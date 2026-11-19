I have a cold, yet there are so many movies I want to see. Among the new releases: Mouse (from the team that triumphed over my resistance to therapeutic sentimentality with Ghostlight), Fatherland (though I'm honestly lukewarm on director Paweł Pawlikowski), and Club Kid (which has become quite the discourse generator). And I still haven't seen Wicker.

Oh, also, I have to say, TriLingua's choice to do a double feature of Killer of Sheep and Dawn of the Dead is brilliant.

Special Screenings

McCabe & Mrs. Miller

Thursday, November 19

Afgadrome: Mystery Voyage

Alamo Drafthouse

A surprise horror movie from the ’80s. $13.99. 7:15 p.m. More info here.

McCabe and Mrs. Miller (1971)

Grandview 1&2

Sex workers bring culture to a western mining town. $13.19. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Giant: The Play (2026)

Marcus West End

John Lithgow is Roald Dahl. $15.50. 7:50 p.m. More info here.

Footprints Over the Mekong (2026)

TriLingua Cinema

A new short from local filmmaker Cheng Xiong. Free. 7, 7:30, & 8 p.m. More info here.

Missing Reels: Seance on a Wet Afternoon (1964)

Trylon

There will be a live performance of the reel missing from this film. Sold out. 7 p.m. More info here.

Critical Thresholds: Works by Leslie Thornton

Walker Art Center

A selection of the media artist’s work, focused on the interrelation between film and nuclear weapons. $12/$15. 7 p.m. More info here.

You Don't Know My Name

Friday, November 20

The Cook, the Thief, His Wife, and Her Lover (1989)

Alamo Drafthouse

In this economy? $13.99. 9:30 p.m. More info here.

Little Jaffna (2025)

Alliance Française

A French cop goes undercover. Free (donation requested). 6 p.m. More info here.

You Don’t Know My Name (2026)

Heights Theater

A filmmaker searches for the incarcerated mother he was separated from at birth. $13/$16. 7 p.m. Saturday 1 p.m. More info here.

Videodrome (1983)

Trylon

Long live the new flesh. Sold out. 7 p.m. Saturday 2 p.m. More info here.

Paprika (2006)

Trylon

Just like the Japanese Breakfast song. Sold out. 9 p.m. Saturday 7 p.m. More info here.

Killer of Sheep

Saturday, November 21

True Stories (1986)

Alamo Drafthouse

Note: These stories are not actually true. $10.99. 4 p.m. More info here.

The Host (2006)

AMC Southdale 16/Main Cinema/Marcus West End

There’s a monster in the Han River. Not again! AMC: $14.69. 7:30 p.m. Monday 7 p.m. More info here. Main: $13. 9:45 p.m. Sunday 7:15 p.m. More info here. Marcus: $10.50. 9:45 p.m. Monday 7:40 p.m. More info here.

Three Black Men (2026)

Capri Theater

The trio traces the transatlantic slave crossing to its source. Free. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

The Polar Express (2004)

Emagine Willow Creek

The Xmas movies are upon us. $11. Saturday & Wednesday Noon & 6:15 p.m. Sunday 2 p.m. More info here.

Spirit Tasting (2026)

Heights Theater

You have to make a wish before you take a drink. $10/$13. 9:45 p.m. More info here.

Festive Fun With Peppa (2026)

Marcus West End

Get into the holiday spirit with your favorite British pig. Also Sunday. $9.25. 10 a.m. More info here.

BTS World Tour Arirang Live

Marcus West End

The Kpoppers perform in Taiwan. $30. 3 & 7 p.m. More info here.

E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Parkway Theater

The original weird little guy. $6-$12. 1 p.m. More info here.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Parkway Theater

Would you people keep it down? I’m trying to watch the movie. $10/15. Midnight. More info here.

Matilda (1996)

TriLingua Cinema

And that little girl grew up to be a very prolific Bluesky poster. Free. 10 a.m. More info here.

The United States of Slaughter: Killer of Sheep (1978) + Dawn of the Dead (1978)

TriLingua Cinema

What a great conceptual double feature. Followed by a panel from the East Side Freedom Library. $10. 4 p.m. More info here.

Playtime (1967)

Trylon

Sorry, it’s just a little too French for me! $8. 4 p.m. Sunday Noon & 3 p.m. More info here.

Man of Marble

Sunday, November 22

Pearl (2022)

Alamo Drafthouse

From Ti West, director of the modern holiday classic Ebenezer. $13.99. 7:15 p.m. More info here.

My Brother’s Wedding (1983)

Alamo Drafthouse

If a Charles Burnett movie is showing, you should see it. $10.99. 4:30 p.m. More info here.

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/B&B Bloomington/Emagine Willow Creek/Marcus West End

I kinda like Russell Crowe better now that he just does funny voices. Also Tuesday. Showtimes, prices, and more info here.

The Black Pirate (1926)

Heights Theater

See Douglas Fairbanks in action. Soundtrack by the Poor Nobodys. $20. 7 p.m. More info here.

Meat Raffle (2023)

Parkway Theater

The Wisconsin-made indie horror comedy. $12/$17. 7 p.m. More info here.

Man of Marble (1977)

Trylon

Two movies into this Andrzej Wajda series and I am seriously Wajda-pilled. $8. 6 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 p.m. More info here.



The Umbrellas of Cherbourg

Monday, November 23

Point Blank (1967)

Alamo Drafthouse

Lee Marvin, bang bang. $13.99. 7:15 p.m. More info here.

Doctor Who: The Satan Pit (2006)

AMC Southdale 16/B&B Bloomington/Emagine Willow Creek/Marcus West End

Who has possessed the Ood? Prices, showtimes, and more info here.

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Attack the Block (2011)

Emagine Willow Creek

John Boyega and Jodie Whitaker fight aliens. $9. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Error_MovieTitle_Unknown (2026)

Emagine Willow Creek

A new surprise movie. $7. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Host (2006)

Heights Theater

Another chance to catch Bong Joon-ho’s movie. $10/$13. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (1964)

Main Cinema

One of the prettiest movies you’ll ever look at. Presented by Sloppy Discs. $13. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Love Witch

Tuesday, November 24

The Love Witch (2016)

Alamo Drafthouse

Witches—they’re not just for October! $10.99. 8 p.m. More info here.

Planes, Trains, and Automobiles

Wednesday, November 25

The Room Returns (2025)

Alamo Drafthouse

Bob Odenkirk stars in an unrehearsed Room remake. $13.99. 7:45 p.m. More info here.

Dirty Work (The Dirtier Cut) (1998)

Heights Theater

A new cut of the Norm McDonald cult classic. Presented by Vinegar Syndrome. $16. 7 p.m. More info here.

Planes, Trains, and Automobiles (1987)

Parkway Theater

A Thanksgiving tradition. $10/$15. Music from Meatraffle Ska at 7 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m. More info here.

The Promised Land (1975)

Trylon

MORE WAJDA! Free for Trylon members only. 7 p.m. More info here.

Opening

Follow the links for showtimes.

Club Kid

A dance promoter learns that he has a 10-year-old son.

ENE Repeat

An Indian buddy comedy.

Fatherland

Thomas Mann and his daughter go for a drive through postwar Germany.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Yeah, whatever, knock yourselves out.

I Play Rocky

I Play Rocky

Sylvester Stallone makes a movie.

Mouse

After her best friend dies, a teen bonds with the girl’s mother.

Om - Chapter 1: Udhiram - The Blood Wood

An Indian action film.

Ongoing in Local Theaters

Follow the links for showtimes.

La Bola Negra

Directors Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi have confected a pretty movie about pretty people with the look and feel (and length) of an epic but lacking much of the heft. Three interlocking stories of gay Spanish men span nearly a century. The musician Guitarricadelafuente plays Sebastián Azcuna, an inept trumpeter who reluctantly joins the fascists after the Italians strafe his village during the Civil War; he falls for a prisoner named Rafael (Miguel Bernardeau), a lover of Federico García Lorca, and is entrusted with a special literary mission. Eighty years later Sebastián’s grandson Alberto (Carlos González) receives an unlikely bequest from the old man, who has apparently just died at an actuarily unlikely age. And then there’s Carlos (Milo Quifes), a wealthy young gay man of the prewar era who, we learn, is the main character of the unfinished Lorca play that gives the film its title. So many components of La Bola Negra could be subtracted and the whole would still stand; not because those bits are dull, but because this is a tale of discrete sweeping gestures and set pieces. The film shakes its head at the few older characters who still harbor resentment about the war, which feels less like the defining cataclysm of 20th century Spain than a gripping backdrop for a straightforward liberatory arc: Sebastián is essentially the R2-D2 who will smuggle Lorca’s play into the future to blow up the Death Star of homophobia. As for the decision of the Javis and Alberto Conejero to finish Lorca’s play for him, well, that really takes some bolas. B

Clayface

The Cat in the Hat

Ebenezer

Ghost Soldier

God With Us

Once Upon a Time in Harlem

Godzilla Minus Zero

How to Rob a Bank

Jimmy

Once Upon a Time in Harlem—ends November 19

The Only Living Pickpocket in New York—ends November 19

They don’t make ‘em like this anymore, as writer/director Noah Segan takes ostentatious pains to remind us throughout the nonetheless endearing character study. John Turturro is the titular thief, an easygoing Bronx elder who cares attentively for his comatose wife, plies his trade while causing as few waves as he can, and smooths over any rough patches by slipping you a few high-denomination bills. But then he robs the wrong target (a highly connected jerkoff played to the douchey hilt by Will Price) and, well, you know how that goes. Hey, did you know that New York is the greatest city in the world? And did you know it used to be so much better? From its thirdhand soundtrack funk score to its broad borough-by-borough characterizations to its cute oldguyisms (they say “Esty” for “Etsy” etc.), this movie lays it on t-h-i-c-k. Is there Steve Buscemi? You know it, bud. But Turturro’s presence holds it together; he’s just one our greatest onscreen hangs, somehow a more calming presence the more evidently he’s masking his melancholy. And I can’t help but cherish the moments of screentime he shares with Giancarlo Esposito, who plays his onetime foe and now ally in the police department. You really expect me not feel a certain way at the sight of an aged Buggin’ Out and Pino Frangione seated calmly side by side on a subway? B

Ramayana: Part 1

Wild Horse Nine

Sense and Sensibility

We can debate our preferred Pride and Prejudice or wonder why no Emma has surpassed Clueless, but for most people Ang Lee’s 1995 film is Sense and Sensibility. Director Georgia Oakley’s damp, darkened, lived-in Jane Austen faces this challenge head-on—perhaps too deliberately—battling our memories of sun-dappled landscapes and cute bonnets with a lowkey naturalism. Tossed out of their home by an elder half-brother after their father’s death, the Dashwood sisters set about finding husbands, as Austen heroines must do. The elder Elinor (Daisy Edgar-Jones) is constrained in her relations with her beloved Edward (George Mackay, putting his woodenness to good use) by her good sense, while a romantic sensibility allows the younger Marianne (Esmé Creed-Miles) to be swept away by the dashing Willoughby (a suitably caddish Frank Dillane). Edgar-Jones has a face made for period pieces, but there’s something inappropriately waifish and younger sisterly about her Elinor, and she struggles to achieve an outward representation of her propriety. Creed-Miles fares better, in part because Oakley favors her sensibility to Elinor’s sense—I often felt the director might prefer to be mucking around in something a little more Brontëan. In fact, this affair can feel unduly heavy when Fiona Shaw’s Mrs. Jennings isn’t around to liven things up, but we do get a real warmth between the sisters, and the two dance scenes are such standouts Oakley really should do a musical next. In short, no one gets in the way of the source material, and the film gets the job done. After all, how many truly terrible Austen adaptations that don’t star Dakota Johnson are there? B

Victorian Psycho

Wicker

Wild Horse Nine

It’s 1973 and a rheumy, cadaverous, yet jaunty skull of a man, dressed gaudy and inescapably American, taunts two pretty young Chilean leftists in an airport, predicting the worst for their beloved new Marxist president. Later in the film, Chris Carlisle (John Malkovich) will share even grimmer visions of Salvador Allende’s fate—he’s a CIA lifer who helped take out Lumumba in the DRC and Árbenz in Guatemala before that, even JFK back home, and he knows how this shit plays out. In addition to blurting out coup details, Chris is also increasingly forgetful and working on a tell-all memoir, upsetting his boss (Steve Buscemi again, looking here like a stateside Gary Oldman), and his partner/buddy Lee (Sam Rockwell, squinting in a My Name Is Earl daze and saying “fuck” a lot). Chris and Lee travel to “Easter Island” to see “the big heads”—or rather, Rapa Nui to see the Moai, as the culturally sensitive keep reminding them—bantering for banter’s sake all the while. So yeah, it’s a Martin McDonagh movie, convinced as ever that the more men obfuscate through digression and anecdote and overall verbal irrelevancies the more they reveal about their relationships with each other. But though Malkovich gives it his all, this time I’m not so sure. For starters, fuck the CIA. We’ve all fallen for onscreen scumbags in the past, but McDonagh forgets to make these guys intriguing enough that we overlook how reprehensible they are. It’s like he thinks that the fact that they’re speaking the lines he wrote for them is enough to make us care. Like hell it is. Rapa Nui does look gorgeous though. B-



Wildwood

Sometimes a lovingly handcrafted fantasy epic is just a lovingly handcrafted fantasy epic. Gifted minor cause célèbre status by the AI backlash, the latest (forgivably CG-tweaked) spectacle from the stop-motion aesthetes at Laika has some critics complaining about about a lack of cultural resonance, but hell, I’ll take any respite from the Pixar ideology factory, thank you kindly. After her brother Mac is carried off to the Unpassable Woods by a murder of crows (that can’t be good, right?), a headstrong girl named Prue ventures in after him, trailed by a nerdy RPG pest named Curtis (whose redemption arc was honestly the biggest drag on the movie for me). There Prue encounters as many stalemated factions as Europe in 1914: snooty bureaucrats, disinterested mystics, good-hearted bandits, and several subsets of birds. Trouble’s a-brewin’ in the person of the Dowager Governess Alexandra (voiced by Carey Mulligan, who hasn’t been this good since An Education), who has mustered a coyote army and hopes to resurrect her dead son. A startling mood-setting opening, a cute biker’s-eye tour of twee Portlandia, and a brutal climactic battle where you can see every blow land stand out strongly enough that you can drift along with the meandering plot. Adapted from lead Decemberist Colin Meloy’s children’s book, it’s your basic storytime stuff—learning that adults are flawed, finding the courage to fight for what you believe in, getting help from a talking rat—but when the visuals are this cool, maybe that’s enough. A-

You Can See Everything

Do Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim provide insight into the opaque mens rea of luminous fraudster Elizabeth Holmes? Does their film “speak … uncannily to the pathos and destabilizing confusions of the present moment”? Is it “a secret history of the tech industry”? To quote the great philosopher Lou Costello, “I! DON’T! KNOW!” Before it’s timely or significant or groundbreaking or whatever superlative you want to hurl, You Can See Everything is fun, challenging us to keep our psychological balance as we’re consistently wrongfooted. Like all documentaries, You Can See Everything strives for a narrative that approximates the truth. And like all fiction,You Can See Everything revels in the pleasure of being duped. (We’re not the first moderns to endure an epistemic crisis, after all; let’s hope we’re not the last.) Yet it feels uniquely of its moment, in the way a great horror flick reflects our most persistent fears in titillating ways. Fielder (or “Fielder”) plays the skeptic or dupe as the story requires, his increasing obsession with what Holmes is “really” thinking a synecdoche for our collective fascination with the unknowable about celebrities. Here’s proof that you can have a real-world parasocial relationship, and for once I understand the pleasure that rubberneckers must derive from true-crime podcasts. Fielder is Odysseus strapped to the mast as he sails past the sirens, taking a long gaze into an abyss that stares back into him with impossibly enormous blue irises, and he learns nothing—except maybe that you can never trust a guy who consumes YouTube at 2x speed. But you already knew that, right? A