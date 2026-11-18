Slut Intent started 2026 off with a bang. The “hardcore girl band” that singer Katy Kelly had formed with an open invite to Close Friends on Instagram released their debut album on New Year’s Day. Slutworld immediately drew the attention of Stereogum and the punk website see/saw, and even landed a 7.9 (hey, that’s almost an 8) from Pitchfork. An album release show at the Seward Cafe went a little something like this.

And then… well, you remember January.

“I was so excited, and then it was like my whole focus had to turn,” Kelly recalls. “Yeah, you know, like the album was awesome to put out, but that's not what is important right now.”

Slut Intent had to make some choices. The band were supposed to play Pilllar Forum on January 24, the day Alex Pretti was killed, and wondered whether the show really must go on.

Kelly remembers the SI's drummer at the time, Cara Hagstrom-Skalnek, saying, "We need this. Everyone needs this. We need to get it out. We need community right now."

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That the gig was at a community hub like Pilllar, which supported observers throughout the ICE occupation, made the decision easier. “They were so prepared, which is also why we felt like it was OK to go through with the show,” Kelly says.

That night's proceeds went to mutual aid, as did the limited 30-cassette run of Slutworld that sold out in 12 hours on Bandcamp.

That album is a full-force assault on every powerful asshole who’s fucked up the world for the rest of us, with Kelly snarling lines like “We brought the matches/To a world you filled with gasoline,” and it only sounds more righteous post-surge. It’s the kind of music that just sounds right, even when you’re not paying full attention to its message.

Kelly’s in multiple bands, including Basketball Divorce Court and Refute, but probably none is as tight-knit as Slut Intent. “Me and Elena [guitarist Elena Bittner] have been in a band together for seven and a half years—we actually started out in Iowa City together, which is where our old band was from," Kelly says. "And then we both migrated up here. Elena and Kailyn [guitarist Kailyn Grider] are dating. And then Elena and Sofia [bassist Sofia Green] are roomies.” If this band breaks up, it’s gonna tear lives apart.

Kelly is also a photographer, which allows her to study how bands perform and present themselves. ”It's just extremely raw energy, and I like to capture that, and that makes me like inspired by my own art to how I want to move on stage,” she says, with a shout out to fellow P2C poll victors Mary Jam. “Seeing the way that they move on stage and the faces they make and the energy that they bring, it’s just such an inspo for me.”

Explore the entire Picked to Click class of 2026 below.