Alana Horton wasn’t even sure how to go about making an album. Her live performances as alone-a aren’t exactly replicable in the studio.

Horton uses a program called Max/MSP, which, she explains to your quasi-Luddite correspondent, is essentially “a loop pedal that doesn't do the same thing twice.” You’ve seen a musician loop a guitar riff or a percussion part on stage. Now, rather than repeating predictably, imagine those loops decaying at random intervals. Messy, right?

“It's not a very easy or normal way to make music,” Horton admits. “It’s hard to make MSP do predictable, reliable things. I call it a chaos instrument.”

Sounds intriguing, do go on. “Things start to shift from underneath you, and it almost feels like there's some kind of rhythm, but you can't place what it is,” she adds. “A lot of that is these loops that are moving against each other and then losing volume. So I have to keep adding things.”

Horton’s music, then, exists very much in the moment. “I sometimes feel, even though I'm alone on stage, it's more of a dual improvisation with whatever is coming back at me,” she says. “I learned that the best way to have an awful performance was to try to do something planned. I also got a beta blocker prescription. That helps.”

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If this music is hard to make, it’s much easier to listen to. The ebbs and swirls and crests of a veil, a prism, Horton’s debut album as alone-a, feel too substantial to deserve the go-to adjectival cliche “ethereal.” Horton allows for the aural footholds of pop among the textures of ambient. There are even lyrics, sometimes modulated to the brink of unintelligibility, but sometimes as plainspoken as “I am my own woman. You are your own man,” which she sings in a voice that recalls Suzzy Roche.

To create the album Horton collaborated with veteran electronic musician Christian Erickson (who, incidentally, won Picked to Click way back in 2000 with his group Astronaut Wife). They spelunked through her amassed recordings and he brought an expert mixer’s technique to the project.

“It's more like, trying to piece away at something rather than building something from the ground up,” she says of the process, “winnowing these multi-track recordings back down to what the song needs to be, bringing something that was 10 minutes down to something that lives as four minutes.”

As a longtime theater vet as well as the drummer for the Controversial New Skinny Pill, Horton’s comfortable on stage. But performing as alone-a is still a challenge.

“Now I'm like a singer, which is very strange for me. As a theater person, I was told I had a really bad voice for musicals,” she says. “Sometimes it’s like what could you do to fuel your worst nightmare? Going out and doing the thing you're most worried about with the least amount of preparation in front of people, how will that feel?”

Explore the entire Picked to Click class of 2026 below.