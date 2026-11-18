I’m not supposed to tell. Those are the rules.

For years, the Picked to Click tradition has been that we interview our winners under false pretenses, concealing our real reason for meeting. They find out when you find out.

So I’m sitting on secret knowledge as Mary Jam guitarist/vocalist Alli KB underplays her band’s notoriety. “It's just always crazy to me that anyone would know who we are,” she’s saying. A fierce presence on stage, she’s more casual in conversation, nailing a personal style in her button-down and ballcap. “I just play my silly little songs.”

And with that I unbite my tongue and tell the surfy garage-punk trio why I’m really there.

“That makes me feel like glitter is exploding,” says bassist Sofie Matzen, upon hearing the news.

There are reasons this win surprises the band, and may also surprise you. Though Mary Jam has been rocking locally since 2022, when KB and drummer Katy Fenasci relocated from New Orleans, the group’s not dominating 89.3 the Current’s Chart Show or headlining the Mainroom. In fact, until a week ago, Mary Jam hadn’t played a room above 300 capacity.

Then… well, uh, they opened for Jack White at the Armory.

“We were sure that’s why you wanted to talk to us,” Fenasci says of the November 8 show. “We played and then like eight hours later you emailed us.”

Life’s just full of surprises for Mary Jam these days. The ashen alt-guitar hero was looking for a local opener, and someone who asked someone who asked someone connected the promoter with Mary Jam. The whole event was a whirlwind: The gig was confirmed on Saturday night, announced on Sunday morning, and that night the scrappy trio got to see how the other half rocks.

“There was like a brigade of people to help us load in,“ Fenasci says excitedly. “We had a dressing room with a little balcony that overlooks the stage, and you could see all the way back to the end of the crowd,”

“They had dinner for us and we also had people sell our merch,” adds Matzen.

Now Mary Jam is back to the DIY world of regular gigs at Pilllar Forum and Cloudland. Last Friday, the group hustled down to Rochester for a gig at Treedome Records and back again that night.

And yet when I arrive at 10 a.m. on a recent Saturday at the Hard Times Cafe in Cedar Riverside, the trio has already finished breakfast and are expressing wonder at the energy of the teen punks down in Olmsted County (“They all come in with the craziest hair—the best hair, best makeup, best little punk outfits, like they're really dedicated to the whole thing”) and the region’s “gorgeous power plant.”

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KB and Fenasci, both now 28, met as music industry majors at Loyola University in New Orleans, where they played together as the only constants in a series of personnel-shifting bands before settling on a name for the current group after the term they used for untitled instrumentals (“merry jams”).

The drummer was a native Louisianan who planned a move to Colorado, but the guitarist’s family was in Wisconsin and she convinced her pal to try Minneapolis instead, to keep the band together. “I kidnapped her,” KB says. “I third-wheeled her up here.”

They were partly drawn here by how friendly our touring bands were, in particular Anita Velveeta’s old group, Alien Book Club. (Remember, friends, when you’re on tour, you represent Minnesota.)

Then they got to work. Mary Jam dropped an EP in 2023, the self-explanatorily titled Hello, My Name Is Not Mary, followed by 40s for Algernon in 2024 and This Is a Joke in 2025. In honor of the latter’s single, “Mopeds” (“I bought a fuckin’ moped”), KB entered Cloudland for the band’s EP release show on—what else?—a moped.

Along the way, the band recruited Matzen to round out the trio. (“I’m the weird, old member,” the bassist jokes, at a doddering 34 years old.) With the five-song Rest in Piss earlier this year, they shored up their no-frills sound and their attitude. The new EP is all pent-up frustration and delayed release, all fast cars and faster guitars, its ethos summed up handily on “Piggies”: “Don’t run from the law, make the law run from you.”

“I scream. And sing, but I try to avoid doing that. It’s purely accidental when the singing happens,” KB explains. She also, per Fenasci, engineers their EPs in her basement.

“I hit the record button,” KB says with characteristic understatement.

“Yeah but you hit it so good,” Matzen chimes in with encouragement.

For the next album—a full length of 10, “maybe even 12” songs—the band will hit an actual studio. And with a show at the Turf Club opening for Dillinger Four next month and then a gig at the Metro in Chicago with Pegboy, they’re keeping busy.

Outside of Mary Jam, Fenasci also drums in Scrunchies, Matzen works at Afternoon Printing (the folks who print Racket’s T-shirts), and KB, she has her hobbies. “I really like motorcycles, and I got a car to go rally racing in, and… what are my other hobbies? I like video games, but I never play them.”

She pauses. “Oh, and I just really like to hang out.”

Explore the entire Picked to Click class of 2026 below.