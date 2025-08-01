How Are You Minnesota Ignorant?

Hello, Open Thread commenters and lookie-loos. Keith, your regular OT prompt man, is on vacation.

So I'm here to tee up perhaps a fatally broad question: What elements of Minnesota geography, culture, politics, food, etc. are total blind spots for you? Feel free to apply this to metro matters, too.

I got thinking about this as I came across a news item from the Detroit Lakes area, a chunk of the state in which I've spent almost zero time—just a quick pass through en route to North Dakota. What goes on up there? What do residents think of city slickers such as myself? Do I owe it to myself, as a lifelong Minnesotan, to take at least one mini vacation there?

In terms of Minnesota culture, I have no interest in hockey. Red line, blue line... the concepts mean nothing to me. And I briefly attended high school with a future first overall NHL draft pick! I also don't know how to play cribbage and, unlike hockey, I would like to know more about that.

Hopefully this prompt isn't a celebration of ignorance but, rather, a curiosity-spurring exercise in better knowing the undisputed greatest state in the union. Share your shortcomings, and let your fellow Minnesotans fill those knowledge gaps.

Alternatively? Talk about whatever the hell you'd like! This is your Open Thread, after all.