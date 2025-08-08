Freeloader Friday: 135 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, cost be damned, click here.

"The Paleo Art Show 2025" ALTR Gallery

FRIDAY

“The Paleo Art Show”

Art from a variety of artists inspired by dinos, fossils, epic mammals, and more prehistoric stuff. 6-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. ALTR Gallery, 451 Taft St. NE, Minneapolis.

The Peoples' Market MPLS

This bi-weekly market features local businesses. Other dates: Aug. 15, and 29; Sep. 12 and 26; and Oct. 10. 3-7 p.m. The Plaza at the Capri, 2027 W. Broadway Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Lakeside Guitar Festival

This often-overlooked two-day event is one of my favorite summer traditions, with a lineup that spices up a sharp selection of local strummers, wailers, and pluckers with some out-of-state ringers. In the past the festival has brought in Jamaladeen Tacuma and James Blood Ulmer, names that won’t mean something to everyone but will mean everything to those who recognize them. This year’s highlights include Mexican guitarist Ehekatl Arizmendi, whom you can hear in action here, and local mainstay Mason Jennings, who just released a new album, Magnifier, in June. And the Como Pavilion is just a great place to spend a nice summer day, period. Most shows are free, some are ticketed. 6-9:15 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat. Como Lakeside Pavilion, 1360 Lexington Pkwy. N., St. Paul; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Open Skate

Join Twin Cities Skaters for an open skate with free rentals and disco jams from DJ Presto. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Fri. through September 26 (no skate Aug. 15 and Sep. 5). Rice Park, 109 W. Fourth St., St. Paul.

"Tarot Fantasy Poster Show" Dr. Clement Shimizu and Yulika Murakami

“Tarot Fantasy Poster Show”

After a successful Kickstarter, Dr. Clement Shimizu and Yulika Murakami celebrate the release of their tarot deck with a poster show featuring their work. With decks available for purchase, essay readings, and a Butoh dance performance from Carol Trindade. 6-11 p.m. reception Fri.; open gallery hours 4-8 p.m. Sat. Rogue Buddha Gallery, 357 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

“Now, Then… & Over Again”

New work by Summer Artist Fellowship residents Micah Myers, Hannah Walter, and Sal Xu. With music curated by Philippe and a fire performance by Singed Nipples. 6-9 p.m. Fri.; gallery hours noon to 5 p.m. Sat. NE SCULPTURE I Gallery Factory, Casket Arts Factory,1720 NE Madison St., Minneapolis.

Fusion Fridays

Reggae, dancehall, afrobeats, and soca hip-hop. Hosted by DJ Fujun. 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Pimento Jamaican Kitchen, 2524 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Bookstore Romance Day Crawl

Visit all eight participating indie bookstores, get your event bookmark punched at each location, and enter to win prizes. Fri.-Sun. Find more info here.

Night Street Eats

Food trucks in a parking lot! 4:30-9 p.m. Fri. through Sep. 12. 1570-1590 White Bear Ave. & Hoyt Ave. E., St. Paul.

“ALEBRIJES: Keepers of the Island”

Alebrijes are a Mexico City folk-art tradition born out of a fever dream—literally. In 1936, artist Pedro Linares fell ill and found himself hallucinating a forest filled with magical creatures that were shouting “alebrijes!” at him. Once better, he knew that he had to recreate what he had experienced. Nearly 90 years later, Mexican artists continue this tradition, using papier-mâché to create beautifully surreal neon beasts—think chicken-fish-unicorns and butterfly-dog-frogs—ranging from four to 15 feet tall. This summer and fall, alebrijes will be at Raspberry Island thanks to four Mexico City-based artists who have created 16 large-scale papier-mâché sculptures for an installation organized by the Minnesota Latino Museum. You can venture through this colorful wonderland during the park’s regular hours (dawn to 11 p.m. daily). For more info, visit mnlatinomuseum.org/alebrijes. Raspberry Island, 2 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul. Through October 26—Jessica Armbruster

Turbo Tim's RC Racing

Bring your own car or borrow one from the shop. Sign up here. 6-7 p.m. Turbo Tim's Anything Automotive, 2375 Mounds View Blvd., Mounds View.

Men in Black

Don’t worry, it's the original one. Dusk. El Rio Vista Recreation Center, 179 Robie St. E., St. Paul.

Aladdin (2019)

Do worry here, it’s the live-action one. Dusk. Lake Nokomis Park, 4955 W. Lake Nokomis Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Paul Barry Blues Band

Chicago blues. 7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Backman

Alternative tunes. 7 p.m. Minnehaha Falls Park Pavilion, 4825 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

ERRL, The Hobbled, Savage Moods

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Mill City Hot Club

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

The Garrett Jones Electric Quartet

Electric bassoon tunes. With Tommy Boynton. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Dave’s Manual

Rock ‘n’ roll. With Yankee Boar. 9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Jiggs Lee Invasion

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Dilly Dally Alley

Jazz pop. With Burden of Youth. 5:30-7:15 p.m. 50th & France, Edina.

Local Artist Showcase

With Steve Ryan. 6:30-9 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots—sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

House of Hope Farmers Market

FARMERS MARKETS

House of Hope Market

1:15-5 p.m. Fri. through October 31. Hope Church, 760 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through October; 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Labor Day. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Minnehaha Regional Park

4-8 p.m. Fri. through August 29. 4801 S. Minnehaha Dr., Minneapolis; more info here.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fri. through October 31. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

'Echoes from Eko' Hakeem Martins

SATURDAY

“Echoes from Eko”

Hakeem Martins celebrates the launch of his photography book of the same name with a gallery show. The project features photos and poetry exploring identity, memory, and the Black diaspora, with a focus on Lagos, Nigeria, where Martin’s family is from. 6-10 p.m. The Art House, 4400 N. Lyndale Ave., Minneapolis.

Stone Arch Bridge Community Celebration

With food trucks, live entertainment, interactive activities for all ages, and a demonstration of construction materials and historical facts. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The downtown side of Stone Arch Bridge, 1 Fifth Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Urban Art Village

Local artist Luis Fitch has transformed five shipping containers into an artdoor gallery showcasing community artists twice a month through October. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 730 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Downtown Minneapolis Street Art Festival

Is downtown Minneapolis dead? Not during this street fest, at least. For the next two days, folks can wander along Nicollet Mall and watch tons of artists creating street art in a variety of mediums, including sidewalk chalk, graffiti art, and large-scale murals. Watch people at work or find a group project to help out with. In addition to art creation there will be a vendors’ market hosted by Jackalope Arts, where sidewalk shops will sell all kinds of wares, from upcycled fashion to paper goods. Add in food trucks and easy access via several bus lines, and you’ve got yourself a solid event. Free. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Nicollet Mall, downtown Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Children’s Book Fair

Featuring a bouncy house, coloring pages, costumed superheroes and princesses, book-themed crafts, Red Balloon Bookshop, and more. Noon to 6 p.m. Inbound BrewCo, 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

7th Street Live

A multicultural music and arts festival featuring live music, dance battles, food trucks, local vendors, and family fun. Noon to 4 p.m. 7th & Hope, 786 Seventh St. E, St. Paul.

Palermo vs Manchester City FC

Preseason friendly. 2 p.m. The Local Irish Pub, 84 S. 10th St., Minneapolis.

Asian Street Food Night Market

Asian Street Food Night Market

Some festivals are all about the stage, others do kids’ stuff best. Asian Street Food Night Market is all about the eats. And it really is some of the best street food of the summer, whether you’re looking for giant noodle bowls, a sushi burrito, vegetarian dumplings, or things on sticks like potstickers, satays, and candied fruit (tanghulu!). Sweettooths will be sated with halo halo, shaved ice, macarons, and mochi, and yes, there will be beer and other adult beverages at this thing too. In addition to a vendors’ market featuring items ranging from traditional imports to kawaii overload, there will be a talent show and lion dance performances. The event has expanded to four nights this summer; this is the second leg of the event so it's the last call for the summer. Follow the org’s Facebook page for updates on what’s coming up. Free. 3-11 p.m. Sat.; 2-10 p.m. Sun. 425 Rice St., St. Paul. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Sabathani Block Party

Featuring live music, games, a free meal for the first 50 guests, food trucks, a backpack giveaway, community awards, a resource zone, local vendors, and community orgs. Register here. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sabathani Community Center, 310 38th St. E., Minneapolis.

August DJ Dance Ride

Join Perennial Cycle, Joyful Riders Club, and Mischief Toy Store for a friendly-paced 5 miles one-way/10 miles round trip ride with two dance stops built in. 7-10 p.m. Mischief Toy Store, 818 Grand Ave., St. Paul.

Flavor Fest Provided

Flavor Fest

It’s been a big year for Flavor World, the artist collective founded by Drew Kinkaid. After years of hosting events, and about a year of publishing Flavor Mag, they went full brick-and-mortar in 2025, moving into a spot in Loring Park at 1218 Harmon Place with the help of Minneapolis’s city's Arts & Culture Vibrant Storefronts program. So this year’s Flavor Fest should be extra celebratory. Part music fest, part arts event, part carnival, the day will feature a market showcasing dozens of Twin Cities creatives, as well as demos and live art making. Onstage things kick off with an open jam, followed by sets from Reiki, TABAH, and League Two. Food trucks, carnival games (or at least a dunk tank), and prizes for attendees round out the party. Free. 1-10 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Bobby Rethwish, Miloe, Fruit Punch Lover Boy



10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Voltage Controller

3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Gooses

With Ditchweed, Yuasa-exide, Pleasure Cube. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Mary Strand & The Garage

Rock/pop songs on the patio. With Stone Arch Rivals . 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Violets Are Blue

With Glitter Pit, Spud and His Buds. 9 p.m.-midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Tre Aaron & The Undergroove

Funk, soul, rock, and more. 7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Chariots of the Gods Van Show

Chariots of the Gods

The annual ode to vintage and custom camper vans returns. With beer, a food truck, live music, and vendors. Noon to dusk. 211 St. Anthony Pkwy., Minneapolis.

City Folk

8 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Guitar Jazz Duo

6-7:45 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Mark Cameron Band

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Irish Session Musicians

Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

DJ in the Park

4-8 p.m. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St. S., Minneapolis.

Jayson Banks

Variety. 7 p.m. Water Works at Mill Ruins Park, 425 W. River Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Open Mic Comedy Night

With Joe Addict. Every Sat. on the patio. 7-9 p.m. The Cabooze, 917 S Cedar Ave, Minneapolis.

Bump Opera LLC via Our Streets

Imagine 6th Ave: Harrison

Our Streets hosts this event aimed at gathering community input on Olson Memorial Highway. Feature music from North Side artists CANDI and DJ SoSupreme, free food, a pop-up market by the Dream Shop, and fun for kids. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Harrison Park, 503 N. Irving Ave., Minneapolis.

Free Artist Workshop: Ron Brown

The artist-in-residence, Afrocentrism artist Ron Brown, hosts a free hands-on workshop. Sign up here. 2-4 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Second Saturday Open Studios

Explore the work of local artists in three buildings on the Casket campus. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Casket Arts Building, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

“le mur bleu Presents Nicole Houff”

Photography featuring the adventurous life of an old-school Barbie. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Studio 114, Casket Arts Building, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

“Surface Play”

Carol Peltier, Barbara Bujold, Ryan Peltier, and Cathy Young create an exhibition of clay, cloth, mosaics, paint, and a boutique of wearable art. 5-9 p.m. Artspace Jackson Flats, 901 18 1/2 Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

“MN State Fair Rejects + En Plein Air MN”

A group show of landscapes. 4-7 p.m. Douglas Flanders & Associates, 5025 France Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Hilary Greenstein

“Hilary Greenstein: Controlled Burn”

An exploration of femme bodies via paintings on canvas and velvet. 1-3 p.m. Queermunity MN, 3036 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

The Black Market: BBIB Market

Shop clothing, beauty items, jewelry, food, and more from local BIPOC-owned businesses. Reserve a free ticket at theblackmarketmpls.com. 2-7 p.m. The Lab – Pilot Facility and Taproom, 767 N. Eustis St., Minneapolis.

Clothing Repair Workshop

Bring clothes that need some fixin’ and learn how to do it from volunteers. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tare Market Northeast, 945 Broadway St. NE, Minneapolis.

Kindred Collective Pop-up Market

Local and vintage sellers and makers. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat.; noon to 3 p.m. Sun. Kindred Studios, 106 W. Water St., St. Paul.

Morbid Makers Market

Shop goth, alt, creepy makers. Noon to 5 p.m. White Bear Meadery, 1320 County Rd. D Cir., Maplewood.

Vintage Clothing Sale

Primary Colors and Collecting Dust host a backyard sale featuring vintage clothing from the ‘40s to the ’90s, vintage home goods, art supplies, and punk stuff. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 3116 E. 25th St., Minneapolis.

Cars and Craft Bauhaus Brew Labs

Cars and Craft

Gaze upon cool cars. 5-8 p.m. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis.

“Skyline”

Gallery 360 celebrates its 25-th anniversary with a landscape exhibition featuring 25 veteran gallery talents. 6-9 p.m. Gallery 360, 3011 W. 50th St., Minneapolis.

ROBOS

Classic rock. 6-9 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Shane Martin

Rock tunes. 3:30-5:30 p.m. Graze Food Hall, 520 N. Fourth St., Minneapolis.

Turning Pages, Changing Lives

Featuring interactive storytelling sessions, book-themed activities, face painting, crafts, and opportunities to meet authors. For the full schedule and more info, click here. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mall of America, Huntington Bank Rotunda, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington.

Jazz Brunch Mia

Gatsby Jazz Brunch

This 1920s-themed event includes lawn games, cocktails, music from Debbie Briggs Jazz, and access to Mia’s Print Study Room. Bring your own snacks or preorder a brunch basket; the first 25 guests will receive a Mia picnic blanket. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

REN UP Renaissance Fest

Featuring live music, food, games, a best kilt contest, and 20+ artists, makers, and other vendors. Noon to 6:30 p.m. Under Pressure Brewing Co., 8806 Seventh Ave. N., Golden Valley.

Omni Brewing Co. 10th Anniversary Party

It’s hard out there for breweries, man. So when one makes it to the big 1-0, like Maple Grove’s Omni Brewing Co., that milestone is worth celebrating. The celebration actually spans all week, with 10 drinker-voted archival beers returning to the taps, trivia, live music, and cofounders Zack Ward and Justin Walsh dropping in for bartender duty. The pizza team has reportedly been training hard for Saturday’s main event. "After hours of training montages and dramatic, slow-motion running, our team is ready to sling ‘za at speeds never seen by a mere mortal," organizers write, adding that food trucks (Egg Roll Queen, Chili Lime) have been enlisted for additional help. Other activities include a raffle, cornhole tourneys (plus "other throwing-related yard games"), and a bounce house for the kids. Live music kicks off at 1:30 p.m. with Generation Radio, followed by Half Step at 4 p.m. and headliners Sugar Buzz at 7 p.m. Who knows, Maple Grove’s most famous resident might even* make an appearance. (*We have no reason to believe Sisqó will be visiting the brewery.) Free. 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Omni Brewing Co., 9462 Deerwood Ln. N., Maple Grove; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Two Rivers Flea Market

With vintage and upcycled sellers outside, deals inside, and a live jug band on the porch. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The BIG White House, 1900 Third Ave. S., Anoka.

Selena

Presented by TriLingua Cinema. Dusk. East Side Sculpture Park, 705 E. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Hennepin County Fix-it Clinic

Bring something busted in and figure out how to fix it. Noon to 4 p.m. Eden Prairie Community Center, 16700 Valley View Rd., Eden Prairie.

Piece by Piece

8:30 p.m. Pershing Park, 3523 W. 48th St., Minneapolis.

Pilates for the People

A free pilates class. RSVP here. 10:15-11 a.m. Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Market, 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Josh Trap

6:30-9 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

FARMERS MARKETS

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October 25. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Burnsville Farmers Market at the Senior Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October 25. 200 Burnsville Pkwy., Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. now through Nov. 23. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lakeville Farmers’ Market at the Arts Center

Noon to 5 p.m. Wed. through October 22; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through September 20. 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. Featuring an electronics recycling program, live music, fitness classes, puppet theater, and more. The first hour of each event is quiet for special needs shoppers. EBT accepted. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat. through October 28. Be sure to park in the Hennepin County lot, not the B-side parking (follow the signs). 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers’ Market

This long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Sep.; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 750 Second St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat., through October 11. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 Second St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

Richfield Farmers Market

7 a.m. to noon Sat. through Aug.; 8 a.m. to noon Sep.-Oct. Veterans Park, 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield; find more info here.

Southwest Farmers Market

Formerly known at the Fulton Farmers Market, the gang has moved to a new location with traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sat. through October 25. 5025 Knox Ave., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

St. Luke’s Farmers Market

Locally grown produce, baked goods, plants, flowers, honey, pickles, and more. EBT, debit, credit cards, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October 4. St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1807 Field Ave., St. Paul; saintlukechurch.org/farmers-market.

Disco Death Records

SUNDAY

Disco Death Vintage Market

The record shop celebrates three years with 20+ vendors in the parking lot. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Disco Death Records, 721 W. 26th St., Minneapolis.

Back Alley Bazaar

Shop vintage from the Golden Pearl, Olio Vintage, and Moth Oddities. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Golden Pearl, 507 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Modesitt Markets Second Sundays

An outdoor crafts market. Noon to 6 p.m. Twin Cities Maker, 3119 E. 26th St., Minneapolis.

Sociable Summer Market

Mpls Craft Market hosts 50+ local makers. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

Thai Sunday Market

Featuring food, artists and artisans, and entertainment. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Aug. 24. Wat Promwachirayan, 2544 Hwy 100 S., St. Louis Park.

Superstar

Free movie and popcorn. 7-10 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Free Afternoon Pop-up

Featuring music by portal iii (Charlie Parr, Liz Draper, Chris Gray) in honor of Spider John, Davu Seru, Aida Shahghasemi & Sara Pajunen. Plus free watercolor painting supplies while you listen. Noon to 4 p.m. Edna's Park (the lot next to the Wienery), 412 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

“Abstract Alchemy”

With local artists, free snacks and beverages, and a food truck. 4-6 p.m. The Mill Yard at Stonebridge Lofts, 1120 S. Second St., Minneapolis.

Labor Cookout

Join the MN Anti-War Committee, MN Immigrant Rights Action Committee, MN Labor for Palestine, and MN Workers United at this labor cookout! Will there be grilling, chilling, and community? Oh, yes. But this is a community social and skill share, with a series of organizer-led workshops that will focus on defending immigrant rights from the increasingly militant Trump administration; workplace organizing, especially in the face of anti-labor legislation; and advancing the struggle for a free Palestine here in Minnesota. (Someone should sell prints of the comrade glizzy waving a Palestinian flag who appears on the event poster.) Gluten-free and vegan options will be available; beverages will be served. Free. 1 p.m. Lucy Parsons Center, 4100 S. 28th St., Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

Sensory Friendly Sundays Courtesy Walker Art Center

Sensory Friendly Sunday

This monthly event is designed for kids, teens, and adults with sensory processing differences, autism spectrum disorder, or developmental disabilities. The galleries will be closed to the general public, and there will be quiet spaces, fidgets, and sunglasses available. It’s free; but you’ll need to sign up at the Walker to reserve a time. 8 to 11 a.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Pies & Pots

Sample and buy handpies from Front Porch Pies and shop pottery from Functional Heirlooms. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dogwood Coffee, 4021 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Minnesota Lynx Watch Party

Featuring a “big-ass screen” and drink specials. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Malcolm Yards Market, 501 30th Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

Open Mic

3-6 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Golden Retriever Meetup

Hang with dogs. 12:30-2:30 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

SESAY

Rhythm & blues. 5:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Kenwood Symphony Orchestra

Classical. 2 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Emmy Woods

Emmy Woods, Kai Brewster

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Wilkinson James

Roots rock. With Al Subola And Lazy Ike. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Frankie & Gwen

On the patio. With Townsfolk. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The 8th Ward

With Joan of Profile & Attracted to Gods. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Utepils Cycling Turns 8

Featuring a ride, pizza, and prizes. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Community Shield

EPL champions Liverpool take on this year's FA cup winners Crystal Palace. 8:30 a.m. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

The Big Red Barn Farmers Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. June-Sep. Maplewood Area Historical Society, 2170 Cty. Rd. D East, Maplewood; find more info at maplewoodmuseum.org/farmers-market.

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 26. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October. Kingfield Farmers Market, MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (in the parking lot off of 40th St.), Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun., through October 26. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Market in the Valley

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through September. 7800 Golden Valley Rd., Golden Valley; marketinthevalley.org.

Markets on Main

A new farmers market?! Yep! This weekly event includes locally sourced foodstuffs, goods from farmers and florists, vintage shopping, and Minnesota makers on the plaza. Now through mid-October. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. Riverplace, 1 SE Main St., Minneapolis; find more info at marketsonmainmpls.com.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Lake Harriet

2-7 p.m. Sun. right by the bandshell through August 31. Lake Harriet, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; more info here.

Savage Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 26. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Woodbury Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 26. Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.