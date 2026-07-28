It’s Not the Heat, It’s Your Complete Concert Calendar: July 27-Aug. 2

You're not gonna let a little humidity keep you from checking out the best live music in town this week, are you?

The Black Crowes Photo provided

Tuesday, July 28

Open Mic @ Acadia

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Everybody Takes One, Spin Kick, Chatterbox @ Amsterdam

Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon

Erica Bisbey @ Bryant Square Park

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Taco Tunesday @ Cabooze

Allen Stone @ Dakota

Medalist Concert Band @ Dock & Paddle

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Animalhead @ Father Hennepin

Jukebox the Ghost @ Fine Line

Good Boy Daisy, Summerdrive, Pity Party @ 7th St Entry

Space Between Jam @ Hook and Ladder

Chris Pierce @ Icehouse

David Felly @ Indeed Brewing

Twin Cities Latin Jazz Orchestra @ Jazz Central

Listen to Girls @ Loring Park

Finick @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Pop Punk Princess @ Mortimer's

Black Crowes, Whisky Meyers @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater—Tickets are currently available for 75 cents. Now, THAT must be hard to handle. Tickets are currently available for 75 cents. Now, THAT must be hard to handle.

Irish Trad Session @ Padraigs

Safety Knife, Piss With Style, Glurge @ Pilllar Forum

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

July Conspiracy Series with Paul Lawrence, Climes @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Jake Mander @ 331 Club

J-RAA, Open Minded, DD THE SPEKTRUM, _GraveBlunt_, Daywithcycy @ Underground Music

Joseph Huber, the May North @ Uptown VFW

The Twang Express @ White Squirrel

Dread Spells, Physics, Neptune IV @ White Squirrel

Oivia Dean Photo provided

Wednesday, July 29

Left on Tenth @ Acadia

Line Dancing @ Animales

Logan Richardson @ Berlin—For this special three-night event, the genre-bending but traditionally rooted alto saxophonist Richardson will collaborate with Minnesota musicians Omar Abdulkarim on trumpet, Kavyesh Kaviraj on piano, and Kevin Washington on drums, with bassist Melvin Gibbs sitting in on Thursday and Friday. It’ll be “part concert, part installation, and part social practice,” we’re told, which can mean a lot of things, most of them intriguing.—Keith Harris For this special three-night event, the genre-bending but traditionally rooted alto saxophonist Richardson will collaborate with Minnesota musicians Omar Abdulkarim on trumpet, Kavyesh Kaviraj on piano, and Kevin Washington on drums, with bassist Melvin Gibbs sitting in on Thursday and Friday. It’ll be “part concert, part installation, and part social practice,” we’re told, which can mean a lot of things, most of them intriguing.

The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin

Rafe Carlson @ Boardwalk

Twine @ Bunker’s

Love Songs for Angry Men @ Carbone’s

Taiga @ Cedar Cultural Center—Hanging outside after work while a duo from Mongolia and Xinjiang works an electronically dub wise twist on traditional Tuvan stringed instrumentation and throat singing? That sounds like a great Wednesday evening.—Keith Harris Hanging outside after work while a duo from Mongolia and Xinjiang works an electronically dub wise twist on traditional Tuvan stringed instrumentation and throat singing? That sounds like a great Wednesday evening.

Frankie Torres @ The Commons

School of Rock @ Como Park Conservatory

Tommy Boynton and Friends @ Crooners

DakhaBrakha @ Dakota

Minnesota State Band @ Dock & Paddle

Jackson Hoch @ Driftwood Char Bar

Twin Prop Jane @ Dubliner Pub

Miss Shannon Presents Debbie Briggs Vintage Jazz Band @ Eagles 34

Max Johnk Trio @ Icehouse

John Magnuson Trio @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Pat Donahue and Friends @ Midway Saloon

Yeah Doggos @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Chris Stapleton @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Maryann and the Moneymakers @ Peavey Plaza

Heavy Diamond Ring, Buffalo Function Music Band @ Pilllar Forum

Rosie Daze Band @ Rice Park

BZ3 Organ Trio @ Schooner Tavern

Fever Field, 1947, Poolboy @ 7th St Entry

Olivia Dean @ Target Center

Breaker's Paradise @ Terminal Bar

Lenz and Frenz @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with RLB (Rich Lewis Band) @ 331 Club

Space Monkey Mafia, Left on Tenth, Sunshine & the Night Walkers @ Turf Club

Headlight, Owen Trelstad and the Occasionals, Angry Neighbor @ Underground Music

Frank the Bald Guy @ White Squirrel

Joe Finstrom, Flutes & Low, Boots & Needles @ White Squirrel

Say It Ain’t Faux, Foovana, Longview @ Zhora Darling

Laura Hugo Photo provided

Thursday, July 30

Iowa Bass Takeover @ Abi’s

Owel from Typical Cats @ Acadia

Terravision (Single Release) @ Amsterdam

Sister Paul, the Ramone @ The Arthouse

River & Rail, Sam Ryden @ Aster Cafe

VXXN PRESENTS: White Lies Pt. 2 @ Bazement

Logan Richardson @ Berlin—see Wednesday's listings. see Wednesday's listings.

Crates: So Help Me God by Kelsey Lu @ Berlin

Karaoke Night @ Boardwalk

J-Mo on the Beat and the J-Lighters @ Bryant Square Park

Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

ML Buch with Lee Noble @ Cedar Cultural Center

Badzy, Cheap Glue, American Muscle @ Cloudland

Bob! The Music of Dylan @ Crooners

We3 @ Crooners

Monique B @ Crooners

DakhaBrakha @ Dakota

Matt Herzog Band (EP Release), Cain & Co. @ Day Block Brewing

Buckaroux Banshees, Unattractive Giant Monster, Atomic Lights, Blur Curve @ Day Block Brewing

The St. Paul Get Down @ Dayton’s Bluff Recreation Center

Prior Lake Wind Jammers @ Dock & Paddle

The Get-Up Mondays, Pibon @ Driftwood Char Bar

Pop Wagner @ Dubliner Pub

Swamp Twisters 2.0 @ Dubliner Pub

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Kat and the Kodachromes, Crush Scene, Lutheran Heat, Ditchweed @ Eagles 34

Crabisnail, Sylvia Dieken, Mouthful, Good Morning Midnight @ Flying V

Vinyl Night @ Gambit Brewing

Snapz Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

Hopkins Windwind Big Band @ Hopkins Downtown Park

Laura Hugo (EP Release), Eldest Daughter, Jillian Rae @ Icehouse

Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar

Courtney Yasmineh @ Mia

Honky Tonk Jump @ Midway Saloon

The Quantum Mechanics @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Two Rivers Summer Jazz Band, Drums of Navarone, DJ Sheleena @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Pert Near Sandstone, Cole Diamond, Jack Klatt @ Mears Park

Chris Stapleton @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Joanne Shaw Taylor Live @ Parkway Theater

Thirsty Giants, H.E.A.T., Laugh Track @ Pilllar Forum

Scott Allen & the List, Ted Hajnasiewicz @ Schooner Tavern

Hayden Blount with Zandi Holup @ 7th St Entry

Dazy Head Mazy @ 318 Cafe

Brotherhood of Birds @ 331 Club

Fragged Out, Shot Down, Torrentia, Bestowed Upon Us @ Underground Music

Vittorior @ White Squirrel

Valors, Grieving Pines, Bitchslap @ White Squirrel

Hilary James @ Wooden Ship Brewing

Jammaz, Greydeer, 1947 @ Zhora Darling

Ashley McBryde Photo provided

Friday, July 31

Quarter Moon @ Acadia

Daisychain @ Amsterdam

The Wandering Suns @ Animales

Dresses With Pockets @ Aster Cafe

Frequency Fridays: Soundwave Frequency @ Bazemnt

Johnny Table All-Stars @ Bear Cave

Logan Richardson @ Berlin—See Wednesday's listings. See Wednesday's listings.

Sophia Eris @ Berlin

Willie B Blues Band @ Blues Saloon

Macalester Dose & the Rebels, DJ D-MiL @ Boardwalk

Some Shitty Cover Band @ Bunker’s

Carbone’s Music Festival @ Carbone’s

Katie Gearty and Frank Merchlewitzin @ Crooners

Wayne Anthony & the Ballare Orchestra @ Crooners

Stevie Wonder Tribute @ Crooners

Leslie Perez @ Crooners

The Marvelous Quartet @ Crooners

Robert Earl Keen @ Dakota

Fiona Hayes, Sugarcoat, Vash the Stampede @ Day Block Brewing

Rachel Wyre @ Dock & Paddle

The Lungs @ Driftwood Char Bar

Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub

Wild Colonial Bhoys @ Dubliner Pub

Rich Larson & Friends, Henrik Mills @ 50th & France

Tyler Braden @ Fine Line

Hot in Herre—2000s Dance Party @ First Avenue

Lost Evidence, Banana Grenade, Lugnut @ Flying V

Nancy Olson @ Ginkgo Coffee

Candlelight: A Tribute to Adele @ Granada

Linus, Rad Owl, Paul Cerar, My Kid Banana @ Green Room

Brett Young, Ashley McBryde, Rodney Atkins, Matt Stell @ Hilde Performance Center

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Hook and Ladder

Bit Brigade, Do a Barrel Roll @ Icehouse

Ian Duerr @ Jazz Central

Prairie Fire Choir @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Sidequest, Neeks N Brandt, Quiet Hours, Jeon @ The Loft

Barking Daisy @ Mainstreet Bar

Steve Kinney Quintet @ Metronome Brewery

Two Piece Bandstand @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Funk Extravaganza @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Mumford & Sons @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Chris Thile with the Minnesota Orchestra @ Orchestra Hall

A Musical Journey to Korea @ Ordway

Mason Jennings @ Parkway Theater

Maurice Jacox & We Still R @ Schooner Tavern

Vacation Manor, Nolen Durham @ 7th St Entry

Heavy As I, The Hazy Phase, Trusion @ Terminal Bar

Scottie Miller Band @ 318 Cafe

Courtney Yasmineh, Ira Haze and the Strays @ 331 Club

A Thousand Horses, Matt Koziol @ Turf Club

Grave Society, Murder Curious, Bonefire, Bong Reaper @ Underground Music

John Magnuson Trio (Album Release) @ White Squirrel

James Kennedy @ White Squirrel

Sleepsound, Lifeskills, Velvet Ghost @ Zhora Darling

Nershfest

Saturday, August 1

Akrux @ Abi's

SoundCult @ Acadia

Good Morning Bedlam (Album Release) @ Amsterdam

Cornbread Harris and Friends @ Animals

Grant Vague @ Animales

O.A.R., Gavin Degraw, KT Tunstall @ Armory

Tom Liberman & Tim Sparks @ Aster Cafe

Wrestlelit @ Bazemnt

JC Sanford/Dean Granros/Anthony Cox @ Berlin

Michael Cain Trio with Terrell x @ Berlin

DJ Lemony @ Berlin

Jumpsuit: Funk and Disco Dance Night @ Black Hart

High & Mighty @ Bunker’s

Carbone’s Music Festival @ Carbone’s

Conspiracy to Rock: An Antifascist Hootenanny @ Cedar Cultural Center

Suzanne Paris and Phil Aaron @ Crooners

The Music of Jimmy Buffett @ Crooners

Schultz/Scott Washington @ Crooners

Cate Fierro @ Crooners

Robert Earl Keen @ Dakota

Open Mic @ Dock & Paddle

The Great Northern @ Driftwood Char Bar

Tim on Tap @ Dubliner Pub

International Treasures, Glass, Starlite Knife, Dick Williams Folk @ Eagles 34

Nershfest '26: Reptar, Mae Simpson, the People Brothers Band, General B & the Wiz @ 56 Brewing—What is a Nersh and why are we festing it? Well, sounds like somebody (me) doesn’t know as much as they should about the String Cheese Incident. Bill Nershi plays guitar for the Incident, and 14 years ago some Minneapolis pals threw a backyard party that they named for him as a goof. As Nershfest grew, it expanded from backyards and expanded to breweries, and this is its second year at 56 Brewing. As you can see above, there will be bands, including Reptar out of Athens, Georgia, and the whole shebang is hosted by Nur-D. Let there be Nersh!—Keith Harris What is a Nersh and why are we festing it? Well, sounds like somebody (me) doesn’t know as much as they should about the String Cheese Incident. Bill Nershi plays guitar for the Incident, and 14 years ago some Minneapolis pals threw a backyard party that they named for him as a goof. As Nershfest grew, it expanded from backyards and expanded to breweries, and this is its second year at 56 Brewing. As you can see above, there will be bands, including Reptar out of Athens, Georgia, and the whole shebang is hosted by Nur-D. Let there be Nersh!

Loathe @ Fillmore

Faouzia @ Fine Line

Velvet Ghoul @ Flying V

R&B Fest @ Green Room

Reventon @ Green Room

Built to Last Festival @ Hook and Ladder

SongSLAM Mpls @ Icehouse

InMotion: After Sun @ Icehouse

Adrian Younge @ Indeed Brewing—One of the founders of the Jazz Is Dead collective, L.A. multi-instrumentalist and producer Younge has led and participated in numerous genre-blending projects that seek to prove, paradoxically, that jazz is far from dead. The five-piece group he’ll be introducing tonight, featuring singer (and frequent Younge collaborator) Loren Oden, sounds like it’ll be plenty heavy, as much psychedelic soul as jazz. Opening will be a special collaborative project between Minneapolis’s Aby Wolf, Kavyesh Kaviraj, and the Laurels String Quartet.—Keith Harris One of the founders of the Jazz Is Dead collective, L.A. multi-instrumentalist and producer Younge has led and participated in numerous genre-blending projects that seek to prove, paradoxically, that jazz is far from dead. The five-piece group he’ll be introducing tonight, featuring singer (and frequent Younge collaborator) Loren Oden, sounds like it’ll be plenty heavy, as much psychedelic soul as jazz. Opening will be a special collaborative project between Minneapolis’s Aby Wolf, Kavyesh Kaviraj, and the Laurels String Quartet.

Anya Menk & Masa Ishikawa @ Jazz Central

Burning Blue Rain @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Country 250 @ Ledge Amphitheater

Barnacle Boy, Sportmode @ The Loft

Whiskey Stone @ Mainstreet Bar

Side of Sarcasm @ Memory Lanes

Loan Sum, Buggy Band @ Metronome Brewery

Brunch Karaoke @ Mortimers

Mind out of Time @ Padraigs

Too Late, But Still with H.E.A.T., S.L.O.G., and Alphabet Boys @ Pilllar Forum

Chris Thile with the Minnesota Orchestra @ Orchestra Hall

Scottie Miller (Album Release) @ Parkway Theater

Rondo Block Party @ Rondo Commemorative Plaza—The Rondo neighborhood of St. Paul has a lot to celebrate, and celebrate it will at the fourth-annual Rondo Block Party. During the day folks will find all kinds of food trucks and eats from local businesses, a market showcases local vendors, and dancing in the streets. Live music and performances include sets from the Bossy Barbie Dollz Dance Team, Charles Foster, LT Sunnie, and Krishawna. Event zones include areas dedicated to young entrepreneurs, health and wellness, and technology.—Jessica Armbruster The Rondo neighborhood of St. Paul has a lot to celebrate, and celebrate it will at the fourth-annual Rondo Block Party. During the day folks will find all kinds of food trucks and eats from local businesses, a market showcases local vendors, and dancing in the streets. Live music and performances include sets from the Bossy Barbie Dollz Dance Team, Charles Foster, LT Sunnie, and Krishawna. Event zones include areas dedicated to young entrepreneurs, health and wellness, and technology.

League Two, Waking Hours, Eli Orion @ 7th St Entry

Bryan White with Jackson White @ 318 Cafe

TV for Dogs @ 331 Club

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, the Foxgloves @ Turf Club

North Innsbrook, Grave Gnaw, Magenta Vice @ Underground Music

Shannon McNally @ Uptown VFW

Vuka: Awaken the Fire @ Uptown VFW

RJ Vocal @ Water Works

Jesse Irwin, Joe Carey, Ross Bell @ White Squirrel

Society Green, Modern Wildlife @ White Squirrel

Macro Man, Human Sex @ White Squirrel

Reaping Asmodeia, Torment, Courier, Dirtgod, & Protolith @ Zhora Darling

Robert Earl Keen Photo provided

Sunday, August 2

Mike G (OddFuture), Metasota, Marv One @ Acadia

Sunday Swing Brunch @ Aster Cafe

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Communion: Season 20:09 @ Cabooze

Monthly Bluegrass Jam @ Caydence Records & Coffee

Yuasa Exide, the Neo Neos, Pleasure Cube @ Caydence Records & Coffee

Joel Shapira’s Maggie’s Maison with Charmin Michelle @ Crooners

Yearbook: Class of ’69 @ Crooners

Lori Dokken @ Crooners

Robert Earl Keen @ Dakota

Twin Cities Show Chorus @ Dock & Paddle

1st John Philip Sousa Band @ Dock & Paddle

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

Mary Cutrufello @ Dubliner Pub

Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub

Parisota Trio @ Dubliner Pub

Country Doctors @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

BabyChiefDoIt @ Green Room

Nur-D @ Hewing Hotel

Rain Fields (Liz Draper/Crystal Myslajek/Chris Hepola) @ Icehouse

Obi Original and the Black Atlantics @ Icehouse

Ancient Waves @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Talk of the Town Orchestra @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Topiary Blush & the Solo Project @ Metronome Brewery

Chuck Prophet @ Parkway Theater

Morbid Visionz, Fear the Dark, Grotesque Abdication, Hacked to Bits @ Pilllar Forum

Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Brotherkenzie, Dirt Buyer @ 7th St Entry

Bryan White with Jackson White @ 318 Cafe

Brass Messengers @ 331 Club

Dan Schwartz @ 331 Club

Cairo Jag, Another Heaven, Busey @ Underground Music

Joe Nicola @ White Squirrel

Emmy Woods @ White Squirrel

Shuffle @ White Squirrel

Bermuda Search Party, Hollyy @ Zhora Darling

Suki Waterhouse Photo provided

Monday, August 3

Massive Mondays Reggae @ Cabooze

Selwyn Birchwood @ Dakota

Minnesota Mandolin Orchestra @ Dock & Paddle

The Great Irish Singalong @ Dubliner Pub

Open Mic @ Flying V

L.A. Buckner @ Icehouse

Drums of Navarone @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Mrs. Mine @ Metronome Brewery

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimers

Kesha @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Suki Waterhouse with Charlotte Lawrence @ Palace Theatre

Stoneyard, Lana Leone, New Confusion @ Pilllar Forum

Cruz Beckham and the Breakers @ 7th St Entry

Open Mic @ Sociable Cider Werks

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club



Soul Trouvere @ 331 Club

The Harlow Pennies, Tarias & the Sound @ White Squirrel

kilroy, svet, yellow roses, & otter heist @ Zhora Darling