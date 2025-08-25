Doin’ Minnesota State Fair Beers 2025: The Best and Worst of the Year’s New Beers

I have to admit to something. Until this year, I had never bought nor consumed a beer at the Minnesota State Fair. No, not even the pickle beer.

I know, I know. In my defense, I usually go to the fair early in the day, with my partner and two young kids. As a result, I’m more focused on trying whatever new fried vegan delight with a movie pun name Herbivorous Butcher has cooked up (my favorite remains 2022’s Poultrygeist) and trying not to go broke while buying “Kidway” tickets so my children can experience some joy in their gosh darn lives. There’s just no room in there for me to be drinking much, let alone reviewing things.

This year, I thought up a solution. It was painfully simple: I would go to the fair twice. Once on my own, on opening day, so I could try all the new beers and report on them, and again later on for some wholesome family bonding over getting swamp butt. Everybody wins.

And so began my quest to try every new beer at the Minnesota State Fair in 2025—all 24 of them. Or… is that 25? There seem to be 25 on this list… actually, let’s put a pin in that.

Here they all are—in the order I tried them, so you can fully contextualize what this meant for me as a person to do this—ranked according to Racket’s brand-new Skip, Shrug, Slurp! system. Three hours and 16 minutes of my life, 24 (or 25) beers at about four sips each (for a total of ~1,500 ml or just over three pints), and one State Fair. An instant, and an age.

All italicized menu descriptions courtesy of the fair’s PR team; all photos are by me.

Nissa Mitchell

Bad Weather Brewing Company: Bad Apple Honeycrisp Lager

Brewed with pilsner malt and real Honeycrisp apples, it delivers a bright, tart-sweet balance with a smooth, dry finish. This lager captures the essence of Minnesota’s famous apple. 4.4% ABV. Brewed in Saint Paul, Minn., by Bad Weather Brewing Company. Available at The Hangar.

This seemed to me like an obvious winner—all red-blooded Minnesotans know that Honeycrisp apples are a thing. The beer itself smells like fresh-cut apples. Its flavor is light and cidery with a tart almost vegetal apple edge, and it finishes crisp, with a very light bitterness. It’s refreshing, but if I’m being honest, it's a little too restrained for my tastes. “If you’re going to go ‘Honeycrisp Lager,’ go all the way,” is what I always say. Really, ask anyone. At least once a day I say that.

Verdict: Shrug (unless you love apples)

Pryes Brewing Company: Strawberry Rhubarb Runway

Bright, tart rhubarb pairs perfectly with sweet strawberries, creating a refreshing nod to a beloved local duo. This sour is straight out of Minnesota – a classic combination that celebrates the season. 4.8% ABV. 5 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., made by Pryes Brewing Company. Available at The Hangar.

As might be obvious from my monthly columns, I admit to not really being a sour gal. I think they’re fine, I just prefer other options, y’know? So, if you are a sour lover, take my comments here and further down with that in mind. Strawberry Rhubarb Runway has a very light sour aroma, and its flavor is tart rhubarb, with a hint of strawberry. As the tartness builds and you get used to it, the strawberry comes through more, which is a fun effect. But ultimately, I needed more strawberry.

Verdict: Skip

Millstream Brewing Co.: Strawberry Blaze

This strawberry blonde ale is packed full of bright flavors and finished with a jalapeño kick. Garnished with a Tajín-dusted lime. 4.5% ABV. 15 IBUs. Brewed in Amana, Iowa, by Millstream Brewing Co. Available at Giggles’ Campfire Grill.

Normally, I don’t review beers from Iowa. My monthly column is about Minnesota beers, and if I was going to branch out of that, I can’t say Iowa would be the beer scene I’d want to highlight. So, let’s just say I was skeptical that this beer could hold its own at the Minnesota State Fair (I’m sure it’s a big hit at the lesser Iowa State Fair, where butter fraud abounds). It’s one of a string of beers with Tajin rims this year. It’s also supposed to have a lime on the rim. But, mine didn’t. The 20-something server apologetically told me, as he handed it to me, “Sorry, your lime fell in—but it is there.” A sort of zen wisdom only capable of being delivered by a 20-something dude when grappling with the existential disappointment of a lime that’s floating in beer instead of being perched on the rim.

The beer itself has a strong aroma of Tajin and jalapeños, with the barest hint of strawberry sweetness under it. Its flavor is jalapeno and malt. That’s about it. And, the spice is very mild.

Verdict: Skip

Pryes Brewing Company: Irish Sticky Toffee Pudding

Rich caramel notes unite seamlessly with bready malts and a touch of hops. This toasty ale lays down a warm, welcoming foundation for a flavorful adventure. 5.6% ABV. 13 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Pryes Brewing Company. Available at O’Gara’s at the Fair.

So, point of order here. Sticky toffee pudding is British. It’s not Irish. “Irish bread pudding” is what you’re looking for there, guys. I’m not expecting a ton from an Irish pub at the Minnesota State Fair, but alas. The beer itself has a sweet aroma of caramel and candy sugar. Its flavor is caramel-forward with an undertone of toasted bready malt. For a beer that’s named after a very rich treat, it’s actually relatively subdued. It would be perfect with some vanilla ice cream, but without that I’m left wondering how many people want to drink a sweet brown ale in late August.

Verdict: Shrug (unless you have some ice cream to go with it)

Castle Danger Brewing: Pineapple Peach Hazy Pale Ale

Light, clean haze with big notes of candied peach and fresh-cut pineapple. Slight biscuit and oat character and a medium hoppy flavor combine for a mouthwatering brew. 4.8% ABV. Brewed in Two Harbors, Minn., by Castle Danger Brewing. Available at O’Gara’s at the Fair.

I just don’t go with Castle Danger for hazies, if I’m being honest. Their attempts aren’t bad, but they can’t match what haze factories like Modist and BlackStack produce. This has a light pineapple aroma that melds with floral hop notes. The beer’s flavor is more pineapple with the addition of some peach notes and a light grassy dank edge. A noble effort, but a hard sell when there are better hazies on tap.

Verdict: Skip

HeadFlyer Brewing: Churro Cream Ale

A sweet and creamy ale with notes of cinnamon, sugar and deep-fried churro. Sip on this favorite festival treat in brewed form! 5.2% ABV. 20 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by HeadFlyer Brewing. Available at Tejas Express.

I love churros. I love churros so much I could marry a churro. Yet a “churro beer” could very easily be disgusting or immensely disappointing if not executed well, and I had some mild trepidation going into this. I’m happy to say that this beer really does them justice. Its aroma is a nice, warm, mild cinnamon. Its flavor is sweet malt with a toasty cinnamon finish. In fact, it’s basically everything I could ask for in a “churro beer.” It’s not too sweet, either, and totally justifiable as a quick treat on a hot afternoon.

Verdict: Slurp!

Modist Brewing: Liquid Superdelic

Sweet tropical berry candy, juicy pineapple citrus and a hint of honey-like malt, this double dry-hopped hazy IPA is a true flavor experience. Loaded with oat and wheat for a fluffy body that’s soft, smooth and perfectly balanced. 6% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Modist Brewing. Available at Ball Park Cafe.

I’m a fan of basically everything Modist does, so I was excited to try this beer. It has a pineapple blended with grassy hops aroma. Drinking it, you get more pineapple, along with some light sweet berry notes. The honey is there if you look for it, but not overly strong. Medium bodied and pillowy, as expected of a hazy. There’s also no real bitterness here to speak of. Swing and a miss! (Ball Park Cafe jargon.)

Verdict: Shrug

BlackStack Brewing: Metrodome IPA

A positively stacked lineup of Mosaic, Krush & Strata Hyperboost fuse together for a bold, hoppy IPA. 6.5% ABV. Brewed in Saint Paul, Minn., by BlackStack Brewing. Available at Ball Park Cafe.

I tried this beer immediately after Modist’s Superdelic (above), and it felt so unfair to Modist to follow up their solid and relatively restrained haze efforts with a big bold hazy boi like this. The aroma here is more straightforward—clean citrus hops skewing tangerines. Metrodome’s flavor is equal parts tangerine, lime, and passionfruit with very mild bitterness and a tart edge. It’s almost sad this is a State Fair special, since I assume that means we won’t be seeing it on shelves. Drink this beer; bring back the Metrodome!

Verdict: Slurp!

Pryes Brewing Company: Mexican Fruit Cup

A bold, tropical punch flavor wave with mango, pineapple, watermelon, a splash of zesty lime and finished with a Tajín rim. This exclusive offering brings the heat and refreshment of a getaway straight to your glass. 4.8% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Pryes Brewing Company. Available at Ball Park Cafe.

Pryes brewed a lot of beers for the fair this year (they have the most “new” beers of anyone on the list), many of them fruit-forward, and I wasn’t sure how many of those were going to stand out. I’m happy to say that Mexican Fruit Cup stands out in the best way. This beer smells like watermelon-forward fruit punch and Tajin. Its flavor—especially if you catch some fresh Tajin on the rim—is tart lime fading to watermelon and mango. The Tajin’s spice builds very slowly on the finish for a beer that is, well, very reminiscent of a Mexican fruit cup.

Verdict: Slurp!

Indeed Brewing: Aegean Dream

Blood Orange and Sea Salt Lager: Blood orange citrus followed by a hint of sea salt. This refreshingly smooth and complex lager is enhanced with a crisp, coastal quirk. 4.7% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Indeed Brewing. Available at Dino’s Gyros.

So, I walk up to Dino’s and ask for an Aegean Dream. The server looks at me, confused. I repeat my request. He looks at me blankly. “It’s a beer” I say, trying to be helpful. “Wait, which one is that?” he turns to his coworker for help. I point to the tap labeled “Aegean Dream.” She points to the same tap. He mumbles, “Oh, is that how you say that word?” And that’s the story of how I taught a nice young man how to say the word “Aegean.” Aegean Dream, in addition to accidentally gifting me an absolutely delightful interaction gives off an aroma of bready malt. The citrus (apparently blood orange, but it’s very mild) comes through more on the tongue. The salt is a nice addition, taming what I assume would be a more tart finish and making for a very smooth flavor profile.

Verdict: Slurp!

Castle Danger Brewing: Strawberry Lemonale

The sweet aroma of strawberries, raspberries and lemons paired with an undertone of vanilla. Full bodied and silky smooth, with a bright bubbly surprise. 4.8% ABV. Brewed in Two Harbors, Minn., by Castle Danger Brewing. Available at Dino’s Gyros.

I’m a bit of a slut for strawberry lemonade. Just stating that up front. But I was skeptical that this beer would do it justice. Raspberries? Vanilla? What? How does that work? Very well, apparently. Strawberry Lemonale has a strong aroma of sweet strawberries and vanilla. Its flavor is tart with a solid strawberry backbone. I’m not sure I really pick up the raspberries, and the vanilla isn’t super perceptible, but the finish is very smooth and refreshing.

Verdict: Slurp!

Indeed Brewing: Breezy Melon Squeezy

Tart yuzu mixes with a mellow watermelon flavor to add perfect sweetness to a classic German Kölsch. A hint of mint ties it all together into a friendly summer sipper. 5% ABV. 15 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Indeed Brewing. Available at Mancini’s al Fresco.

Mancini’s was a first for me this year, and I almost wish I had gone ahead and ordered their Cannoli Gelato Nachos at the same time as my beer—I am something of a nacho aficionado—but alas, I was on a mission from Ninkasi herself. (Also: Turns out the nachos stink.) Breezy Melon Squeezy has a strong yuzu aroma, but its flavor adds in a mild watermelon note. I think it’s very easy to drink, and enjoyable. But is that enough for the State Fair?

Verdict: Shrug

Summit Brewing Company: Grandstand Lime Up

A light- to medium-bodied, well-balanced lager-style beer featuring refreshing lime and a slight sweetness. One sip and you'll be looking for an encore. 4.5% ABV. Brewed in Saint Paul, Minn., by Summit Brewing Company. Available at Shanghai Henry’s. Also served at Summit On-A-Stick.

Summit is the big friendly giant of the Minnesota beer industry. They continue to dominate “craft beer” shelving outside of the Twin Cities, but I don’t see too many folks complaining about it. By all accounts, Summit seems like a friendly giant, and they’ve never engaged in any union-busting or union-busting-adjacent activities (to my knowledge), unlike some other breweries whose name begin with “Su.” Also in their favor, EPA. And of course, Saga. I mean, c’mon. Unfortunately, when drinking Grandstand Lime Up, I found myself wishing I was having an EPA instead. Lime Up is a decent beer, let’s be fair. It has a nice, light lime aroma, and its flavor is slightly sweet malt with lime tying it all together. It’s a decidedly good beer. It just isn’t a great State Fair beer.

Verdict: Skip

Boston Beer Co.: Galaxy Groove

An American pale ale infused with tropical flavors from the Australian hop Galaxy. Served with a space-themed rubber ducky. 5.5% ABV. 45 IBUs. Brewed in Boston, Mass., by Samuel Adams Boston Beer Co. Available at The Hideaway Speakeasy.

Galaxy Groove is brewed by Sam Adams, and I was ready to tell you the only reason to go to the upper level of the bandstand is to visit the vendor where everything is made of vinyl records in order to get yourself a John Fogerty record that’s been made into a portrait of John Fogerty. But then I ordered the beer, and the server said “You can pick whatever duck you want.” Excuse me? A duck? Yep. Right there on the bar was a bin of space-themed rubber ducks. By the time I picked out my favorite (a rather gentlemanly duckstronaut), a beer with bubbles full of swirling mists had materialized in front of me. I gently carried it away, noticing that when the bubbles popped, they released some sort of vapor that smelled maybe a bit like bubble gum? I don’t know, I was pretty sure someone slipped me something of an illicit nature at Mancini’s at this point. Ducks? Bubbles? Vapor?

Sadly, the beer itself harshed my mellow. Galaxy Groove doesn’t have a strong aroma of its own, just mild malt and hops. Its flavor is mostly toasty malt with a mild bitterness. Galaxy hops often have a nice passionfruit, peach, citrus vibe that I didn’t get much of here. So, I ended up kind of disappointed—but also up one duckstronaut I will cherish forever.

Verdict: Shrug (unless the duck is enough to draw you in)

Pryes Brewing Company: Soft Serve Royal Raspberry Beer

Juicy raspberry and subtle hints of passion fruit fuse together in this tart American fruited Berliner Weisse – reimagined in irresistible soft serve form! It’s the perfect fusion of refreshing beer and creamy indulgence in a cone. 4.8% ABV. 6 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Pryes Brewing Company. Available at West End Brews.

I did not want to like this. I really didn’t. When I saw it advertised on the State Fair website, I said to myself, “This is an affront to god. There’s no way this counts as beer.” But uhh… then it was in my hand, and then it was in my mouth, and… well, you know how these things go. We’re all adults here. To say I was pleasantly surprised would be putting it mildly. To say I had a religious experience might be a bit too much. But let’s just say that this was by far the most interesting and fun thing I got to try at the fair. Is it beer? Is it sorbet? Yes.

This is Pryes’ existing Royal Raspberry Sour modified with a “non-dairy additive that includes sugar” (probably among a variety of emulsifiers) so that it freezes well in a soft-serve machine. It smells like Royal Raspberry Sour. It tastes like a sweeter and more mild version of Royal Raspberry Sour. It’s exactly what it says on the tin, and it’s pretty dang good.

Verdict: Slurp! Or rather, Lick!?

Bauhaus Brew Labs: Hot Honey Play Grade Cream Ale

Sweet honey and a dash of ‘Minnesota Nice’ spice flavor pairing. This bold flavor delivers a fresh take on the Midwest classic cream ale. 5.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Bauhaus Brew Labs. Available at LuLu’s Public House.

I’m a long-time Bauhaus fan, but I have a more mixed relationship with hot honey. I like it, but do I love it the way some people seem to? I don’t think so. So my expectations weren’t that high—and I’d say the beer met my expectations. Hot Honey Play Grade Cream Ale smells like honey, and tastes like sweet honey before quickly transitioning into some heat that builds for a bit with each sip. If you like hot honey a lot, I expect you’ll like this beer. If not, there are better ways to spice up your fair trip.

Verdict: Skip

Indeed Brewing: Peach Dipped Pale Ale

Freshly picked peach flavor shines through this bright-tasting pale ale, brewed using the innovative dip hop method. Delivering a hop-derived essence that’s both vibrant and refreshing. 5.9% ABV. 50 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Indeed Brewing. Available at LuLu’s Public House.

Peaches have never been my favorite stone fruit (that would be apricots—or maybe mangos… no, cherries. Final answer), but I consider myself pretty open-minded. Peach Dipped might be just the thing for a peach lover who loves pale ales. But for me, it missed the mark. It has a strong peach aroma, which is nice. However, the flavor goes quickly from a hint of peach to a bitterness that feels out of step with the delicateness of the peach.

Verdict: Skip

Lift Bridge Brewing Company: POG Party

Pineapple, orange and guava (POG) unite to create a juicy, vibrant and tropical-blonde ale. Let's party! 4.8% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company. Available at LuLu’s Public House. Also served at West End Brews.

I was curious whether I’d be able to distinguish the pineapple orange and guava in this beer—and I can! But only really on the aroma. POG Party’s flavor comes across as mostly guava for me, before evening out to a nice malty finish. Because of this more even and subdued finish, this is one of the few fruity beers at the fair that I think would go well with food. Something to think about when planning your trip.

Verdict: Shrug

Pryes Brewing Company: Tropical Island Sour

Strawberry, passion fruit, peach and orange packed into a lively sour. An invigorating blend of fruity flavor captures the essence of a tropical breeze. 4.8% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Pryes Brewing Company. Available at LuLu’s Public House.

People tell me that sours have all these flavors, and they sound nice. Then I try them, and the flavors just… don’t appear for me. Sometimes, I get hints halfway through, after my palate is entirely destroyed for the night. Sometimes I don’t. This is one of those times. Pryes’ Topical Island Sour has a strong sour peach aroma, and its flavor is tart sour beer giving way to a hint of peach. Maybe I just needed to drink more of it—but I couldn’t justify it. Again, I was on a mission from Ninkasi. Pryes has made some wonderful stuff for this year’s fair (Mexican Fruit Cup, and Soft-Serve Royal Raspberry Beer especially), and I’d say those will treat you much better.

Verdict: Skip

Venn Brewing: A-OKAY HAZY IPA

Notes of sweet tropical fruits burst through in this juicy and hazy New England-style IPA, featuring Citra and Elani hops. Refreshing and delightful, balanced by a bright citrus backbone. 6.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Venn Brewing. Available at The Blue Barn.

I’ve walked past The Blue Barn a lot over the years. Never stopped there. So this was a first for me. As I was standing in line, I started imagining what the “hicks” from the Canadian comedy Letterkenney would say about it to kill the time. “Well, would you look at that. Say Wayne, do you see that?” “I do, Darry. You know—you know, that barn is—well, I suppose you could say it’s blue.” “You know what I’d call that, Wayne? I’d call that The Blue Barn.” “OK, Darry. Darry, okay.” Listen, I was very warm, and I had already reviewed 17 beers. Cut me some slack.

A-OKAY HAZY IPA is, well, pretty A-OK, which I expected given that Venn always makes some pretty solid stuff. It smells like a lot of the “tropical” hazies we’ve been seeing lately—with an aroma that I read as bitter floral pineapple. A quick bit of research after the fact reveals we might have the Elani hops to thank for that. A-OKAY’s flavor is sweet with mango notes fading to vegetal hops. If you need a new hazy to try, this isn’t a bad choice. But I do question how many hazies we need at the fair when we could be getting really weird with stuff instead.

Verdict: Shrug

Lift Bridge Brewing Company: Caramel Corn Cream Ale

A smooth, golden brew with notes of sweet caramel and toasted popcorn with a crisp finish. It's a throwback delight on your classic cream ale. 4.8% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company. Available at Coasters.

I was fully expecting this beer to be sickly sweet with an artificial caramel flavor—you know, like a lot of the caramel corn you see at fairs. But, it wasn’t. Instead, it was pretty subdued. Don’t get me wrong, Caramel Corn Cream Ale had a very on-the-nose aroma (pun intended) of light caramel and toasted corn. It just wasn’t as strong as I expected. Its flavor is more toasted corn with mild malt, and relatively little caramel flavor. The result is another beer from Lift Bridge that sounds like it’s going to be over-the-top, but ends up being a pretty solid choice with food. Unfortunately, there are a lot of beers on tap at the fair that fit that bill.

Verdict: Skip

Lift Bridge Brewing Company: Huckleberry Haze IPA

A hazy IPA that wrangles bold tropical hops and real huckleberry into one smooth, refreshing beer. A fun and vibrant beer reminiscent of summer. 6.5% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company. Available at The Frontier.

Fruited hazy IPAs are always interesting to me. Sometimes, you can easily pick apart the hop notes from the fruit notes, and sometimes they mingle together in a really unique way. Huckleberry Haze is worth ordering based on its aroma alone—strong huckleberry augmented by tropical hop notes. It’s hard to tell where the huckleberry ends and the hops begin, and as someone who reviews beers, that sort of thing is fun for me. Its flavor is similarly a bit of a conundrum—tart huckleberry with an unidentifiable hop element around the edges. It could be that my palate was well and truly shot by the time I got to this, but I don’t think so. It was just really interesting to drink.

Verdict: Slurp!

Fulton Brewing: Blueberry Lemon Cream Ale

A golden cream ale with a smooth malt base, infused with ripe blueberries and bright lemon zest for a refreshing, slightly tart finish. Light-bodied, crisp, and perfect for a day at the fairgrounds. 4.9% ABV. 15 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Fulton Brewing. Available at The Frontier.

Another blue-colored beer available at The Frontier? You betcha. Unfortunately, this one didn’t quite hit the same notes as Huckleberry Haze from Lift Bridge. Blueberry Lemon has a light blueberry aroma, and its flavor is tart lemon with a little hint of blueberry on the finish. It’s light, crisp, and refreshing. In a can, it’d be a great summer beer to crack open just about anywhere. But when it comes to State Fair beers, it’s lacking a strong *vibe* to distinguish itself.

Verdict: Skip

Pryes Brewing Company: Orange Bliss

Bursting with a medley of orange flavors, complemented by smooth vanilla and marmalade-like notes from Amarillo hops. Sit back and enjoy this lush, citrus-forward smoothie ale. 6.1% ABV. 20 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Pryes Brewing Company. Available at Andy’s Grille.

If you pick your beers based on which one will make you most nostalgic, this might be up there for you. I tried it without looking at the description closely and immediately exclaimed “Oh! What the fuck?” The levels of vanilla and orange in this beer are off the charts. It’s also very sweet, but not too cloying. It’s basically a Dreamiscle for adults. If you’re at the fair and you want ice cream but for some reason also don’t want ice cream, this is your buddy.

Verdict: Shrug (unless nostalgia has a greater hold on you than me)

Pryes Brewing Company: Aloha Pineapple Haze

Filled with pineapple flavor, this hazy beer delights the senses with vibrant tropical fruit notes from its hop blend and natural pineapple puree. Light, juicy and irresistibly refreshing, it's perfect for a sunny day. 5% ABV. 33 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Pryes Brewing Company. Available at Lee & Rose Warner Coliseum - Aldo’s, Rooted & Wild, Sabino’s, Swine & Spuds.

Adding pineapple juice or puree to hazy IPAs with existing pineapple notes is kind of a thing right now. See also: Modist’s Pineapple Dreamyard. Aloha Pineapple Haze might edge in ahead of that. Its aroma is candied pineapple, and that’s backed up by more pineapple flavor. If I had a complaint, it’d be that this is starting to veer into actual fruit juice when the fun of hazies is that they can taste like fruit juice without actually having any in them. That said, I like it, and its willingness to go down this juicy road leaves it very approachable. If you like beer, but don’t normally order IPAs, give this a chance—assuming you’re on good terms with the fruit that eats you back.

Verdict: Slurp!