Gobble, and we can't stress this next part enough, gobble.

That's right, it's Thanksgiving time, and that can only mean several things: America's sanitized colonial mythmaking, delicious turkey and violent football with the fam, and consumerism run amok.

We're here to seize on the latter point with Racket's Extended Black Friday Super Sale, during which you can score 50% off Lookout-tier memberships for a full year—$2.50/month (billed monthly) or $25 (billed annually)! That deal is, quite frankly, nuttier than your aunt Barb's famous pecan pie. Sale runs through November 27, aka Black Friday, and good for new Lookout memberships only; sale-price memberships renew in 12 months at the full rates—$5/month (billed monthly) or $50 (billed annually). But get this: You can cancel anytime. (Please don't... we're criers.)

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Full Racket membership provides you with unlimited articles, commenting privileges, and the deep satisfaction that comes with supporting Minnesota's only worker-owned, reader-funded, award-winning, alt-weekly-style news/arts/culture publication. In five years, we've published 5,000+ articles produced by 230+ locals, all of it overwhelmingly bankrolled by direct reader support to our four-person newsroom. Join 5,500 of your neighbors who chip in to make Racket possible.

Gobble, gobble, go take advantage of this sale!