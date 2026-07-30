Skip to Content
Racket home
Racket home
Log In
Food & Drink

Best Budget Bites: $9.99 Chicken Shawarma Sandwich at Wally’s Falafel & Hummus

A delicious deal in Dinkytown.

11:09 AM CDT on July 30, 2026

Eatin’ good on the streets of Dinkytown

|Jay Boller
6Comments

The cost of things these days? Far too expensive! Tariffs, the Strait of Hormuz, rent prices, giddy price-gouging from proprietors large and small—the boring factors are too numerous to count. To protect our readers, Racket launched the Best Budget Bites series, where we’ll showcase a toothsome, wallet-friendly food item that’ll actually fill you up. Have a nomination? Hit us up: tips@racketmn.com.

What: Chicken shawarma sandwich
Where: Wally's Falafel & Hummus, 417 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis
Cost: $9.99
Availability: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. all week

There's never been a better time to support Palestinian-owned businesses, and it just so happens a Minneapolis restaurant has been serving up outstanding Gazan cuisine since 2009.

Wally's Falafel & Hummus in Dinkytown is built around "the family recipes they used back home," owner Wally Sakallah told the Minnesota Daily in 2019, adding that the hummus-bound chickpeas are hand-mashed, a special tahini comes from California, and many spices are imported from the Middle East. (Sakallah also owns the nearby Hideaway head shop, among other local businesses.)

Positioned right next to Al's Breakfast, Wally's is run by Sakallah's sisters, Amany and Dana. The dining room tabletops are laminated with photos from Palestine, the decor attempts to transport you to the Arab world, and, crucially, the food kicks ass. My family has been known to gorge on the $39.98 Wally's Feast platter for days at a time, but we're here to talk about the $9.99 chicken shawarma sandwich, one of the best budget lunches available on or near the University of Minnesota campus.

The shawarma arrives piping hot and tightly cocooned inside tinfoil. Unwrapping becomes an unraveling, with the stretchy pita casing blossoming to expose the bounty within—shards of chicken, spears of pickle, fries of french. Like all chicken shaved from a twirling rod, the marquee protein doesn't wow you with juiciness, though it's expertly spiced and abundant. The real draw is the talismanic textural effect of tender chicken, crunchy pickle, and fluffy potato commingling with gobs of creamy, punchy garlic sauce. On a Mount Rushmore of Sandwiches, broadly speaking, you could make a compelling case for the mighty shawarma.

In a culture of $17 corporate slop bowls (looking at you two addresses over, Crisp & Green), the allure of a simple, well-prepared lunch for under $10 has never held more appeal. Hell, that's why we keep Best Budget Bites humming, and why Wally's has become its latest deserving inductee.

“The money is not the motive for me to open a restaurant as much as [it is] to show I exist. To show my name exists," Sakallah, who emigrated to the U.S. in 1997, told the Daily. "A Palestinian guy and Palestinian food—why not?”

BBB Hall of Fame

Jay Boller

Co-owner/editor of Racket.

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Movies

On the Big Screen This Week: Sex, Spider-Man, and Morally Challenged Frenchmen

Pretty much all the movies you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

July 30, 2026
Food & Drink

Slow Down! Cultural Cafes Are Offering Spaces to Settle in With Friends.

Driven by Yemeni and Egyptian businesses, a new kind of coffee shop is spreading through the Twin Cities.

July 30, 2026
News

So… Does This Mean No More Weiner Wednesdays?

Plus anti-ICE arrestees await trial, OMS agents misused weapons, and UnitedHealth stays winning in today's Flyover news roundup.

July 29, 2026
Culture

‘It’s Terrible Right Now’: Uptown Dances in the Face of Multiple Shootings

Four shootings in the space of a month have left DJs, club owners, and dancers wondering what's next for nightlife in the area.

July 29, 2026
Culture

‘It’s a Headache I Embrace’: F1RST Wrestling’s Plan for a Nonstop Wrestling Weekend

We’re talkin’ six full-scale, locally produced shows over the course of just four days, brother.

July 29, 2026
News

Federal Judge Blocks MN Prediction Market Ban. Anti-Nudification Law Next?

Plus Elon started the fire and U hikes healthcare costs in today's Flyover news roundup.

July 28, 2026