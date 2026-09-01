Saffron Returns, Bauhaus Is Back, and Tom’s Thai Opens in Uptown

August is always a busy month for local food writers, as the Minnesota State Fair requires so much of your time, energy, and intestinal strength. It seems like the State Fair usually sucks up all the food-news oxygen—not so this year, with some high-profile openings (Saffron!), abrupt closures (the Gnome, Bar Brava), and big announcements (Sushi by Baaska will have a permanent home).

Let’s get into it!

Now Open

Bauhaus Brew Labs

BBL is back! (No, not that BBL—that BBL is still dead, according to people who pay attention to such things.) After closing at the end of June, Bauhaus Brew Labs, now owned by alcohol-zapping St. Paul company ABV, is up and running again with a new cocktail program and a system that lets you choose the potency of your beers. 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis

Nokomis House

The ground-floor restaurant space in the Pearl Apartments building, briefly home to the lovely Stonegarden, now hosts the (lovely looking) Nokomis House. It’s a sister restaurant to La Tapatia and La Madre, but with a more Americana focus. 5401 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis

Bill’s Bait Shop

Bill’s Bait Shop, the newest concept from Centro Restaurant Group, is slingin’ sandwiches and fried fish on 42nd Street in south Minneapolis. The decor is super cute and so is the patio; we swung by Bill’s for lunch earlier this month and really liked it, even if some of the prices were a little eyebrow-raising. 3101 E. 42nd St., Minneapolis

Pho Tay Ho

Tay Ho closed in May, but it’s up and running again as Pho Tay Ho, according to the Strib. This new spot in West Seventh has an expanded menu—including, for the first time, a cocktail program that’s debuting soon. 605 W. Seventh St., St. Paul

Arizona Taco Co.

New Hope’s Arizona Taco Co. has opened a second location at Lake and Hennepin in Uptown, taking over the Arts & Rec space that closed in 2023. Follow ATC on Facebook for updates about upcoming salsa and other dance nights! 1405 W. Lake St., Minneapolis

Inti Kitchen and Bar

The longtime Revival space on Nicollet Avenue (which has now been long empty) is at last back up and running with Inti Kitchen and Bar, “where the rich traditions of the Himalayas meet the vibrant flavors of India.” There are lots of vegetarian options, Tibetan meals like momo, and tons of treats from the tandoor. Really looking forward to getting over here. 4537 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis

Tasca Madrid

Following on the heels of its daytime bakery and deli San Roman, which opened last month, Tasca Madrid is now open in Lowertown. The Spanish menu is made up of croquetas, grilled meats, and cured meats and cheeses, including Iberico ham carved to order by the ounce. [Insert “sickos” meme, but he’s saying “sí… ja ja ja… sí!”] 173 Western Ave. N., St. Paul

Twin Cities Pasta Club at Malcolm Yards

First, the bad news: Kinsley’s Smokehouse Deli has left the Market at Malcolm Yards, taking its insanely delicious pastrami sandwiches with it. Now, the good news: If you’re craving Kinsley’s, you can still find it at Nova Bar in Hudson, Wisconsin. And its spot at Malcolm Yards wasn’t vacant long; it’s been filled by Twin Cities Pasta Club, which is serving fresh pasta, homemade focaccia, and tiramisu. 501 30th Ave. SE, Minneapolis

Trópico

Craving Colombian street food in downtown Minneapolis? We’re happy to report that Trópico has completed its move from the Kickernick Building to the Lumber Exchange, bringing the menu of paninis, empanadas, and hot dogs with it. 10 S. Fifth St., Minneapolis

Saffron

It’s finally here: Saffron, chef Sameh Wadi's Levantine and Palestinian restaurant, has opened its doors, nearly 10 years after closing in downtown Minneapolis. Now situated in Northeast (in the former Young Joni space), Wadi is importing some ingredients from Palestine and cooking food inspired by family and history. Take a sneak peek inside with MSP Mag. 165 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis

Tom’s Thai

It’s no longer Tom’s Tiki Thai, but Tom’s Thai has opened its doors in Uptown, in the space that was Kim Bartmann’s Pinoli and was then—very, very briefly—Matriarch. Expect traditional dishes: soups, curries, fried rice, pad thai, noodle dishes, and of course, Thai iced tea… but also cheese curds! 1601 W. Lake St., Minneapolis

Marc Heu Cafe

A third Marc Heu location is now up and running inside the Alliance Française in Minneapolis, with grab-and-go pastries, croissants, and coffee. 227 Colfax Ave. N., Minneapolis

Bye-bye, Stargazer. Em Cassel

Closed, Closing, or Changing

El Sazón Cocina y Tragos

Man, this one’s a bummer. El Sazón owners Christian and Karen De León first made waves serving creative Mexican cuisine in an Eagan gas station, then opened El Sazón Cocina y Tragos in Tangletown in the fall of 2023. The couple had previously told the Star Tribune about the challenges of operating a restaurant in Minneapolis, including the higher costs of labor, and Operation Metro Surge made things increasingly difficult. El Sazón closed August 15, though locations in Eagan and Eat Street Crossing remain open along with sister restaurant Xelas in Stillwater. 5309 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis

Swede Hollow Cafe

Wow: After almost three decades, Swede Hollow Cafe in St. Paul closed for the final time on August 31. “We want to say a massive, heartfelt THANK YOU to our amazing customers, neighbors, friends, family, staff, and the entire East Side community,” a farewell post reads. It’s not all bad, though; that post hints at “more mobile ventures” and pop-ups in the future. 725 E. Seventh St., St. Paul

The Gnome

The Gnome, Brian Ingram's Cathedral Hill restaurant, was in the news in mid-August after a burglar took about $1,300 in cash and caused roughly $15,000 in damage (Jesus!) to the space. The update that came a few days later—that the Gnome was closed, effective immediately—is reportedly not related to that incident. "The hardest part is our people: our team, their families, our guests, and our neighbors," a since-deleted farewell post read. "They carried this place through COVID, celebrations, hard days, and everything in between. They made The Gnome what it is." 498 Selby Ave., St. Paul

Bar Brava

On August 21, the same Friday that the Gnome announced its abrupt closure, Bar Brava shared the same update: closed, effective immediately. The troubled Near North natural wine bar had briefly closed earlier in the year after anti-Somali posts from owner Dan Rice surfaced. The closing announcement says there's a "great new tenant" heading for the space, though that tenant is not a restaurant. 1914 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis

Stargazer

Aw… you have until September 5 to grab a seat at Stargazer, the immersive space-y cocktail bar from the Travail team and Robb Jones of Meteor that opened in late 2024. The Strib reports that they’re transitioning to a neighborhood bar with Italian-inspired food. 1304 NE Second St., Minneapolis

Lake Monster Brewing

Here’s an interesting one. Lake Monster Brewing shared some “melancholy news” earlier this month: The brewery, which had been open for almost 11 years, would close “in its current form” before the end of August. You’ll still be able to grab a beer there, though, as Barrel Theory Beer Company in Lowertown announced it’s taking over the big Lake Monster site in South St. Anthony Park. Barrel Theory shared the news on Instagram, saying they’d more or less outgrown their current space. They’re looking to celebrate a grand (re)opening in October. 550 Vandalia St. #160, St. Paul

Arya Cafe

Arya Cafe, open since last summer in the former Cafe Ceres space on Minnehaha Avenue, has served its last latte: The final day was August 31. “It has meant so much to see this space become such a warm and welcoming part of the community,” the Arya team wrote in its farewell. 4603 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis

Sushi by Baaska has a permanent home. Mike Norton / Heavy Table

Just Announced and Coming Soon

OG ZaZa Uptown

Amazing news for late-night pizza lovers: The former Mesa Pizza spot in Uptown will soon welcome OG ZaZa. It’ll be the seventh OG ZaZa location in the Twin Cities, if my math is correct, with a grand opening scheduled for Monday, September 7. 1440 W. Lake St., Minneapolis

Sushi by Baaska

“Baaska’s pop-up omakase dinners have changed the sushi game in Minnesota. Now all he needs is a restaurant.” That’s the story Mike Norton wrote earlier this year, and we’re pleased to report that the second part of the headline is coming to fruition: Sushi maestro Baaska Tegshbileg is opening a modern Japanese restaurant in the former Zen Box Izakaya space this fall. MSP Mag has the inside look, and you can support their crowdfunding campaign here. 602 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis

General Sports Bar

General Sports Bar at 50th & France has an opening date: Tuesday, September 8. They’ll have breakfast, lunch, and dinner, seven days a week, and weekend brunch, according to a release. Among the features: a lower-level “Caddyshack” room with a golf simulator and darts, a dog-friendly patio, and wall of hockey sticks made from used sticks donated by local players and families. 5034 France Ave. S., Edina

In the Works

As previously reported in the Racket Restaurant Roundup…

Dogwood Coffee No. 4

In June, Dogwood Coffee Co. announced that they’re adding a fourth cafe to the chain! They’re already hiring for the new St. Paul location, which should be open by September. 53 Cleveland Ave. S., St. Paul

Square Roots

A fitting future for the former Lagniappe space on Lake Street: Longfellow Whatever reports that Square Roots is taking over the address with a menu of “Afro-Creole Southern” cuisine. Square Roots comes from Jared Brewington (Official Fried Chicken, Funky Grits). The latest update is that it's opening in September. 2700 E. Lake St., Minneapolis

Clementine

In patisserie news, the Star Tribune has the scoop on Clementine, which is heading for Minneapolis’s Tangletown neighborhood. The spot comes from Jasmine Weiser Kaysen, former executive chef at Edwards Dessert Kitchen, who says the bakery will be “dessert-focused” and that it’ll use French techniques while not exactly being a French bakery. 614 W. 54th St., Minneapolis

Arch and River

Now that Owamni has made its to the Guthrie, it will be replaced at Water Works Park by Arch and River, “a modern French bistronomie with an Afro-Caribbean twist,” per a release from the Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board. The restaurant comes from B’beri Desserts owner Diane Moukouri and her husband, executive chef Fritz Ebanda, and should open later this year. 425 W. River Pkwy., Minneapolis

Martiya

Afro Deli owner Abdirahman Kahi is planning his very first sit-down restaurant. The Biz Journal reports that Martiya, an upscale East African restaurant, will open at Opportunity Crossing, the new mixed-used building at Lake Street and Nicollet in Minneapolis. 3030 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis

New Milly’s Wine Bar Venture

I, too, identify as “martini-focused,” the descriptor the Milly’s Wine Bar team is giving for their new restaurant in northeast Minneapolis. It won’t be Milly’s 2.0, the Biz Journal reports; Brandon Witzel, Jill Mortensen and Kay Phillips want this new spot to have a bigger menu that features pizzas, especially with the semi-recent departure of Young Joni not far away. 200 Lowry Ave. NE, Minneapolis

Front Porch Pies

As for what's taking over the Savory Bake House space? It's Front Porch Pies, reports Longfellow Whatever, the excellent vegan bakery that distributes to coffee shops around the Twin Cities. Owner and baker Chelsea Keene is shooting for an October opening. 3008 36th Ave. S., Minneapolis

Tender Lovin’ Chix

After closing its Lyn-Lake-ish location earlier this summer, Tender Lovin’ Chix is heading for a new spot in the North Loop, per socials. No exact address yet, but we’ll tell ya as soon as we find out.

Bewick Cafe

Bewick Cafe (pronounced “Buick”) is heading for the former Groundswell space in St. Paul. The Star Tribune caught up with chef Nicole Pederson-Bates and her husband and partner, Andrew, who are working to open a daytime cafe that eventually opens for dinner hours as well. 1340 Thomas Ave. W., St. Paul

Momo Sushi

The wonderful Momo Sushi, which has been closed since a fire ripped through its Central Avenue building last summer, is taking over the Beast Barbecue space. Owner Sonam Nyorie tells MSP Mag, "I want the customers to feel like it's the same, not like we have a totally new restaurant, a new Momo.” And they’re hoping to open very soon. 825 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

Vuka Flame Grilled Peri-Peri Chicken

The former It’s Greek to Me building at Lyn-Lake will soon house a South African restaurant where the specialty is a 48-hour-marinated grilled chicken. That’s according to the Biz Journal, which adds that Vuka Flame Grilled Peri-Peri Chicken is connected to brothers Taz, Dominic, and Shepherd Nzara, who bought the building for $2.4 million. “We are a sauce company … that just happens to make really good chicken,” Taz Nzara tells ‘em. LOVE the sound of that. 626 W. Lake St., Minneapolis

Mixed Culture Brewing

Longfellow Whatever has the scoop on Mixed Culture Brewing, a new brewery that’s heading for the former One on One Bike Shop space. Qiuxia and Kevin Welch are Belgian-style beer lovers who actually lead beer tours in the region. Mixed Culture Brewing will be a coffee shop by day and a brewery by night, and they’re transforming the 10,000-square-foot outdoor area into a beer garden. Look for them to open later this year. 4461 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis

Smith Coffee and Cafe

Eden Prairie’s Smith Coffee and Cafe is opening a second location in the former D’Amico & Sons at 50th & France. Expect house-made pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch. 3948 W. 50th St., Edina

Jujube

Lotta news lately for Saturday Dumpling Co., which has opened two brick-and-mortars and a stall at the Market at Malcolm Yards in recent years. Now owners Peter Bian and Linda Cao are working on their first full-service restaurant, dubbed Jujube. It’s headed for the former Izzy’s Ice Cream Space in downtown Minneapolis, and chef Jake Johnson will oversee the kitchen, where Texas barbecue meets “innovative Asian flavors,” according to a press release. They’re looking to open this fall. 1100 Second St. S., Minneapolis

Mike’s Red Tacos

Cali-based quesabirria chain Mike’s Red Tacos plans to open 15 locations in the Twin Cities area, according to QSR Magazine. Local franchisee Michael McGuire, who operates 23 Jersey Mike’s locations, is leading the charge. Multiple locations

Bellecour No. 3

Chef Gavin Kaysen will open a third Bellecour this fall, in the Wells Fargo Center in downtown Minneapolis. This one’ll be less like Bellecour’s fancy sit-down North Loop bistro and more like its Edina daytime cafe, MSP Mag reports.

Fold

Ooooh: A new Somali sweet spot is heading for Minneapolis’s Bryn Mawr neighborhood. Fold, a dessert destination inspired by malawah, will have waffles, shakes, and filled, folded crepes to the old Bryn Mawr Market space. 412 Cedar Lake Rd. S., Minneapolis

CAVA

Elsewhere in chains, Minnesota will soon get its first two locations of Cava, the reigning king of yuppie slop bowl chains, according to The Development Tracker. The Mediterranean fast-casual brand is opening one location near the University of Minnesota campus inside The Station on Washington and another at The Shops at West End in Saint Louis Park. Multiple locations

Americano

Cocina Del Barrio at 50th and France closed October 1. In its place, there’ll be a new Daniel Del Prado restaurant called Americano with “Mad Men vibes,” reports MSP Mag. Barrio’s downtown Minneapolis location is staying open. 5036 France Ave. S., Edina

The Get Down Coffee Co. → Blue in Green Bistro

Proprietor Houston White has announced the closure of The Get Down Coffee Co., the North Minneapolis coffee shop he opened in 2021. He tells the Star Tribune it was time for something new: in this case, a bistro called Blue in Green (after the Miles Davis song) that’ll have a full food menu and a more upscale vibe. “I think in this town, we stagnate because we just accept the best of what we have instead of expecting to continue to evolve it,” White tells the Strib. 1500 N. 44th Ave., Minneapolis

Namos Restaurant and Lounge

A “luxury” sports bar, Namos Restaurant and Lounge, is heading for the old Erik the Red space steps from U.S. Bank Stadium, according to Downtown Voices. A recent Instagram post from Namos says it’ll be "a fusion of culture, cuisine, and live sports like you’ve never seen." I doubt that very much, unless Vikings players are doing a Coyote Ugly thing on the bar after each game—but hey, maybe they are! 601 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis

Billy Sushi x NOLO Kitchen Concept

Billy Tserenbat of Billy Sushi and Marty Collins, co-owner of NOLO’s Kitchen, are working on a new North Loop restaurant, the North Loop Neighborhood Association reports. They’ve already got the keys to the Washington Avenue space between Borough/Parlour and Bar La Grassa, and the restaurant will be "inspired by the legendary chaos and charm of places like Chino Latino and Bella Notte." Love the sound of that, personally.

ŠHOTÁ Indigenous BBQ by Owamni

Sean Sherman’s nonprofit, North American Traditional Indigenous Food Systems (NATIFS), is opening its very own food building. NATIFS Wóyute Thipi is taking over the former Seward Co-op Creamery Café space, and will soon house a commissary kitchen for Indigenous foods, a coworking space that will support BIPOC businesses—and an Indigenous barbecue restaurant, ŠHOTÁ Indigenous BBQ by Owamni. 2601 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis

Marrone’s

The Star Tribune has the scoop on Marrone’s, a new woodfired pizza restaurant from Steven Brown (Tilia, St. Genevieve). The vibe here will be inspired by late ’70s New York City (the phrase “pizza oven that looks like a disco ball” appears in that Strib story), and while it’s still in the early stages, they’re looking to open before the year is out. 4250 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis

Downtown Food Hall

Can a 30,000-square-foot food hall save downtown Minneapolis? Hey, worth a shot. The folks behind The Market at Malcolm Yards are working with Hempel Real Estate to plan a 30,000-square-foot food hall on the ground floor of LaSalle Plaza, reports the Biz Journal. Per the plans, it’s going to have 700 seats, with 16 restaurant spaces, two bars, and a self-serve beer wall, plus an event space, a play area for kiddos, a pickleball court, and shuffleboards. 825 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

Gambino’s Coal Fired Pizza

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks and Andrea Pizza are getting to work on yet another pizza place, which is heading for the former Black Sheep Coal Fired Pizza spot in downtown St. Paul. Expect a full-service restaurant with a full bar and takeout, but not another Tono; “We will have a specialized menu that will include coal-fired pizza, meatball sandwiches, appetizers and other sandwiches,” co-owner Shaz Khan tells the Pioneer Press. (Originally dubbed "Prince Coal Fired Pizza," the restaurant has since been renamed "Gambino's Coal Fired Pizza, per the Strib.) 512 N. Robert St., St. Paul

Wild Mind Will Keep Brewing

Wild Mind Ales closed in September after an 11-year run, but the space will keep on brewin’ thanks to the folks behind Berlin Music Bar in the North Loop. Per Axios Twin Cities, they’re going to “keep a brewing component” and add food to the equation, with Blue Fox Concepts working on the space. 6031 Pillsbury Ave. S., Minneapolis

Bubble Line Brewery

Brittney Mikell—who honed her skills as an assistant brewer at La Doña Cervecería—is readying to open the state’s first Black woman-owned brewery in the Rondo neighborhood of St. Paul. You can find the latest updates from Bubble Line Brewery on Instagram. (And, yes, there has not been an update on Instagram since January 2025. We don't know if this is still happening, either!)