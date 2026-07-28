It’s Not the Heat, It’s Your Complete Concert Calendar: July 27-Aug. 2

You're not gonna let a little humidity keep you from checking out the best live music in town this week, are you?
Tuesday, July 28
Everybody Takes One, Spin Kick, Chatterbox @ Amsterdam
Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon
Erica Bisbey @ Bryant Square Park
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s
Medalist Concert Band @ Dock & Paddle
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar
Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Good Boy Daisy, Summerdrive, Pity Party @ 7th St Entry
Space Between Jam @ Hook and Ladder
Twin Cities Latin Jazz Orchestra @ Jazz Central
Pop Punk Princess @ Mortimer's
- Black Crowes, Whisky Meyers @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater—Tickets are currently available for 75 cents. Now, THAT must be hard to handle.
Safety Knife, Piss With Style, Glurge @ Pilllar Forum
Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks
July Conspiracy Series with Paul Lawrence, Climes @ 331 Club
Worker’s Playtime with Jake Mander @ 331 Club
J-RAA, Open Minded, DD THE SPEKTRUM, _GraveBlunt_, Daywithcycy @ Underground Music
Joseph Huber, the May North @ Uptown VFW
The Twang Express @ White Squirrel
Dread Spells, Physics, Neptune IV @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, July 29
- Logan Richardson @ Berlin—For this special three-night event, the genre-bending but traditionally rooted alto saxophonist Richardson will collaborate with Minnesota musicians Omar Abdulkarim on trumpet, Kavyesh Kaviraj on piano, and Kevin Washington on drums, with bassist Melvin Gibbs sitting in on Thursday and Friday. It’ll be “part concert, part installation, and part social practice,” we’re told, which can mean a lot of things, most of them intriguing.—Keith Harris
The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin
Love Songs for Angry Men @ Carbone’s
- Taiga @ Cedar Cultural Center—Hanging outside after work while a duo from Mongolia and Xinjiang works an electronically dub wise twist on traditional Tuvan stringed instrumentation and throat singing? That sounds like a great Wednesday evening.—Keith Harris
School of Rock @ Como Park Conservatory
Tommy Boynton and Friends @ Crooners
Minnesota State Band @ Dock & Paddle
Jackson Hoch @ Driftwood Char Bar
Miss Shannon Presents Debbie Briggs Vintage Jazz Band @ Eagles 34
John Magnuson Trio @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Pat Donahue and Friends @ Midway Saloon
Yeah Doggos @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Chris Stapleton @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater
Maryann and the Moneymakers @ Peavey Plaza
Heavy Diamond Ring, Buffalo Function Music Band @ Pilllar Forum
BZ3 Organ Trio @ Schooner Tavern
Fever Field, 1947, Poolboy @ 7th St Entry
Breaker's Paradise @ Terminal Bar
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with RLB (Rich Lewis Band) @ 331 Club
Space Monkey Mafia, Left on Tenth, Sunshine & the Night Walkers @ Turf Club
Headlight, Owen Trelstad and the Occasionals, Angry Neighbor @ Underground Music
Frank the Bald Guy @ White Squirrel
Joe Finstrom, Flutes & Low, Boots & Needles @ White Squirrel
Say It Ain’t Faux, Foovana, Longview @ Zhora Darling
Thursday, July 30
Owel from Typical Cats @ Acadia
Terravision (Single Release) @ Amsterdam
Sister Paul, the Ramone @ The Arthouse
River & Rail, Sam Ryden @ Aster Cafe
VXXN PRESENTS: White Lies Pt. 2 @ Bazement
- Logan Richardson @ Berlin—see Wednesday's listings.
Crates: So Help Me God by Kelsey Lu @ Berlin
J-Mo on the Beat and the J-Lighters @ Bryant Square Park
Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunker’s
ML Buch with Lee Noble @ Cedar Cultural Center
Badzy, Cheap Glue, American Muscle @ Cloudland
Bob! The Music of Dylan @ Crooners
Matt Herzog Band (EP Release), Cain & Co. @ Day Block Brewing
Buckaroux Banshees, Unattractive Giant Monster, Atomic Lights, Blur Curve @ Day Block Brewing
The St. Paul Get Down @ Dayton’s Bluff Recreation Center
Prior Lake Wind Jammers @ Dock & Paddle
The Get-Up Mondays, Pibon @ Driftwood Char Bar
Swamp Twisters 2.0 @ Dubliner Pub
LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34
Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Kat and the Kodachromes, Crush Scene, Lutheran Heat, Ditchweed @ Eagles 34
Crabisnail, Sylvia Dieken, Mouthful, Good Morning Midnight @ Flying V
Snapz Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room
Hopkins Windwind Big Band @ Hopkins Downtown Park
Laura Hugo (EP Release), Eldest Daughter, Jillian Rae @ Icehouse
Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar
Honky Tonk Jump @ Midway Saloon
The Quantum Mechanics @ Minnehaha Bandstand
Two Rivers Summer Jazz Band, Drums of Navarone, DJ Sheleena @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Pert Near Sandstone, Cole Diamond, Jack Klatt @ Mears Park
Chris Stapleton @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater
Joanne Shaw Taylor Live @ Parkway Theater
Thirsty Giants, H.E.A.T., Laugh Track @ Pilllar Forum
Scott Allen & the List, Ted Hajnasiewicz @ Schooner Tavern
Hayden Blount with Zandi Holup @ 7th St Entry
Brotherhood of Birds @ 331 Club
Fragged Out, Shot Down, Torrentia, Bestowed Upon Us @ Underground Music
Valors, Grieving Pines, Bitchslap @ White Squirrel
Hilary James @ Wooden Ship Brewing
Jammaz, Greydeer, 1947 @ Zhora Darling
Friday, July 31
Dresses With Pockets @ Aster Cafe
Frequency Fridays: Soundwave Frequency @ Bazemnt
Johnny Table All-Stars @ Bear Cave
- Logan Richardson @ Berlin—See Wednesday's listings.
Willie B Blues Band @ Blues Saloon
Macalester Dose & the Rebels, DJ D-MiL @ Boardwalk
Some Shitty Cover Band @ Bunker’s
Carbone’s Music Festival @ Carbone’s
Katie Gearty and Frank Merchlewitzin @ Crooners
Wayne Anthony & the Ballare Orchestra @ Crooners
Stevie Wonder Tribute @ Crooners
The Marvelous Quartet @ Crooners
Fiona Hayes, Sugarcoat, Vash the Stampede @ Day Block Brewing
The Lungs @ Driftwood Char Bar
Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub
Wild Colonial Bhoys @ Dubliner Pub
Rich Larson & Friends, Henrik Mills @ 50th & France
Hot in Herre—2000s Dance Party @ First Avenue
Lost Evidence, Banana Grenade, Lugnut @ Flying V
Candlelight: A Tribute to Adele @ Granada
Linus, Rad Owl, Paul Cerar, My Kid Banana @ Green Room
Brett Young, Ashley McBryde, Rodney Atkins, Matt Stell @ Hilde Performance Center
Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Hook and Ladder
Bit Brigade, Do a Barrel Roll @ Icehouse
Prairie Fire Choir @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Sidequest, Neeks N Brandt, Quiet Hours, Jeon @ The Loft
Barking Daisy @ Mainstreet Bar
Steve Kinney Quintet @ Metronome Brewery
Two Piece Bandstand @ Minnehaha Bandstand
Funk Extravaganza @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Mumford & Sons @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater
Chris Thile with the Minnesota Orchestra @ Orchestra Hall
A Musical Journey to Korea @ Ordway
Mason Jennings @ Parkway Theater
Maurice Jacox & We Still R @ Schooner Tavern
Vacation Manor, Nolen Durham @ 7th St Entry
Heavy As I, The Hazy Phase, Trusion @ Terminal Bar
Scottie Miller Band @ 318 Cafe
Courtney Yasmineh, Ira Haze and the Strays @ 331 Club
A Thousand Horses, Matt Koziol @ Turf Club
Grave Society, Murder Curious, Bonefire, Bong Reaper @ Underground Music
John Magnuson Trio (Album Release) @ White Squirrel
James Kennedy @ White Squirrel
Sleepsound, Lifeskills, Velvet Ghost @ Zhora Darling
Saturday, August 1
Good Morning Bedlam (Album Release) @ Amsterdam
Cornbread Harris and Friends @ Animals
O.A.R., Gavin Degraw, KT Tunstall @ Armory
Tom Liberman & Tim Sparks @ Aster Cafe
JC Sanford/Dean Granros/Anthony Cox @ Berlin
Michael Cain Trio with Terrell x @ Berlin
Jumpsuit: Funk and Disco Dance Night @ Black Hart
Carbone’s Music Festival @ Carbone’s
Conspiracy to Rock: An Antifascist Hootenanny @ Cedar Cultural Center
Suzanne Paris and Phil Aaron @ Crooners
The Music of Jimmy Buffett @ Crooners
Schultz/Scott Washington @ Crooners
The Great Northern @ Driftwood Char Bar
International Treasures, Glass, Starlite Knife, Dick Williams Folk @ Eagles 34
- Nershfest '26: Reptar, Mae Simpson, the People Brothers Band, General B & the Wiz @ 56 Brewing—What is a Nersh and why are we festing it? Well, sounds like somebody (me) doesn’t know as much as they should about the String Cheese Incident. Bill Nershi plays guitar for the Incident, and 14 years ago some Minneapolis pals threw a backyard party that they named for him as a goof. As Nershfest grew, it expanded from backyards and expanded to breweries, and this is its second year at 56 Brewing. As you can see above, there will be bands, including Reptar out of Athens, Georgia, and the whole shebang is hosted by Nur-D. Let there be Nersh!—Keith Harris
Built to Last Festival @ Hook and Ladder
InMotion: After Sun @ Icehouse
- Adrian Younge @ Indeed Brewing—One of the founders of the Jazz Is Dead collective, L.A. multi-instrumentalist and producer Younge has led and participated in numerous genre-blending projects that seek to prove, paradoxically, that jazz is far from dead. The five-piece group he’ll be introducing tonight, featuring singer (and frequent Younge collaborator) Loren Oden, sounds like it’ll be plenty heavy, as much psychedelic soul as jazz. Opening will be a special collaborative project between Minneapolis’s Aby Wolf, Kavyesh Kaviraj, and the Laurels String Quartet.—Keith Harris
Anya Menk & Masa Ishikawa @ Jazz Central
Burning Blue Rain @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Country 250 @ Ledge Amphitheater
Barnacle Boy, Sportmode @ The Loft
Whiskey Stone @ Mainstreet Bar
Side of Sarcasm @ Memory Lanes
Loan Sum, Buggy Band @ Metronome Brewery
Too Late, But Still with H.E.A.T., S.L.O.G., and Alphabet Boys @ Pilllar Forum
Chris Thile with the Minnesota Orchestra @ Orchestra Hall
Scottie Miller (Album Release) @ Parkway Theater
- Rondo Block Party @ Rondo Commemorative Plaza—The Rondo neighborhood of St. Paul has a lot to celebrate, and celebrate it will at the fourth-annual Rondo Block Party. During the day folks will find all kinds of food trucks and eats from local businesses, a market showcases local vendors, and dancing in the streets. Live music and performances include sets from the Bossy Barbie Dollz Dance Team, Charles Foster, LT Sunnie, and Krishawna. Event zones include areas dedicated to young entrepreneurs, health and wellness, and technology.—Jessica Armbruster
League Two, Waking Hours, Eli Orion @ 7th St Entry
Bryan White with Jackson White @ 318 Cafe
Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, the Foxgloves @ Turf Club
North Innsbrook, Grave Gnaw, Magenta Vice @ Underground Music
Vuka: Awaken the Fire @ Uptown VFW
Jesse Irwin, Joe Carey, Ross Bell @ White Squirrel
Society Green, Modern Wildlife @ White Squirrel
Macro Man, Human Sex @ White Squirrel
Reaping Asmodeia, Torment, Courier, Dirtgod, & Protolith @ Zhora Darling
Sunday, August 2
Mike G (OddFuture), Metasota, Marv One @ Acadia
Sunday Swing Brunch @ Aster Cafe
Communion: Season 20:09 @ Cabooze
Monthly Bluegrass Jam @ Caydence Records & Coffee
Yuasa Exide, the Neo Neos, Pleasure Cube @ Caydence Records & Coffee
Joel Shapira’s Maggie’s Maison with Charmin Michelle @ Crooners
Yearbook: Class of ’69 @ Crooners
Twin Cities Show Chorus @ Dock & Paddle
1st John Philip Sousa Band @ Dock & Paddle
Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar
Mary Cutrufello @ Dubliner Pub
Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub
Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34
Rain Fields (Liz Draper/Crystal Myslajek/Chris Hepola) @ Icehouse
Obi Original and the Black Atlantics @ Icehouse
Ancient Waves @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Talk of the Town Orchestra @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Topiary Blush & the Solo Project @ Metronome Brewery
Chuck Prophet @ Parkway Theater
Morbid Visionz, Fear the Dark, Grotesque Abdication, Hacked to Bits @ Pilllar Forum
Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern
Brotherkenzie, Dirt Buyer @ 7th St Entry
Bryan White with Jackson White @ 318 Cafe
Cairo Jag, Another Heaven, Busey @ Underground Music
Bermuda Search Party, Hollyy @ Zhora Darling
Monday, August 3
Massive Mondays Reggae @ Cabooze
Minnesota Mandolin Orchestra @ Dock & Paddle
The Great Irish Singalong @ Dubliner Pub
Drums of Navarone @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon
Kesha @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater
Suki Waterhouse with Charlotte Lawrence @ Palace Theatre
Stoneyard, Lana Leone, New Confusion @ Pilllar Forum
Cruz Beckham and the Breakers @ 7th St Entry
Open Mic @ Sociable Cider Werks
Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club
Soul Trouvere @ 331 Club
The Harlow Pennies, Tarias & the Sound @ White Squirrel