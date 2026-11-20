Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more.

Stay in touch Sign up for the Freeloader Friday newsletter Email Sign Up

The Other Jeannie Retelle

FRIDAY

Glee United

A free fun drag show hosted by The Other Jeannie Retelle and friends. 8:30 p.m. Modist Brewing Company, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis; find more info here.

Transgender Day of Remembrance

A march, program, and vigil hosted by the Minnesota Abortion Action Committee (MNAAC). 6 p.m. Chute Square Park, 28 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis; find more info here.

ArtBlok Autumn Festival

It’s an open studio event! See what artists have been up to. 5–9 p.m. Fri.; noon to 8 p.m. Sat.; noon to 5 p.m. Sun. 2010 Artblok, 2010 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Free Yoga

Reserve a spot at greenwayyoga.com. 5:30 p.m. every Fri. Greenway Yoga, 2510 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.

S’mores on the Patio

Free sweet treats on the patio every Friday. 8–10 p.m. Minneapolis Cider Company, 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis.

European Christmas Market, Union Depot

European Christmas Market

The commercialism of Christmas is hardly new; the first fully formed Christmas market, the Dresden Striezelmarkt, was first held in 1434. Nearly 600 years later, we’re still enjoying these pop-up festivals of cozy commerce. This annual celebration at Union Depot is the big market in town, offering over 80 vendors selling old-school items like hand-knit mittens and sweaters, hand-blown ornaments and steins, and hand-carved wooden toys. There will be live entertainment as well, with traditional carolers, dance troupes, and roving characters—watch out for Krampus! And there will be plenty of food, including pretzels, roasted nuts, spaetzle galore, sweets, and hot drinks like cocoa and glühwein. New this year is the Kids’ Zone, which will offer a ton of free activities, such as riding a holiday train, painting a wooden ornament, and decorating cookies. Free. 3–9 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul; find more info here. Through December 20—Jessica Armbruster

Grim Lot, Battery Eyes, the Anesthetics

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Funk Friday

Featuring Art Dept. 7:30 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Chris Holm

6–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Jen’s Birthday Show

With Plumstar, Sunsets Over Flowers, Ditch Pigeon. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Miners and Gardeners

7–9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Just Luv Inc., Kinda Kinky

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Bonnie Drunken Lad

7–9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Christkindl Market Provided

Minneapolis Christkindl Market

Or maybe you prefer to do your shopping in the North Loop? At this outdoor market you’ll find over 45 vendors selling things like cocktail mixes, cheese, felt dolls, hand-knit socks, beeswax candles, with a weekly lineup of entertainment onstage, and Santa and Krampus stopping by most weekends. Food and hot drinks will be plentiful, including German brats and glühwein, Polish and French pastries, raclette, Turkish treats, and Nordic waffles on a stick. Friday’s kick-off event includes a parade. Free. 4–9 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sun. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through December 20—Jessica Armbruster

43rd Annual Holiday Fair & Market

Featuring an artisan market, puppet shows, food trucks, a cookie village, and kids’ fun. Friday is adults-only. 5–6:30 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat. Minnesota Waldorf School 70 Co Rd. B E., St. Paul; find more info here.

Dayton’s Holiday Market: Southdale

Over 100 local vendors during mall hours. The market is closed on Thanksgiving. Southdale Center, 2015 Southdale Center, Edina. November 19 through December 24

Dayton’s Holiday Market

Shop from around 100 local brands and makers. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon.–Sat.; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. Dayton’s, 700 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through December 24

Holiday Boutique

Gifts, decorations, and treats. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fri.–Sat. Epworth UMC, 3207 37th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Holiday Gallery Shop

Get yer shopping done early here. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tue.–Thu.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fri.–Sat. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis; textilecentermn.org. Through December 31

Marché de Noël

A French pop-up holiday market. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Paris Dining Club, 414 N. Third Ave., Minneapolis.

Grace Rosario Perkins

“Silence is a Rhythm Too”

Grace Rosario Perkins explores the shifts from spring to fall through painting. This Friday’s party features an artist talk with Cameron Patricia Downey at 6 p.m., followed by a reception from 7–8 p.m. Bockley Gallery, 2123 W. 21st St., Minneapolis.

“Stories Beyond the Panel”

This group show explores Indigenous storytelling through illustration and comic book art. 4:30–6:30 p.m. Two Rivers Gallery, 1530 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis.

November Star Party

Gaze upon the celestial majesty of outer space via high-powered telescopes. 7–8:30 p.m Bell Museum, 2088 Larpenteur Ave. W., St. Paul; RSVP here.

Festival of Trees at MoA Promo

Festival of Trees

Wander through a forest of 75 trees decorated by local businesses and organizations. During mall hours. Mall of America, Culinary on North (Level 3, North), 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington. Through January 8

Swing Dance Night

With live music from Maryann and the Money Makers and a dance lesson led by TC Swing. 6:30–8:30 p.m. Mall of America, Huntington Bank Rotunda, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington.

Light Up the Lake

With holiday refreshments, horse-drawn wagon rides, llamas, music, a town lighting ceremony, and a parade of lights with local fire departments. 5–7 p.m. Downtown Wayzata; find a map and more info here.

Make Merry Holiday Pop-Up Shop ➕

With local makers and brands, plus arts and crafts for kids and adults. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon.–Sat.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. True North Studio at Seven Points, 3001 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find the schedule here. Through December 20

Open Ice Skating

The weather this fall has been historically hot, and that’s not good news for winter sports enthusiasts. But this month, there will be at least one sure thing for folks who’d like to hit the ice. Earlier this month, Minneapolis's Children’s Theater Company announced that it will be turning its fourth-floor rehearsal hall into an ice rink that will be free for all (but, hopefully, not a free-for-all), with 30-minute skate sessions that can be reserved online. That’s right, on the fourth floor (I can’t imagine how that impacts insurance rates, though the rink is actually made from a chemical, ice-like compound). The rink will be open for about three weeks, concurrent with winter productions Twelve Kinds of Ice and Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Bring your own skates or borrow a pair. Children’s Theatre Company, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through November 22—Jessica Armbruster

Comedy Corner Underground’s Friday Night Open Mic



Head on down to the basement. 10 p.m. Whitey’s Old Town Saloon, 400 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Happy Hour Trivia Mafia

5 p.m. every Fri. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Schmidt Artists' Lofts

SATURDAY

Schmidt Holiday Market

Featuring 60 artists, open studios, offsite events, food trucks, and family fun. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. Schmidt Artists’ Lofts, 900 - 876 West Seventh St., St. Paul.

Dog & Pony Show + Horse Crazy Holiday Market

If you love the llama costume contest at the Minnesota State Fair, you’re going to love this dog and pony show. And we don’t mean that in the negative sense—this is an actual dog and pony show, where people bring their canine and equine pals, dress them up, and parade them around the Coliseum for your amusement. (Have a dog and/or pony you want to show off? Register here.) There’s also a horsey holiday market with more than 100 participating vendors, artists, and makers, and your suggested donations go to support This Old Horse, a nonprofit that lends a helping hoof to “horses in transition.” Free; $5 suggested donation. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (show at noon). State Fair Coliseum, 1784 Judson Ave., Falcon Heights; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Three Black Men

For this documentary, a trio travel the transatlantic slave route in reverse. 6:30–9 p.m. Capri Theater, 2027 W. Broadway, Minneapolis.

Punk Night

With Don’t Tell Ma, the Saboteurs, and Cretin Ave Hop. 6–10 p.m. Gambit Brewing, 141 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Noslo, Fever Field

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Matt Yetter

6:30–8:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Freezerburn

With Low Town Cowpunks & Ron Tracy, Niko, and Al Bea. 1–4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Coax From Chuckanut

Indie pop. With Slaphazard. 6–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Dirty Pretty

With the Hazy Daze, Lettters. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Spare Parts

7 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Jiggs Lee Invasion

8–11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Something Sharp: Mod Night

Vinyl and video with DJs Shane Kramer and Katie Thornton. 8 p.m. to midnight. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Root Pickers

7:30–10:30 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

MCAD Art Sale

MCAD Art Sale: Community Day

After two days of sales with paid admission, a guarantee you there are still hundreds of hidden gems (amongst thousands of pieces) still available. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. MCAD, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis.

Third Annual Flux Frost Fest

Open studios include art sales, activities, kids’ fun, and a holiday/winter decor, cards, and stationary sway. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Flux Arts Building, 2505 Howard St. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here.

Freedom to Adorn

Womxn in Windows curate this day featuring panel talks, film screenings, shorts, presentations, and more exploring how fashion informs identity, class, expression, and more. 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; RSVP here.

The Great Big Holiday Sale

Subscribe to skip ads Advertisement

Featuring two exhibitions, work by over 75 artists, poetry readings, cocoa, and performances. Noon. Interact Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1860 Minnehaha Ave. W., St. Paul.

Holiday Bazaar

Featuring craft tables, a silent auction, raffles, and a bake sale. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Minnehaha Communion Lutheran Church, 4101 S. 37th Ave., Minneapolis.

Holiday Salon

With more than 100 local artists. Tonight’s opening reception is from 4–7 p.m. Douglas Flanders and Associates, 5025 France Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through January 16

MLK Park Holiday Art Market

Featuring local ceramicist Eunice Rudolph, who has been teaching the craft for 50+ years. With art, textiles, up-cycled goods, and more. Noon to 4:30 p.m. Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The Artful Present

This holiday event includes a group show, local artists’ market, and more. This Saturday’s opening reception from 4–7 p.m. includes champagne and live jazz, with events also at the Foundry Home Goods and UMEI. 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fri.; noon to 4 p.m. Sat. Veronique Wantz Gallery, 901 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis. Through December 19

Early Start Art Mart

Shop lots of fun stocking stuffers from cool, upcycled, edgy, and fun makers. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Moth Oddities, 13 Fifth St. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here.

Pine Zen Pottery

Pots Pop Popup

Check out all kinds of ceramics from the Pots Pop pottery collective. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis; find more info here.

“Empty Places: Abandoned Spaces” and “Multiplicity”

Two gallery photography shows in one night! 6–8 p.m. Praxis Gallery & Photo Arts Center, 2601 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

“Absence as Presence: Post-Glacial Landscapes in Minnesota”

Painting by Betsy Ruth Byers. 7–9 p.m. Rosalux Gallery, 315 W. 48th St., Minneapolis.

Santa & Albert’s Holiday Play: The Case of the Missing Reindeer

A magical 20-minute Christmas play. Check online for showtimes and to reserve a spot. Sat.–Sun. Bachman's Lyndale, 6010 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; RSVP here. Through December 20

“Rotem Tamir: Latitude 33°”

Opening today at Mia. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

“Quiet Visions: Chinese Album Painting from Ming to Qing”

Also opening today at Mia. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Holiday Bazaar

A variety of handmade and locally crafted items, plus baked goods. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Well, 14770 Canada Ave. W., Rosemount.

Dakota County Fix-It Clinic

Bring something broken and figure out how to fix it. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wescott Library, 1340 Wescott Rd., Eagan.

Amorino Gelato Grand Opening

The first 100 people to stop score a free cone. Mall of America, 132 North Garden (Level 1 North Entrance), 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington.

Annual Holiday Gift Gallery

Featuring work by 24 local artists, handcrafters, and authors. There will be an artist reception and holiday party from 1–3 p.m. on Sat., Nov. 21. Art's House, 108 E. Maple St., River Falls, WI; find more info here. Through December 28

Provided

7th Anniversary Party

Featuring a special beer release, vinyl DJs, FSBC trivia, an interactive memory wall, cupcakes, and a garage sale featuring merch, glassware, tap handles, and furniture with all proceeds going to SACA. Noon to 6 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Morningside Holiday Market

Featuring 100+ artisans and treats from Isles Bun & Coffee. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Edina Community Center Gym, 5701 Normandale Rd., Edina; find more info here.

The Standard Holiday Vintage Market

Shop 30+ local vintage dealers and makers. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sun. Galleria Edina, 1 W. 69th St., Edina.

Holiday Bazaar

Shop 30+ vendors. With live music, a scavenger hunt, food trucks, and Santa. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sun. Historic Courthouse, 101 W. Pine St., Stillwater.

Field & Festival Holiday Market

It’s back! Minneapolis Craft Market hosts this weekly market featuring holiday goodies from 60+ local businesses. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat.–Sun. Wagner’s Garden Center, 6024 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through December 20

A Handmade Holiday Market 2026

The Minneapolis Craft Market gang are back at Brühaven for the season. Noon to 5 p.m. Sat. through Dec. 19, plus Sun. Dec. 13–20. Brühaven Craft Co, 1368 LaSalle Ave., Minneapolis. Through December 20

Four Seasons Nordic Village

Nordic Village Winter Market

Head to the hotel rooftop for a Nordic popup featuring local artisans and businesses and a special menu inside a collection of mini cabins. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Four Seasons, 245 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. Through December 20

Nicollet Island Fall Market

Featuring local makers and warm vibes. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Nicollet Island Pavilion, 40 Power St., Minneapolis.

Holidays on Nicollet

Shop local this season at this popup shop. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily (closed Thanksgiving Day). IDS Center, 747 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. Through December 20

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Trees for sale at the Minneapolis Farmers Market Promo

FARMERS MARKETS

Downtown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.–Sun. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; find more info here. Through November 22

Mill City Winter Farmers Market

The market heads inside for bi-monthly events this winter. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Other dates: Dec. 5 & 19, Jan. 2 & 16, Feb. 6 & 20, Mar. 6 & 20, Apr. 3 & 17. Mill City Museum, 704 S. Second St., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through April

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, as well as oldest (since 1876?!), with hundreds of vendors weekly. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.–Sun. through Nov. 22; 9 a.m. to noon Sat. Dec. 5–19, Jan. 9 & 23, Feb. 6 & 20, Mar. 6 & 20, Apr. 3–24, 25. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; find more info here.

Richfield Winter Market

Fresh produce, music, and weekly activities. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat. Richfield Community Center, 7000 Nicollet Ave., Richfield; find more info here. Through December 19

St. Paul Indoor Farmers Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.–Sun. (no markets Nov. 28–29). 308 Prince St. E., St. Paul; find more info here. Through April 18

SUNDAY

Jingle All the Way

For the third consecutive year, the Minneapolis Park Board will stage a free “cozy” screening of Jingle All the Way at one of the locations at which the Arnold Schwarzenegger/Sinbad celebration of Christmastime commercialism was filmed. You’re encouraged to bring blankets and/or chairs, though chairs (and concessions) will be available on site. Does that all make sense? Good. Now it’s time for your pre-movie homework: Read Racket’s sprawling Jingle All the Way oral history from five years ago. “Everyone involved poured their heart and soul into it, and then it didn’t find favor with the audience until years later,” director Brian Levant, who now teaches film and writes about toy collecting, told us. “It’s been surprising, wonderful, and truly redeeming that it’s become a Christmas classic—it started out just being a Christmas dud.” Free. 6 p.m. Nicollet Island Pavilion, 40 Power St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

2nd Annual Minnesota Author Meet and Greet

1–4 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative, 1712 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; see the full lineup of authors here.

Odd Market

Shop quirky stuff from local makers, weirdos, and creatives. Noon to 4 p.m. Sun. Odd Mart, 2520 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.

Minneapolis Vintage Market Darin Kamnetz

Minneapolis Vintage Market

Shop vintage across two floors of sellers. Noon to 4 p.m. Quincy Hall, 1325 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Winter Market

It’s a popup! With 17 local makers and vintage sellers. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Brick Alley, 421 Main St. S., Stillwater.

Last Rites

A macabre market of awesome and fucked up shit. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pilllar Forum, 2300 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here.

Holiday Market

Holiday décor, gifts, and seasonal treats. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. OMNI Brewery & Taproom, 9462 Deerwood Lane N., Maple Grove.

“The Shape of Place”

Artist Emily Walley presents photographs, sketches, and paintings as she explores the terrain of Stillwater and the St. Croix River Valley by foot and bike this season. Follow her progress weekly at open studios from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun.; see all her work from the project on display during a closing reception from 5–9 p.m. Fri., Dec. 11. Art & Water Space, 321 Main St. S., Suite 204, Stillwater. Through December 13

Church of Cornbread

Every Sunday. 5–7 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Last Chance For Love

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Gabriella Sweet

3–5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Last Minute Jug Band

With Kickafoot Stringband, Pete Meyer & Bill Finke Blues Duo. 1–4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Tapestry Road

With Zoë Says Go. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Dusk Rat

With Bad Ives, Massive Green. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Schooner Music Jam

Every Sunday. 7–10:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Free Antifascist Yoga

9 a.m. every Sunday. More info here. Recovery Bike Shop, 2504 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Sunday Open Mic

Family-friendly music and poetry welcome. Sign up at 4:45 p.m. 5–8 p.m. every Sunday. The Finnish Bistro Cafe & Coffee, 2264 Como Ave., St. Paul.