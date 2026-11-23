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WEDNESDAY 11.25

Chicago Handshake: Our Final Beer Release

Inbound BrewCo

Earlier this month, Minneapolis's Inbound BrewCo announced it'll be closing for good on December 31. "Call it retirement, other opportunities, or just needing some time to pet our dogs more... whatever it is, it’s the end of an era for us," reads a social media statement from the North Loop brewery, which turned 10 this year. Sad stuff, man. But Inbound has one new brew to tap before saying adieu: Chicago Handshake. The description: “This American Lager was aged in Malort-soaked Bourbon barrels for seven months, and finished off with wormwood tea and grapefruit peel.” Yowzers. Sounds like some intense stuff for sure. The suds’ll be tapped at noon, and when they’re gone they’re gone. 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

12th Annual Leftovers Ride Promo

FRIDAY 11.27

12th Annual Leftovers Ride

Fulton Taproom

For the past dozen years, the Joyful Riders Club has hosted this post-food-coma Thanksgiving ride with Friendsgiving vibes. This no-drop, 8- to 10-mph roll will kick off a Fulton, where cyclists will make their way to the Bohemian Flats to share a meal of leftovers and sit around a bonfire fueled by wood from a busted table. (Some local lore: Years ago, the crew came upon a table in the woods and set it ablaze, now it’s a tradition to pick one up for the fire.) After feasting, folks will head back to Fulton in the North Loop, where the JRC gang will treat everyone to a beer, THC, or NA bevvy of their choice. Bring food to share, plates and utensils, and warm riding gear. Free. 6–11 p.m. 414 Sixth Ave. N., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Toussaint Morrison

Green Room

Morrison plays so many roles (actor/writer/political commentator/educator/I’m forgetting something I’m sure) you might forget he’s also a musician and a rapper. Until he drops a new album, that is. Tonight’s show is a release party for SHSHFTR Vol. 1., a melodic rap LP that Morrison dropped back in September. It leads with the bona fide summer jam “Dancin’ in the Dark,” with the singer warning you not to be confused by his polite attire (“very quickly I can come up out of this cardigan”) while scattering hooks across multiple choruses, pre-choruses, and semi-choruses. Throughout he drops nerdy comics references, ranges across styles from synthpop to rap-rock, and ends with “Ricky,” a moving attempt to understand his father. He’ll be backed by a live band tonight. With Gently Gently. Free. 7 p.m. 2923 Girard Ave. S., Minneapolis: find more info here.—Keith Harris

Shine On Minneapolis Season Kickoff Block Party

Nicollet Mall

Are ham-fisted, Minneapolis-is-back campaigns brought to you by the tourism board and the Downtown Council inherently corny? Well, did King Cornball himself (Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey) announce the initiative earlier this month via a ceremonial snowball encased in glass? You know he did. That said, the clumsily named yet well-meaning Shine On program is meant to lure residents downtown during the winter months with 530+ events, and its Black Friday block party kicks things off with "the Mayor's First Snowball" (sure, whatever, at least this sorta rah-rah hoopla is less destructive than bullying the homeless), the World Marshmallow Roasting Championship, the civic tree light-up ceremony, and a winter kickoff dance party featuring house duo Walker & Royce. Elsewhere you'll find holiday markets, winter games, puppetry, movie trivia, bike rides, blizzard bowling, snowball throwing ranges, mitten tossing, mascot appearances, music from Copper Street Brass, and a mini Art Shanty village. Excuses to get kids out of the house are the reason for the season, after all. Free. 5–10 p.m. Nicollet Mall, between 7th and 12th Streets (IDS Center to Peavey Plaza), Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Excelsior Christkindlsmarkt Promo

Excelsior Christkindlsmarkt

Downtown Excelsior

There may not be snow on the ground yet, setting a depressing record, but this festival out in Excelsior is a winter wonderland regardless, with lots of free things to see and do. There will be horse-drawn carriage rides, visits from Santa, games for kids and adults to enjoy, and live music from roving carolers and groups onstage. Meet giant gentle creatures like llamas and reindeer, and check some items off your shopping list at the vendor market. Holiday food and drink offerings will also abound, and funds raised at this event benefit charitable org the Lion’s Club. Free. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Water St., Excelsior; find more info here. Also Saturday—Jessica Armbruster

Black Friday at Mia

Mia

If Black Friday, with its frenzied and almost fetishized call to consumerism, feels gross to you, then may we present a less spiritually corrosive way to ring in the holiday season: patronizing your wonderful civic museum. The team at Mia is making that even more enticing with this Black Friday celebration, at which you can score free admission to select exhibits like the buzzy new “Paris Couture," sip free mimosas and munch on free snacks, enjoy 10% discounts at the gift shop, and watch your kiddos make ornaments. It’s all free, but museum officials expect a rush to the first-come, first-pursued exhibits; the less said about parking the better. Free. 8–10 a.m. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

2026 British Arrows Awards



Walker Art Center

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Ad reps, marketing experts, brand fiends, and Anglophiles: I think this event is for you? I’m never going to be the gal who pays attention to or even enjoys ads, but I get it. It’s fun for folks to see how things are sold on the other side of the pond. This super-popular screening serves up 60+ minutes of award-winning commercials for companies both familiar and Euro-based. Expect celeb sightings, works from notable directors, and fun animations. $20+; streaming options also available. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through January 2—Jessica Armbruster

The Replacements onstage at the 7th St Entry, 1981. Laurie Schendel Lane

SATURDAY 11.28

Tribute to the Replacements

Turf Club

I, like every Minneapolitan born before 1990 who once read Our Band Could Be Your Life, have the genetic abnormality that makes me worship at the shrine of Westerberg. And what a shrine it is! It might not be fashionable to “glaze” the ‘Mats, as the kids say, but the underdog Minneapolis rockers happen to be one of the most influential groups to ever emerge from our snowy little state. That’s worthy of celebration. The Melismatics agree, which is why each Thanksgiving weekend the local rockers organize this hootenanny of a tribute. Saturday’s long list of guest vocalists includes members of Pink Mink (Arzu Gokcen), Remo Drive (Erik Paulson), Scrunchies (Laura Larson), Kiss the Tiger (Meghan Kreidler), In Lieu (Nikii Post), and Arcwelder (Scott MacDonald), plus Cindy Lawson, Al Church, Faith Boblett, and and the stalwart punk who loves him some tribute shows, Curtiss A. Too busy and tired raising a 1-year-old to attend? I get it, brother—you can simply revisit this essential Replacements read from Keith Harris of Racket at home. $32–$101. 7 p.m. 1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

SUNDAY 11.29

Break the Bubble

Sociable Cider Werks

Meeting people in these parts if you didn’t attend kindergarten with them? Famously and/or infamously difficult! We published a damn feature story about the icy exteriors one must breach to kinda, sorta get to know native Minnesotans. Break the Bubble is here to help. The group “exists to help you meet new people and make friends in a purely social setting,” organizers write, and that means low-key hangs like this one at Sociable, where interested parties can mingle while enjoying brewdawgs or other beverages. Maybe you’ll meet a fellow D&D friend. Perhaps you’ll encounter new bird-watching buddies. Maybe you’ll find the love of your life, though it is stipulated that BtB is not a matchmaking service—it’s just a way to be social without it being weird. Free. 4–8 p.m. 1500 Fillmore St. NE; Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

This ominous penguin invites you in. Glow Holiday Festival

ONGOING

“Cream of the Crop: The Second Harvest”

Minneapolis Institute of Art

Last year, for the first time, the Minneapolis Institute of Art exhibited a selection of crop art from the Minnesota State Fair. “[Crop art is] an interesting crossover between folk art and fine art, it’s a kitschy Minnesota tradition, and it’s something sort of uniquely Minnesotan,” Rob Bedeaux, Mia’s head of marketing and communications, told Racket at the time. “Cream of the Crop,” as the show was perfectly titled, was a hit. It was so popular that Mia brought the show back this year, with more than 20 pieces of art, including five that won best in show ribbons from the fair. 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through November 29—Em Cassel

“Roots”

All My Relations Arts

This fall/winter exhibition from All My Relations Arts showcases Native artists from across the regions of Turtle Island, the name many Indigenous peoples use to refer to the Americas. It’s part of a new juried series that will “shed light on how the Western colonial construct of borders was designed to divide Native nations and perpetuate cultural divisions through the systematic removal of Indigenous peoples from their ancestral homelands,” according to AMRA. The first exhibit in this series focuses on the Midwest region. 1414 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through December 12—Em Cassel

European Christmas Market

Union Depot

The commercialism of Christmas is hardly new; the first fully formed Christmas market, the Dresden Striezelmarkt, was first held in 1434. Nearly 600 years later, we’re still enjoying these pop-up festivals of cozy commerce. This annual celebration at Union Depot is the big market in town, offering over 80 vendors selling old-school items like hand-knit mittens and sweaters, hand-blown ornaments and steins, and hand-carved wooden toys. There will be live entertainment as well, with traditional carolers, dance troupes, and roving characters—watch out for Krampus! And there will be plenty of food, including pretzels, roasted nuts, spaetzle galore, sweets, and hot drinks like cocoa and glühwein. New this year is the Kids’ Zone, which will offer a ton of free activities, such as riding a holiday train, painting a wooden ornament, and decorating cookies. Free. 3–9 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun. 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul; find more info here. Through December 20—Jessica Armbruster

Minneapolis Christkindl Market

North Loop Green

Or maybe you prefer to do your shopping in the North Loop? At this outdoor market you’ll find over 45 vendors selling things like cocktail mixes, cheese, felt dolls, hand-knit socks, beeswax candles, with a weekly lineup of entertainment onstage, and Santa and Krampus stopping by most weekends. Food and hot drinks will be plentiful, including German brats and glühwein, Polish and French pastries, raclette, Turkish treats, and Nordic waffles on a stick. Friday’s kick-off event includes a parade. Free. 4–9 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sun. 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through December 20—Jessica Armbruster

Glow Holiday Festival

CHS Field

Now that it gets dark at 4:30 p.m., it’s officially twinkling lights season. And if you appreciate a good holiday lights installation during our darkest nights, Glow has you covered. There will be lights arranged into giant whimsical creatures, Christmas tree lights, winter wonderland-style installations, lights that change with your interaction, and a light tunnel to walk through. If you prefer aerial light views, you can try ziplining over the fest, or climb up the giant slide for great views before you swoop back down. There’s also a gift shop where you can check out handmade giftables, because ‘ti$ the eaon. $22.75; $12.75 kids. Check online to reserve a time slot. 360 N. Broadway St., St. Paul; find more info here. Through January 3—Jessica Armbruster