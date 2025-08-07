Watch a Movie on a Bike in Loring Park!

So, did you know 612 Bike occasionally shows movies in Loring Park projected onto a bike? The bike's got a screen attached on the back, and you can cook S'mores on it too. And it's happening tonight!

Special Screenings

Thursday, August 7

DCI 2025: Big, Loud & Live

AMC Rosedale 14/Marcus West End

The drum corps world championship, live! $22.29. 5:30 p.m. More info here.

Despicable Me 4 (2024)

Emagine Willow Creek/Riverview Theater

You seen it yet? Emagine: $3. 11 a.m. More info here. Riverview: $1. 10:45 a.m. More info here.

Gummo (1997)

Emagine Willow Creek

Harmony Korine: provocateur or asshole? $11.60. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

A scene from 'Gummo' Promotional still

Interstellar (2014)

Grandview 1&2

For those of you who like math in your blockbusters. $14.44. 9 p.m. More info here.

The Man Who Knew Too Much (1934)

The Heights

Is this movie about... me? $13. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Wicked (2024)

Logan Park

And the start time creeps even earlier. Free. 8:30 p.m. More info here.

What If… (2010)

Marcus West End

Christian kitsch starring Minnesota's own Kevin Sorbo. 6:30 p.m. Prices and more info here.

The Fifth Element (1997)

Parkway Theater

Real heads know that knowledge is the fifth element. $9/$12. Trivia at 7:30 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m. More info here.

Do the Right Thing (1989)

Riverview Theater

So much Spike Lee in theaters this week! $5. 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday 11:30 p.m. More info here.

Perfect Days (2023)

Loring Park

I loved this Wim Wenders meditation on routine and bathrooms—read my review here. This is the 612 Bike screening I was talking about. Free. 8:35 p.m. More info here.

Jodie Foster in 'Contact' Promotional still

Friday, August 8

The Spongebob Squarepants Movie (2004)

Alamo Drafthouse

Are kids still into Spongebob? Also Monday-Wednesday. $7. 12 p.m. More info here.

Tales from the Hood (1995)

Alamo Drafthouse

The pioneering Black horror anthology. $13.99. 7 p.m. More info here.

Men in Black (1997)

El Rio Vista Recreation Center

I forget what happens in this movie. (Get it?) Free. Dusk. More info here.

Kung Fu Panda 4 (2024)

Emagine Willow Creek

Not 4… ah, fuck it. Through Wednesday. $3. 11 a.m. More info here.

Aladdin (2019)

Lake Nokomis Park

The "live-action" version, ugh. Free. 8:30 p.m. More info here.

The 45-Minute Documentaries of Werner Herzog (1974-1984)

Trylon

Five longish shorts chockfull of “ecstatic truth.” $8. 7 p.m. 3 p.m. More info here.

Contact (1997)

Walker Art Center

Jodie Foster tries to talk to the aliens. Also Saturday. $12/$15. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Spike Lee and Denzel Washington in 'Malcolm X' Promotional still

Saturday, August 9

Lady Snowblood (1973)

Alamo Drafthouse

The inspiration for Kill Bill, but much more than just that. $10.99. 11 a.m. Sunday 4 p.m. More info here.

Mo’ Better Blues (1990)

Alamo Drafthouse

Spike ‘n’ Denzel do jazz. $10.99. 3 p.m. More info here.

#RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR in AMSTERDAM LIVE (2025)

AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek/Marcus West End

Kpop star Jin, live. $26.60. 12:45 & 4 p.m. More info here.

Selena (1997)

East Side Sculpture Park

How J-Lo became a star. Free. 8:45 p.m. More info here.

Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Extended (2001)

Emagine Willow Creek

Never heard of it. Also Wednesday. $10.60. 1:50 & 6:15 p.m. More info here.

CatVideoFest 2025

Main Cinema/Riverview Theater

Encore screenings, in case you missed ’em last week. Also Sunday. Main: $12. 12 p.m. More info here. $5. 9:30 a.m. & 1 p.m. More info here.

Malcolm X (1992)

Main Cinema

Spike’s best ever double dolly shot? $11. 12 p.m. More info here.

Piece by Piece (2024)

Pershing Park

The story of Pharrell in Legos. Free. 8:30 p.m. More info here.

Ken Ogata in 'Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters' Promotional still

Sunday, August 10

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)

Alamo Drafthouse

Pretty sure this is the one with the Chamber of Secrets. $10.99. 12 p.m. More info here.

Inside Man (2006)

Alamo Drafthouse

Spike ‘n’ Denzel rob a bank. $13.99. 7 p.m. More info here.

Grave of the Fireflies (1988)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek/Marcus West End

The most traumatizing Ghibli. $15.76. 4 & 7 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 p.m. More info here.

Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters (1985)

Grandview 1&2

Paul Schrader’s take on the doomed Japanese writer. $14.14. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

The Sound of Music (1965)

The Heights

People just can't get enough of it. $15. 1 p.m. More info here.

Mo’ Better Blues (1990)

Main Cinema

In case you don't feel like heading out to Woodbury. $11. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Rocketeer (1991)

Trylon

Fun retro action flick with young Jennifer Connelly as a bonus. $8. 8 p.m. 7 & 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Parker Posey in 'Waiting for Guffman' Promotional still

Monday, August 11

The Outsiders: The Complete Novel (1983)

Alamo Drafthouse

If there’s one thing Francis Ford Coppola’s gonna do, he’s gonna re-edit his movies. $19.50. 7 p.m. More info here.

AMC Screen Unseen

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16

A secret new movie. $7. 7 p.m. More info here.

La La Land (2016)

Edina 4

More like Blah Blah Bland. Also Wednesday. $14.44. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Haunting (1963)

Emagine Willow Creek

The classic Shirley Jackson adaptation. $7.60. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Waiting for Guffman (1996)

The Heights

Is he here yet? $13. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Americana (2025)

Main Cinema

An advance screening, starring history’s greatest monster, Sydney Sweeney. Free. 7 p.m. More info here.

Marcus Mystery Movie

Marcus West End

All I know is that it’s two hours long and rated R. $6. 7 p.m. More info here.

Barbie (2023)

Mueller Park

Never heard of it. Free. 8:30 p.m. More info here.

Vincent D'Onofrio and Jennifer Lopez in 'The Call' Promotional still

Tuesday, August 12

Highest 2 Lowest (2025)

Alamo Drafthouse

An advance screening of Spike Lee’s new adaptation of Kurosawa’s High and Low. $13.99. 7:15 p.m. More info here.

Party Girl (1995)

Alamo Drafthouse

This movie is everywhere this summer. Parker Posey is back, bay-bee. $13.99. 6:45 p.m. More info here.

The Cell (2000)

Alamo Drafthouse

J-Lo gets trapped in the mind of serial killer Vincent D'Onofrio! $10.99. 11:35 p.m. More info here.

Captain America: Brave New World (2025)

North Commons Park

This movie was so bad. Free. 8:25 p.m. More info here.

Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022)

Riverview Theater

Can't get enough of that Minion lore. Also Wednesday. $1. 11 a.m. More info here.

The Clash Promotional still

Wednesday, August 13

Rigoletto

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek/Marcus West End

I learned about this opera from The Odd Couple. $19.04. 1 & 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Mamma Mia! (2008)

The Commons

And even earlier! Free. 8:25 p.m. More info here.

Secret Movie Night

Emagine Willow Creek

What could it be? $11.60. 7 p.m. More info here.

Loose Frames and Hellavision Television Network Present: Hell Fables (2025)

Main Cinema

Get ready for 90 minutes of “original and demonic animation.” $11. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Rise and Fall of the Clash Redux (2012/2025)

Trylon

A downbeat update of the 2012 band doc. Presented by Sound Unseen. $13. 7 & 9 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

Bad Shabbos

A Shabbat dinner goes wrong.

Cloud

Creepy new internet thriller from the other Kurosawa (Kiyoshi).

Masaki Suda in 'Cloud' Promotional still

Ebony & Ivory

Yes, this is literally a movie about Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder collaborating on a song no one wants to hear again.

Freakier Friday

In my world, there is only one Freaky Friday and it stars Jodie Foster.

It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley

Sorry, not a fan.

Mahavatar Narsimha

A demon challenges Vishnu!



My Mother’s Wedding

Three sisters come home for their mom's third wedding.

Stans

A look at Eminem and his fans.

Strange Harvest

They're calling it the best found-footage horror flick in years.

Weapons

From the guy who made Barbarian. You liked that one, right?

Ongoing in Local Theaters

The Bad Guys 2

Eddington

If you’ve ever wondered what Ari Aster would make of Covid, Black Lives Matter, and our all-too-online modern existence… why? Why would you ever wonder that? Aster’s films are airless, carefully arranged dioramas, which is OK when you work in horror, where self-contained formalism can be part of the point, but unacceptable when you’re using the murder of George Floyd and the aftermath in Minneapolis as a plot point for your dim satire. Joaquin Phoenix, in Doc Sportello stumblin’ ‘round mode, is an Arizona sheriff (styled to resemble Dennis Weaver, which is funny, I admit); he’s so miffed that he has to mask up that he decides to unseat the town’s smug mayor, Pedro Pascal. With seemingly every encounter between townsfolk mediated by screens, misinformation proliferates, bodies pile up, and everyone, from dumbass cops to woke protesters, embodies their worst selves. That, apparently, is How We Live Now. But what’s so soul-deadening about internet life isn’t just how it leads us to act out in cartoonish ways; it’s how it encourages us to perceive our fellow humans from a single, simple vantage point, to strip their actions of all context, and to make that point, Aster would have had to give us some three-dimensional characters to begin with. Plodding loudly toward its preordaining conclusion, Eddington is as cynical and misanthropic as dumb people have always said the Coen brothers are; worse still, its cynicism and misanthropy are flaunted as intellectual and spiritual achievements. And Aster really needs to get over his mommy issues. C

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Folktales

F1

Well of course this is Top Gun for race cars—you thought Joseph Kosinski was gonna go back to directing Tron movies and Halo ads? What matters is that F1’s on-track action is as gripping as Top Gun: Maverick’s mid-air feats, and there are moments that had me, a non-gasper, gasping. The acting bits are not entirely as bad as those TG:M’s Oscar-nominated screenplay made us endure. And if your attention may wander in these off-track moments, at least F1 (I am not calling it F1: The Movie—I got my own Google problems to worry about) leaves us at leisure to compare and contrast Tom Cruise’s smugness with Brad Pitt’s: eternal youth vs. staved-off decline, skill vs. savvy, unnerving intensity vs indolent swagger. Yes, ideally, Pitt’s Sonny Hayes would learn as much from his younger colleagues as he teaches them, but instead it’s the wily old driver who touches the lives of everyone he encounters—he’s kind of a Magical Caucasian. Chastened hotshot Damson Idris learns not to showboat for the press. Kerry Condon overcomes his mistrust of Sonny’s arrogance long enough to bed him. And team owner Javier Bardem, who took a chance on Sonny, sees his long shot pay off, defeating the machinations of evil-as-ever Tobias Menzies. And they say Hollywood doesn’t make movies for aging white guys who feel like their talents have gone unacknowledged anymore. B-

The Naked Gun

Oh, Hi!

There’s just too much going on in Sophie Brooks’s manic take on 21st century dating, co-written with Molly Gordon. Gordon is Iris, who takes it very hard when she discovers the fella who brought her on a romantic getaway (Logan Lerman) isn’t as committed as she is: She leaves that sucker strapped to a bed (they’d been toying with some bondage gear before their spat) to reconsider his decision. You gotta have real control over material like that to make it work, but this story swerves from broad comedy to dark drama and even dips its toe into a witchcraft subplot at one point. Gordon and (weaselly mustache aside) Lerman are such engaging leads that they carry it much of the way, but I gotta ask anyone who says the film is “playing with" or somehow complicating our preconceptions about the idea of the “crazy girlfriend”: Would you date this woman? As someone old enough to have some distance but single enough to be implicated in male shenanigans (and with soft-boy tendencies myself), I appreciate how much ground Oh, Hi! covers. Still, call me old-fashioned, but I don’t think a guy should be imprisoned for giving head in the afternoon. B-

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Jurassic World Rebirth

Well, at least now we know why the dinosaurs went extinct—they couldn’t hunt for shit. I mean, one predator here not only fails to gobble up a child hiding under a life raft, but the loser can’t even pop the raft. Godzilla director Gareth Edwards and original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp (who I’ll just note is also responsible for the Indiana Jones duds The Dial of Destiny and The Crystal Skill) were called upon to right this series seven installments in, but the best they can dream up is an island of mutant dinosaurs like the Distortus Rex and the Mutadon. Plotwise, a team of mercenaries organized by Scarlett Johansson (who must have serious gambling debts or something) is dispatched to collect blood samples from the three largest breeds of dinosaurs, a key ingredient in a cure for heart disease. En route, the adventurers rescue a family that’s crossing the Atlantic on a sailboat, because the pictures needs children to imperil. The pro-forma backstory these characters are given is worse than none at all—a friend of Johansson’s Zora Bennett was blown up by a Yemen car bomb so she’s ready to retire, Mahershala Ali’s Duncan Kincaid lost his son so he wants to protect children (he’d let them die otherwise?). But it’s hard to care what happens to these people unless you’re just opposed in principle to the idea of make-believe humans being eaten by make-believe dinosaurs. C

Kingdom

Mission: Impossible–The Final Reckoning

How is it that the only prominent person in this dumb country suspicious of AI seems to be Tom Fuckin’ Cruise? The most consistent action franchise this side of John Wick wraps up (or does it?—you really think that peppy lil guy is about to retire?) with Cruise’s agent Ethan Hunt fighting to prevent an all-powerful artificial intelligence called The Entity from starting a nuclear war. But The Final Reckoning is no more immune to bloat than any other blockbuster—you could lop a full half-hour of talking from this nearly three-hour adventure and no one would be the wiser. The script hunts for loose ends from previous installments just to tie them up, and the supporting cast is uneven—if Pom Klementieff has a truly fierce shooting-people face, Esai Morales remains a nonentity of a villain. By next month, you’ll remember The Final Reckoning as the MI where Tom hunts through a nuclear sub at the bottom of the Arctic Ocean and climbs around on a biplane as the wind resistance does weirder things to his face than Vanilla Sky. Both incredible set pieces, worth the price of admission even. But you’ll probably forget most of the rest. I already have. B

Sketch

My comically exaggerated exasperation aside, I don’t hate kids’ movies. I just think most of ’em are for, well, kids. But Seth Worley’s goofy but genuinely creepy Sketch was a pleasant surprise. Tony Hale is raising two children after his wife’s death: Amber (Bianca Belle), who’s channeling her anger into drawings of cartoonishly vicious monsters, and Jack (Kue Lawrence), the protective brother who just wants everything to be the way it was. When Amber’s drawings get dumped into a magical lake, her visions come to life, and many of these predators of crayon, marker, and chalk target a boy who teases her (the perfectly annoying Kalon Cox). There’s something a little too much of the pitchman about Worley—the screening I attended ended with an ad for an app that can bring your own kid’s drawings to life. But without edging into trauma dump territory, his script feels emotionally astute to me, and its characters more like actual kids than most onscreen young’uns. Parents really do need to take it easy when naming their babies though—this cast also includes a Jaxen, a Genesis, and a Leigha. B+

A scene from 'Sketch' Promotional still

Smurfs

Sorry, Baby

Eva Victor takes some getting used to. As a screen presence, they often hold back cryptically behind a half-smile or throw other actors off the beat with their own rhythms, capturing how awkwardness feels to be around, rather than how it's typically performed on screen. Yet to say Victor seems like a person who learned to talk from the internet is description, not criticism; we’ve had decades of actors who learned to talk from TV or magazines or other movies after all. Victor also wrote and directed Sorry, Baby, which takes some getting used to as well. Partly it’s the non-chronological storytelling, which feels unnecessary and therefore affected, but it’s also because Sorry, Baby is the story of a sexual assault, and how to talk about it, or around it, when the words you have to communicate seem to distort what you’ve experienced. What anchors the film is the friendship between Victor’s Agnes and Naomi Ackie’s Lydie, and how it shifts over time. Often the humor is too broad for the scenario (Agnes’s nemesis Natasha, played by Kelly McCormack, feels especially sitcommy), and Sorry, Baby can also feel too crafted, with Victor creating moments—a stranger commiserating with Agnes after a panic attack, a postcoital cuddle ruined by a discussion of the future, a heart-to-heart about life’s cruelties with your friend’s infant—that feel deliberate, arranged, artistic. But all these moments, along with the halting discussion between Agnes and Lydie immediately after the assault, all work, and isn’t great filmmaking about believing in the illusion even when you know how the trick is done? A-

Superman (read the full review here)

James Gunn’s flagship reboot of the DC film universe has its moments. In its best scene, a smug Clark Kent insists on a candid interview—as Superman—with co-worker/girlfriend Lois Lane, and the ace journalist he’s dating pulls no punches, getting in as many good hits as any of Lex Luthor’s henchfolk. David Corenswet’s Clark/Kal/Supes is all-too-human, with a real temper and self-regard bubbling up from beneath his Midwestern aw-shuckistude. He’s well-matched by Rachel Brosnahan, a purely 21st century Lois Lane who avoids Rosalind Russell throwback vibes as she fields modern problems like work-life balance and how to fly Mr. Terrific’s spacecraft. Yet the rest of Superman never matches the energy of that interview; in fact, Gunn foolishly splits Clark and Lois up on separate adventures. As we enter a world of intra-dimensional pocket universes and Metropolis-(Cleveland- actually) gobbling black holes, Superman gets loud and ugly and digital and, well, MCUish. And sorry, there’s just too much Krypto. B-

Together

