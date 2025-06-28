RacketCast, Ep. 28: No War With Iran Feat. Rep. Ilhan Omar

War: There's nothing worse. Yet the U.S. can't seem to stop waging it, with our latest target, Iran, being subjected to around dozen 30,000-pound GBU-57 "bunker buster" bombs on June 21. The illegal preemptive attack may have set Iran's nuclear program back by only a few months, according to one preliminary classified report.

One day later, President Trump floated the following via Truth Social: "It's not politically correct to use the term, 'Regime Change,' but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn't there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!" Jeez, when in our recent history has regime change ever backfired?

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), meanwhile, continues to be one of the most steadfast anti-war voices in Congress, writing: “The strikes on Iran, ordered by President Trump and executed without congressional authorization, mark a dangerous and reckless escalation of an already volatile conflict in the Middle East. Military strikes will not bring peace... The American people are tired of endless war. We need to end this madness before more lives are lost."

To hear more from Omar, we contacted the congresswoman via video chat late Thursday for her take on Trump's new war and what can be done to stop it.

Subscribe to RacketCast wherever you get your podcasts—Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, etc. • Wanna advertise on RacketCast? Email us at advertise@racketmn.com. • Have a food/drink, event, or show recommendation? How about a civic hot take? General or specific question? Call 619-RACKTIP (619-722-5847) with your first name + city + 3-min.-maximum voicemail, and we might play it on a future episode. • Special thanks to local band Van Stee for supplying our podcast music!