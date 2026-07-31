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Open Thread Free-for-All: Everything Is Permitted

As we do every Friday, we're turning Racket over to you, the readers.

10:54 AM CDT on July 31, 2026

Photo by Soheb Zaidi on Unsplash
1Comments

The site's gonna be pretty quiet today—no Flyover even! Em's out of town and the rest of us are working on a SECRET PROJECT in preparation for our fifth anniversary next month.

So rather than whip up some clever prompt to get the conversation started, I'm giving you a blank slate. Whatever's on your mind, spit it out in the comments.

Now don't let me down here. Prove that you don't need me holding your hand. You are autonomous adults with thoughts and feelings and the need to express them.

No need for my usual disclaimer. Today, more than ever, this is your Open Thread.

Let's close with a message from one of my favorite anarchists.

Keith Harris

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

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