Real Tac’: El Taco Real Brings Tacos and Tradition to the Home of MN’s First Taco Bell

Tacos have returned to 2208 W. 66th St. in Richfield.

Most recently, that building by the corner of 66th and Penn Avenue S. was home to Tazzah Mediterranean, which made it a few years before closing in June 2024. But take a look at the stone facade, the arched windows, the red-shingled roof. Yes, for a long time, it was a Taco Bell—the first Taco Bell in Minnesota, according to a vintage ad uncovered by the good folks in the Richfield MN Facebook group.

Here’s a little more lore from my colleague Jay Boller:

"That address once housed my boyhood Taco Bell, one of the throwback pastel beauties with the coin game where you could win a free taco and maybe contribute to charity. In senior year, when we were granted off-campus lunch privileges, Richfield PD pulled me over for driving my mom's 1998 Grand Prix too fast down 66th, eager to eat my Taco Bell."

Good stuff.

There are no Bell Burgers at El Taco Real, which opened this May. Chef Oscar Ramos grew up in Santa Cruz de Juventino Rosas in Mexico, and the new taco spot is “a tribute to those who came before us—the kings, queens, warriors, and humble cooks who shaped the rich flavors of Mexico,” according to its website. Ramos, who co-owns the new spot with his wife, Heimi Patiño, tells the Strib that many of the dishes here are family recipes, with some coming from an uncle who ran a taqueria.

You will find excellent esquites ($8), with the glossy corn kernels coated with just the right amount of chipotle aioli. A sprinkling of salty cotija and slivers of jalepeño pop against the aioli’s richness, and the small handful of chili thread is more than just a pretty garnish, adding an enticingly earthy depth. My dining companion and I scooped it up with the perfectly thin and crunchy chips from our order of chips and salsa ($10), alternating with bites of fresh salsa roja (lightly warm and smoky) and salsa verde (tremendously fresh and citrusy).

Em Cassel

But the tacos were what we came for. El Taco Real is nixtamalizing the corn for its tortillas in house, where they’re made by hand daily. Those tortillas are the base for a selection of single “street tacos,” available for between $3-5, with platters of three “gourmet tacos” available for $13-16. (If you’re not in the mood for a taco, there are also “house specialties” like the quesadilla la gringa, gordita, or quesabirria platter.)

We opted for a trio of sweet potato tacos ($13) because they were unavailable solo, adding in a pork carnitas and a lengua taco ($4 each). As soon as they arrived at our table, we took note of the substantial tortillas, which have a gorgeous, almost golden hue. Soft but sturdy, they held up handily under the full weight of their fillings; even the lengua taco, which we saved for last, didn’t disintegrate upon being picked up, especially impressive given the hearty splash of tomatillo salsa.

Both the lengua and carnitas were topped with hunks of white onion and cilantro, as well as salsa (chile de arbol, for the latter). The meats were impossibly soft and tender; you won’t even mind that they send grease cascading down your fingers and wrists. The salsas stood out—I was surprised by how much I enjoyed the tomatillo, which isn’t usually my go-to—and you want those diced onions to cut through the savory slow-cooked meats.

The sweet potato tacos, on the other hand, are dressed with El Taco Real’s guajillo salsa, along with queso fresco, a purple cabbage slaw, and just a hint of lime crema. The pickled purple cabbage overpowered everything here, though not in an unpleasant way. (If you’re a vinegary bitch, and I am, you’ll love it.) Instead, the roasted sweet potatoes are a kind of a base note, with a sweetness that’s subtly present from bite to bite. It’s kind of lovely.

And if that wasn’t enough to like about El Taco Real, it’s also exceedingly easy to get to, located right along Penn Avenue’s protected bike lane and steps from the Penn Avenue and 66th Street bus station. There’s an ample parking lot surrounding the building for those who drive.

If you do drive over, just respect the speed limit, eh?

El Taco Real

Address: 2208 W. 66th St., Richfield

Hours: Open 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. daily