9:13 a.m.

On the first cold morning of a historically warm November, I am sitting across from my siblings at a table inside Gigi’s Café in south Minneapolis. Over a bacon-and-egg scramble, my brother, a mechanical engineer who’s in town for the holiday, talks about the epic highs and lows of being a Wisconsin sports fan. I nod along as if I know the first thing about football. So does my sister—at least until the three-foot-long blue wig she’s donned starts slipping off her head and she has to excuse herself to the bathroom to fix it.

This is no ordinary pre-Thanksgiving family hang. In an hour, my brother will be headed back to the suburbs to watch old Sopranos episodes and help my mom polish silverware. My sister and I, though, will be on our way to Twin Cities Con, the sixth annual all-interest nerd convention that’s on its final day of taking over the Minneapolis Convention Center.

My sister, as you may know if you’ve read my coverage of the Minnesota Renaissance Festival, is a huge fan of these sorts of things. She’s been going to cons for ages and has a closet full of acrylic wigs in poisonous-frog colors to prove it. After years of cajoling, I’ve finally agreed to join her on this excursion to her second-favorite (“Well, it’s no Anime Detour,” quoth her) Twin Cities-based convention. We have a full day planned, with panels and party rooms galore, and she’s been so excited that she couldn’t sleep the night before.

We review the plan for the day: arrive right at the Exhibit Hall’s opening. Make the rounds, then cut out to go to the Buffy the Vampire Slayer panel. Check out the scene in the hallways and panel rooms. Take an eight-minute skyway wander over to the Hyatt Regency to see what’s happening with room parties and smaller-scale panels. Then finish off the day with the Sunday cosplay runway in the main ballroom. It’ll be six straight hours of nerding out in a crowd of tens of thousands—last year’s Twin Cities Con brought around 40,000 attendees.

And I can barely eat my eggs and potatoes from the stress.

9:41 a.m.

I’m not anxious about the con because I consider myself above it in some ineffable way. I may not be the con-going kind of nerd, but I certainly am a nerd. (Ask me for my opinions on Jadzia Dax sometime!) In the abstract, a day wandering around an exhibition hall and learning about new, vaguely uncomfortable types of anime would be a bundle of fun.

No, I’m uncomfortable because I have, for my entire life, hated being perceived. I love observing. But being observed? Get outta here! (I am led to believe this is not an uncommon issue for writers with clinical anxiety disorders.) But at Twin Cities Con, I will have no choice but to be very, very visible, as my sister has chosen to dress in a loud costume of her own design: DFL Supporter Hatsune Miku. This get-up involves the aforementioned toddler-sized blue wig, a Rebel Loon T-shirt, some Minnesota flag arm-warmers I knitted for her, and a sign reading “PEGGY FLANAGAN IS MY IDOL” on one side and “MIKU RAVE FOR THE BLUE WAVE” on the other.

When she described this costume to me, I imagined that the sign would be no larger than the size of a piece of printer paper, something stuck to a tongue depressor. I was slightly alarmed, upon seeing the finished sign, to realize just how wrong I had been. (See for yourself above.)

The moment we walk into the convention center, the whoops and cheers start. Everyone is staring at my sister—and, by extension, me. I briefly worry I am having some sort of coronary event.

Interlude: Who Is Hatsune Miku?

Gonna be real with you, I’m still not totally clear. Here’s what I’ve got:

She is the mascot of a music creation software package owned by Japan’s 139-year-old Yamaha Corp.—ya know, the instrument, audio gear, and motorcycle people. Her hair is the color of a children’s breakfast cereal from back when General Mills wouldn’t release a product unless it contained at least three different food dyes. Anime fans love her despite none of them, at least to my knowledge, actually enjoying anything her character has officially appeared in. I have asked my anime-enjoying friends what the appeal of Hatsune Miku is a number of times, only to receive the response, “Well, she’s Hatsune Miku!” She is an ouroboros, the Alpha and Omega, First and Last. I tried to listen to one of her songs (yes, she has songs, mostly hyperactive pop) last week and had to turn it off after 20 seconds because it sucked so bad. Sorry!

9:53 a.m.

Beneath the vast glass dome of the Convention Center’s largest hall, we stand in line to enter the con, which officially opens at 10 a.m. As we walk past the badge pickup line, people hoot and holler and flash my sister the thumbs-up. Three different people ask for pictures with her. A very nice person in a green fursuit mentions that they went to college with Sen.-elect Flanagan and asks whether they can send her a picture. I regret only that I did not bring my nice camera to capture this moment in the fidelity it deserves.

And then it is, at long last, 10 a.m. The line lurches forward. Used to concerts and stage shows, I open up my tote bag for the security guards the map says should be posted here, only to find that there are no metal detectors or jaw-forward men blocking my entrance into the exhibit hall. No one even looks at my badge, which does make me briefly feel like a sucker for having spent 60 big ones on it.

On this first visit to the exhibit hall floor, we move quickly past the first stratum of booths—people hawking vintage toys, T-shirts, and video games, along with a smattering of oil painters applying chiaroscuro techniques to pictures of Super Mario—and on to the illustrators and fan artists my sister’s most excited to see. People in foam costumes for anime series I have never heard of far outnumber those who, like me, arrived wearing street clothes; it’s only the true fans who show up this early, I guess. Three more people—a pair of Pokémon, a Gravity Falls cosplayer—ask for pictures with DFL Miku. Moments later, a man in a yellow polo shirt excitedly asks her what her sign means, only to frown deeply when he hears her answer. “I’m not political,” he says. My anxiety is getting to the level my therapist calls a “pink flag.”

This is when the gifts begin. As my sister struts through the narrow alleys of (mostly young, mostly queer) artists selling hand-drawn prints, stickers, and posters, she’s approached by someone around her age.

“Hey! Miku? I have a gift for you,” they say, handing her a sticker of Hatsune Miku’s legitimately astonishing hairdo.

My sister follows them back to their booth, where they’re selling an assortment of fan art, original comics and zines, and bumper stickers that would make the most irony-poisoned Whittier punk proud. I introduce myself as a journalist and chat with them for a bit about their wares. While the artists at the booth—a collaboration between artist Beartale and the duo Pen & Magenta from Maroon Studios—don’t currently have a web storefront for their merch, I hope they get one soon, as I suspect this particular item would be a bit of a smash with Racket readers:

While I’m chatting it up with the Maroon folks, my sister is in the process of being gifted another free sticker, this one courtesy of St. Paul artist Armand Clark. This will, rest assured, not be the end of her haul.

We wander our way to the back of the exhibit hall, where the con’s special guests are setting up for a long day of chatting with attendees. Contrary to my expectations (which are based mostly on cartoons I watched as a kid where a character learns a lesson about friendship by getting Steven Spielberg’s autograph or something), you have to pay pretty copiously for signatures or selfies at these conventions, so I resist the temptation to slip into James Marsters’s line. Still, I’m able to glimpse his leather jacket and still-winning smile from afar, and it’s here that I feel the first shimmering bit of the fannish affection my sister feels for basically all anime and manga. I am a rather exhausting 30-something lesbian who briefly dreamed of being a TV writer; it’s not hard to suss out that I like Buffy the Vampire Slayer. And that’s Spike, from Buffy, sitting right there behind the man in the enormous inflatable Wreck-It Ralph suit! Goddamn!

The rest of the hour brings ups and downs, yes, but a sense of stability that was sorely lacking before. There’s lots and lots of love for my sister’s cosplay, up to and including free merch from the staff of the booths representing a few other local conventions. I get a moment to take a breath and write down my observations while my sister journeys into the unnerving void tunnel where the exhibit hall bathrooms apparently lurked (see below). I smell my first whiff of the unmistakable anime convention odor I’ve been warned about—body odor alloyed with a little bit of wet dog—but it fades quickly. Everything is fine. I am being perceived, and I am surviving. And in 20 minutes, I am going to see the Buffy cast on the big stage.

“Thank you for the blue wave, Hatsune Miku!” yells a girl from across the room as we head out of the exhibit hall. My sister beams.

11:01 a.m.

The Convention Center’s main ballroom is about half-full as we wait for today’s all-star Buffy panel—James Marsters (Spike), Seth Green (Oz), Claire Kramer (Glory), and Kristine Sutherland (Joyce)—to show. My sister sends her friends pictures of the interesting cosplayers she’s seen thus far (Umbreon, SpongeBob, another Hatsune Miku). I take a deep breath to try to relax, only to quickly exhale as I realize that the convention odor has appeared again. A child in front of me is scolded by their mother and told to take off the enormous papier-mâché TV set they’d been wearing on their head. Gwen Stefani’s tooth-loosening “wheeee-hoo” on “The Sweet Escape” shrieks over the PA system.

And then the lights dim, the spotlights swing around on stage, and the Buffy theme blasts out from the speaker system. (It is, unfortunately, the less-good later season version that strips out the wolf howl from the opening notes, but I’ll take it.) The actors parade out, and I’m a bit overcome by my emotions when I see Sutherland walk on stage; one of my best friends unexpectedly lost her mother this winter, and Season 5 episode “The Body” was a source of catharsis for me as I did my best to comfort her. All four are putting on the charm, but Marsters and Green seem particularly glad to see one another, giving each other a peck that’s just barely not on the lips. Green is, for some reason, wearing Freddy Krueger’s sweater.

The questions from the panel’s moderator, at first, make me worry that I’m too much of an insufferable snob to even enjoy a panel by some of my favorite actors from my favorite TV show of all time. They’re total softballs, and I struggle to make myself care about what an actor thinks their character thought about a different character. Plus, the anecdotes the actors tell about Buffy’s famously long days and tough working conditions aren’t quite as much of a laugh riot as they might have been before, you know, the allegations. It doesn’t help that the child directly in front of me has put his TV head back on.

Eventually, though, the panel wins me over. As the format shifts to audience questions, we get a few about the pressures of fame, and Green steps in with an answer about the false comfort of performance. On a soundstage, he says, you have a persona that serves as a barrier. It helps to play a role. I can’t relate to what he’s saying about being approached by fans in public—believe it or not, being a freelance essayist doesn’t pay quite those sorts of dividends—but I still feel a shiver of recognition. In the exhibit hall, I’d felt my anxiety melt away for a moment when I mentioned to the Maroon folks that I was a journalist and thus got to play a role for a second. My sister can be DFL Miku without anxiety because she can be a character rather than a human for a bit. Maybe that’s my issue—without a persona, I’m visible.

The panel ends a bit after the scheduled time to ensure that as many fans can ask questions as they want. In one of the final moments, the assembled actors correctly ascertain that, in a Muppets version of Buffy, the role of Glory (an all-powerful demon goddess yearning to return to her throne in Hell) would be played by Janice from Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem.

12:04 p.m.

The panel is over, and we’re back to the exhibit hall to meet up with a few of my sister’s friends from high school. Committed board game players both, they’re less here for the anime of it all than for the handful of tabletop RPG and Eurogame designers who’ve set up shop around the con. They’ve been here for a few hours and have bought what they were looking for, so our current plan is just to wander the floor and see what grabs us.

After the beautiful respite of the Buffy panel, I’m once again absolutely fucking walloped by the Unfathomable Ordeal of Being Known, as person after person comes up to my sister to tell her how much they love her costume or, in several cases, to simply read her sign very loudly as they pass by her. (One major takeaway I had from this con is that I am worried about whether people in present-day America know how to read things in their heads.) After I overheard a 50-something guy in a gun-centric T-shirt mutter “way to bring politics to a fuckin’ con” after we pass by him, I enter a state of complete dissociation primarily achieved by religious ascetics and/or kids who are wearing their pants inside out. As a result of this, my observations get somewhat scattered for the following hour or so.

12:18 p.m.

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The exhibit hall is divided into three general zones. First, there is the Old Things Zone, where mostly-middle-aged vendors sell vintage T-shirts, video games, and toys, many of which carry some sort of very expensive authenticity certification that I’m not going to get into. Below is a representative example ($149) of these vendors’ wares:

Past this is the Art Zone, where my sister’s many adoring fans hang their shingles. I’m far more fond of the original and fannish illustrations most of these vendors sell—lots of verdant and fungal scenes, lots of vaguely Art Deco vibes—than I am of the photorealistic oil paintings of Catwoman meeting Master Chief or whatever that you can find closer to the front of the hall. I’m a big fan of this zone! It’s probably my favorite place at the con.

Beyond this, however, is the most feared region of the con: the Swords and Pornography Zone. (I say “pornography” not in the sense of “there are exposed breasts and genitals,” but in the sense of “if you saw a child looking at this, you would have to have a Real Conversation about it with them.”) The swords cost hundreds of dollars and frighten me. The pornography costs like $12 and frightens me more. There are shot glasses with human asses painted onto them. There are enormous wall hangings of anime women with medically concerning nipple problems. One vendor is selling a selection of charming, thoroughly inoffensive pieces, plus a high-resolution image of Waluigi twerking. (I kind of have to respect this last one.)

I do not like the Swords and Pornography Zone. I wish to leave. I do not know how to leave. My stomach hurts.

12:31 p.m.

Odor.

12:38 p.m.

Mingled among the anime fans, comic lovers, pro-wrestling geeks, and a dwindling Invader Zim contingent who have the vibes of the people still maintaining the Heaven’s Gate website, there are a surprising number of fans of the Terrifier horror franchise. I’m no fan of Terrifier, a franchise that, by all accounts, has treated its actors abysmally, but I do find myself growing fond of the edgy 15-year-olds who make up its fandom. At one point I overhear a few of them gossiping in hushed tones as they looked back at the actors signing autographs.

“Art the Clown?” one girl says. “You know, from Terrifier? He’s here.” Her friends gasp.

12:42 p.m.

Why are there so many people here in “Vote for Pedro” T-shirts? What rung of Millennial Nostalgia Hell is this?

12:45 p.m.

At last, a moment of salvation: Here, in the strange liminal waters betwixt the cute illustrations of Bulbasaur and the upsetting breast drawings, I have found my people. They are called Nerdy Knits, and I love them.

All of their yarn is gorgeous, and, as a total annoying snob, I appreciate that all their stock is either merino or, in more delicate weights, an 80/20 merino/nylon blend, with nary an acrylic fiber to be found. Plus, they had a bunch of colorways based on areas from Hollow Knight, which is one of, like, three video games that I play. I buy a moody black-and-white variegated yarn that will make a kickass pair of socks and that you almost certainly wouldn’t know is based on the color palette of The Abyss.

12:51 p.m

Odor, followed quickly by a small child wearing a T-shirt reading: “IF YOU CAN READ THIS, YOU ARE IN THE FART ZONE!”

1:02 p.m.

One thing you might notice about the Minneapolis Convention Center as a new visitor is how similar the architecture of its public areas is to that of the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport. Both places prioritize stone and light, giving an airy, vaguely Mediterranean sense to buildings in the middle of the frigid prairie. It’s a nice style that gives visitors a classy experience no matter how many tweens in Hazbin Hotel outfits are playing Magic: The Gathering on a nearby folding table.

One other, more unfortunate way that the Convention Center resembles an airport, though, is in the prices of its food offerings. Feeling a bit peckish after a day of walking around, I eventually decided to buy a small single-serving pouch of unflavored almonds and a seltzer from the Dunn Bros location in the lobby. The total cost of my lavish meal: north of $12.

While my sister and I waited in the lobby for her friends to buy a bite, we once again ran into the person in the green fursuit. They let my sister know that they’d sent the photo of her cosplay to Peggy Flanagan herself. (It’s unclear how involved or uninvolved the U.S. senator-elect is within the furry community.) The highest echelons of American power, it seems, now know the power and strength of one Hatsune Miku.

2:12 p.m.

An afternoon of disappointment after disappointment stretches onward, but I am strong. I have been baptized in the turbulent, unfortunate-smelling waters of the exhibit hall. I will not bail. I will persist.

First, on my sister’s friends’ recommendation, we check out the game room. It’s run in part by Wyldwolf Games, a local org that puts on tabletop RPG sessions and that happens to be based pretty close to my apartment in northeast Minneapolis; as an occasional TTRPG-head (if you are running a Monsterhearts campaign in the Twin Cities, please DM me on Bluesky, I am begging you), I’m interested to see what they’re putting on. Unfortunately, I can tell the instant I enter that this is very much my first rodeo: I have no idea where to go or who to talk to if I want to join a game, and the silent rows of Very Serious Gamers attending to their cards and controllers make me feel like an interloper. If I decide to do another con, I’ll absolutely take the effort to feel out the game room; on this particular occasion, I freeze up like a kid caught licking peanut butter straight out of the jar, then turn right around and walk out.

Next on our agenda is the Neon Genesis Evangelion cosplay meetup. While my sister is not wearing a Neon Genesis Evangelion cosplay (a fact I am reminded of every time someone yells “HEY MIKU, I LOVE YOU!!” at her, which is... often), she’s a huge fan of the show and wants to see the getups her fellow weeaboos have put together. We spend a good five minutes trying to peer through the cracks in the very locked doors of Ballroom B, only to double-check our schedules and realize that the meetup is actually in Hall B, otherwise known as the main exhibit hall. For the third time, we venture back to that den of gray-market fanworks and anime smut, only to find that a grand total of four people are at the meetup. This is likely because it started nearly an hour earlier and everyone has already left.

Trying to keep our spirits up, we wander toward the con’s secondary outpost, located a few blocks east in the Hyatt Regency on Nicollet Avenue. This is where, says my sister, the smaller (and often more interesting) panels are, as well as some hotel room parties. (I try to ask my sister what happens at these parties and discover that the ones she’s been to are largely doing Pikachu-themed crafts, which I feel like I could be into.) In the thin skyway corridors, my sister receives compliments from con attendees and regular Minneapolitans alike. The other guests at the Hyatt, some of whom seem to be here for a children’s dance performance, gawk at her sign’s passionate declaration. If it was a bold choice for her to bring politics into, quote, a fuckin’ con, it’s bolder still to bring it outside of said fuckin’ con.

And even this is a bust, for, as we learn from a con organizer who greets my sister with a hearty “Miku! Hey, Miku!!”, the room parties are mostly a late-night thing and don’t operate on Sundays. We wander into a panel titled “Anime Casting Booth” in which audience members recreate particularly annoying lines from the English dub of yet another anime I don’t know. My feet hurt and I still have bits of almonds between my teeth. I briefly try to calculate how much money I paid per almond and then stop when I realize I am just making myself angry for no reason. On the walk back to the Convention Center, four more people take photos with my sister.

3 p.m.

Here are my sister’s three favorite things from Twin Cities Con 2026:

1) She liked the art she got from Alice Quinn, who makes very gothy prints and is developing a video game.

2) She liked the family she saw that was doing a group Adventure Time cosplay. (I did not see this family, alas.)

3) She liked that several of Peggy Flanagan’s friends (and Peggy herself, if the person in the green fursuit is to be believed) had seen her costume.

As we sit in the ballroom waiting for the Sunday cosplay competition to start, I’m struck by the breadth of experiences her favorite moments reflect. She’s chosen a piece of art from an independent local artist, a wholesome family outing she got to glimpse from afar, and a new connection made with someone she thinks is neat. (That said neat person is the incoming junior senator from Minnesota is just icing on the cake.) With earnestness, an adventurous spirit, and a total lack of social anxiety about 600 people taking her picture, she’s conquered Twin Cities Con.

I can’t say the same for myself, alas. The highs—chatting with vendors, watching the Buffy panel, learning what Waluigi would look like after an intensive ass reshaping regimen—were high, yes. But I’m exhausted, socially and mentally. Am I too cynical for the con life, or just too high-strung? Could I ever be self-possessed enough to wear even a subtle cosplay out of the house, much less an enormous blue wig for a character whose seemingly universal appeal continues to elude me?

My rumination is interrupted by the contest, which begins with flashing lights, pop music, and the most elaborate cosplay I have ever seen. It involves probably eight pounds of styrofoam, elaborate arm-mounted weaponry, and a full-body suit that might be a robot or might just be a really intricately dressed guy. I would tell you what the name of the property this cosplay hails from is, but even the announcer seems befuddled; I write it in my notes as “robot(?) from ????”.

Next, Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn stride onto the stage, kissing to huge cheers. Some more anime figures follow them, then a very elaborate Black Panther cosplayer, then someone dressed as what my sister assures me is a character from Sonic the Hedgehog fanfiction. Someone who goes by “The Predator Sith” and who is dressed exactly how you’d expect from their name struts out to “1999,” swinging their red lightsaber around their Yautja mask to ooohs from the crowd, and then Skimbleshanks the Railway Cat (from, yes, director Tom Hooper’s 2019 Cats; he’s the one who explodes for some reason) is twirling across the boards. At long last, I find that my last reserves of ironic distance have melted beneath the warm lights of the cosplay runway. I ooh, aah, and cheer until I have to dash to my bus stop.

Waiting for the E Line at 10th & Hennepin, I feel I’ve been run utterly ragged. I will be grateful never to see another drawing of a blonde lady sticking out her breasts and drooling so long as I live. But is this fête of goofy, ultrapositive earnestness not the spirit of everything we want our nation to be as it heals from a decade of cruelty inflicted with a cynical smirk? Is there not something beautiful and timely about this convention center full of people who, unlike me, are not afraid to be seen as their zaniest selves?

All I can say is: Thank you for the blue wave, Hatsune Miku. Thank you for everything.