Our 28 Favorite Racket Stories of 2025

Thanks for reading during our fourth year of existence! Below, you'll find our four staffers picking their favorite work of '25, plus staff picks for (some of) the best freelancer contributions of the year. If you're happy to see these types of stories in the Twin Cities, please help support our worker-owned, reader-funded, award-winning independent media org.

Jay Boller's Favorites

A 25th(ish) Anniversary Oral History of Mitch Hedberg’s Never-Released Movie

The Minnesota-shot comedy 'Los Enchiladas!' premiered at the 1999 Sundance Film Festival, but never received a proper release. Twenty years after the death of its writer/director/star, that could soon change.

Click here to read

How Alive or Dead is Dinkytown in 2025? Depends on Who You Ask.

Business owners, politicians, students, and longtime observers debate the health of the singular Minneapolis neighborhood.

Click here to read

After George Floyd’s Murder, MN Companies Pledged Millions. We Asked 14 How Much They’ve Given.

The corporate climate around racial equity these days? Profoundly different.

Click here to read

Meet Minnesota’s Rocketman: Inside the Incomparable Life of Ky Michaelson

You've seen his outrageous Bloomington compound from Penn Avenue. Now get to know the drag racer, stuntman, inventor, businessman, and rocketeer who lives there.

Click here to read

Em Cassel's Favorites

Meet the Volunteer Pilots Flying Patients From Red States to Reproductive Care

Removing barriers to bodily autonomy, one prop plane flight at a time.

Click here to read

Why Do So Many of Minneapolis’s Best Sandwiches Come From Liquor Stores?

Racket investigates a delicious phenomenon.

Click here to read

Fork Over A Few Quarters and Take Home a Mini Masterpiece From These Art Vending Machines

Accessible, affordable, nostalgic, and fun, mini art vending machines are taking over the Twin Cities.

Click here to read

36 Ways to Make Friends in the Twin Cities

Where to go, what to do, and how to get those darned lifelong locals to let their guards down.

Click here to read

Jessica Armbruster's Favorites

Minnesota’s Mighty Maker Spaces

Need a cement mixer? A 3D printer? A pottery wheel? A laser cutting station? Yeah, these places have got you covered.

Click here to read

A Guide to Minneapolis Art Galleries for Beginners

You don’t need a monocle and a million dollars to experience the local scene.

Click here to read

Weed in MN: What’s Really Going On?

We spoke to journalists, business owners, and advocates about where THC bubbly, flower, and the law is headed toward in 2025.

Click here to read

Weed Weview Wewards 2025

Looking back on a year of weed.

Click here to read

Keith Harris's Favorites

What I Saw at This Weekend’s Minnesota MAHA Fest Scared the Hell out of Me

Over 1,000 Christian opponents of modern medicine descended on Alexandria, MN, to testify that drugs, doctors, and Satan were making us all sick at the 7th annual Freedom Summit.

Click here to read

I Ate (At Least) 32 Dumplings in St. Paul Last Weekend

A 'Dumpling Passport' offers a guide to the capital city's stuffed goodies. Why not wolf 'em all down in 36 hours?

Click here to read

‘An All-You-Can-Eat Buffet of Humanity’: How the Eagles #34 Mixes Punk, Pulltabs, and Social Club Tradition

The south Minneapolis outpost of a national 'fraternal organization' has broadened its reach to stay true to its mission.

Click here to read

Paul Simon May Be Old But He’s Not Dead

The aging voice of the 83-year-old singer changed the meaning of familiar tunes Tuesday night at the Orpheum.

Click here to read

Our 12 Favorite Freelance Stories

Goodbye to Palmer’s: A Requiem for Minneapolis’s Weirdest and Wonderfullest Bar

By Seth A. Richardson

The landmark West Bank bar will close in 10 days. Here's why that happened—and what will be lost.

Click here to read

‘I Can’t Let It Go’: Inside the 74-Year Search for the Klein Brothers, MN’s Oldest Missing Persons Cold Case

By Madison Roth

Detectives, journalists, and family members are still searching for three young brothers who disappeared from a north Minneapolis park in 1951.

Click here to read

How One MN School District Killed Its Right-Wing Book Ban

By Spencer White

St. Francis School Board members recently restricted certain books to appease conservative ideologues. But the Trump-voting exurban community isn’t as monolithic as the book banners thought.

Click here to read

An Elegy for My Boundary Waters

By Lily Osler

It’s cliché to call the Boundary Waters a refuge, but it certainly was mine when I was a kid.

Click here to read

The Case for Seeing a Psychic (Even If You Don’t Believe in Them)

By Alexa Kocinski

Magic, misogyny, and the origin of tarot.

Click here to read

For the Homeless, Finding a Place to Live Is Only Part of the Problem

By Caroline Jackson

From navigating financial aid to staying mentally well enough to work, the road to shelter is a long one that can take years.

Click here to read

What’s the Deal With Paul Bunyan?

By Ian Ringgenberg

A Racket investigation that’s larger than life.

Click here to read

In South Minneapolis, the Black Radish Transforms Lawns Into Vibrant Urban Farms

By Sarah Brumble

Every scrap of an acre TBR has cobbled together has been turned into artfully designed, sustainable, organic farm space.

Click here to read

(Glass) Block List: 20 Twin Cities Dive Bars Ranked By Their Glass Block Windows

By Kyle Nelson

The blurred glass cubes foreshadow your impairment.

Click here to read Minneapolis + here to read St. Paul

Meet the Big-Money Donors Trying to Buy Your Vote in Minneapolis

By Kelly Rogers

PACs will flood this November’s election in Minneapolis with almost $2 million, most of that going to boost the chances of Mayor Jacob Frey and centrist City Council candidates. Who’s bankrolling this fundraising bonanza, and what do they want in return?

Click here to read

Shoegaze is Having a Moment and Twin Cities Bands Are Here For It.

By Macie Rasmussen

The genre has expanded since its birth in the ’90s, and young musicians are once again chasing escapism into ethereal sounds.

Click here to read

Raising the Sausage Curtain: How Art-A-Whirl Helped Turn NE Minneapolis Into an Arts District

By Carly Pruszinske

Thirty years ago, most people in Minneapolis thought Northeast was too sleepy or dangerous to visit. A scrappy open-studio tour with some unlikely political support changed that.

Click here to read