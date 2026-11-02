Sushi by Baaska Has a Permanent Home, Scott Ja-Mama’s Says Farewell, and More October Restaurant News

Restaurant news! This month and every month, you'd better believe we've got it.

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Picco Pizza + Gelateria

There’s a new Italian spot near Allianz Field: Picco Pizza + Gelateria is bringing 12-inch pies and antipasti to the Midway neighborhood, along with gelato and a few types of beer and wine. The Strib reports (gift link) that it’s a sister restaurant to the newly opened Midway Diner. 455 Simpson St., St. Paul

Sushi By Baaska

“Baaska’s pop-up omakase dinners have changed the sushi game in Minnesota. Now all he needs is a restaurant.” That’s the story Mike Norton wrote earlier this year, and, well… now you can visit his restaurant! After three weeks in the soft-open phase, sushi maestro Baaska Tegshbileg’s modern Japanese eatery Sushi By Baaska is now fully open in the former Zen Box Izakaya space on Washington Avenue. Personally I cannot wait to get over there. 602 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis. 602 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis

Cultured Crust

The good times are no longer for Good Times Pizza, the fun and funky tavern pie shop that closed in October. But if you’re in Kingfield and hankering for a slice, don’t worry—Cultured Crust has already taken over the space at 38th & Grand. As the name hints, CC specializes in sourdough pizzas, and keep an eye on socials for bagel pop-ups and other events. 322 W. 38th St., Minneapolis

Sweet Joon

Sweet Joon, the new family-owned ice cream shop in the former La La Ice Cream space, comes from Liz Akhavan and Tadji and Matt Akhavan Smith. They’re serving flavors inspired by their Persian background (think saffron pistachio rose ice cream), plus coffee, cookies, and other sweet treats. 3146 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

Vuka Flame Grilled Peri-Peri Chicken

The former It’s Greek to Me building at Lyn-Lake now houses a South African restaurant where the specialty is a 48-hour-marinated grilled chicken. Vuka Flame Grilled Peri-Peri Chicken is connected to brothers Taz, Dominic, and Shepherd Nzara, according to the Biz Journal. “We are a sauce company … that just happens to make really good chicken,” Taz Nzara tells ‘em. LOVE the sound of that. 626 W. Lake St., Minneapolis

Taizo

MSP Mag has a look inside Taizo, a new Japanese sweets and snacks spot from chef Hide Tozawa of Okome House. Go for the taiyaki—you know, those lil fish-shaped treats—and stay for the onigiri. 4743 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis

Plaza del Sol

This kicks ass: Plaza del Sol is a new food hall and commissary kitchen on St. Paul’s East Side. It’s an initiative of the Latino Economic Development Center “designed to help entrepreneurs launch and grow while creating a welcoming place for food, celebrations and community connection,” according to a press release, and its tenants are Bien Dorados, La Moreliana, Uno Dos Tres Bar, and Valentina’s. 990 Payne Ave., St. Paul

Mandalay Kitchen

After closing for many months after a car crashed into the restaurant this winter, Mandalay Kitchen at long last reopened on October 16. Mandalay Kitchen rocks—just our humble opinion—so go ahead and give ‘em some love. 383 University Ave. W., St. Paul

Savory Bake House

I managed to miss this back in September, but Savory Bake House has reopened at its new St. Paul address! Sounds like they’re still selling out super quickly every day, if their website can be believed. The more things change, the more they stay the same… 895 Front Ave., St. Paul

Lowboy Coffee Bar

And one I missed in October: Lowboy Coffee Bar is slingin’ specialty lattes and skillet-baked danishes (!) daily from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Love a true all-day cafe, need to try the fresno popper danish. 1562 Selby Ave., St. Paul

Aster House is going the event-space route. Hannah Sayle

Closed, Closing, or Changing

Scott Ja-Mama’s

So long, Scott Ja-Mama’s—the bright-red Diamond Lake BBQ hut closed after 35 years on October 3. Watch their truly adorable farewell video here. Racket’s Jay Boller grew up eating Scott’s, and while he hadn’t visited in at least a decade, he says he mourns this closing. 3 W. Diamond Lake Rd., Minneapolis

Xelas

Oh nooo, after closing their Minneapolis restaurant, El Sazón, in August, Christian and Karen De León have shuttered their Stillwater restaurant, Xelas. “We’ve poured our hearts into this restaurant. Unfortunately, sales haven’t been enough to sustain operations, and we need to take a step back to evaluate what comes next,” an update on social media reads. 1180 W. Frontage Rd., Stillwater

The Loop (St. Louis Park and North Loop)

The Loop quietly shut down its location in St. Louis Park at the tail end of September and in October announced that its North Loop location will also close after 20 years in the neighborhood. You have a bit more runway to say goodbye to the latter—the last day is Sunday, November 29, according to an Instagram post. 5331 W. 16th St., Minneapolis;

Pimento on the Lake

After three years slingin’ Jamaica food on the shores of Bde Maka Ska, Pimento’s pavilion location has closed. Axios Twin Cities reports that owner Tomme Beevas is the subject of multiple lawsuits from banks and a former business partner with a combined value of between $1 million and $1.5 million. You can still get jerk chicken and wicked wings at Pimento off the Lake; the restaurant’s Eat Street location remains open for now. 3000 E. Bde Maka Ska Pkwy., Minneapolis

Aster House

Need a wedding venue? Roughly two years after opening on St. Anthony Main, Aster House has transitioned from a restaurant to an event space. “A sincere thank you to everyone who ventured in—especially our neighborhood regulars!” an update on their website reads. “Please know that our sister Main Street properties Aster Cafe and Jefe Urban Cocina will be standing by to welcome you on the winter nights that are approaching.” 25 SE Main St., Minneapolis

Potluck

Potluck, the Rosedale Center food hall populated by local chains like OG ZaZa and Smack Shack, closed in mid-October. Two things: a) I’m sorry, but nowhere is it less of a food hall and more of a food court than at a mall, and b) Bring Me the News reports that the space could be taken over by a Barnes & Noble. 1595 MN-36 Ste. 1030, Roseville

Gardens of Salonica

You have plenty of time to say goodbye, but Gardens of Salonica, the storied Greek restaurant in Northeast, will close in early 2027, with owner Anna Christoforides telling Racket, "This restaurant, I made it my life. Now I get to live my life." 19 Fifth St. NE, Minneapolis

Sisyphus Brewing?

To be clear, we don’t know what the future holds for Sisyphus just yet. But the small brewery and comedy club near the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden is in jeopardy, with owner Sam Harriman writing in a since-deleted Facebook post that Dunwoody College is declining to renew its lease. "What does this mean for the future of Sisyphus? I don't know, but if it continues—it will not be in its current location," he writes. That lease ends in January. Over the weekend a purported Sisyphus owner was posting on Reddit about real estate options for Sisyphus 2.0. 712 Ontario Ave. W., Minneapolis

Alex Stein

Just Announced and Coming Soon

Stone Phin

Longfellow Whatever has an update on a new coffee shop heading for the old Arya Cafe spot at 47th & Minnehaha—the fourth time that’s been the case in three years. Vietnamese coffee shop Stone Phin will move in soon; they hope to open by January. 4603 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis

Revival

They’re bawk-bawk-baaack! After Jester Concepts bought the brand in early 2025, Revival returns in November with two locations: one in the former Borough space in the North Loop, and one at the Market at Malcolm Yards. Reservations are available at the North Loop location; it opens November 9. As for the MAMY spot, they’re saying “early November.” 730 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 501 30th Ave. SE, Minneapolis

PopUp Bagels

Also heading for the North Loop is PopUp Bagels, the Connecticut bagel shop that started as, yes, a pop-up during the pandemic and now has locations along the East Coast and in several other states. It opens November 6 in Minneapolis, with more MN bagel shops to follow. 107 Third Ave. N., Minneapolis

Momo Sushi

I have some choice words for the fire that destroyed Momo Sushi’s building last December, but the wonderful restaurant is finally just about ready to reopen after moving to Beast BBQ’s old home. The soft opening is November 3, and just look how gorgeous it is! 825 Hennepin Ave. E., Minneapolis

Front Porch Pies

The Savory Bake House space will soon be the permanent home of Front Porch Pies, the excellent vegan bakery that currently distributes to coffee shops around the Twin Cities. The grand opening is planned for November 14! 3008 36th Ave. S., Minneapolis

Tony Cu's

We're big fans of local food influencer Tony Cu, and it's very cool to hear he's opening his own restaurant. Tony Cu's will operate in partnership with the B-Dale Club in Roseville, and he says he's shooting for a December 1 opening. And don't worry—Cu plans to keep posting reviews, though he says he might cut back from 25 to 15 a month. How dare he! 2100 Dale St. N., Roseville

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France 44 Expands

And from the tail end of September: Not content just to be a place to get wine, beer, and some of Minneapolis’s best sandwiches, France 44 is expanding to add a bakery and espresso bar. The Strib has the story (gift link), but expect the shop to close down briefly in January and reopen “before the spring thaw.” 4351 France Ave. S., Minneapolis

In the Works

As previously reported in the Racket Restaurant Roundup…

Mixed Culture Brewing

Longfellow Whatever has the scoop on Mixed Culture Brewing, a new brewery that’s heading for the former One on One Bike Shop space. Qiuxia and Kevin Welch are Belgian-style beer lovers who actually lead beer tours in the region. Mixed Culture Brewing will be a coffee shop by day and a brewery by night, and they’re transforming the 10,000-square-foot outdoor area into a beer garden. They've been open select weekends throughout October; look for them to open in full later this year. 4461 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis

Evergreen Cafe

Yes, the closure of Sun Street Breads was a huge bummer. But if the tradeoff is that we get a new bakery in the space from pastry wiz Shawn McKenzie of Burch Steak, Bar La Grassa, and Cafe Ceres fame… well, I’d probably take that trade. Evergreen Cafe will have “pastries, bread, cookies, scones, and biscuits with eggs and all the fixings for sit-down breakfasts and lunches,” MSP Mag reports. It sounds a lot like Sun Street! And that sounds really good. 4600 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis

Sandwich Club

If I have one complaint about Sandwich Club, the excellent food truck from Marcus and Kelsey Brandt, it’s that I can’t get it every day, all year round. So what a treat to learn, via the Strib (gift link), that Sandwich Club is going brick-and-mortar this November with a spot in Minneapolis’s Victory neighborhood. 2124 44th Ave. N., Minneapolis

Parcelle Organics

The planned Parcelle Organics location in the North Loop won’t just have a cafe and those signature smoothies; it’ll also have a grocery store. They’re calling it Parcelle Grocer: “Stop in for a smoothie and pick up a few things for the next couple of days while you’re there,” an Instagram post explains. OK, so they’re finally doing the full Erewhon. 208 N. First St., Minneapolis

Bevvie Minneapolis

Dirty soda shop Bevvie, which opened in Woodbury earlier this year, is planning a second location in Minneapolis near the U of M. I’d mock this more if I hadn’t come out in favor of dirty sodas after the State Fair this year. 2630 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis

The Familiar on Grand

Grand Avenue is getting a new wine bar from a few familiar faces. The Familiar on Grand, slated to open this November, comes from the crew at nearby Catzen Coffee and invites you to “experience the allure of high-end wines in an intimate, gothic atmosphere.” Sounds elegant and a little creepy—a match made in heaven. 949 Grand Ave., St. Paul

Bar Mario

No affiliation with Mario’s Pizza, as far as I can tell—The Business Journal reports that Bar Mario is an Italian steakhouse taking over the former Nashville Coop space in Northeast. (You probably know it better as the former Stepchld.) Brian Kunz, local bev pro, is behind Bar Mario, which he describes as a love letter to Italian steakhouses. Look for it to open this fall. 24 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis

Tender Lovin' Chix

After closing its Lyndale Avenue location earlier this year, Tender Lovin’ Chix is heading for a new location in the North Loop, according to an Instagram post. (No exact address has been given at this time.) “New home. Same TLC. Same flavor. Same love,” the team promises.

Clementine

In patisserie news, the Star Tribune has the scoop on Clementine, which is heading for Minneapolis’s Tangletown neighborhood. The spot comes from Jasmine Weiser Kaysen, former executive chef at Edwards Dessert Kitchen, who says the bakery will be “dessert-focused” and that it’ll use French techniques while not exactly being a French bakery. 614 W. 54th St., Minneapolis

Arch and River

Now that Owamni has made its to the Guthrie, it will be replaced at Water Works Park by Arch and River, “a modern French bistronomie with an Afro-Caribbean twist,” per a release from the Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board. The restaurant comes from B’beri Desserts owner Diane Moukouri and her husband, executive chef Fritz Ebanda, and should open later this year. 425 W. River Pkwy., Minneapolis

New Milly’s Wine Bar Venture

I, too, identify as “martini-focused,” the descriptor the Milly’s Wine Bar team is giving for their new restaurant in northeast Minneapolis. It won’t be Milly’s 2.0, the Biz Journal reports; Brandon Witzel, Jill Mortensen, and Kay Phillips want this new spot to have a bigger menu that features pizzas, especially with the semi-recent departure of Young Joni not far away. 200 Lowry Ave. NE, Minneapolis

Smith Coffee and Cafe

Eden Prairie’s Smith Coffee and Cafe is opening a second location in the former D’Amico & Sons at 50th & France. Expect house-made pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch. 3948 W. 50th St., Edina

Jujube

Lotta news lately for Saturday Dumpling Co., which has opened two brick-and-mortars and a stall at the Market at Malcolm Yards in recent years. Now owners Peter Bian and Linda Cao are working on their first full-service restaurant, dubbed Jujube. It’s headed for the former Izzy’s Ice Cream Space in downtown Minneapolis, and chef Jake Johnson will oversee the kitchen, where Texas barbecue meets “innovative Asian flavors,” according to a press release. They’re looking to open this fall. 1100 Second St. S., Minneapolis

Mike’s Red Tacos

Cali-based quesabirria chain Mike’s Red Tacos plans to open 15 locations in the Twin Cities area, according to QSR Magazine. Local franchisee Michael McGuire, who operates 23 Jersey Mike’s locations, is leading the charge. Multiple locations

Bellecour No. 3

Chef Gavin Kaysen will open a third Bellecour this fall, in the Wells Fargo Center in downtown Minneapolis. This one’ll be less like Bellecour’s fancy sit-down North Loop bistro and more like its Edina daytime cafe, MSP Mag reports.

Fold

Ooooh: A new Somali sweet spot is heading for Minneapolis’s Bryn Mawr neighborhood. Fold, a dessert destination inspired by malawah, will have waffles, shakes, and filled, folded crepes to the old Bryn Mawr Market space. 412 Cedar Lake Rd. S., Minneapolis

Americano

Cocina Del Barrio at 50th and France closed October 1. In its place, there’ll be a new Daniel Del Prado restaurant called Americano with “Mad Men vibes,” reports MSP Mag. Barrio’s downtown Minneapolis location is staying open. 5036 France Ave. S., Edina

The Get Down Coffee Co. → Blue in Green Bistro

Proprietor Houston White has announced the closure of The Get Down Coffee Co., the North Minneapolis coffee shop he opened in 2021. He tells the Star Tribune it was time for something new: in this case, a bistro called Blue in Green (after the Miles Davis song) that’ll have a full food menu and a more upscale vibe. “I think in this town, we stagnate because we just accept the best of what we have instead of expecting to continue to evolve it,” White tells the Strib. 1500 N. 44th Ave., Minneapolis

Namos Restaurant and Lounge

A “luxury” sports bar, Namos Restaurant and Lounge, is heading for the old Erik the Red space steps from U.S. Bank Stadium, according to Downtown Voices. A recent Instagram post from Namos says it’ll be "a fusion of culture, cuisine, and live sports like you’ve never seen." I doubt that very much, unless Vikings players are doing a Coyote Ugly thing on the bar after each game—but hey, maybe they are! 601 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis

Billy Sushi x NOLO Kitchen Concept

Billy Tserenbat of Billy Sushi and Marty Collins, co-owner of NOLO’s Kitchen, are working on a new North Loop restaurant, the North Loop Neighborhood Association reports. They’ve already got the keys to the Washington Avenue space between Borough/Parlour and Bar La Grassa, and the restaurant will be "inspired by the legendary chaos and charm of places like Chino Latino and Bella Notte." Love the sound of that, personally.

ŠHOTÁ Indigenous BBQ by Owamni

Sean Sherman’s nonprofit, North American Traditional Indigenous Food Systems (NATIFS), is opening its very own food building. NATIFS Wóyute Thipi is taking over the former Seward Co-op Creamery Café space, and will soon house a commissary kitchen for Indigenous foods, a coworking space that will support BIPOC businesses—and an Indigenous barbecue restaurant, ŠHOTÁ Indigenous BBQ by Owamni. 2601 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis

Marrone’s

The Star Tribune has the scoop on Marrone’s, a new woodfired pizza restaurant from Steven Brown (Tilia, St. Genevieve). The vibe here will be inspired by late ’70s New York City (the phrase “pizza oven that looks like a disco ball” appears in that Strib story), and while it’s still in the early stages, they’re looking to open before the year is out. 4250 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis

Downtown Food Hall

Can a 30,000-square-foot food hall save downtown Minneapolis? Hey, worth a shot. The folks behind The Market at Malcolm Yards are working with Hempel Real Estate to plan a 30,000-square-foot food hall on the ground floor of LaSalle Plaza, reports the Biz Journal. Per the plans, it’s going to have 700 seats, with 16 restaurant spaces, two bars, and a self-serve beer wall, plus an event space, a play area for kiddos, a pickleball court, and shuffleboards. 825 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

Gambino’s Coal Fired Pizza

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks and Andrea Pizza are getting to work on yet another pizza place, which is heading for the former Black Sheep Coal Fired Pizza spot in downtown St. Paul. Expect a full-service restaurant with a full bar and takeout, but not another Tono; “We will have a specialized menu that will include coal-fired pizza, meatball sandwiches, appetizers and other sandwiches,” co-owner Shaz Khan tells the Pioneer Press. (Originally dubbed "Prince Coal Fired Pizza," the restaurant has since been renamed "Gambino's Coal Fired Pizza, per the Strib.) 512 N. Robert St., St. Paul

Wild Mind Will Keep Brewing

Wild Mind Ales closed in September after an 11-year run, but the space will keep on brewin’ thanks to the folks behind Berlin Music Bar in the North Loop. Per Axios Twin Cities, they’re going to “keep a brewing component” and add food to the equation, with Blue Fox Concepts working on the space. 6031 Pillsbury Ave. S., Minneapolis

Bubble Line Brewery

Brittney Mikell—who honed her skills as an assistant brewer at La Doña Cervecería—is readying to open the state’s first Black woman-owned brewery in the Rondo neighborhood of St. Paul. You can find the latest updates from Bubble Line Brewery on Instagram. (And, yes, there has not been an update on Instagram since January 2025. We don't know if this is still happening, either!)