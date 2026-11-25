Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, cost be damned, click here.

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Turkeys on Ice Promo

WEDNESDAY 11.25

Turkeys on Ice

Free indoor holiday ice skating and skate rentals. Noon to 1:30 p.m. St. Louis Park Rec Center, ROC, Aquatic Park, 3700 Monterey Dr., St. Louis Park.

Chicago Handshake: Our Final Beer Release

Earlier this month, Minneapolis's Inbound BrewCo announced it'll be closing for good on December 31. "Call it retirement, other opportunities, or just needing some time to pet our dogs more... whatever it is, it’s the end of an era for us," reads a social media statement from the North Loop brewery, which turned 10 this year. Sad stuff, man. But Inbound has one new brew to tap before saying adieu: Chicago Handshake. The description: “This American Lager was aged in Malort-soaked Bourbon barrels for seven months, and finished off with wormwood tea and grapefruit peel.” Yowzers. Sounds like some intense stuff for sure. The suds’ll be tapped at noon, and when they’re gone they’re gone. Inbound BrewCo, 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Annual Thanksgiving Farmers Markets



St. Paul’s indoor and outdoor markets will host a special holiday event for last-minute needs. Find free parking on Prince Street. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 290 Fifth St. E. & 308 Prince St. E., St. Paul; find more info here.

Tramps Like Us



9:30 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Harold’s House Party on KFAI



With Nikki Matteso & Rich Rue + Friends. 7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Family Dinner

With Doug & Sarah. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Kat & the Kodachromes

With Do Not Crush, Mullet, Pure Shifter. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

BZ3 Organ Trio

8–11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

A Dayton's window, 2023 Mpls Downtown Council

Dayton’s Holiday Market

Shop from around 100 local brands and makers. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon.–Sat.; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. Dayton’s, 700 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through December 24

Dayton’s Holiday Market: Southdale

Same deal, different mall. With over 100 local vendors during mall hours. The market is closed on Thanksgiving. Southdale Center, 2015 Southdale Center, Edina. Through December 24

Holiday Salon

Featuring more than 100 local artists. Douglas Flanders and Associates, 5025 France Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through January 16

Holiday Gallery Shop

Get yer shopping done here. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tue.–Thu.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fri.–Sat. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through December 31

Make Merry Holiday Pop-Up Shop

With local makers and brands, plus arts and crafts for kids and adults. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon.–Sat.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. True North Studio at Seven Points, 3001 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through December 20

THURSDAY 11.26

Scott Allen & the List, the Silverteens

8–11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Deano and the Dinosaurs

7–10 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

12th Annual Leftovers Ride Promo

FRIDAY 11.27

12th Annual Leftovers Ride

For the past dozen years, the Joyful Riders Club has hosted this post-food-coma Thanksgiving ride with Friendsgiving vibes. This no-drop, 8- to 10-mph roll will kick off a Fulton, where cyclists will make their way to the Bohemian Flats to share a meal of leftovers and sit around a bonfire fueled by wood from a busted table. (Some local lore: Years ago, the crew came upon a table in the woods and set it ablaze, now it’s a tradition to pick one up for the fire.) After feasting, folks will head back to Fulton in the North Loop, where the JRC gang will treat everyone to a beer, THC, or NA bevvy of their choice. Bring food to share, plates and utensils, and warm riding gear. Free. 6–11 p.m. Fulton Taproom, 414 Sixth Ave. N., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Truthsgiving: A Decolonized Thanksgiving Show

Featuring an opening ceremony by Imnížaska Drum Group, poetry with Cindi Martin, emcee Thomas Draskovic, vendors, and Indigenous storytelling and music from BlueDog, Jada Brown, Laura Hugo, Corey Medina & Brothers. 21+. Free; donations encouraged. 5 p.m. The Hook and Ladder Event Center, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; RSVP here.

Shine On Minneapolis Season Kickoff Block Party

Are ham-fisted, Minneapolis-is-back campaigns brought to you by the tourism board and the Downtown Council inherently corny? Well, did King Cornball himself (Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey) announce the initiative earlier this month via a ceremonial snowball encased in glass? You know he did. That said, the clumsily named yet well-meaning Shine On program is meant to lure residents downtown during the winter months with 530+ events, and its Black Friday block party kicks things off with "the Mayor's First Snowball" (sure, whatever, at least this sorta rah-rah hoopla is less destructive than bullying the homeless), the World Marshmallow Roasting Championship, the civic tree light-up ceremony, and a winter kickoff dance party featuring house duo Walker & Royce. Elsewhere you'll find holiday markets, winter games, puppetry, movie trivia, bike rides, blizzard bowling, snowball throwing ranges, mitten tossing, mascot appearances, music from Copper Street Brass, and a mini Art Shanty village. Excuses to get kids out of the house are the reason for the season, after all. Free. 5–10 p.m. Nicollet Mall, between 7th and 12th Streets (IDS Center to Peavey Plaza), Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Blank Friday

Featuring free 60-minute intro to mindfulness and meditation classes, guided facility tours, and a dedicated meditation room with 20-minute sittings beginning every half hour. Noon to 4 p.m. Minnesota Zen Meditation Center, 3343 East Bde Maka Ska Parkway, Minneapolis.

University of St. Thomas vs. Holy Cross

Women’s hockey. OK, admission is one penny, but this sporting event is basically free. 6 p.m. Lee & Penny Anderson Arena, 2115 Summit Ave., St. Paul.

Food Truck Fridays



Black Business Network hosts this bimonthly event featuring eats, local businesses, resources, and fun for kids. 3–8 p.m. 907 Payne Ave., St. Paul.

Mary Cutrufello Band Promo

The Mary Cutrufello Band

Rock. 6–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Nick Elstad

Folk. 7–10 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis.

Moon Dance Silent Disco

7–11 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Jam Session, Hiahli, Jesse Edward

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Funk Friday

Featuring TH3. 7:30 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Dead On Board

With Maggy & the Skanks, Muffstache. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.



The Marshall Bill Project

7–9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Jimmi & the Band of Souls

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Excelsior Christkindlsmarkt Promo

Excelsior Christkindlsmarkt

There may not be snow on the ground yet, setting a depressing record, but this festival out in Excelsior is a winter wonderland regardless, with lots of free things to see and do. There will be horse-drawn carriage rides, visits from Santa, games for kids and adults to enjoy, and live music from roving carolers and groups onstage. Meet giant gentle creatures like llamas and reindeer, and check some items off your shopping list at the vendor market. Holiday food and drink offerings will also abound, and funds raised at this event benefit charitable org the Lion’s Club. Free. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Downtown Excelsior, Water St., Excelsior; find more info here. Also Saturday—Jessica Armbruster

Black Friday at Mia

If Black Friday, with its frenzied and almost fetishized call to consumerism, feels gross to you, then may we present a less spiritually corrosive way to ring in the holiday season: patronizing your wonderful civic museum. The team at Mia is making that even more enticing with this Black Friday celebration, at which you can score free admission to select exhibits like the buzzy new “Paris Couture," sip free mimosas and munch on free snacks, enjoy 10% discounts at the gift shop, and watch your kiddos make ornaments. It’s all free, but museum officials expect a rush to the first-come, first-pursued exhibits; the less said about parking the better. Free. 8–10 a.m. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Handmade Holidays Makers Market

Presented by the Art Shoppe. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Small Business Market

Local makers, artisans, and crafters. 1–6 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

European Christmas Market, Union Depot

European Christmas Market

The commercialism of Christmas is hardly new; the first fully formed Christmas market, the Dresden Striezelmarkt, was first held in 1434. Nearly 600 years later, we’re still enjoying these pop-up festivals of cozy commerce. This annual celebration at Union Depot is the big market in town, offering over 80 vendors selling old-school items like hand-knit mittens and sweaters, hand-blown ornaments and steins, and hand-carved wooden toys. There will be live entertainment as well, with traditional carolers, dance troupes, and roving characters—watch out for Krampus! And there will be plenty of food, including pretzels, roasted nuts, spaetzle galore, sweets, and hot drinks like cocoa and glühwein. New this year is the Kids’ Zone, which will offer a ton of free activities, such as riding a holiday train, painting a wooden ornament, and decorating cookies. Free. 3–9 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul; find more info here. Through December 20—Jessica Armbruster

Minneapolis Christkindl Market

Or maybe you prefer to do your shopping in the North Loop? At this outdoor market you’ll find over 45 vendors selling things like cocktail mixes, cheese, felt dolls, hand-knit socks, beeswax candles, with a weekly lineup of entertainment onstage, and Santa and Krampus stopping by most weekends. Food and hot drinks will be plentiful, including German brats and glühwein, Polish and French pastries, raclette, Turkish treats, and Nordic waffles on a stick. Friday’s kick-off event includes a parade. Free. 4–9 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sun. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through December 20—Jessica Armbruster

Free Yoga

Reserve a spot at greenwayyoga.com. 5:30 p.m. every Fri. Greenway Yoga, 2510 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Comedy Corner Underground’s Friday Night Open Mic

Head on down to the basement. 10 p.m. Whitey’s Old Town Saloon, 400 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Happy Hour Trivia Mafia

5 p.m. every Fri. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Mpls Craft Market Darrin Kamnetz

SATURDAY 11.28

Quincy Street Makers Market

Hosted by MPLS Craft Market. Noon to 4 p.m. Quincy Hall, 1325 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here. Also December 13

Danksgiving

Buy up hemp-derived products before (if?) they become illegal. With goodie bags, samples, and stoner vibes. 21+. 3–6 p.m. The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.

Santa & Albert’s Holiday Play: The Case of the Missing Reindeer

A magical 20-minute Christmas play. Check online for showtimes and to reserve a spot. Sat.–Sun. Bachman's Lyndale, 6010 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; RSVP here. Through December 20

RedHot Art Market

A marketplace featuring 40 local artists and makers across both buildings. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The market continues during the season in the gallery. Chicago Avenue Fire Arts Center, 3749 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Also December 3–23

Sea Salt Winter Market

Handmade art, vintage clothing, and giftables from Sea Salt staff and friends, with food from Wrecktangle Pizza. Noon to 4 p.m. Seal Salt Eatery, 4825 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.

Happy Human Holidays

Shop all kinds of awesome stuff at this AI-banned market. Noon to 6 p.m. Umbra Arts, 710 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; find more info here.

331 Club Rave Night

With Moonlight Affair, Hennepin County Disco Authority. 10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Dead on Arrival

A Grateful Dead tribute. 7–9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

AlienGodTheory

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With Paul Thomas Flynn, Disparity Bit, Cog Wheel. 1–4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Big Trouble

6–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Prophets of Mothra

With the Confused, Whispered the Rabbit. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Ponyfolk

7:30 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

New Money Old Time Band

7 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Hurricane Harold’s All Star Revue

8–11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Deano & the Dinosaurs

7:30–10:30 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Broken Clock Brewing

Small Business Saturday at Broken Clock

Featuring festive shopping, local makers, and cozy brews. Noon to 5 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative, 1712 Marshall St. NE, Suite 100, Minneapolis.

Eastside Food Co-op Staff Craft Bazaar

Handcrafted items. Noon to 4 p.m. Eastside Food Co-op, 2551 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.

Small Business Weekend: Olio

Check out the new space at this pop-up including matcha drinks, custom portraits, local makers, and more. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Olio Vintage, 25 Fourth St. NE, Minneapolis.

Small Business Saturday at Larissa Loden

Shop eight local makers and meet llamas. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Larissa Loden HQ, 2032 Marshall Ave., St. Paul; find more info here.

Small Business Saturday at Solar Arts

Featuring live music and open artist studios. Noon to 6 p.m. Solar Arts Building, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Uptown Winter Wonderland

Featuring holiday markets at Queermunity, True North Studio, and Zoma House. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Seven Points, 3001 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.

Indeed Brewing FB

Beer Brûlée

Get yer beer poked. 3–6 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Pottery on the Porch

Pottery from local artists and orgs including ANM Pottery, Maria Louise Glass Art, and Allyssa Tipton Pottery. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ANM Pottery, 4667 Pleasant St. SE, Prior Lake.

Small Business Saturday 2026 at Foci

Featuring glassblowing demonstrations. Noon to 3 p.m. Foci: Minnesota Center for Glass Arts, 2213 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

Winter Markets

Handmade arts and crafts, treats, and more. 1–6 p.m. Sat.–Sun. Wandering Leaf Brewing Company, 2447 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Shop Small Yall

Shop seven or so vendors, including Ratio Matcha, Cool Trash, and Lulu Organics. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat.–Sun. Moth Oddities, 13 Fifth St. NE, Minneapolis.

Misfit Merry Market

Featuring upcycled items from Truth Lizard, chainmail, ceramics, and more; a different group of artists take over each Saturday. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Misfit Coffee Co., 207 N Humboldt Ave., Minneapolis; find the lineup here. Through December 19

MN Christmas Market

Featuring tons of local makers. Admission is $1, but come on, that's free in this economy. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Madison, 7310 Lamar Ave. S., Cottage Grove; find more info here.

50th and France Provided

Small Business Saturday & Tree Lighting

Free outdoor and indoor activities include a tree lighting ceremony with Edina Mayor James Hovland with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (stay in your municipal lane, buddy), acapella tunes from the Mistletones, Santa visits, cookies and cocoa, holiday crafts, horse-drawn carriage rides, llamas, and performances throughout the day by local carolers and dancers. 1–5 p.m. 50th & France, Edina.

Makers Market at Toolbox

Noon to 4 p.m. The Toolbox Collective, 3400 42nd Ave. S., Minneapolis; more info here.

Holiday Lane at Northrup

Shop from hundreds of artists at this weekly holiday happening. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sat., Nov. 28; regular hours after are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through December 20

Birchbark Ornament Making



Kids and families can make their own ornament with Marique Moss and Teddy Mercil of Mashkiki Studios. All materials are provided. Noon to 3 p.m. Water Works Park and Pavilion, 333 First St. S., Minneapolis.

Cozy Market

A mini market and holiday ornament-making event. Free; $12 per ornament. Noon to 5 p.m. Dame Errant, 1729 N. Second St. Suite 403B, Minneapolis; find more info here.

Olde World Christmas: Small Business Saturday

This event features vintage Christmas items, decor, and gifts. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dutch Door Vintage, 7570 147th St. W. #400, Apple Valley; more info here.

Field & Festival Holiday Market Promo

Field & Festival Holiday Market

It’s back! Minneapolis Craft Market hosts this weekly market featuring holiday goodies from 60+ local businesses. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat.–Sun. Wagner’s Garden Center, 6024 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through December 20

A Handmade Holiday Market 2026

The Minneapolis Craft Market gang are back at Brühaven for the season. Noon to 5 p.m. Sat. through Dec. 19, plus Sun. Dec. 13–20. Brühaven Craft Co., 1368 LaSalle Ave., Minneapolis. Through December 20

Nordic Village Winter Market

Head to the hotel rooftop for a Nordic popup featuring local artisans and businesses and a special menu inside a collection of mini cabins. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Four Seasons, 245 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. Through December 20

Holidays on Nicollet

Shop local this season at this pop-up shop. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily (closed Thanksgiving Day). IDS Center, 747 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. Through December 20

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

FARMERS MARKETS

Richfield Winter Market

Fresh produce, music, and weekly activities. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat. Richfield Community Center, 7000 Nicollet Ave., Richfield; find more info here. Through December 19

Becky Kapell Photo provided

SUNDAY 11.29

Becky Kapell and the Fat 6

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Tom Feldmann

3–5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Of the Orchard

With Bonder. 1–4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Jeff Ray

With Donald "Hye Pockets" Robertson. 6-8 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Spectres of Desire

Synthpop with a DIY punk spirit. With Ben Houge, Ait Ait. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Schooner Music Jam

Every Sunday. 7–10:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Cornbread Harris Seth A. Richardson

Church of Cornbread

Every Sunday. 5–7 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Break the Bubble

Meeting people in these parts if you didn’t attend kindergarten with them? Famously and/or infamously difficult! We published a damn feature story about the icy exteriors one must breach to kinda, sorta get to know native Minnesotans. Break the Bubble is here to help. The group “exists to help you meet new people and make friends in a purely social setting,” organizers write, and that means low-key hangs like this one at Sociable, where interested parties can mingle while enjoying brewdawgs or other beverages. Maybe you’ll meet a fellow D&D friend. Perhaps you’ll encounter new bird-watching buddies. Maybe you’ll find the love of your life, though it is stipulated that BtB is not a matchmaking service—it’s just a way to be social without it being weird. Free. 4–8 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE; Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Late Night Comedy at the Ox

Every fourth Saturday of the month. 10 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Southside Shtetl Chanukah Market

Check out this Jewish pop-up marketplace with ops to shop local, a talk on the Jewish anarchists of Bialystok, Yiddish dance music, and Klezmer music. 4–7 p.m. New City Center, 3104 16th Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.

Art & Wine: Drop-in Art Afternoon

Bring your own project or play with provided materials. 1:30–5:30 p.m. Violet Wine & Spirits, 2435 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis.

“The Shape of Place”

Artist Emily Walley presents photographs, sketches, and paintings as she explores the terrain of Stillwater and the St. Croix River Valley by foot and bike this season. See her progress weekly at open studios from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun.; see all her work from the project on display during a closing reception from 5–9 p.m. Fri., Dec. 11. Art & Water Space, 321 Main St. S., Suite 204, Stillwater. Through December 13

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Free Antifascist Yoga

9 a.m. every Sunday. More info here. Recovery Bike Shop, 2504 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Sunday Open Mic

Family-friendly music and poetry welcome. Sign up at 4:45 p.m. 5–8 p.m. every Sunday. The Finnish Bistro Cafe & Coffee, 2264 Como Ave., St. Paul.