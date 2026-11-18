I feel like I’ve typed Thomas Sticha’s name as often as I’ve typed my own over the past year.

Credit Sticha’s work ethic. The St. Paul country singer-songwriter gigs so regularly that I often find myself adding him to our concert calendar more than once a week.

You’ve maybe caught Sticha at the Aster Cafe, the site of his upcoming residency in February. Or at the Turf, where he’ll take part in next week’s Twangsgiving. He recently played his first show at the Cedar, and his orbit extends to the Shoe Beverage Bar in Rochester and the Appleton Beer Factory. His website even has a form for anyone who wants him to swing by your house and put on a show.

But it’s a monthly Tuesday-night residency at the White Squirrel that has made his name (which, incidentally, is pronounced “Steeka”). Sticha has held down the slot for about a year, and he brings out a surprise guest each time, placing him toward the center of a burgeoning roots scene around the West Seventh neighborhood bar.

“The White Squirrel has been the start of its own networking web,” Sticha says. “I call it a buzz creator, a buzz generator.”

It was at the Squirrel that someone from 89.3 the Current first heard Sticha. Soon Sticha’s “Mississippi Down” was in heavy rotation, and the station even dispatched the singer to the Minnesota State Fair as a correspondent. He can be seen on video contentedly gobbling an eggroll-on-a-stick in his trademark trucker hat.

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“Mississippi Down” is one of a handful of recordings Sticha has made available, and it’s a bit more somber than his norm. He’s just as comfortable with “Damn, That’s Crazy” (“a song about people who never stop talking”), “City Apartment” (about annoying his neighbors by learning to play banjo), and the classic drunken heartbreak song “Then It’s Gone.”

Sticha brings a welcome sense of humor to the occasionally straightlaced local Americana scene. Confessional ache is fine, after all, but we could always use a joke or two. You might also detect some elements of John Prine in his writing (he recently played a Prine tribute show for the late songwriter’s birthday). Growing up in the 'burbs, Sticha also steeped himself in vintage country and immersed in what he calls “the Bon Iver universe.”

As for a debut album… he’s working on it. (No pressure!) He’s been in and out of studios and hopes for a 2027 completion. And while he hits much of the region, a larger tour sounds less likely. Sticha’s a married man in his early 30s now, and as he puts it, “I don’t know if I have the energy to go out and make no money like that anymore.”

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