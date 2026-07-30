On the Big Screen This Week: Sex, Spider-Man, and Morally Challenged Frenchmen

This weekend, a new Spider-Man movie swings in (as though on a web) to take over most of the theaters that aren't already dedicated to The Odyssey. Meanwhile Gregg Araki returns with I Want to Your Sex, a movie some are calling annoying and others hilarious. Same ol' Gregg, I guess.

In the rep world, the Main is showing all six of Éric Rohmer's Moral Tales, which annoys me because I've recently watched three of them. But if you haven't seen 'em recently (or ever), jump on this chance.

Special Screenings

Sorry to Bother You

Thursday, July 30

Cellular Cinema: An Experimental Film Showcase

Bryant Lake Bowl

Experimental work from local filmmakers. $10. 7 p.m. More info here.

If… (1968)

Emagine Willow Creek

Malcolm McDowell vs. the schoolmasters. $9. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Superbad (2007)

Grandview 1&2

Revisit the days of yore, when teens got drunk. $14.14. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Best in Show (2000)

Loring Park

Dog people, amirite? Free. 8:45 p.m. More info here.

Network (1976)

Main Cinema

TV news is bad. $9. 1 p.m. More info here.

Car Wash (1976)

Main Cinema

It’s better than digging a ditch. $9. 4:15 p.m. More info here.

Saber (2026)

Main Cinema

A doc about LED saber combatants. $11. 7 p.m. More info here.



Sorry to Bother You (2018)

Main Cinema/TriLingua Microcinema

You have two opportunities tonight to see Boots Riley’s brilliantly boisterous debut. Main: $13. 7:15 p.m. More info here. TriLingua: Free. 7 p.m. More info here.

Curious George (2006)

Marcus West End

Love that lil monkey. $3. 11:30 a.m. More info here.

The Secret Life of Pets (2016)

Riverview Theater

Again, that’s none of my business. $2. 11:30 a.m. More info here.

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Riverview Theater

Starring Tom Hardy as a hood ornament. $7. 9:45 p.m. Friday-Saturday 11:35 p.m. More info here.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

Walker Art Center

Is this still IMDB’s favorite movie of all time? $12/$15. 7 p.m. More info here.

Cooley High

Friday, July 31

School of Rock (2003)

Edgcumbe Recreation Center

A troubled man bullies schoolchildren into accepting his musical tastes. Free. Dusk. More info here.

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for Squarepants (2025)

Emagine Willow Creek

Hope they find him! $8. Friday, Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. Saturday-Sunday 10 a.m. More info here.

Suzanne's Career (1963) + The Bakery Girl of Monceau (1963)

Main Cinema

Ease your way into Rohmer’s Moral Tales with these two shorts. $13. 5 p.m. Sunday noon. Tuesday 4:25 p.m. Find more info here.

My Night at Maud’s (1969)

Main Cinema

Catholics vs. atheists. $13. 7:15 p.m. Sunday 2 p.m. Thursday 4:15 p.m. More info here.

FernGully: The Last Rainforest (1992)

The Trailhead

Fun fact: Disney tried to block this movie because Jeffrey Katzenberg didn’t want Robin Williams doing voice work for an Aladdin competitor. Free. 8:40 p.m. More info here.

Cooley High (1975)

Trylon

This is where What's Happening!! came from. $8. 7 p.m. Saturday 5 & 9:25 p.m. Sunday 7 p.m. More info here.

Youngblood (1978)

Trylon

An L.A. gang takes on drug dealers. $8. 9:15. Saturday 7:15 p.m. Sunday 5 p.m. More info here.

The Last of the Mohicans (1992)

Walker Art Center

Michael Mannimore Cooper. $12/$15. 7 p.m. More info here.

La Collectionneuse

Saturday, August 1

La Collectionneuse (1967)

Main Cinema

Two of the world’s most annoying men torment a young woman on her summer vacation. $13. Noon. Sunday 4:30 p.m. Tuesday 7:15 p.m. More info here.

Claire’s Knee (1970)

Main Cinema

A middle-aged man pervs on the sister of a teen who’s infatuated with him. Uh, vive la France, I guess. $13. 2:15 p.m. Monday 4:15 p.m. Wednesday 7:15 p.m. More info here.

Love in the Afternoon (1972)

Main Cinema

Better known to St. Vincent fans as Chloe in the Afternoon. $13. 4:45 p.m. Wednesday 4:15 p.m. Thursday 7:15 p.m. More info here.

Bad Biology (2008)

Main Cinema

The director of Frankenhooker, a script from R.A. the Rugged Man. $13. 10 p.m. More info here.

American Graffiti (1973)

North Garden Theater

George Lucas invents Boomer nostalgia. Presented by the Picturegoer Film Club. $10. 6 p.m. More info here.

The Video Store MPLS Kickstarter Kickoff

Trylon

Watch selected 16mm shorts and At the Video Store as you support a new video store. $25. 2 p.m. More info here.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

Sunday, August 2

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/B&B Bloomington/Marcus West End

Greedy children are appropriately punished. Also Wednesday. Showtimes, prices, and more info here.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

Emagine Willow Creek

A-wooo! Also Wednesday. $11. 3 & 6:15 p.m. More info here.

Fear & Loathing in Las Vegas (1998)

Grandview 1&2

Starring Ebenezer’s Johnny Depp. Also Thursday. $14.14. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Follow That Bird (1985)

Marcus West End

After him! $3. Through Thursday. Showtimes and more info here.

American Psycho (2000)

Roxy’s Cabaret

Not to be confused with Psycho (U.K.). Free. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Muppet Movie (1979)

Trylon

Starring all your children's favorites: Charles During, Edgar Bergen, and Orson Welles. $8. 1 & 3 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9 p.m. More info here.

Easy Rider

Monday, August 3

I Saw the TV Glow (2024)

Alamo Drafthouse

Jane Schoenbrun's trippy trans horror story. $13.99. 7 p.m. More info here.

Paddington 2 (2018)

Alamo Drafthouse

It’s a real charmer. Through Wednesday. $7. 12:30 p.m. More info here.

AMC Scream Unseen (2026)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16

A secret horror movie. $7. 7 p.m. More info here.

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for Squarepants (2025)

AMC Southdale 16

They still haven't found him. Also Wednesday. $3. 11 a.m. & 2 p.m. More info here.

Shrek 2 (2004)

Edina Mann

Wait, there’s a second Shrek? movie Also Wednesday. $4.78. 10 a.m. More info here.

Easy Rider (1968)

Edina Mann

The ’60s, man. Also Wednesday. $12.12. 7 p.m. More info here.

Error_MovieTitle_Unknown Horror Edition (2026)

Emagine Willow Creek

A secret new horror movie. $7. 7 p.m. More info here.

Sleepaway Camp (1983)

Emagine Willow Creek

Ends with a shocking twist! $9. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Marcus Mystery Movie (2026)

Marcus West End

A secret new... non-horror movie? $6. 7 p.m. More info here.

We're All Going to the World's Fair

Tuesday, August 4

Orphan (2009)

Alamo Drafthouse

Oh shit, it’s Esther. Prices, showtimes, and more info here.

We’re All Going to the World’s Fair (2022)

Alamo Drafthouse

That means you too, bub. $13.99. 5:15 p.m. More info here.

Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022)

Riverview Theater

Gru: Origins. $2. Tuesday-Wednesday 10:45 a.m. Thursday 11:30 a.m. More info here.

Fight Club

Wednesday, August 5

The Untouchables (1987)

Alamo Drafthouse

You'll never watch baseball the same way. $13.99. 7:15 p.m. More info here.

Aida

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Lagoon Cinema/Marcus West End

An encore presentation of the Met's 2005 staging. 1 & 6:30 p.m. Prices and more info here.

The Men in Black (1997)

The Commons

I forget what happens in this movie. (Get it?) Free. 8:35 p.m. More info here.

The Hunger (1983)

Lagoon Cinema

Part of a monthlong tribute to the directorial Scott Bros. $11. 4:40 & 7 p.m. More info here.

Tape Freaks

Trylon

So popular they finally added a second screening. $5. 7 & 9 p.m. More info here.

Fight Club (1999)

Walker Art Center

This movie could be your entire personality. $12/$15. 7 p.m. More info here.

Billion Dollar Brain

Thursday, August 6

Billion Dollar Brain (1967)

Emagine Willow Creek

Michael Caine is superspy Harry Palmer. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Zootopia 2 (2025)

Linden Hills Park

The start times are creeping earlier. Oh no! Free. 8:35 p.m More info here.

Hundreds of Beavers (2022)

Riverview Theater

That’s too many beavers! $7. 9:45 p.m. More info here.

Big Night (1996)

Trylon

A Stanley Tucci film about food. What else do you need to know? $8. 7 p.m. More info here.

Opening

Follow the links for showtimes.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Hope the title means they use that Sting song.

I Want Your Sex

The Wildeaissance continues.

Ongoing in Local Theaters

Follow the links for showtimes.

Disclosure Day

In this movie we believe aliens exist, empathy is strength, TV brings people together, truth wins out in the end, some kind of vague god-related thing—I’m sorry, but what are we doing here? Spielbergologists will no doubt thematically connect this latest, closest encounter with the extraterrestrial to his past work in ways that are meaningful to them, but for this skeptical admirer it was two-plus hours of drab auteurist tics livened occasionally by technical feats no other living (or maybe dead) director could execute. Plotwise, former cybersecurity wiz Josh O’Connor has the proof of a government/corporate coverup, and he’s ready to tell the world. He’s somehow linked with Emily Blunt, a weather gal for a Kansas City TV station who’s gifted with mystical abilities by ETs. Both leads are swell, even if Blunt’s attempts at naïveté aren’t wholly convincing and O’Connor can’t always summon enough shades of earnest to avoid monotony, But Colin Firth and Coleman Domingo, as rival spymasters of sorts, find no pleasure in their roles, and Eve Hewson, as O’Connor’s girlfriend, a former novitiate, dispenses religious doubts with a sense of obligation that shortchanges both spirituality and science—and hell, fantasy as well. And then there’s the finale. Ultimately, your view of Disclosure Day may come down to whether you find Spielberg’s nostalgic faith in the transformative power of mass spectacle touching or deluded—or, let’s face it, self-aggrandizing. B-

Hadestown: The Musical

Her Private Hell

If you walk into a Nicolas Winding Refn film in 2026 expecting a return to the noir coherence of Drive, that’s on you, pal. For the past decade, the atmospheric Dane has made a career of bathing the latest it girls in bisexual lighting, which, hey, nice work if you can get it. His lead babes this time are Sophie Thatcher and, as her former bestie and current stepmom, Havana Rose Liu. They dwell in a futuristic Limbo of an apartment complex and film b-movie sci-fi with other foxy gals for dad/hubby, the disrespectfully named Johnny Thunders (Dougray Scott). Meanwhile, Charles Melton is an American serviceman searching for his daughter, resulting in one action sequence very much worth staying awake for. Also of interest in the Leather Man, a hellish creature that cracks women open like lobster tails. Despite my general annoyance with much of this, I recall a few moments with something like pleasure. Then I remember how everyone speaks in a stilted delivery that can be misheard as Lynchian. C+

The Invite

We all know couples like Angela and Joe. As played by Olivia Wilde and Seth Rogan, they’re perpetually bickering over things you can’t believe either cares all that much about, as though following a preordained script. We’re less likely to know a couple like Hawk and Pina, embodied by two of our most ageless actors, Edward Norton and Penelope Cruz. The older couple has frequent, explosive sex upstairs, which irritates Joe, intrigues Angela, and becomes a topic of intense discussion when Hawk and Pina come downstairs one night for dinner. Over the course of one exhausting, hilarious, and loquacious evening, Joe and Angela are forced to confront some truths about their relationship. Joe falls back on wisecracks, Angela turns positively giddy at the thought of experiencing orgasms like Pina’s, and composer Devonte Hynes’s strings ratchet up the tension throughout. I can’t say I wholly agree with the film’s final assessment of their relationship—for all its pyrotechnics, the Will McCormack/Rashida Jones script doesn’t give us much beyond the surface, even when it purports to peek underneath. But what a surface it is. Norton is on a nice later career run and Cruz is just a fuckin’ movie star whatever she does. And as for Wilde the director, she makes a few awkward shot choices but the screwball-paced dialogue guides us through a (mostly) single-set film that’s rarely stagey and only as claustrophobic as it’s meant to be. I’m ready to pretend Don’t Worry Darling never happened if she is. A-

Jana Nayagan

Her Private Hell

Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World—ends July 30

Minions & Monsters

Moana

Motor City

Obsession

I’ll say this for the “must see” horror flick of the summer—you should probably see it. Which is more than I say about most of the lukewarm bloodbaths (some of them not even Oz Perkins’s fault) that are regularly touted as the best thing to happen to the screen since the chainsaw. Michael Johnston’s Bear is so hapless he can’t acknowledge his crush on pal/co-worker Nikki (Inde Navarrette) even when she asks him about it point blank. So, like so many doomed losers before him, he makes a magical wish for her love, an overturning of the natural order that goes wrong is ways both predictable and un-. Like any effective horror movie, there are all sorts of psychosexual subtexts you can tease out of this scenario—the (male) anxiety that true love is smothering, the (again male) desire to efface female personality—but though YouTube-weaned auteur Curry Barker has a genre-adept’s knack for pacing and execution, Obsession doesn’t have much conceptual play. But it also doesn’t give us the easy “slay girl” catharsis of, say, Companion, and what truly sets it apart is Navarrette’s committed performance of a woman trapped in a man’s fantasy. B+

Motor City

The Odyssey—read full review here

What we tend to forget about The Odyssey is that it’s maybe 10% cool mythological shit like one-eyed giant cannibals and sinister witches and gods punishing impudent mortals and like 90% about exchanging gifts with your hosts and telling very long stories to impress them. What’s remarkable about Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is that it honors this aspect of the epic while delivering the supernatural adventure film moviegoers want. Yet as always, Nolan is so transparent in his ideology you can almost believe he’s making an argument, when like any storyteller he’s just using fiction to justify his beliefs. Which, as always, is that we are always one well-told tale away from chaos. Whether the gods are real or not, warns the David Brooks of the cineplex, if we don’t honor them we will undermine the customs that hold our society together. Hey man, I just came here for the Cyclops. B+

Pinocchio Unstrung

Supergirl

Toy Story 5

Young Washington