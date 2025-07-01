A Taste of Minnesota and Other Festive Fourth Picks for Your Complete Concert Calendar: July 1-7

Everything happens all at once in summer. Last weekend was Pride. This weekend is the Fourth. Plenty of music to check out, both indoor and out.

Tuesday, July 1

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Taco Tunesday ft. Lenticula, Ndo, Shadrach @ Cabooze

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Steve Jansen, John Dieterich @ Eagles 34

Phil Berbig @ Father Hennepin Park

Bill Simenson Orchestra @ Jazz Central

Panza @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Bluewater Kings @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Driftless Tango Series @ Padraigs

Palmer’s Songwriters Showcase @ Palmer’s

The Six Show with Slime Militia, Spazzo, Pierre, and Nuke @ Pilllar Forum

Bandits on the Run with Christopher & Sienna Sears @ 7th St Entry

July Conspiracy Series featuring The Beavers and Shipwreckt @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Dakota Dave Hull @ 331 Club

The New Havoline Supremes @ White Squirrel

Paper Chain (Residency) with the Weeping Covenant, Robyn Jamner @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, July 2

Marvelous & Sunflower @ Aster Cafe

Twine @ Bunker’s

Mary Cutrufello @ Crooners

Charanga Tropical @ Dakota

Hugo, Agony in the Living Room, Orifice, and Velvet Ghost @ Driftwood

Miss Shannon’s Swing Night @ Eagles 34

Janelle and the Simply Fusion Trio @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Twin Cities Mobile Jazz Project @ Logan Park

Leslie Rich & The Rocket Soul Choir @ Marjorie McNeely Conservatory

Smiling Cowboys Open Stage @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Old Timey Music @ Padraigs

Karaoke Crime Scene @ Palmer’s

Robert Wilkinson, Steve Brantseg @ Schooner Tavern

Wavves with Beach Goons and Death Lens @ 7th St Entry

318 Open Mic with Grant Dawson @ 318 Cafe

Bosso Poetry Company @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Swing 6625 @ 331 Club

PROFANATICA with Knoll @ Turf Club

The Gold Dinar @ Underground Music Venue

The Second Stringers @ White Squirrel

Thomas Stitcha @ White Squirrel

Thursday, July 3

Sparrow Blue @ Acadia

St. Rangers & McKain Lakey @ Aster Cafe

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Echo Train @ The Commons

E Street Shuffle/Detroit Muscle @ Crooners

T. Mychael Rambo & Ginger Commodore @ Dakota

Seaweeds and Friends @ Driftwood

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Witness, Paper Chain, and Daguerreotypes @ Eagles 34

Vinyl Night @ Gambit

Open Mic with Neal Dimmick @ Ginkgo Coffee

82Major @ Granada

Snapped Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

Alex Meffert Quartet @ Metronome Brewery

Lowdown Dirty Fools @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Young Relics @ Minnesota Music Cafe

UNDERCURRENTS PRESENTS ET, PROBLEMS (The Show is a Rainbow), Laserbulb (The Faint), and Visa Card @ Palmer’s

Throwback Thursdays with DJ Bootsy Ballins @ Palmer’s

Wakebutstillinbed with For Your Health, Hey Ily, and Melanerpes @ Pilllar Forum

Danger Pins, the Driftless Area @ Schooner Tavern

40 Watt Sun with Serpentent and Anothernight @ 7th St Entry

Northeast Invitational @ 331 Club

Tommy Stinson with Ruby @ Turf Club

Poison Ivy & the People (EP release) with afters, Runaway Ricoche + cephas @ Uptown VFW

dr. traxuit (tanzklub.) x 3125 (glitterdark) techno electro @ Uptown VFW

The Daily Norm with Matt Winn @ White Squirrel

Sparrow Blue @ White Squirrel

Friday, July 4

Nicholas David & Demetrious Rallis @ Bear Cave

Ann Hampton Callaway @ Crooners

Scottie Miller @ Crooners

Katia & the Upswing @ Eagles 34

Dusk Rat, Tiny Traces @ Eagles 34

IndepenDance @ Ground Zero

Kane Brown @ Hinkley Grand Casino

Pierce with Mystic and Common Creation @ The Loft

Johnnie Brown Experience @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Dead History + the Assortment @ Mortimer’s

Los Pinches Güeys, Worldwide Chaos, KVSKET$, Symptoms, Hella Reptillian, Shermstick, Arvell Genius, Jozzy OG, and DJ Nanobyte @ Palmer’s

Doll Chaser with Kyrie Nova & the Defiant, Snake World, Critter Thing @ Pilllar Forum

B4 @ Schooner Tavern

Tramps Like Us @ 331 Club

Crimes Against Ravers @ Uptown VFW

Saturday, July 5

JunkRockRadio @ Acadia

Trampled by Turtles with S.G. Goodman and Sophie Hiroko @ Bayfront Festival Park—Earlier this month two heavyweights of Duluth music, Trampled by Turtles and Low's Alan Sparhawk, joined forces for a collab album that Pitchfork praised as "a raw snapshot of perfectly articulated hurt, and the first steps of navigating it for the rest of one's life... one of the most compelling records of Sparhawk's career." Though there'll be no Sparhawk, this annual Bayfront gig will surely tempt Turtle-heads from around the state to come to Duluth for fireworks and stay for our state's premier bluegrass band plucking away at its most scenic stage. Unwilling or unable to make the trek up I-35W? You can catch TbT this fall at Farm Aid's Huntington Bank Stadium stop or this December when they hit the Fitz with Sparhawk.

Jon Herchert and Friends @ Bear Cave

Trish Hurd-Paczkowski, Graydon Peterson, Andrew Schwandt @ Berlin

Alyssa Algood Quartet @ Berlin

McGinnis @ Berlin

Jumpsuit @ Black Hart

Alex Rossi @ Bunker’s

Taste of Minnesota @ Downtown Minneapolis—Through the '80s and '90s, this food 'n' tunes bash was held outside the State Capitol. It relocated to St. Paul's Harriet Island in 2003, and, finally, lasted for a couple of years out in Waconia before shutting down in 2015. In 2023, the relaunched Taste of Minnesota, a free two-day festival along Nicollet Mall, was framed by city leaders as a Minneapolis-is-back victory lap. Now, following some logistical hiccups in year one but strong attendance across both installments, organizers are already calling it "beloved." We'll see about that, but this year's lineup is the strongest since Taste's recent resurrection. On Saturday, we've got eternal rock 'n' roller Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and power-pop pioneers Cheap Trick headlining, with Bluewater Kings Band, Rhythm Street Movement, and A Steele Family Affair adding support. Come Sunday, State Farm pitchman Ludacris will bring a career's worth of rap bangers after a set from local hip-hop star Nur-D, with David Yang, Frankie Torres, and Good for Gary rounding out that bill. There'll be Fancy Ray. There'll be Andrew Zimmern. There'll be a small army of food trucks. Crucially, there'll be no cost involved, though you gotta RSVP for tix.—Jay Boller

Cajun Crawish Ramblers @ Eagles 34

After Dawn with Dappa Dan n Eve @ Cardinal Bar

Katie Gearty and Benny Weinbeck @ Crooners

Ann Hampton Callaway @ Crooners

The Belfast Cowboys @ Dakota

One for the Road, Big Yikes @ Driftwood

Jackson & the Janks, the Change-Ups, and Jack Klatt @ Dusty’s

Orchid Club, Oliver Phibes, Falcon Arrow @ Eagles 34

Stone Harp (Record Release) @ Flying V

Uncle Sam’s House Party @ Green Room

Abinnet Berhanu & Lasse Corson @ Jazz Central

Minneapolis Pops @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Whales with Wodd @ The Loft

R Factor @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Vinyl Night @ Padraigs

Summer Slam Tribute 2025 @ Palmer’s

Two Weeks Past Never with Danger Club and Matcha Fever @ Pilllar Forum

Jack Knife & the Sharps @ Schooner Tavern

Space Monkey Mafia, BYOBrass, Beneath Green, and Dilly Dally Alley @ 7th St Entry

Longwinter, The Electric Honeycomb, M.A.Y. @ 331 Club

Incubus @ Treasure Island Amphitheater

Obi Original and The Black Atlantics with Kwey and DJ Goldilocks @ Turf Club—There's no greater local champion of Nigerian highlife than Obi Obikwelu, and if you don't know what that means, well, that's why he's gotta champion it. A style less indebted to American funk than Fela Kuti's more familiar (to Americans) Afrobeat, highlife combines West African polyrhythms with a brisk guitar style, and Obi Original both recreates and expands on highlife with his band the Black Atlantics (named for Paul Gilroy's pioneering book on African diaspora). He's got a full-length due later this year, but for a taste of his music, try "Battle Ready," a collab with Black Market Brass—the propulsive, horn-driven Afrobeat group encourages his funky side, and this single captures his vocals at their rawest. The evening is billed as "a highlife dance party," with McShellen and DJ Goldyrocks of Black Market Brass spinning vinyl.

Cut a Rug 4: Loki’s Folly, Sunshine Emblem. Lomotion twinflame x BIMHOE @ Uptown VFW

Reventón: Reggaeton Party with Cristian Baca @ Varsity Theater

The Strum Brothers @ Water Works

Yeah Yeah Fine with QRRRKY @ White Squirrel

Caitlin Robertson & Wildrose Fox @ White Squirrel

Side.Door with D.M.C.A. @ White Squirrel

Sunday, July 6

Teddy Swims with Sienna Spiro @ Armory

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

July Reunions with Ella Grace (feat. Julia Danielle) @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Monthly Bluegrass Jam @ Caydence Records and Coffee

The Sounds of “Summers in the Sixties” with Lori Dokken @ Crooners

Before He Cheats: Tribute to Carrie Underwood & Miranda Lambert @ Crooners

JT Bates, Zacc Harris, Chris Bates Trio @ Dakota

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Eli Armstrong, Wisper, Lynden Graham Blomberg @ Eagles 34

Country Doctors @ Eagles 34

Catrice Jackson @ Hook and Ladder

Anda Flamenco @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Minneapolis Pops @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

The Drift: A Night of Vinyl @ Mortimer’s

The Rose (더 로즈) @ Orpheum Theatre

Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s

West Bank Social Club @ Palmer’s

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Brass Messengers @ 331 Club

MANNY, PB & TAT, Faux Pseudo @ Underground Music Venue

UfaudiO @ White Squirrel

Devil Dodger @ White Squirrel

Basement Heroes with A Sunken Ship Irony, Better Devils @ White Squirrel

Jenn Taiga, Paths of the Eternal, Desolation Plains, & Magenta Vice @ Zhora Darling

Monday, July 7

Sleepy Hallow & Sheff G @ Cabooze

Moore by Four @ Dakota

Lobi Lobianco, Ori, Carson D. Bell & the Endtimes @ Driftwood

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Square Dancing @ Eagles 34

Junior and the Jukes @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Most Cake (HOLE Tribute), Surly Grrly, and Sierra Swan @ Palmer’s

Cowaoke with Ben Moooker @ Palmer’s

Honey Tree with Spam Caller and Bright Young Things @ Pilllar Forum

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Charlie & MIkkel @ 331 Club

Nancy Olson with Joe Carey @ White Squirrel