Skip to Content
Racket home
Racket home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by CannaCon:
Opinion

How Are You Minnesota Ignorant?

As we do every week at this time, we're handing Racket over to you, the readers.

10:20 AM CDT on August 1, 2025

eBay|

Apparently this is Detroit Lakes.

62Comments

Hello, Open Thread commenters and lookie-loos. Keith, your regular OT prompt man, is on vacation.

So I'm here to tee up perhaps a fatally broad question: What elements of Minnesota geography, culture, politics, food, etc. are total blind spots for you? Feel free to apply this to metro matters, too.

I got thinking about this as I came across a news item from the Detroit Lakes area, a chunk of the state in which I've spent almost zero time—just a quick pass through en route to North Dakota. What goes on up there? What do residents think of city slickers such as myself? Do I owe it to myself, as a lifelong Minnesotan, to take at least one mini vacation there?

In terms of Minnesota culture, I have no interest in hockey. Red line, blue line... the concepts mean nothing to me. And I briefly attended high school with a future first overall NHL draft pick! I also don't know how to play cribbage and, unlike hockey, I would like to know more about that.

Hopefully this prompt isn't a celebration of ignorance but, rather, a curiosity-spurring exercise in better knowing the undisputed greatest state in the union. Share your shortcomings, and let your fellow Minnesotans fill those knowledge gaps.

Alternatively? Talk about whatever the hell you'd like! This is your Open Thread, after all.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Racket

Drugs

The Weedeater: THC Tiramisu

The no-bake dessert that bakes you!

August 1, 2025
Events

Freeloader Friday: 105 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Live music, street fests, vinyl and vintage sales, movies, a THC party, and more.

August 1, 2025
Food & Drink

Lito’s Burritos Heads for Lyn-Lake, More Saturday Dumpling Co. in the Works, and More July Restaurant News

Plus a whole bunch of restaurants return from the dead in this month's Racket Restaurant Roundup.

July 31, 2025
Food & Drink

Weed Weviews: 4 Things I Tried in July

Lot's of easy-drinkin' sparkling waters here, folks.

July 31, 2025
Movies

On the Big Screen This Week: A Camp Classic, a Cute Kids’ Action Movie, and Spock Saves the Whales

Pretty much all the movies you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

July 31, 2025
See all posts