Well well well, if it isn’t Racket’s third annual Picked to Click poll.

For those of you just tuning in, Picked to Click is a carryover from the increasingly distant City Pages era, where the music poll flourished, floundered, and frustrated for three decades.

As is tradition, every year I harass hundreds of local music experts (writers, bookers, DJs, musicians, publicists, dedicated fans, opinionated randos) and demand to know their favorite new local musical acts. Typically about 1/5th get back to me—this year, that came to roughly 80 voters.

As with the Grammys’ much-mocked “Best New Artist” category, “new” is an elastic term here, and I’ve never seen a reason for it to be otherwise. Voters often look to when an act breaks out rather than when it originates. And that’s fine! Bands sometimes take a while to gel, and the slow starters deserve as much of a shot as the wunderkinds.

That’s one reason I made a big adjustment this year. In the past, we’ve profiled our top 10 vote getters. This year, I talked only to the top 5. Since the rule has always been that once you place, you’re ineligible for future polls, this gives more acts a second shot. We toss the small fish back in the pond till they get a little bigger.

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Our first Racket poll-topper was Papa Mbye, an acknowledged creative force on the scene. Last year, Porch Light, a band that had already drawn a lot of attention, took the honors.

This year’s winners, Mary Jam, are another story, a trio of hard-gigging garage punks who’ve won over their enthusiastic peers (five first-place votes put ‘em over the top) but might still be unfamiliar to many. This year, hustle won out. They are also, as you’ll learn if you read on, a great hang.

As always, this poll is less a definitive overview of Minnesota music than a snapshot of what a select sample who pay attention to local music are paying attention to. The whole affair is rife with conflict of interest, though even Picked to Click has its limits: I had to discard a ballot from a voter who just listed the band he managed five times. You’ve gotta have some standards.

It’s also an invitation for aging graduates from the music scene to shake off any creeping good-old-day-itis. Just because you turned 40 doesn’t mean young people have stopped creatively expressing themselves. It doesn’t even mean your fellow 40-year-olds have stopped.

Picked to Click 2026 Top 5

1. Mary Jam, 35 votes—click here to read more

2. Thomas Sticha, 29 votes—click here to read more

3. alona-a, 24 votes—click here to read more

4. Chutes, 20 votes—click here to read more

5. Slut Intent, 18 votes—click here to read more