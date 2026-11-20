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Get Ready to Remember Operation Metro Surge

When ICE invaded Minnesota, local journalists rose to the occasion. During Operation Metro Surge, we at Racket were consistently amazed by the work of our peers. And so, while no one is exactly itching to recall those chaotic, horrific days, we’re looking forward to two new local media projects that will establish a valuable historical record of how Minnesotans endured and resisted.

Madison McVan of the Minnesota Reformer was out on the front lines last winter, and has continued to report doggedly on the fate of immigrants who’ve been ensnared by federal goons. She announced today that New Press will be publishing her book ICE OUT, which will surely become the definitive tome on the subject. Per the Publishers Marketblace blurb, the book will feature “an unprecedented level of original reporting” and offers “a blueprint for how to organize against fascism in American cities.”

MPR will revisit its thorough coverage of Operation Metro Surge with the podcast We Had Whistles, narrated by tireless photojournalist Ben Hovland. A trailer for this series was released on Thursday. The title, of course, comes from a statement made by Renee Good’s widow, Becca: “We had whistles. They had guns.”

Where Do the Homeless Go When Encampments Are Gone?

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It stands to reason that homeless people don’t somehow find places to live when you bulldoze encampments. Shubhanjana Das and Katrina Pross have an excellent piece in Sahan Journal this week about the fates of unhoused Minneapolis residents following the Frey administration’s razing of large encampments. Among the takeaways: Many are finding it harder to get services and treatment.

Meanwhile, in St. Paul, Mayor Kaohly Her, whose administration shut down the city’s largest encampment, Pig’s Eye, in August, is continuing the process. She says the city will be shutting down L'Orient Street and Randolph Avenue on successive weeks in December.

Hey, We’re Not Above Giggling at a Naughty Typo

I hope state Sen. Ann Johnson Stewart isn’t feeling too bad about her recent (autocorrect-generated?) typo, because she gave us all a much-needed laugh. (Is a laugh ever not much-needed? A question to consider.)

Earlier this week, Stewart got to meet Brandi Carlile, who was playing two shows at the State Theatre in downtown Minneapolis. Bring Me the News reports that Steward posted this Wednesday night on Threads: “Eating Brandi Carlile was a lifetime highlight! She’s as cool as you’d expect.” The jokes, as they say, write themselves. Sadly but unsurprisingly, the post has since been deleted. Does this mean we have to start paying attention to Threads?

Barbershop and Record Store Move in on East Lake

Every neighborhood should have a Trevor Born, whose Longfellow Whatever definitively tracks the goings on in southeast Minneapolis. Today, Born reports that two new businesses have moved into the building on the corner of Lake and 36th. LV’s Barbershop, which previously existed in two spots further west on Lake, and built up a loyal clientele, is one. The other is Loch Ness Records, which, as Born points out, should fit right in with a stretch that already includes Extreme Noise, Wax World, and Cloudland.