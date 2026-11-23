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"It’s Like a David and Goliath Situation"

Under a proposed plan, the 765-kilovolt Gopher to Badger transmission line would carve through 140 miles of rural southwestern Minnesota, supported every quarter mile by 200-foot steel lattice towers to be erected in towns like Caledonia, Harmony, and Spring Grove. Kyle Johnson, a leader of the grassroots NO765MN group that's opposing the project, is worried about the environmental impact, but also about the hum.

"We're going to be experiencing 120-hertz, low-frequency vibration, [a] total hum,” Johnson said at a recent town hall meeting in Mazeppa. “[It] will be a continuous, humming industrial noise that again you can't turn off, can't walk away from, and it will pierce right through people's homes."

Two of the companies behind the project, Xcel Energy and Dairyland Power Cooperative, say the aging current line must be replaced to meet power demand. But so far 600+ public comments submitted to the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) express serious doubts about one of the country's largest-ever proposed high-voltage lines.

Molly Castle Work of MPR News talks with concerned Mazeppa residents like Allie Kuppenbender and Tony Lent, the wife-husband team behind Bleed Heart Floral Farm and Design. The line would bisect their 14-acre property, and Kuppenbender says Xcel's offer to buy the land isn't enough to recoup the investments they've made into it. “It's personally heartbreaking to feel like you're going up against Xcel, where they're just like, ‘Oh yeah, million dollars,’ for you to walk away from your life’s dream. That's easier than rerouting this [line] for us,” she says.

NO765MN members plan to hold town halls and workshops around the region as the PUC gathers comments ahead of its approval decision. “We may be small, but I feel like we can really have a big fight on this,” Devon Ballinger of Zumbro Falls tells MPR.

At this point you might be asking yourself: Has veteran troubadourish protest singer-songwriter Larry Long written a song about Line 765?

Ask, receive:

Never-Ending ICE Bullshit: Feds Nabbed Wrong Black Woman; Cataloging the Horrors of the Whipple Building

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First up: There's no shortage of evidence about the messy, violent, and cruel nature of Operation Metro Surge, and Minnesota Reformer's Max Nesterak just unearthed some more of it. When federal agents stormed a St. Paul church in January in pursuit of lawyer/activist Nekima Levy Armstrong, they tackled, concussed, and detained the wrong Black woman, Nesterak reports. Satara Strong-Allen, who co-organized the Cities Church protest, tells the Reformer that an immigrant agent flashed an arrest warrant showing Levy Armstrong's name as she was escorted to Minneapolis's Whipple Federal Building. The Reformer's photo shows Strong-Allen standing a half-foot shorter than Levy Armstrong and being 15 years younger—a completely different person you, a non-ICE goon, could conclude. “I was like, ‘Y’all are just incompetent,’” Strong-Allen says. “I told them that was not my name.”

Next up: More horrifying details on Whipple, the place Strong-Allen had to endure for hours as the feds learned her goddamn name. After combing through ICE records and interviewing detainees, Sahan Journal's Shubhanjana Das and Cynthia Tu compiled this account of life inside the urban concentration camp. Throughout OMS, 1,600+ men, women, and children were detained at Whipple, a facility that was built to accommodate short-term detentions up to 12 hours. That's not how ICE used it; the building that's intended to hold 100 people was at some points was pushed to 300, "becom[ing] a physics problem at that point,” Eric O’Denius, a former ICE officer, tells Sahan. "ICE did not respond to requests for comment on the overcrowded rooms, prolonged stays, lack of sufficient food and drinking water, as well as the sanitary conditions inside the rooms, as well as the minor who was reportedly held at Whipple for 179 days," Das and Tu write.

In semi-related news, there's a protest against the outrageous Appleton, Minnesota, ICE prison scheduled for this Saturday at Powderhorn Park in Minneapolis.

SKOL Brewing Co. Opens in... Atlanta?

In a story for Atlanta's Fox 5 that makes uses of oh! so! many! exclamation points, we learn that a Minnesota-themed brewery opened earlier this year in downtown Atlanta, of all places.

Minnesota-launched, Atlanta-based entrepreneur Drew Tull opened 5,000-square-foot SKOL Brewing Co., which recently expanded to include the 30,000-square-foot Valhalla Gaming Lounge, where fans can throw axes and play arcade games. The brewpub's "Nordic-inspired menu" includes dishes like the Paul Bunyan Quad Stack Burger and State Fair Corn Dog Nuggets and drinks like the Ski-U-Mah amber lager and Skol'd Old Fashion cocktail (which should be shortened, Sean Parker-style, to just Skol'd Fashion); freaking snow machines send flakes down from the rafters whenever the Vikes score a TD.

Unsurprisingly, SKOL Brewing has become HQ for Atlanta's official Vikings fan club. When asked by an animated Fox 5 reporter why he opened a Viking bar less than a mile away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Tull responded "why not?" Well, there you have it! Fresh off being throttled by the San Francisco 49ers, your 7–3 Vikings play the 3–7 Falcons this coming Sunday at noon.

Speaking of Vikings: Wanna Buy a Chunk of the Obscenely Large House Built by Ex-Vike Kyle Rudolph?

If you do, there's an ownership model twist tied to the 13,000-square-foot Orono mansion that's never been attempted in the Twin Cities, Jim Buchta of the Star Tribune reports (gift link).

When ex-Viking Kyle Rudolph sold 3280 Fox St. in 2023, just two years after building it, he found a buyer willing to pay $13.5 million. But that second owner has struggled to unload the extremely greige estate all year long, so now eight potential buyers will have an opportunity to buy shares under fractional ownership—more or less a timeshare agreement between 1 percenters. Apparently second homes in places like Hilton Head, Jackson Hole, and Aspen often utilize fractional ownership, listing agent Andrew Spilseth tells Buchta.

If you want in on the ol' Rudolph place, the first two shares hit auction next month with opening bids of $1.55 million. (Also, if you're in that elite strata of the market, support Racket at the highest possible membership tier, moneybags.) “At that price, it might become a bit more of a no-brainer,” sales agent Paige Gibson tells the Strib.