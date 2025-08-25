Free Tunes at the Fair, Ren Fest, Racket Turns 4: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

MONDAY 8.25

Minnesota State Fair

Minnesota State Fairgrounds

Welp, summer is almost over. But before the weather cools and the kids go back to school, we’ve got one last party at the Minnesota State Fair. If you’re a regular like me, you already know the things you have to see, do, and eat. But fans also know that the best parts of the Great Minnesota Get-Together are the happy accidents and things you discover along the way: a scarecrow that looks like Bob Dylan, a gourd bigger than your coffee table, a food you didn’t know could be fried, a room full of Christmas trees. While the potential is limitless, there are guarantees, too. Grandstand shows are bursting with nostalgia, with acts like the Turtles, Def Leppard, Nelly, and Hank Williams Jr. taking the stage (not all at once, obviously). There are over 900 (!!) free shows; highlights include Ber, Lady Midnight, and Los Lobos (again, not all at once). There’s a lot of food and drinks (33 new foods, read Racket’s review of ‘em all here!). And that’s not even counting the 70-ish new beers, wines, and cocktails. There are giant horses and tiny baby rabbits, thrill rides in the Midway and Kidway, and the best/weirdest/most amazing art you’ve ever seen, whether you’re into seed art, cake art, or plain ol’ watercolors. It’s all here, gang. Find more info at mnstatefair.org. $16-$18. Daily gate hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Labor Day. 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul. Through September 1—Jessica Armbruster

Ozomatli Promo

WEDNESDAY 8.27

Ozomatli

Dakota

“How could these guys have been around for 30 years?” I asked myself. Then I remembered that 1995 was 30 years ago. And then I remembered that my personal Ozomatli fave, Street Signs, came out 20 years ago. Time! It passes! The six band members who remain were there at Ozomatli’s founding, when the group devised its blend of… well, just about everything. Rock, rap, jazz, funk, salsa, reggae—whatever groove the song calls for, they’re ready for it. I just gave a quick listen to their most recent album, Marching On, and they’ve still got it. $69.76 and up. 7 p.m. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

The Suburbs

Excelsior Commons Park

Me, personally, speaking for myself? I’ve never been to Excelsior Commons Park, but my investigation into the venue after bopping around Google’s Street View leads me to believe it’s a cute little stage on the shore of Lake Minnetonka. And tonight—thanks to the Excelsior Morning Rotary Club, the city, and, of course, auto shop Youngstedts—that stage will host one of the most influential Minnesota bands of all time. These days, the Minneapolis punk/new wave act is more or less the Chan Poling/drummer Hugo Klaers show, with a talented lineup of (relatively) young ringers filling out the roster. (Co-leader Beej Chaney died unexpectedly earlier this year.) At any rate: Watching the Suburbs turn a suburban lakeside park into Jay's Longhorn Bar for a night is well worth the price of admission, which happens to be free. Free. 5 p.m. 135 Lake St., Excelsior; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Locker Room Talk: Women in Private Spaces

Hook and Ladder

Locker Room Talk: Women in Private Spaces won the Minnesota Book Award for best anthology this year, and tonight publisher Spout Press has gathered three of its contributors to show us why. Kao Kalia Yang, Alison McGhee, and Casey Jarrin are all Minnesota-based writers who share one trait: They’re not tied down to any genre, working in memoir, children’s books, genre fiction, and poetry as the mood strikes them. The collection spotlights moments women share with one another when they think no one else is listening, offering an opportunity for (hopefully empathetic) dudes to eavesdrop and other women (presumably) to relate. In addition to the readings, there’s also music from community choir Kith + Kin Chorus, prog-folkers Whispered the Rabbit, and psych-rockers Squinny. $15/$20. 7 p.m. 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Christy Costello Provided

FRIDAY 8.29

First Ave at the Fair

West End Market Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Let’s go ahead and call this two-nighter the premier free fair music event for those between the ages of 25 and 55. (Feel free to blurb that for the gig poster, First Ave.) Friday's showcase of live locals includes Picked to Click finisher Christy Costello (she of countless great punk accomplishments), talented rapper Dwynell Roland (he of sharing thoughts about streaming royalties with Racket), Emma Jeanne and Hattie Peach of 2025 Poised to Pop selectees Yonder, Jacob Mullis, and Purple Funk Metropolis. Saturday's set to feature exciting St. Paul country singer Clare Doyle, veteran roots-rocker Mary Cutrufello, Jack Klatt, Miloe, and P.O.S, the latter of whom is coming back from... whatever happened in 2020. Music man Al Church is ringleading the whole shebang, and 89.3 the Current host Jade has hosting duties. Free (with fair attendance). 8-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat. 1839 W. Dan Patch Ave., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Cycle the Summer’s End of Summer Celebration

Lake Nokomis Beach

We don’t like reading those words any more than you do, but the simple fact is that summer is once again drawing to a close. Ah, the inexorable march of time. At least there are bikes! As Minneapolis’s 2025 Cycle the Summer series reaches its end, there’s time for one last hurrah at Lake Nokomis Beach, where they’ll have a BMX stunt show, a kids’ jump, and bike mechanics 101 lessons, along with bike-friendly vendors. And hey, you still have time to mark off all eight stops on the Grand Rounds National Scenic Byway Passport Program—conveniently, one of the QR codes is located at Nokomis. Free. 5-8 p.m. 5000 W. Lake Nokomis Pkwy., Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

Llama Fest

Textile Center

Live llamas, but not at the fair?! That’s right, wooly buddies from Llama Mama MN are heading to the Textile Center to inspire your next project. This midday arts party has free crafts, including a make-and-take felt llama and llama-themed needle felting, and is also a chance to check out the new shop, which keeps the Center’s annual mega textile sale going year-round. Pose for a llama selfie, make art, and pick up supplies for your next creation. Free. Noon to 2 p.m. 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

NNAMDÏ promo image

SATURDAY 8.30

Pile/NNAMDÏ

7th St Entry

"We are the trees that lean toward the sun," Rick McGuire sings to begin Pile’s ninth album, Sunshine and Balance Beams, a self-definition that’s not exactly, well, optimistic, but does hint at a willingness to survive tough times. You might say the same about the guitar break that follows, as pinched as a vine writhing its way out of the darkness. In short, this Boston band is back to their old exhaustedly, exhaustively rocking post-hardcore ways after a detour into gloomy soundtrack synths on their 2023 (post-post-hardcore?) album, All Fiction. Sometimes I wish they’d bask in that sunshine a bit (it is possible!), but I’ll settle for the climactic musical moments they earn. I will continue to direct your attention to sui generis opener NNAMDÏ, whose latest, 2022’s Please Have a Seat, is full of unexpected instrumental shifts (the heavy guitar punctures the synths of “Dibs”) and curlicued tunes (like a lot of effortlessly melodic writers, NNAMDÏ twists and turns when he gets bored). Holding it all together is a falsetto that (to quote, um, me) “modulates along a continuum between Frank Ocean and Bon Iver without succumbing to the temptations of self-absorbed electro-sensualism.” Songs like “Some Days” (“I wake up ready to run”) suggest he’s afflicted with his share of free-floating anxiety, and he’s not crazy about flying either. So his playfulness in the face of it all is a real achievement. What a fun, weird, inventive, restless guy. 18+. $26.88. 7 p.m. 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Racket Turns 4

Arbeiter Brewing Co.

Come celebrate the fourth anniversary of Racket with us! We'll be hanging out at Arbeiter Brewing Co. where there'll be a semi-private space reserved for 50 or so Racket revelers, but also plenty of overflow space in the taproom and patio to drink great beers, gab about independent media, and chow on food from Gerhard’s Brats. We'll be giving away koozies and stickers, and maybe even make brief remarks—who can say? If you're curious, you can read our year-four report here. But the point isn't to give you homework. The point is to have some fun! Free. 6-9 p.m. 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; RSVP here.—Jay Boller

Renaissance Festival

Renaissance Festival

MN Renaissance Festival Site

Huzzah, motherfuckers! We were so caught up in the State Fair frenzy the past few weeks that we forgot to give a shoutout to the other great (geek?) get-together: Ren Fest. Now through September folks can travel to ye olde Shakopee to enter a time-traveling realm where the fae thrive, knights abound, and Vikings roam. Live music, bar crawls, jousting, feats of daring and strength, and theater abound, while shoppes sell era-appropriate wares like drinking horns, flower crowns, and pottery. Each weekend has a different theme, dictating the shenanigans of the day. This week is Woofstock, where pups will be put through the paces to determine who’s a good dog. Upcoming themes include Bold North, with Nordic games and competitions, and Oktoberfest, which, uh, showcases beer (what else could it be?). Remember to plan ahead with your steel steeds; to park onsite you need to reserve a spot or opt for one of the free park-and-rides lots (biking is also doable, too). $22.13-$31.29; family packs, multi-day and group packs, and other special rates can also be found online. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat.-Sun., plus Labor Day and Fri., Sep. 26. 12364 Chestnut Blvd. Shakopee; visit renaissancefest.com for more details. Through September 28—Jessica Armbruster

Soul Care

Midtown Global Market

The PR freaks have done it again, turning the term “self care” into a shorthand for spending money on beauty products and services. At this Saturday event at MGM, “soul care” aims to be the new, unappropriated phrase. There’ll be no cash grab here, instead this BIPOC-centered day seeks to bring a restorative “softness and joy” to your mind, body, and spirit. What does that mean? Guests can expect Black artists sharing poetry, music, family-friendly storytelling, and movement onstage, while revelers are invited to partake in hands-on arts activities. It all ends in a free community meal, thus setting you up for success in the coming days. Free. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

SUNDAY 8.31

Mini Food Truck Fair

Heavy Rotation Brewing

Food trucks are often a stepping stone to brick-and-mortar restaurant success: lower stakes, no real estate investment, a way to build the brand before diving all the way in. But the thing is, running a food truck is still really hard! The amount of schlepping alone—from parking place to commissary kitchen to event venue and back again, day in and day out—would be enough to make the average person switch to a career as a bank teller or something. NW Food Truck Fests celebrates the folks putting in the miles in the northwest ‘burbs, and today, they’ll be at Heavy Rotation Brewing with the following food truck lineup: Cousin's Maine Lobster, Outlaw Mini Donuts, Wha' Jamaican, Ku•ma•in, Chenchos Antijitos, Inferno Wood Fired Pizza, and Bubs and Bubbles Family Boutique. Go get yourself some lobster and/or pizza and/or Jamaican patties! Free. Noon to 6 p.m. 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Brooklyn Park; more info here.—Em Cassel

'The Return of King Idomeneo' Pickup Truck Opera

ONGOING

Twin Cities River Rats

Mississippi River

Fresh off their hit 2024 show, Ratagascar, the River Rats return with another spoof, this time of The Office. The cartoon poster appears to depict Dwight Schrute and Michael Scott being pulled behind a speedboat captained by a rat, suggesting at least some high-concept hijinks will be related to the beloved NBC sitcom. Here’s what organizers tease: “With high flying jumpers, towering pyramids, and our ballet ladies there is something for everyone! It’s a show you won’t want to miss.” Hm, sounds a lot like all River Rats shows, but there ain’t a damn thing wrong with that. As always, this team of rivertop tricksters performs for free and for the whole family. Bring some chairs and blankets, buy some concessions, and enjoy a Minneapolis summertime institution. Free. 7 p.m. 1758 West River Rd. N., Minneapolis; find more info here. Thursdays through August—Jay Boller

“Drop In Skate Deck Art Show”

Modist Brewing Co.

Skateboards—they’re not just for standing on! They also make a mighty fine canvas for art, as “Drop In” is demonstrating once again, exhibiting over 90 boards at Modist in the North Loop. Local shop Cal Surf provided the boards, while Rogue Citizen and Otherwordly Arts helped wield the creativity, inviting artists to go ham on designs. A few examples previewed online include a classic punk skeleton, a hyper-realistic 3D birria taco platter, tigers in space, and neon waves. There are no boundaries here, so expect results to range from graffiti to sculptural. 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis. Through September 12—Jessica Armbruster

Pickup Truck Opera Volume Five: The Return of King Idomeneo

Various Locations

Now in its 17th season, Mixed Precipitation’s Pickup Truck Opera is going old school this summer in more ways than one. This year’s production is a take on Idomeneo, re di Creta (Idomeneo, King of Crete), Mozart’s 1781 opera about a general who encounters a wild sea storm on his way back from the Trojan War. Mixed Precipitation first performed their take on this classic piece in 2012, mixing opera tunes with familiar doo-wop and girl group hits from the ’50s and '60s. Bring a lawn blanket and some drinks—it’s gonna be a bumpy ride. You can find a list of locations and make reservations at mixedprecipitation.org. $5-$45 suggested donation. Through September 13—Jessica Armbruster

Skyline Mini Golf

Walker Art Center

Putt-putt is all about the challenge of using a stick to control a tiny ball amid quirky chaos. Sometimes you scoot right though without a problem, other times you end up hitting a hot dog too hard and bounce off course. Is that a metaphor for life? Maybe! All I know is that mini golf is back at the Walker, and playing it well requires a mix of patience, a light touch, and preparation for worst-case scenarios. This year’s course is 10 holes, all familiar hits that pay tribute to the Twin Cities and local culture with a few nods to the museum’s collection thrown in. Sometimes the obstacles are a bump in the road, sometimes it's a giant French fry, and sometimes the obstacle is you. Hey, this game really is a metaphor for life! $12. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through October 5—Jessica Armbruster

“ALEBRIJES: Keepers of the Island”

Raspberry Island

Alebrijes are a Mexico City folk-art tradition born out of a fever dream—literally. In 1936, artist Pedro Linares fell ill and found himself hallucinating a forest filled with magical creatures that were shouting “alebrijes!” at him. Once better, he knew that he had to recreate what he had experienced. Nearly 90 years later, Mexican artists continue this tradition, using papier-mâché to create beautifully surreal neon beasts like chicken-fish-unicorns and butterfly-dog-frogs ranging from four to 15 feet tall. This summer and fall, alebrijes will be at Raspberry Island thanks to four Mexico City-based artists who have created 16 large-scale papier-mâché sculptures for an installation organized by the Minnesota Latino Museum. You can venture through this colorful wonderland during the park’s regular hours (dawn to 11 p.m. daily). For more info, visit mnlatinomuseum.org/alebrijes. 2 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul. Through October 26—Jessica Armbruster