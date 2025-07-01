A Taste of Minnesota and Other Festive Fourth Picks for Your Complete Concert Calendar: July 1-7

Everything happens all at once in summer. Last weekend was Pride. This weekend is the Fourth. Plenty of music to check out, both indoor and out.
Tuesday, July 1
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s
Taco Tunesday ft. Lenticula, Ndo, Shadrach @ Cabooze
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood
Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Steve Jansen, John Dieterich @ Eagles 34
Phil Berbig @ Father Hennepin Park
Bill Simenson Orchestra @ Jazz Central
Bluewater Kings @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Driftless Tango Series @ Padraigs
Palmer’s Songwriters Showcase @ Palmer’s
The Six Show with Slime Militia, Spazzo, Pierre, and Nuke @ Pilllar Forum
Bandits on the Run with Christopher & Sienna Sears @ 7th St Entry
July Conspiracy Series featuring The Beavers and Shipwreckt @ 331 Club
Worker’s Playtime with Dakota Dave Hull @ 331 Club
The New Havoline Supremes @ White Squirrel
Paper Chain (Residency) with the Weeping Covenant, Robyn Jamner @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, July 2
Marvelous & Sunflower @ Aster Cafe
Hugo, Agony in the Living Room, Orifice, and Velvet Ghost @ Driftwood
Miss Shannon’s Swing Night @ Eagles 34
Janelle and the Simply Fusion Trio @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Twin Cities Mobile Jazz Project @ Logan Park
Leslie Rich & The Rocket Soul Choir @ Marjorie McNeely Conservatory
Smiling Cowboys Open Stage @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Karaoke Crime Scene @ Palmer’s
Robert Wilkinson, Steve Brantseg @ Schooner Tavern
Wavves with Beach Goons and Death Lens @ 7th St Entry
318 Open Mic with Grant Dawson @ 318 Cafe
Bosso Poetry Company @ 331 Club
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Swing 6625 @ 331 Club
PROFANATICA with Knoll @ Turf Club
The Gold Dinar @ Underground Music Venue
The Second Stringers @ White Squirrel
Thomas Stitcha @ White Squirrel
Thursday, July 3
St. Rangers & McKain Lakey @ Aster Cafe
Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s
E Street Shuffle/Detroit Muscle @ Crooners
T. Mychael Rambo & Ginger Commodore @ Dakota
Seaweeds and Friends @ Driftwood
LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Witness, Paper Chain, and Daguerreotypes @ Eagles 34
Open Mic with Neal Dimmick @ Ginkgo Coffee
Snapped Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room
Alex Meffert Quartet @ Metronome Brewery
Lowdown Dirty Fools @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Young Relics @ Minnesota Music Cafe
UNDERCURRENTS PRESENTS ET, PROBLEMS (The Show is a Rainbow), Laserbulb (The Faint), and Visa Card @ Palmer’s
Throwback Thursdays with DJ Bootsy Ballins @ Palmer’s
Wakebutstillinbed with For Your Health, Hey Ily, and Melanerpes @ Pilllar Forum
Danger Pins, the Driftless Area @ Schooner Tavern
40 Watt Sun with Serpentent and Anothernight @ 7th St Entry
Northeast Invitational @ 331 Club
Tommy Stinson with Ruby @ Turf Club
Poison Ivy & the People (EP release) with afters, Runaway Ricoche + cephas @ Uptown VFW
dr. traxuit (tanzklub.) x 3125 (glitterdark) techno electro @ Uptown VFW
The Daily Norm with Matt Winn @ White Squirrel
Friday, July 4
Nicholas David & Demetrious Rallis @ Bear Cave
Ann Hampton Callaway @ Crooners
Katia & the Upswing @ Eagles 34
Dusk Rat, Tiny Traces @ Eagles 34
Kane Brown @ Hinkley Grand Casino
Pierce with Mystic and Common Creation @ The Loft
Johnnie Brown Experience @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Dead History + the Assortment @ Mortimer’s
Los Pinches Güeys, Worldwide Chaos, KVSKET$, Symptoms, Hella Reptillian, Shermstick, Arvell Genius, Jozzy OG, and DJ Nanobyte @ Palmer’s
Doll Chaser with Kyrie Nova & the Defiant, Snake World, Critter Thing @ Pilllar Forum
Crimes Against Ravers @ Uptown VFW
Saturday, July 5
- Trampled by Turtles with S.G. Goodman and Sophie Hiroko @ Bayfront Festival Park—Earlier this month two heavyweights of Duluth music, Trampled by Turtles and Low's Alan Sparhawk, joined forces for a collab album that Pitchfork praised as "a raw snapshot of perfectly articulated hurt, and the first steps of navigating it for the rest of one’s life... one of the most compelling records of Sparhawk’s career." Though there'll be no Sparhawk, this annual Bayfront gig will surely tempt Turtle-heads from around the state to come to Duluth for fireworks and stay for our state's premier bluegrass band plucking away at its most scenic stage. Unwilling or unable to make the trek up I-35W? You can catch TbT this fall at Farm Aid’s Huntington Bank Stadium stop or this December when they hit the Fitz with Sparhawk.—Jay Boller
Jon Herchert and Friends @ Bear Cave
Trish Hurd-Paczkowski, Graydon Peterson, Andrew Schwandt @ Berlin
Alyssa Algood Quartet @ Berlin
- Taste of Minnesota @ Downtown Minneapolis—Through the '80s and '90s, this food ‘n’ tunes bash was held outside the State Capitol. It relocated to St. Paul’s Harriet Island in 2003, and, finally, lasted for a couple of years out in Waconia before shutting down in 2015. In 2023, the relaunched Taste of Minnesota, a free two-day festival along Nicollet Mall, was framed by city leaders as a Minneapolis-is-back victory lap. Now, following some logistical hiccups in year one but strong attendance across both installments, organizers are already calling it “beloved.” We’ll see about that, but this year’s lineup is the strongest since Taste’s recent resurrection. On Saturday, we've got eternal rock 'n' roller Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and power-pop pioneers Cheap Trick headlining, with Bluewater Kings Band, Rhythm Street Movement, and A Steele Family Affair adding support. Come Sunday, State Farm pitchman Ludacris will bring a career's worth of rap bangers after a set from local hip-hop star Nur-D, with David Yang, Frankie Torres, and Good for Gary rounding out that bill. There’ll be Fancy Ray. There’ll be Andrew Zimmern. There’ll be a small army of food trucks. Crucially, there’ll be no cost involved, though you gotta RSVP for tix.—Jay Boller
Cajun Crawish Ramblers @ Eagles 34
After Dawn with Dappa Dan n Eve @ Cardinal Bar
Katie Gearty and Benny Weinbeck @ Crooners
Ann Hampton Callaway @ Crooners
One for the Road, Big Yikes @ Driftwood
Jackson & the Janks, the Change-Ups, and Jack Klatt @ Dusty’s
Orchid Club, Oliver Phibes, Falcon Arrow @ Eagles 34
Stone Harp (Record Release) @ Flying V
Uncle Sam’s House Party @ Green Room
Abinnet Berhanu & Lasse Corson @ Jazz Central
Minneapolis Pops @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
R Factor @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Summer Slam Tribute 2025 @ Palmer’s
Two Weeks Past Never with Danger Club and Matcha Fever @ Pilllar Forum
Jack Knife & the Sharps @ Schooner Tavern
Space Monkey Mafia, BYOBrass, Beneath Green, and Dilly Dally Alley @ 7th St Entry
Longwinter, The Electric Honeycomb, M.A.Y. @ 331 Club
Incubus @ Treasure Island Amphitheater
- Obi Original and The Black Atlantics with Kwey and DJ Goldilocks @ Turf Club—There’s no greater local champion of Nigerian highlife than Obi Obikwelu, and if you don’t know what that means, well, that’s why he’s gotta champion it. A style less indebted to American funk than Fela Kuti’s more familiar (to Americans) Afrobeat, highlife combines West African polyrhythms with a brisk guitar style, and Obi Original both recreates and expands on highlife with his band the Black Atlantics (named for Paul Gilroy’s pioneering book on African diaspora). He’s got a full-length due later this year, but for a taste of his music, try “Battle Ready,” a collab with Black Market Brass—the propulsive, horn-driven Afrobeat group encourages his funky side, and this single captures his vocals at their rawest. The evening is billed as “a highlife dance party,” with McShellen and DJ Goldyrocks of Black Market Brass spinning vinyl.—Keith Harris
Cut a Rug 4: Loki’s Folly, Sunshine Emblem. Lomotion twinflame x BIMHOE @ Uptown VFW
Reventón: Reggaeton Party with Cristian Baca @ Varsity Theater
The Strum Brothers @ Water Works
Yeah Yeah Fine with QRRRKY @ White Squirrel
Caitlin Robertson & Wildrose Fox @ White Squirrel
Side.Door with D.M.C.A. @ White Squirrel
Sunday, July 6
Teddy Swims with Sienna Spiro @ Armory
Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
July Reunions with Ella Grace (feat. Julia Danielle) @ Berlin
Monthly Bluegrass Jam @ Caydence Records and Coffee
The Sounds of “Summers in the Sixties” with Lori Dokken @ Crooners
Before He Cheats: Tribute to Carrie Underwood & Miranda Lambert @ Crooners
JT Bates, Zacc Harris, Chris Bates Trio @ Dakota
- Taste of Minnesota @ Downtown Minneapolis—See Saturday's listings.
Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34
Eli Armstrong, Wisper, Lynden Graham Blomberg @ Eagles 34
Catrice Jackson @ Hook and Ladder
Anda Flamenco @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Minneapolis Pops @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
The Drift: A Night of Vinyl @ Mortimer’s
The Rose (더 로즈) @ Orpheum Theatre
Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s
West Bank Social Club @ Palmer’s
MANNY, PB & TAT, Faux Pseudo @ Underground Music Venue
Basement Heroes with A Sunken Ship Irony, Better Devils @ White Squirrel
Jenn Taiga, Paths of the Eternal, Desolation Plains, & Magenta Vice @ Zhora Darling
Monday, July 7
Sleepy Hallow & Sheff G @ Cabooze
Lobi Lobianco, Ori, Carson D. Bell & the Endtimes @ Driftwood
Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34
Junior and the Jukes @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery
Most Cake (HOLE Tribute), Surly Grrly, and Sierra Swan @ Palmer’s
Cowaoke with Ben Moooker @ Palmer’s
Honey Tree with Spam Caller and Bright Young Things @ Pilllar Forum