakota Wind Goodhouse and Jackie Bird, a Dakota plant walk, henna stamping, augmented reality art, an Indigenous summer market, and Native food trucks. 5-9 p.m. Battle Creek Regional Park, 2401 Upper Afton Rd. E., Maplewood.

University of North Dakota Signature

Student teams compete in a robotics tournament launching the VEX Robotics Competition season. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Mall of America, Huntington Bank Rotunda, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington.

Morgondopp/Morning Dip

Liz Stopka and ASI host this morning dip in the lake. 7:30 a.m. Fri. through Aug. 1. RSVP/find more info here. Cedar Lake East Beach, 2000 Upton Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Night Street Eats

Food trucks in a parking lot! 4:30-9 p.m. Fri. through Sep. 12. 1570–1590 White Bear Ave. & Hoyt Ave. E., St. Paul.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots—sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

House of Hope Market

1:15-5 p.m. Fri. through October 31. Hope Church, 760 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through October; 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Labor Day. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Minnehaha Regional Park

4-8 p.m. Fri. through August 29. 4801 S. Minnehaha Dr., Minneapolis; more info here.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fri. through October 31. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Nershfest 2021 Provided

SATURDAY

Nershfest

What is a Nersh and why are we festing it? Well, sounds like somebody (me) doesn’t know as much as they should about the String Cheese Incident. Bill Nershi plays guitar for the Incident, and 13 years ago some Minneapolis pals threw a backyard party that they named for him as a goof. As Nershfest grew, it expanded from backyards and expanded to breweries, and this is its first year at 56 Brewing. There will be bands: China Rider, the Orange Goodness, Saltydog, Heatbox & the Power Ups, and headliners Gully Boys, who just announced their new self-titled album is out this October. Kham Fu Dee, Brick Oven Bus, and Purple People Feeder are the food trucks on site this year, and there will also be Nersh merch (mersh?). Finally, this year’s new brew is “Nersheast Nectar” an Italian pilsner (hey, I just learned about those) that pours “at a certified ‘crushable’ status of 5% ABV.” Crush away, I guess! Free from noon to 4 p.m.; $10 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 Columbia Ave. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Legalized It

Featuring live glass blowing from Legacy Glassworks, THC discounts, glass and seed vendors, free munchies, a tie-dye station, “visuals,” and psych-rock all day from Weald, Majoon Travellers, Lykoi Fel, Erik's Iridescent Tent, Thunderbolt Pagoda, Comets ov Cupid, American Cream, and Flavor Crystals. 1-10 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Wax Appeal Record Exchange

Wax Appeal x HiFi PopUp for a dance music focused event with listening stations. Noon to 6 p.m. Mother Co., 198 N. 24th Ave., Minneapolis.

Lager Fest: Part 2

Featuring a shitton of lagers, plus tunes from The Pirate & Tipsy Mermaid. 6 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Garage Sale Get Down

Stophouse, Doomtree, and Bag Legends take over the parking lot with props, banners, and discounted gear. With Willie Wonka and Lazerbeak spinning tunes and live T-shirt printing on site. Noon to 5 p.m. Twin City Tees Parking Lot, 2501 Winter St. NE, Minneapolis.

Rondo Block Party Promo

Rondo Block Party

If Uptown Minneapolis and downtown St. Paul can’t make it, who can? Rondo can. In the late 1950s, various government entities built a freaking freeway through the neighborhood, devastating the bisected area for decades. Yet Rondo has persisted, and longtime residents, businesses, and new neighbors have come together to make sure it survives, and, more recently, thrived. They’ll be celebrating Rondo’s history and future this weekend with a day of community building and fun, including a food court, local market, and live music. Find more info at rondoblockparty.com. Free. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Rondo Commemorative Plaza, 820 Rondo Ave., St. Paul.—Jessica Armbruster

Open Streets NE

Last year marked Open Streets Minneapolis’s first run without its original organizers, Our Streets Minneapolis (now known as Our Streets MN). The results? Pretty mixed! While Lyndale Avenue’s event featured more cars than people, the Nicollet one a few blocks away was really lively. That said, 2025’s kickoff Open Streets in northeast Minneapolis looks like it will offer the kind of wander-around-until-something-grabs-ya vibes that make these things great. Things that might grab ya include lucha libre wrestlers, skateboarding demos, interactive art installations, and a resource market. Or find a spot to plant; there’ll be a beer garden, tons of food patios and trucks, and multiple music stages with sets from Obi Original and the Black Atlantics, Toussaint Morrison, the Bullfrogs, and others. Free. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Avenue NE, from 14th Street to Lowry Avenue, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

4th Annual Slavic Experience

Featuring food, music, fashion, art demonstrations, and more. Noon to 10 p.m. Sat.; noon to 8 p.m. Sun. The ROC, 3700 Monterey Dr., St. Louis Park.

Powderhorn Art

Powderhorn Art Fair

Well, it looks like the gang is really breaking up. For years the Loring Park, Powderhorn Park, and Uptown art festivals were scheduled on the same weekend and shared crowds. These days, Loring Park has opted to set up shop a week earlier while Uptown has rebranded as SoMi (South Minneapolis) Art Fair way over in Windom. This weekend, Powderhorn definitely has the edge over SoMi, with pretty paths to walk, lake views to enjoy while shopping, plenty of food trucks, and shady trees. Meanwhile SoMi, which takes place in a scorching parking lot, still has some stuff to figure out; last year’s event was drastically smaller than when it was in Uptown, with more people shopping for plants inside Bachman’s than wandering the lot. Let’s hope they invested in more shade this year. Free. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Powderhorn Park, 3400 15th Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Broken Clock's Member Appreciation Weekend

You don’t need to be a member to attend this three-day party, but it does score you special perks like raffle tickets. Other fun open to all include special beer releases, bar bingo on Fri., family-friendly fun and a screening of The Goonies on Sat., and live T-shirt printing and open jam sessions on Sun. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sun. Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative, 1712 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis.

Disco Energy Infusion

This family-friendly event features DJs spinning global sounds, from disco to house to Afrobeat. 2-9 p.m. Dutch Bar, 2512 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Fat Flea: Full Heart Micro Edition

The body-positive gang celebrates one year with a mini outdoor market. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reverie Cafe, 1517 E. 35th St., Minneapolis.

SoMi Art Fair

Formerly known as the Uptown Art Fair, this event moves further south for a day in a parking lot featuring 300+ juried artists. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. Bachman’s on Lyndale, 6010 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

St. Paul Food Truck Fest Union Depot

Food Truck Fest



Racket’s brilliant readership should have no trouble comprehending the thrust of this one: whole lotta food trucks down by the river, Matt Foley-style. We’re talkin’ 40+ heavy hitters such as: Anchor Fish & Chips (don't sleep on the burger), Pronto Pups (like you'd ever sleep on those), and Pizza Karma (don't sleep on the Indian-style pizza chain, generally speaking); click here to see the full roster of trucks. Organizers promise "a hefty variety" of craft beer and ciders, plus games (giant Connect 4, bags, hammerschlagen) and giveaways. The day's live music offerings include indie-rockers Kingsview, decades-spanning "guilty pleasures" cover band Danny Tanner & the Full House, and '90s cover band You Oughta Know. Free. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Father Hennepin Bluff Park, 420 SE Main St. Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Money Bones, Admiral Fox, Big Big Brain, Emerson Island

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Dan Rumsey & Christa Rubsam

With Thea Ennen & Dave Peterson, Christa Rubsam, and Ken Takata. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Mississippi Valley Orchestra

On the patio. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Jon Elconnin Quartet

With Nephilim, Third Date, One Big Quilt. 8 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

PRGRPHS Promo

PRGRPHS

Rock. 7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Gus the Bard

8 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Cracked Actor

A Bowie tribute band. 6-7:45 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Becky Kapell & the Fat 6

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Jenna Graves & The Loons

6 p.m. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

"Rose Reverie" Regan Golden

“Rose Reverie”

As artist-in-residence at the Lyndale Park Rose Garden, artist Regan Golden photographed over 250 rose species creating the resulting works. The gallery will host an artist’s talk from 2-3:30 p.m. Kolman & Reeb Gallery, Studio 395 in the Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Backyard Boombox

DJ tunes all day, featuring Monty Kiddo from House Calls in Chicago. 1-10 p.m. StormKing Brewpub and Barbecue, 618 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Wild Robot

Dusk. Folwell Park, 1615 N. Dowling Ave., Minneapolis.

Sanctuary Strings

Indie rock. 7 p.m. Water Works at Mill Ruins Park, 425 W. River Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Open Mic Comedy Night

With Joe Addict. Every Sat. on the patio. 7-9 p.m. The Cabooze, 917 S Cedar Ave, Minneapolis.

Shakespeare at the Pub: Much Ado About Nothing

Since 2022, the Gray Mallard Theater Company has staged a summer Shakespeare production in the parking lot at Sociable Cider Werks. Previous “Shakespeare at the Pub” showings have included Richard III, Twelfth Night, and, in 2024, Romeo and Juliet, which one local publication praised for its fun, easygoing tone—nothin’ like wearing flip flops and eating a burger while you watch a play. This year, Gray Mallard is staging Much Ado About Nothing, which should be a perfect fit for Sociable; the zany rom-com is full of lies, lust, missed connections, and second chances. Love Island who? Free, but donations are welcome. 7 p.m. Thu., Sat., and Sun. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 NE Fillmore St., Minneapolis; more info here. Through August 3—Em Cassel

Free First Saturday Photo by Kameron Herndon, courtesy Walker Art Center

Free First Saturday: Pollinator Power

Song, movement, and art making in the Garden. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Pilates for the People

A free pilates class. RSVP here. 10:15-11 a.m. Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Market, 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Eleanor McGough

“Drawing with Scissors”

New work by Eleanor McGough. 6-9 p.m. Rosalux Gallery, 315 W. 48th St., Minneapolis.

Jesse Becker

4-7 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

FARMERS MARKETS

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October 25. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Burnsville Farmers Market at the Senior Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October 25. 200 Burnsville Pkwy., Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. now through Nov. 23. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lakeville Farmers’ Market at the Arts Center

Noon to 5 p.m. Wed. through October 22; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through September 20. 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. Featuring an electronics recycling program, live music, fitness classes, puppet theater, and more. The first hour of each event is quiet for special needs shoppers. EBT accepted. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat. through October 28. Be sure to park in the Hennepin County lot, not the B-side parking (follow the signs). 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers’ Market

This long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Sep.; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 750 Second St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat., through October 11. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 Second St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

Southwest Farmers Market

Formerly known at the Fulton Farmers Market, the gang has moved to a new location with traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sat. through October 25. 5025 Knox Ave., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

St. Luke’s Farmers Market

Locally grown produce, baked goods, plants, flowers, honey, pickles, and more. EBT, debit, credit cards, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October 4. St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1807 Field Ave., St. Paul; saintlukechurch.org/farmers-market.

Little Africa Festival and Parade Promo

SUNDAY

Little Africa Festival and Parade

Featuring live performances, cultural vendors, delicious food, and fun activities for all ages. Noon to 9 p.m. Hamline Park, 1564 Lafond Ave., St. Paul.

Line Collages

Participants create collages using zines and washi tape during this free class. All materials will be provided. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Test Plot MN, at Pierce Butler Rte. & Lexington Pkwy. N., St. Paul.

Heatwave Summer Market

Vintage goods, baked goods, and local makers. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Moth Studio, 13 Fifth St. NE, Minneapolis.

Thai Sunday Market

Featuring food, artists and artisans, and entertainment. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Aug. 24. Wat Promwachirayan, 2544 Hwy. 100 S., St. Louis Park.

Minneapolis Vintage Market

With food trucks and DJ tunes. Noon to 4 p.m. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Reservoir Dogs

Free movie and popcorn. 7-10 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Minnesota Freedom Jazz

Big band. 5:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Issho 5

International music. 2 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

The Preludes to a Blizzard



7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Joe Savage

3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Guitar-O-Rama

With Kirk Sivernail, Joe Nicola, Steve Liska, Rockabilly Mayhem! 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Sophie Javna Combo & The Gentlemen's Anti-Temperance League

Jazz on the patio. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Dermot

Alternative rock. With Allison Dyg, Slytempo. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 26. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October. Kingfield Farmers Market, MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (in the parking lot off of 40th St.), Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun., through October 26. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Market in the Valley

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through September. 7800 Golden Valley Rd., Golden Valley; marketinthevalley.org.

Markets on Main

A new farmers market?! Yep! This weekly event includes locally sourced foodstuffs, goods from farmers and florists, vintage shopping, and Minnesota makers on the plaza. Now through mid-October. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. Riverplace, 1 SE Main St., Minneapolis; find more info at marketsonmainmpls.com.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Lake Harriet

2-7 p.m. Sun. right by the bandshell through August 31. Lake Harriet, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; more info here.

Savage Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 26. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Woodbury Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 26. Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.