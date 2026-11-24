This time of year, the average person becomes a mark. Inboxes flood with stingy coupon codes for 10% off, catalogs from places you’ve never shopped at show up in your real mailbox, and TV news starts running more shopping-guide segments.

Since times are real shitty, you probably have less money to go around and retailers don’t care; shoppers are expected to pay tariff prices while businesses use refunds toward corporate bonuses.

We all gotta do what we gotta do to get by, but it’s also important to shop local, support local artists, and keep money in the community when you can. Hopefully, this gift guide to holiday markets, local pop-up shops, and impromptu sales will help you find a great gift made by a real person that won’t end up in a landfill by next year.



I’ll be adding more happenings as things are announced over time, and I’m bringing back this handy emoji key for those who prefer to skim:

Are you hosting/participating in a locally minded event you don't see below? Send details to jessica@racketmn.com.

Excelsior Apple Days

This Week

Friday, November 27

Black Friday at Mia

Explore select galleries (including admission to “Paris Couture”); enjoy free coffee, mimosas, and treats; ornament crafting for kids; and special deals at the store. 8-10 a.m. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.

Excelsior Christkindlsmarkt 🍺➕

This is more of a festival than a market, but there will be local vendors here. Otherwise, get distracted by trolley rides, winter-themed parades, cultural performances and demonstrations, friendly animals (reindeer, llamas, and huskies), kids’ fun, Santa and Krampus, and more holiday whimsy. Free. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Downtown Excelsior, Water St., Excelsior; find more info at here. November 27–28

Handmade Holidays Makers Market ➕

Presented by the Art Shoppe. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis. November 27–28

Utepils Holiday Market ➕

Featuring local vendors, gifts, Black Friday and Small Business Saturday deals, and holiday cheer. 5–9 p.m. Fri.; noon to 8 p.m. Sat. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis. November 27–28

Quincy Street Holiday Market

Saturday, November 28

56MAS Holiday Market 🍺

With 25 local makers, pics with Santa, bonfires, s’mores, and a pop-up tree market across the street hosted by Rum River Tree Farm. 1-6 p.m. (taproom open noon to 10 p.m.). 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Suite 102, Minneapolis; find more info here.

Cozy Market

A mini market and holiday ornament-making event. Free; $12 per ornament. Noon to 5 p.m. Dame Errant, 1729 N. Second St. Suite 403B, Minneapolis; find more info here.

Danksgiving 🦄

Buy up hemp-derived products before (if?) they become illegal. With goodie bags, samples, and stoner vibes. 21+. 3–6 p.m. The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.

Eastside Food Co-op Staff Craft Bazaar

Handcrafted items. Noon to 4 p.m. Eastside Food Co-op, 2551 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.

Happy Human Holidays

Shop all kinds of awesome stuff at this market where AI is banned. Noon to 6 p.m. Umbra Arts, 710 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; find more info here.

Holiday Lane at Northrup ➕

Shop from hundreds of artists at this weekly holiday happening. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 28; regular hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here. November 28 through December 20

Makers Market at Toolbox ➕

Noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 28; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 12–13. The Toolbox Collective, 3400 42nd Ave. S., Minneapolis; more info here. November 28, December 12–13

MN Christmas Market

Featuring tons of local makers. Admission is $1. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Madison, 7310 Lamar Ave. S., Cottage Grove; find more info here.

From plastic take-out bag to a new, funky item. Instagram

Misfit Merry Market ➕

Featuring upcycled items from Truth Lizard, chainmail, ceramics, and more; a different group of artists take over each Saturday. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Misfit Coffee Co., 207 N Humboldt Ave, Minneapolis; find the lineup here. November 28–December 19

Olde World Christmas: Small Business Saturday 🎩

This event features vintage Christmas items, decor, and gifts. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dutch Door Vintage, 7570 147th St. W. #400, Apple Valley; find more info here.

Pottery on the Porch

Pottery from local artists and orgs including ANM Pottery, Maria Louise Glass Art, and Allyssa Tipton Pottery. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ANM Pottery, 4667 Pleasant St. SE, Prior Lake.

Quincy Street Makers Market ➕🎩

Hosted by MPLS Craft Market. Noon to 4 p.m. Quincy Hall, 1325 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here. Also December 13

RedHot Art Market ➕

A marketplace featuring 40 local artists and makers across both buildings. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The market continues during the season in the gallery. Chicago Avenue Fire Arts Center, 3749 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. November 28, December 3–23

Sea Salt Winter Market

Handmade art, vintage clothing, and giftables from Sea Salt staff and friends, with food from Wrecktangle Pizza. Noon to 4 p.m. Sea Salt Eatery, 4825 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.

Shop Small Yall ➕

Shop seven or so vendors, including Ratio Matcha, Cool Trash, and Lulu Organics. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Moth Oddities, 13 Fifth St NE, Minneapolis. November 28–29

Small Business Saturday at Broken Clock 🍺

Featuring festive shopping, local makers, and cozy brews. Noon to 5 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative, 1712 Marshall St. NE, Suite 100, Minneapolis.

50th and France Provided

Small Business Saturday & Tree Lighting

Free outdoor and indoor activities include a tree lighting ceremony with Edina Mayor James Hovland with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, a cappella tunes from the Mistletones, Santa visits, cookies and cocoa, holiday crafts, horse-drawn carriage rides, llamas, and performances throughout the day by local carolers and dancers. 1–5 p.m. 50th & France, Edina.

Small Business Saturday at Foci

Featuring glassblowing demonstrations. Noon to 3 p.m. Foci - Minnesota Center for Glass Arts, 2213 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

Small Business Saturday: Olio

Check out the new space at this pop-up including matcha drinks, custom portraits, local makers, and more. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Olio Vintage, 25 Fourth St. NE, Minneapolis.

Small Business Saturday at Larissa Loden

Shop eight local makers and meet llamas. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Larissa Loden HQ, 2032 Marshall Ave., St. Paul; find more info here.

Small Business Saturday at Solar Arts

Featuring live music and open artist studios. Noon to 6 p.m. Solar Arts Building, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Uptown Winter Wonderland 🌈

Featuring holiday markets at Queermunity, True North Studio, and Zoma House. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Seven Points, 3001 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.

Winter Markets ➕

Handmade arts and crafts, treats, and more. 1–6 p.m. Wandering Leaf Brewing Company, 2447 W. Seventh St., St. Paul. November 28–29

Sunday, November 29

Southside Shtetl Chanukah Market

Check out this Jewish pop-up marketplace with ops to shop local, a talk on the Jewish anarchists of Bialystok, Yiddish dance music, and klezmer music. 4-7 p.m. New City Center, 3104 16th Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.

ASI's Jul Shop Promo

Already Up and Running

Annual Holiday Gift Gallery ➕

Featuring work by 24 local artists, handcrafters, and authors. Art's House, 108 E. Maple St., River Falls, WI; find more info here. Through December 28

AppleHouse Holiday Boutique 🍰➕

There will be apple products here. Also squash, pumpkins, and other seasonal produce and giftable foodie items. The shop is about a mile away from the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, which has a holiday lights stroll in full swing as well. For a recorded list of available apples, call 612-301-3487. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. HappleHouse, 7485 Rolling Acres Rd., Victoria; find more info here. Through December 20

The Artful Present ➕

This holiday event includes a group show, local artists’ market, and more. 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thu.-Fri.; noon to 4 p.m. Sat. Veronique Wantz Gallery, 901 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis. Through December 19

ASI’s Jul Shop ➕

The museum holiday shop doubles in size this season. American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through January

Dayton’s Holiday Market ➕

Shop from around 100 local brands and makers at this annual pop-up shop now in its sixth year. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon.–Sat.; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. Dayton’s, 700 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through December 24

Dayton’s Holiday Market: Southdale ➕

Same deal, different mall. With over 100 local vendors during mall hours. The market is closed on Thanksgiving. Southdale Center, 2015 Southdale Center, Edina. November 19 through December 24

Mary Tyler Moore teddy bears at Dayton’s Holiday Market. Promo

European Christmas Market 🍺🍰➕

The commercialism of Christmas is hardly new; the first fully formed Christmas market, the Dresden Striezelmarkt, was first held in 1434. Nearly 600 years later, we’re still enjoying these pop-up festivals of cozy commerce. This annual celebration at Union Depot is the big market in town, offering over 80 vendors selling old-school items like hand-knit mittens and sweaters, hand-blown ornaments and steins, and hand-carved wooden toys. There will be live entertainment as well, with traditional carolers, dance troupes, and roving characters—watch out for Krampus! And there will be plenty of food, including pretzels, roasted nuts, spaetzle galore, sweets, and hot drinks like cocoa and glühwein. New this year is the Kids’ Zone, which will offer a ton of free activities, such as riding a holiday train, painting a wooden ornament, and decorating cookies. Free. 3–9 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun. Union Depot 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul; find more info here. Through December 20—Jessica Armbruster

Field & Festival Holiday Market 🍰➕



It’s back! Minneapolis Craft Market hosts this weekly market featuring holiday goodies from 60+ local businesses. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat.–Sun. Wagner’s Garden Center, 6024 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through December 20

Glow Holiday Festival ➕

Now that it gets dark at 4:30 p.m., it’s officially twinkling lights season. And if you appreciate a good holiday lights installation during our darkest nights, Glow has you covered. There will be lights arranged into giant whimsical creatures, Christmas tree lights, winter wonderland-style installations, lights that change with your interaction, and a light tunnel to walk through. If you prefer aerial light views, you can try ziplining over the fest, or climb up the giant slide for great views before you swoop back down. There’s also a gift shop where you can check out handmade giftables, because ‘ti$ the season. $22.75; $12.75 kids. Check online to reserve a time slot. CHS Field, 360 N. Broadway St., St. Paul; find more info here. Through January 3—Jessica Armbruster

A Handmade Holiday Market 2026 🍺➕

The Minneapolis Craft Market gang are back at Brühaven for the season. Noon to 5 p.m. Sat., plus Sun. starting Dec. 13. Brühaven Craft Co, 1368 LaSalle Ave., Minneapolis. Through December 20

Holiday Salon

Featuring more than 100 local artists. Douglas Flanders and Associates, 5025 France Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through January 16

Holidays on Nicollet ➕

Shop local this season at this popup shop hosted by Minneapolis Craft Market. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily (closed Thanksgiving Day). IDS Center, 747 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. Through December 20

Make Merry Holiday Pop-Up Shop ➕

With local makers and brands, plus arts and crafts for kids and adults. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon.–Sat.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. True North Studio at Seven Points, 3001 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find the schedule here. Through December 20

Minneapolis Christkindl Market Neil Bakker via Minneapolis Christmas Market Facebook

Minneapolis Christkindl Market 🍺➕

At this outdoor market you’ll find over 45 vendors selling things like cocktail mixes, cheese, felt dolls, hand-knit socks, and beeswax candles, with a weekly lineup of entertainment onstage, and Santa and Krampus stopping by most weekends. Food and hot drinks will be plentiful, including German brats and glühwein, Polish and French pastries, raclette, Turkish treats, and Nordic waffles on a stick. Free. 4–9 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sun. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through December 20—Jessica Armbruster

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Nordic Village Winter Market

Head to the hotel rooftop for a Nordic popup featuring local artisans and businesses, a special menu, and cocktail offerings inside a collection of mini cabins. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Four Seasons, 245 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. Through December 20

Odd Market

Shop quirky stuff from local makers, weirdos, and creatives. Noon to 4 p.m. Sun. Odd Mart, 2520 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.

Queermunity’s Makers Market ➕🌈

Local makers and creatives on display through the season. Queermunity MN, 3036 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. Through December

Textile Center’s Holiday Gallery Shop ➕

Get yer shopping done early here with sweaters, totes, craft supplies, art, ornaments, beadwork, jewelry, and more. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tue.–Thu.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fri.–Sat. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through December 31

Old-Fashioned Holiday Bazaar at Landmark Center

Coming Up

Wednesday, December 2

Holiday Mini Markets at Forgotten Star 🍺➕

Shop a rotating group of four local vendors each evening. 5–9 p.m. Wed.–Fri. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley; find vendor info here. December 2–23

Thursday, December 3

Baba’s x Mizna Lit Series + Holiday Bazaar 🍰

Authors read from the latest publication. Come early for a merch and local makers market. 5 p.m.; 7 p.m. reading. Baba’s Hummus House & Mana’eesh Bakery, 2220 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Festivities & Merriment Art Market ➕

Featuring live music, gift shopping, open artist studios, and more. 5-9 p.m. Thu.; 5-10 p.m. Fri.; noon to 8 p.m. Sat. Solar Arts Building, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis. December 3–5

Olde World Christmas: Holiday Cheer 🎩➕

With vintage Christmas items, decor, and gifts. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thu.; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fri.; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. Dutch Door Vintage, 7570 147th St. W. #400, Apple Valley; find more info here. December 3–6

Friday, December 4

Christmas Art Market 🤎➕

Shop local Native artists. With homemade soup and frybread served daily and a quilt raffle. Noon to 6 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat. All Nations Indian Church, 1515 E. 23rd St., Minneapolis; find more info here. December 4–5

Holiday Bazaar at Landmark Center ➕

This multi-story event has over 75 booths of giftables. Admission is $5. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Landmark Center, 75 Fifth St. W., St. Paul; find more info here. December 4–6

Holiday on 44th 🍺

Featuring a craft fair, bonfires, food trucks, live music and DJ tunes, a visit from Santa, and hands-on crafting. 6-9 p.m. Loring Elementary School, 2600 44th Ave. N., Minneapolis; find more info here.

Nordic Julmarket at Utepils 🍺➕

This indoor/outdoor three-day party includes a vendor market with over 25 makers, beer, and a reindeer visit on Sunday. 5-9 p.m. Fri.; noon to 8 p.m. Sat.; noon to 6 p.m. Sun. Utepils Brewing Co., 225 Thomas Ave. N. 700, Minneapolis. December 4–6

Saturday, December 5

California Building Holiday Market ➕

Six floors of gallery and studio shopping. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. California Building, 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here. December 5 & 12

Casket Arts Building Holiday Market



Coffee, cookies, live music, and a variety of treasures spanning multiple floors. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Casket Arts Building, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here.

Christmas in Germany 🍺🍰➕

Featuring Lebkuchen cookies baked by the GAI Damenklub, Haus brewed glühwein, beer and traditional foods, a petting zoo, German carols, model trains, and seasonal goods for sale by various vendors. Events are outdoors and indoors. $10; $5 kids. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. (entrance is timed via ticket). Germanic-American Institute, 301 Summit Ave., St. Paul; find info here. December 5–6

Downtown Shakopee Holiday Fest

With local shops, a parade, tree lighting ceremony, and fireworks. 5–7:30 p.m. 145 First Ave. E., Shakopee; find more info here.

Gasthaus Christkindlmarkt Market 🍺

Aw yeah, another German-style holiday market with glühwein. Noon to 4 p.m. Gasthaus, 8390 Lofton Ave. N., Stillwater; find more info here.

Grand Meander

Featuring free trolley rides, in-store deals, carolers, family fun, Santa, and more. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Grand Avenue, St. Paul; find more info here.

Holiday Boutique

Shop 30+ local makers. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dakota Hills Middle School/Eagan High School, 4185 Braddock Trail, St. Paul; more info here.

Holiday Craft & Gift Market

Shop all kinds of local makers and businesses. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cottage Grove Middle School, 9775 Indian Blvd. S., Cottage Grove; find more info here.

Holiday Markets at Forgotten Star 🍺➕



Shop 20 vendors and enjoy beer poking outside at this weekly event. Noon to 6 p.m. Sat. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley; find vendor info here. December 5–19

Holiday Record Sale 🍺

Shop rare vinyl, VHS, gig shirts, CDs, posters, and more from 20 dealers. Then head over to Arbeiter for a music gear sale. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.

Julmarknad ➕



Sixty artisan makers, music, kids’ activities, access to the museum’s annual holiday exhibition, and special eats. $24. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.–Sun. The American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.

Makers Market Pop Up Gallery

Local artists, makers, and small businesses. Noon to 4 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Minnesota Merry Market 🍺➕

Over 80 vendors each weekend, with two bars, kids’ fun, Santa, food trucks, ice games, train rides, horse-and-carriage rides, and more. Free. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Minnesota State Fairgrounds, 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul; find more info here. Through December 20

NarrArte MN Latino Book and Art Fest 🤎

Featuring books, visual art, readings, talks, workshops, public conversations, and community-centered activities. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; find more info here.

Nicollet Island Winter Market ➕

Over 50 local vendors. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Nicollet Island Pavilion, 40 Power St., Minneapolis. December 5–6

Strange Times Market: Krampusnacht 🦄🤎

Y’all, we got a market for macabre peeps. This market centers POC, neurodivergent, deaf, and disabled creatives. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 2626 28th Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.

Twin Cities Record Show Pop-up 🦄🎩

Come for the records, cassettes, T-shirts, DVDs, CDs, posters, and VHS. Noon to 4 p.m. Summit Brewing Company, 910 Montreal Cir., St. Paul; find more info here.

Sunday, December 6

Black Sheep Holiday Makers Market

Featuring $25 gifts and more. Presented by 4 Weirdos. 4–8 p.m. New City Center, 3104 16th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The Hewing XChange

Featuring local businesses, a clothing swap, and Santa Clarence. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hewing Hotel, 300 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.

Local Love Makers Market

Shop 60+ vendors. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Quincy Hall, 1325 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis

Thursday, December 10

The Queer Holiday Market 🌈

Shop over two-dozen queer businesses, artists, and makers. With beer and holiday drag. 5-9 p.m. Thu.-Fri. Summit Brewing Company, 910 Montreal Circle, St. Paul. December 10–11

Springboard's Last Minute Gifts Destiny Davison

Friday, December 11

Last Minute Gifts

Featuring 25+ local makers. 6–9 p.m. Springboard for the Arts, 262 University Ave. W., St. Paul; find more info here.

Minni Dazzle ➕🍺

This multi-day holiday party features a market with local makers and vintage sellers, live holiday tunes, a visit from Santa, and festive drinks and eats. Free. 3-11 Fri.; noon to 11 p.m. Sat.; noon to 8 p.m. Sun. Fulton Taproom, 414 N. Sixth Ave., Minneapolis; check online for the full deets. December 11–13

Saturday, December 12

Christmas Market at Black Forest ➕🍺

Shop a dozen or so local vendors selling crafts, treats, and other giftables. Noon to 7 p.m. Sat.; noon to 5 p.m. Sun. Black Forest Inn, 1 E. 26th St., Minneapolis.December 12–13

Holiday Bake Sale 🍰

Shop for sweet and savory treats from 40+ local bakeries and local vendors. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Union Depot, 240 E. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul; find more info here.

Holiday Market ‘26 ➕🍺

Featuring free pet photos with Santa (Sat. only) and a holiday market. Noon to 5 p.m. Sat.; noon to 4 p.m. Sun. Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative, 1712 Marshall St. NE, Suite 100, Minneapolis; find more info here. December 12–13

Holiday Market at Malcolm Yards 🍺➕

Two days of local artisans. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sun. Malcolm Yards Market, 501 30th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; more info here. December 12–13

Jac Flats Holiday Bazarre ➕

With 25+ makers. Free; $5 suggested donation. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.–Sun. Artspace Jackson Flats, 901 18 1/2 Ave. NE, Minneapolis. December 12–13

Native Holiday Boutique 🤎

Food, music, and 20 Indigenous vendors. Noon to 4 p.m. Eagle and Condor Native Wellness Center, 790 E. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Woodbury Holiday Craft & Gift Market

Shop local makers and businesses. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lake Middle School, 3133 Pioneer Dr., St. Paul; find more info here.

Sunday, December 13

Shop Small Ownd’ly Holiday Market

Over 40 local makers. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hollywood Theatre, 2815 Johnson St. NE, Minneapolis; RSVP here.

Foci Glass

Saturday, December 19

Design & Dazzle: Holiday Glass Marketplace 2026

Featuring glassblowing demonstrations. Noon to 4 p.m. Foci - Minnesota Center for Glass Arts, 2213 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

Sunday, December 20

Minneapolis Vintage Market 🎩

Shop vintage on two floors. With coffee and DJ tunes. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Machine Shop, 300 Second St. SE, Minneapolis; find more info here.