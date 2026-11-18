It’s Friday morning and Ryan Kemp and I are both off to a slow start, but at least he has a good excuse. Kemp took the whole team behind the Brighter Than Before, the latest EP from this band Chutes, out to an Irish pub the night before. Not just the band, but everyone involved with the project, whether they handled engineering or visuals.

Kemp never intended for Chutes to be strictly a solo product. “I wanted it to sound like a band,” he tells me. He recorded the project’s 2023 debut EP solo “more so out of necessity rather than anything—I just didn't know any musicians.” He’d just moved into town from Anoka and was still breaking into the scene.

Since then, Chutes have steadily accrued musicians. “Every band member has kind of had the same track,” Kemp says. “It’s like, ‘Hey, do you want to play drums for this show? Right. Like, you sound great. Do you want to play drums for the next show?’ And then before long, it’s like, ‘You want to go to Chicago and play this out of town?’”

Kemp still writes the songs, but he now trusts drummer Tanner Montague and bassist Chet Goldsberry-Hill to create their own parts. And the new EP has a more prominent place for the voice of local singer-songwriter Anna Devine.

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“There were a couple songs that I was writing, and like I was like, ‘Oh, Anna would kill it if she was singing lead vocals on this chorus, or she would really shine through if she sang lead on this verse,” Kemp says.

Devine became a defining part of the sound, especially once Kemp and producer Henry Breen (of WHY NOT) got to work in the studio. “Once we started layering our vocals and singing in unison, Henry was like, ‘Yeah, this has to be this sound,” Kemp says.

Brighter Than Before is very much a studio creation and “less of an organic rock album,” Kemp says. “We definitely got a little bit more experimental. We did a lot of sampling. Tanner would record something for a song… and we’d chop it up, reverse it, and blow it out and put distortion on it and use it for a completely different song.”

To capture that live, local keyboardist Bobby Rethwish is playing with Chutes on stage, adding synths and triggering samples. And if the past is any indication, you might just hear him on the next Chutes album. You want to go to Chicago and play this out of town, Bobby?

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