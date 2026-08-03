A Farm Stop, a Candy Shop, a Bakery, and a Brewery All Opened in July

I hate that the end of July feels like the end of summer, but what can you do? Time just keeps on going.

But though the days are getting shorter, our monthly list of food and drink news isn’t—we’ve got all kinds of announcements in July’s Racket Restaurant Roundup, including new cafes, patisseries, and places to get a martini.

On to the news!

Now Open

DeCoco’s Pasta Bar

The newest addition to Graze Food Hall is DeCoco’s Pasta Bar, where they’re serving up a menu that includes cacio e pepe mafaldine, spaghetti pomodoro, and rigatoni calabrese. (If you accidentally read that in a borderline offensive Italian accent, it’s not your fault—we’ve all seen The Sopranos too many times.) DeCoco’s is open for dinner daily from 4:30 p.m. to close. 520 N. Fourth St., Minneapolis

Mo’ Bettahs Burnsville

Hawaiian chain Mo’ Bettahs has opened its first-ever Minnesota location in Burnsville, and a Maple Grove Mo’ Bettahs outpost is also close to opening. Get your plate lunch today—we hear good things about the Kalua pork! 410 County Rd. 42, Burnsville

Radish Farm Stop

I’m positively smitten with Radish Farm Stop, a new Armitage grocer and coffee shop that’s like a year-round farmers market. At Radish, founder Lily Gross is working with local producers to bring in MN-made and -grown goods. “We’re working in tandem to help one another succeed; it’s not quite as transactional,” she told Racket earlier this year. “We’re really stewards of the products on their behalf.” 5357 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis

The Candy Shop

Hm, anyone else humming 50 Cent to themselves? The Candy Shop is the latest endeavor from the Honey & Rye and Bakehouse team: “a destination for Swedish sweets worth seeking out, housed in a space worth lingering in,” according to a July press release. They’ve got scoop-your-own gummies and treats and house-crafted Italian- and French-flavored sodas. No word on whether or not they’ll let you lick the lollipop. 4615 Excelsior Blvd., St. Louis Park

San Roman Bakery & Deli

The former Handsome Hog space in Lowertown is now home to San Roman, a daytime bakery and deli that’s serving a taste of Spain. And my god, I really want to eat this ham and jam sandwich. Better yet? Tasca Madrid, a full-service tapas restaurant and sibling to San Roman, should join the space in August. 173 Western Ave. N., St. Paul

Dumpling Eatery

We love a straightforward name, don’t we folks? Dumpling Eatery has opened a second location in the former Ichiddo Ramen space on Eat Street. It joins an existing spot in Eden Prairie. 2710 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis

S.A.W. Brewing

The old Burning Brothers Brewing building has a new gluten-free operation from some familiar faces. Mother-daughter co-owners Tammie Hertz and Kasey Pate have opened S.A.W. Brewing—that's short for Strong Ass Women—in the space. Pate previously brewed at Burning Brothers for five years. They're open Thursday through Sunday.1750 Thomas Ave. W., St. Paul

Laune Bread's Carrot Chevre Chermoula Square Em Cassel

Closed, Closing, or Changing

Laune Bread

In mid-July, wonderful East Lake Street bakery Laune Bread announced a transition to a “new, pared-down model.” On August 15, the bakery will close for six weeks, reopening October 1 with shorter operating hours, a slight reduction in offerings, and just two people—Chris MacLeod and Tiff Singh—in the bakery. “Rather than compromising on our values—our commitment to fair wages, quality ingredients, and support for local agriculture—we have decided to evolve,” their announcement reads.

Savory Bakehouse

And speaking of wonderful bakeries in this neck of the woods… Savory Bakehouse’s last day in Longfellow was July 26. We knew it was coming, but for the Minneapolis faithful who line up on the sidewalk each weekend in hopes of snagging a Polish roll before sellout, it still hurts. Two bits of good news: Savory Bakehouse isn’t closing, just moving to St. Paul, as Longfellow Whatever reports. And the space they’ve vacated? Well, as you’ll read below, something good is heading for that address, too… 3008 36th Ave. S., Minneapolis

Post-Modern Times Pauses

Since transitioning to a free food model during Occupation Metro Surge, Post-Modern Times has served more than 30,000 meals with over 2,000 donations, according to the restaurant. But after six months of operating in this way, owner Dylan Alverson announced that the restaurant will be taking a pause. “[W]e have exhausted ourselves, our winter’s donations, our building’s capacity, and at times our neighborhood,” he writes, referring to conflicts with neighbors over the new clientele, many of whom are unhoused. The situation is complicated, but one thing is for sure—the team at PMT deserves a nice, long break. 3200 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis

Bauhaus is coming back Facebook: Bauhaus Brew Labs

Just Announced and Coming Soon

Dogwood Coffee No. 4

I missed Dogwood Coffee Co.’s June announcement that they’re adding a fourth cafe to the chain! They’re already hiring for the new St. Paul location, which should be open by September. 53 Cleveland Ave. S., St. Paul

Marc Heu Cafe No. 3

Elsewhere in expanding local cafe chains, Marc Heu Patisserie Paris will soon open a third location, this one at the Alliance Française, according to MSP Mag. It’s a small space, which means that Marc Heu No. 3 will serve pastries, coffee, and some savory stuff, but not the tarts, cakes, and desserts that are available at other Marc Heu locations. Still, as Justine Jones writes, great news for the Harrison neighborhood! 227 Colfax Ave. N., Minneapolis

Clementine

And elsewhere in patisserie news, the Star Tribune has the scoop on Clementine, which is heading for Minneapolis’s Tangletown neighborhood. The spot comes from Jasmine Weiser Kaysen, former executive chef at Edwards Dessert Kitchen, who says the bakery will be “dessert-focused” and that it’ll use French techniques while not exactly being a French bakery. 614 W. 54th St., Minneapolis

Bauhaus Brew Labs Is Back

You can’t keep the ol’ BBL down. Just a few short weeks after closing their doors, the folks behind ABV Technologies in St. Paul announced that they’re bringing the brewery back, and it could reopen as soon as August. Interestingly, their setup will let customers order full-strength, nonalcoholic, or alcohol-lowered versions of every drink, which could be cool. 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis

Nokomis House

The Chicago Avenue address that briefly housed Stonegarden will soon welcome Nokomis House, a new spot from La Tapatia/La Madre owner Abe Ponce Delgadillo. Unlike his other restaurants, Nokomis House will focus more on American fare, the Biz Journal reports; Delgadillo says he sees it as an approachable, family-friendly replacement for Lyn 65. 5401 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis

Square Roots

A fitting future for the former Lagniappe space on Lake Street: Longfellow Whatever reports that Square Roots is taking over the address with a menu of “Afro-Creole Southern” cuisine. Square Roots comes from Jared Brewington (Official Fried Chicken, Funky Grits), and should open in August. 2700 E. Lake St., Minneapolis

New Milly’s Wine Bar Venture

I, too, identify as “martini-focused,” the descriptor the Milly’s Wine Bar team is giving for their new restaurant in northeast Minneapolis. It won’t be Milly’s 2.0, the Biz Journal reports; Brandon Witzel, Jill Mortensen and Kay Phillips want this new spot to have a bigger menu that features pizzas, especially with the semi-recent departure of Young Joni not far away. 200 Lowry Ave. NE, Minneapolis

Tender Lovin’ Chix

After closing its Lyn-Lake-ish location earlier this summer, Tender Lovin’ Chix is heading for a new spot in the North Loop, per socials. No exact address yet, but we’ll tell ya as soon as we find out.

Pho Hay To

We don’t have any info yet beyond what Racket tipster Antonio Backman sent us recently, but signs have gone up in the old Pajarito spot in St. Paul for Pho Hay To Vietnamese Kitchen and Bar. More on this as it develops! 605 Seventh St. W., St. Paul

Bewick Cafe

MSP Mag spotted Bewick Cafe (pronounced “Buick”), which is heading for the former Groundswell space in St. Paul. Not a lot of info yet beyond the fact that it’s coming soon, which’ll surely be good news for the good people of Hamline-Midway. 1340 Thomas Ave. W., St. Paul

In the Works

As previously reported in the Racket Restaurant Roundup...

Arch and River

Now that Owamni has made its to the Guthrie, it will be replaced at Water Works Park by Arch and River, “a modern French bistronomie with an Afro-Caribbean twist,” per a release from the Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board. The restaurant comes from B’beri Desserts owner Diane Moukouri and her husband, executive chef Fritz Ebanda, and should open later this year. 425 W. River Pkwy., Minneapolis

Martiya

Afro Deli owner Abdirahman Kahi is planning his very first sit-down restaurant. The Biz Journal reports that Martiya, an upscale East African restaurant, will open at Opportunity Crossing, the new mixed-used building at Lake Street and Nicollet in Minneapolis. 3030 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis

Inti Kitchen and Bar

The former Revival space on Nicollet Avenue is getting a new restaurant from Chogyal Tenzin, a Tibetan refugee who’s planning a spiritual successor to Tibet Kitchen & Bar, according to the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal. Tenzin tells the Journal it’ll have Tibetan dumplings, and hand-pulled noodles, plus Indian options like chicken tikka masala and curries. 4537 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis

Tiki Tom’s Thai

A tiki-themed Thai spot is heading for Uptown, reports the Biz Journal, and it’s slated to open very soon. (This is the space that Matriarch Restaurant was in for like a month before being evicted.) Expect sushi rolls, pad thai, and “the best interior design,” says co-owner Tom Nore. 1601 W. Lake St., Minneapolis

Momo Sushi

The wonderful Momo Sushi, which has been closed since a fire ripped through its Central Avenue building last summer, is taking over the Beast Barbecue space. Owner Sonam Nyorie tells MSP Mag, "I want the customers to feel like it's the same, not like we have a totally new restaurant, a new Momo.” And they’re hoping to open very soon. 825 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

Vuka Flame Grilled Peri-Peri Chicken

The former It’s Greek to Me building at Lyn-Lake will soon house a South African restaurant where the specialty is a 48-hour-marinated grilled chicken. That’s according to the Biz Journal, which adds that Vuka Flame Grilled Peri-Peri Chicken is connected to brothers Taz, Dominic, and Shepherd Nzara, who bought the building for $2.4 million. “We are a sauce company … that just happens to make really good chicken,” Taz Nzara tells ‘em. LOVE the sound of that. 626 W. Lake St., Minneapolis

Tasca Madrid

The former Handsome Hog space in Cathedral Hill will soon be home to Tasca Madrid, which is bringing Spanish cuisine and wines to the neighborhood. Co-founder Alberto Blanco tells Bring Me the News they’ll have tapas, vermouth, and paella cooking on the patio each weekend: “The food you’re going to be enjoying is totally different from anything else in the Twin Cities.” 173 Western Ave. N., St. Paul

Mixed Culture Brewing

Longfellow Whatever has the scoop on Mixed Culture Brewing, a new brewery that’s heading for the former One on One Bike Shop space. Qiuxia and Kevin Welch are Belgian-style beer lovers who actually lead beer tours in the region. Mixed Culture Brewing will be a coffee shop by day and a brewery by night, and they’re transforming the 10,000-square-foot outdoor area into a beer garden. Look for them to open later this year. 4461 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis

Smith Coffee and Cafe

Eden Prairie’s Smith Coffee and Cafe is opening a second location in the former D’Amico & Sons at 50th & France. Expect house-made pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch. 3948 W. 50th St., Edina

Bill’s Bait Shop

The newest bar from Centro Restaurant Group, which is heading for the former Chicago’s Taste Authority space, has a fishy twist. Owner Jami Olson tells the Biz Journal she initially planned to open a second location of Bina’s, the restaurant group’s modern dive bar, but realized this neighborhood has its share of dives. Enter Bill’s Bait Shop—where they’ll have burgers, oysters, tinned fish, a walleye po’boy, and a “killer hot dog,” per a press release. 3101 42nd St. E., Minneapolis

Jujube

Lotta news lately for Saturday Dumpling Co., which has opened two brick-and-mortars and a stall at the Market at Malcolm Yards in recent years. Now owners Peter Bian and Linda Cao are working on their first full-service restaurant, dubbed Jujube. It’s headed for the former Izzy’s Ice Cream Space in downtown Minneapolis, and chef Jake Johnson will oversee the kitchen, where Texas barbecue meets “innovative Asian flavors,” according to a press release. They’re looking to open this fall. 1100 Second St. S., Minneapolis

Mike’s Red Tacos

Cali-based quesabirria chain Mike’s Red Tacos plans to open 15 locations in the Twin Cities area, according to QSR Magazine. Local franchisee Michael McGuire, who operates 23 Jersey Mike’s locations, is leading the charge. Multiple locations

Bellecour No. 3

Chef Gavin Kaysen will open a third Bellecour this fall, in the Wells Fargo Center in downtown Minneapolis. This one’ll be less like Bellecour’s fancy sit-down North Loop bistro and more like its Edina daytime cafe, MSP Mag reports.

Fold

Ooooh: A new Somali sweet spot is heading for Minneapolis’s Bryn Mawr neighborhood. Fold, a dessert destination inspired by malawah, will have waffles, shakes, and filled, folded crepes to the old Bryn Mawr Market space. 412 Cedar Lake Rd. S., Minneapolis

CAVA

Elsewhere in chains, Minnesota will soon get its first two locations of Cava, the reigning king of yuppie slop bowl chains, according to The Development Tracker. The Mediterranean fast-casual brand is opening one location near the University of Minnesota campus inside The Station on Washington and another at The Shops at West End in Saint Louis Park. Multiple locations

Arizona Taco Co.

A New Hope-based spot called Arizona Taco Co. is moving into the former Arts & Rec space in Seven Points, according to Southwest Voices. The taco spot is taking over the former Arts & Rec space, which closed in 2023, and plans to make use of the big ol’ building with salsa and other dance nights. 3001 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

Americano

Cocina Del Barrio at 50th and France closed October 1. In its place, there’ll be a new Daniel Del Prado restaurant called Americano with “Mad Men vibes,” reports MSP Mag. Barrio’s downtown Minneapolis location is staying open. 5036 France Ave. S., Edina

The Get Down Coffee Co. → Blue in Green Bistro

Proprietor Houston White has announced the closure of The Get Down Coffee Co., the North Minneapolis coffee shop he opened in 2021. He tells the Star Tribune it was time for something new: in this case, a bistro called Blue in Green (after the Miles Davis song) that’ll have a full food menu and a more upscale vibe. “I think in this town, we stagnate because we just accept the best of what we have instead of expecting to continue to evolve it,” White tells the Strib. 1500 N. 44th Ave., Minneapolis

Namos Restaurant and Lounge

A “luxury” sports bar, Namos Restaurant and Lounge, is heading for the old Erik the Red space steps from U.S. Bank Stadium, according to Downtown Voices. A recent Instagram post from Namos says it’ll be "a fusion of culture, cuisine, and live sports like you’ve never seen." I doubt that very much, unless Vikings players are doing a Coyote Ugly thing on the bar after each game—but hey, maybe they are! 601 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis

Billy Sushi x NOLO Kitchen Concept

Billy Tserenbat of Billy Sushi and Marty Collins, co-owner of NOLO’s Kitchen, are working on a new North Loop restaurant, the North Loop Neighborhood Association reports. They’ve already got the keys to the Washington Avenue space between Borough/Parlour and Bar La Grassa, and the restaurant will be "inspired by the legendary chaos and charm of places like Chino Latino and Bella Notte." Love the sound of that, personally.

ŠHOTÁ Indigenous BBQ by Owamni

Sean Sherman’s nonprofit, North American Traditional Indigenous Food Systems (NATIFS), is opening its very own food building. NATIFS Wóyute Thipi is taking over the former Seward Co-op Creamery Café space, and will soon house a commissary kitchen for Indigenous foods, a coworking space that will support BIPOC businesses—and an Indigenous barbecue restaurant, ŠHOTÁ Indigenous BBQ by Owamni. 2601 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis

Marrone’s

The Star Tribune has the scoop on Marrone’s, a new woodfired pizza restaurant from Steven Brown (Tilia, St. Genevieve). The vibe here will be inspired by late ’70s New York City (the phrase “pizza oven that looks like a disco ball” appears in that Strib story), and while it’s still in the early stages, they’re looking to open before the year is out. 4250 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis

Downtown Food Hall

Can a 30,000-square-foot food hall save downtown Minneapolis? Hey, worth a shot. The folks behind The Market at Malcolm Yards are working with Hempel Real Estate to plan a 30,000-square-foot food hall on the ground floor of LaSalle Plaza, reports the Biz Journal. Per the plans, it’s going to have 700 seats, with 16 restaurant spaces, two bars, and a self-serve beer wall, plus an event space, a play area for kiddos, a pickleball court, and shuffleboards. 825 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

Gambino’s Coal Fired Pizza

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks and Andrea Pizza are getting to work on yet another pizza place, which is heading for the former Black Sheep Coal Fired Pizza spot in downtown St. Paul. Expect a full-service restaurant with a full bar and takeout, but not another Tono; “We will have a specialized menu that will include coal-fired pizza, meatball sandwiches, appetizers and other sandwiches,” co-owner Shaz Khan tells the Pioneer Press. (Originally dubbed "Prince Coal Fired Pizza," the restaurant has since been renamed "Gambino's Coal Fired Pizza, per the Strib.) 512 N. Robert St., St. Paul

Saffron

Sameh Wadi’s Middle Eastern restaurant Saffron will officially return, an announcement we first teased… oh, ages ago. Wadi told MSP Mag that he purchased the former Young Joni space in Northeast in January ‘26, and Saffron should reopen within the next year-ish. 165 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis

Wild Mind Will Keep Brewing

Wild Mind Ales closed in September after an 11-year run, but the space will keep on brewin’ thanks to the folks behind Berlin Music Bar in the North Loop. Per Axios Twin Cities, they’re going to “keep a brewing component” and add food to the equation, with Blue Fox Concepts working on the space. 6031 Pillsbury Ave. S., Minneapolis

Bubble Line Brewery

Brittney Mikell—who honed her skills as an assistant brewer at La Doña Cervecería—is readying to open the state’s first Black woman-owned brewery in the Rondo neighborhood of St. Paul. You can find the latest updates from Bubble Line Brewery on Instagram. (And, yes, there has not been an update on Instagram since January 2025. We don't know if this is still happening, either!)