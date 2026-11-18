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News That Should Shock No One: Alpha News Allegedly Violates Nonprofit Rules

According to Media Bias/Fact Check, Twin Cities-based Alpha News is a "low credibility” far-right news source, in part due to its misleading claims, Islamophobia, and “partisan story selection.” It’s also a nonprofit newsroom so, in order to maintain its federal tax-exempt status, it’s not permitted to endorse or oppose political candidates or tell readers how to vote.

Based on this very thorough analysis from The Politics Chicks, Alpha News did all of the above and more.

“Alpha published 12 op-eds from mid-August to Election Day. None favored a Democrat, and three were written by Republicans on the ballot,” Christy Branham and Renee Herskovitz write of the nonprofit’s 2026 election coverage. “And before the primary, Alpha ran three op-eds backing Republican candidates for governor, one written by a candidate on the ticket.”

That candidate was Ryan Wilson, Lisa Demuth’s running mate. “Lisa and I are asking for your support,” he pleaded in the article.

Branham and Herskovitz also find yet another apparent conflict of interest for GOPer Ron Schutz, who had hoped to unseat Keith Ellison as Minnesota’s attorney general. Turns out he sits on the board of conservative think tank (lotta oxymorons in there) Center of the American Experiment, which gave Alpha News $420,000 from 2019–23. He’s also Freedom Club’s former prez, an org that shares the same address as Alpha.

While the feds rarely give smackdowns to nonprofits violating the endorsement rule (hey there, churches), the Politics Chicks piece is still a great read, from details to how star reporter Liz Collin is making bank on the fundraising trail to truly inept political cartoons to shady voter guides.

Kluwe Watch ‘26: Kluwe Assemblin’

In June 2025, ex-Vikings punter Chris Kluwe talked with Racket about getting arrested, running for office, and coming back to Minnesota for CONvergence. Now, if vote-counting goes smoothly, he’ll be flipping a red seat blue as California assemblyman for District 72.

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It all started back in February 2025 when Kluwe was arrested during a Huntington Beach City Council meeting for protesting a newly installed public library plaque that read “Magical, Alluring, Galvanizing, Adventurous” (MAGA). When he heard that MAGA sign advocate Gracey Van Der Mark was running for office, he knew he had to act.

“Obviously, I didn’t want her to get the assembly seat,” Kluwe tells Patrick Reusse for the Strib (gift link). “I went to the Democratic office and said, ‘Who is your candidate? I want to support him or her.’ And I was told, ‘We don’t have a candidate to oppose her yet. You should run.’”

And run he did. Right now, Kluwe leads Van Der Mark by 829 votes, with around 98% of ballots counted so far. Should he win, and it's looking good, he says he'll rent an apartment with other assembly members out in Sacramento—cute! “[It’s a] big life change, but I’m excited to represent us up there,” he says.

ICE Perv Gets Off… er, Easy

Hey, remember back in November of 2025 when that ICE auditor showed up to a hotel expecting to have sex with a 17-year-old girl? The guy who was quoted as saying “I'm ICE, boys,” as he was taken away in handcuffs? Turns out that guy, Alexander Back, is getting a super sweet plea deal from the feds.

“Unlike former State Senator Justin Eichorn, arrested in a separate Bloomington sting, Back will not automatically have to register as a sex offender,” Lou Raguse reports for KARE 11. “In addition, under the plea deal, the feds will no longer seize Back's wife's Subaru that he drove to the hotel.”

How did this happen? Instead of going to trial for a sex crime, Back is pleading guilty to "misprison of a felony," an opaque legal term that basically charges someone for knowingly committing a felony and doing nothing to stop it. Prosecutors could ask for up to two years in prison; Raguse notes that Back could very well just get probation (and his wife's Subaru).

That’s a Big Fish!

We leave you today with some very important fish news. A 54-inch longnose gar is out there, somewhere, swimming around in the Mississippi River. But for one brief, presumably very confusing moment in early September, that gar was held in the arms of Alejanaro Garcia, a Richfield resident who caught it while out fishing in Winona County.

Garcia now holds the Minnesota DNR’s catch-and-release record, beating the previous winner by three inches. Take a look at this big boi below.

But wait, there's even more fish news: MPR News reporter Dan Kraker has a neat story about efforts to restore the ancient sturgeon to the headwaters of Lake Superior. “Sturgeon, they grow a lot, they see a lot and they know a lot,” Eric Torvinen, fisheries biologist for the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, tells MPR.