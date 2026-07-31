Freeloader Friday: 123 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, cost be damned, click here.

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George Thompson Provided

FRIDAY

“Zigged When I Should've Zagged”

Twin Cities graffiti artist George Thompson (EWOK HM MSK) shares drawings and screenprints from his studio practice. 7–10 p.m. Southside Preservation Society, 2619 28th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

John Magnuson Trio Album Release Celebration

With Tom Schaefer, Tim Hennessy, and Erik Lillestol. 6–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

James Kennedy

With Sarah Noel Simon, High and Low. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Prairie Fire Choir

Rock. 7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.

Two Peace Suite

Americana. 7 p.m. Minnehaha Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Courtney Yasmineh, Ira Haze and the Strays

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Fat Chance Jug Band

7–9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Maurice Jacox & We Still R

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The Wandering Suns

7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

School of Rock

With Sweet Science ice cream. Dusk. Edgcumbe Recreation Center, 320 Griggs St. S., St. Paul.

Street Rumble in the West End

It’s a big week for wrestling freaks. No, really. There are events scheduled at the Mall of America, First Avenue, Broken Clock Brewing, and the Uptown VFW, and pro wrestling will abound at WrestleCon at the Hilton in downtown Minneapolis. While tickets to these gigs are either spendy or mostly sold out, the city that proclaims itself to be “Westopolis” is going the free festival route. This Friday, Warrior Wrestling will take over the outdoor mall with a show featuring Jake Crist against AEW’s Brian Cage, who looks real happy to be here (see above). During festivities there will be a variety of family-friendly activities, including belt and lucha libre mask making, and food trucks on site. Other matchups include Sam Beale vs. Joey Avalon, Country Air vs. Leo Brothers, and Warrior World Champion Trevor Outlaw vs. Amazanga. Free; $25 VIP. 5:30–10 p.m. The Shops at West End, 1621 West End Blvd., St. Louis Park; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

A Real Deal Sidewalk Sale

Featuring $10 deals, plus guest vendors and a plant sale on Sun. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fri.–Sat.; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. Back Pocket Vintage, 429 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul.

S’mores on the Patio

Free sweet treats on the patio every Friday. 8–10 p.m. Minneapolis Cider Company, 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis.

The Great Twin Cities Get Together

The Black Market showcases Black businesses at the Farmers’ Market with artisans, makers, live music, family-friendly activities, and more. Find info here. 5–10 p.m. Saint Paul Farmers Market, 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul.

FernGully

8:40 p.m. The Trailhead, 1221 Theodore Wirth Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Summer Plaza on Payne

Featuring lawn games, pop-up markets, mural making, and other fun throughout the summer. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wed.–Sun. through Aug. 926 Payne Ave., St. Paul.

Lawn Game Fridays

Learn how to play Kubb and Mölkky. 3–8 p.m. through Aug. Water Works Park, 425 W. River Parkway, Minneapolis.

RuPaul's Drag Race Watch Party

7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

CCU Friday Night Open Mic



10 p.m. Whitey’s Old Town Saloon, 400 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Happy Hour Trivia Mafia

5 p.m. every Fri. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Roller Disco in Rice Park

Twin Cities Skaters host this weekly skate party. Bring your wheels or rent some for free. 5:30–9:30 p.m. Fri. through Sep. Rice Park, 109 W. Fourth St., St. Paul.

Friday Art-Making in the Garden

Weekly art activities for kids ages 4 and up. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Vintage Emporium

Minneapolis Vintage Market hosts a 12-week pop-up retail shop through Sep. 4. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon.–Sat. IDS Center, 747 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Friday Night Car Shows

Featuring classic cars, live music, food vendors, local businesses, farmers and makers market on select nights, and other special events through Sep. 18. 6–10 p.m. Seventh Avenue, downtown North St. Paul; find more info here.

Free Yoga

Reserve a spot at greenwayyoga.com. 5:30 p.m. every Fri. Greenway Yoga, 2510 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots—sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Rich Larson & Friends

Covers. With Henrik Mills. 5:30–7:30 p.m. Plaza at Nolan Mains, 3945 Market St., Edina.

House of Hope Farmers Market

FARMERS MARKETS

House of Hope Market

EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 1:15–5 p.m. Fri. through Oct. 30. Hope Church, 760 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, as well as oldest (since 1876?!), with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wed.–Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.–Sun. through Oct.; 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Labor Day. Good to know: The EBT booth is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fri.–Sun. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Minnehaha Regional Park

Grocery shop right by a giant waterfall. 4–8 p.m. Fri. through Aug. 21. 4801 S. Minnehaha Dr., Minneapolis; more info here.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fri. through Oct. 30. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

St. Paul Indoor Farmers Market

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tue.–Sun. through Nov. 22. 308 Prince St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Rondo Days Promo

SATURDAY

Rondo Block Party

The Rondo neighborhood of St. Paul has a lot to celebrate, and celebrate it will at the fourth-annual Rondo Block Party. During the day folks will find all kinds of food trucks and eats from local businesses, a market showcases local vendors, and dancing in the streets. Live music and performances include sets from the Bossy Barbie Dollz Dance Team, Charles Foster, LT Sunnie, and Krishawna. Event zones include areas dedicated to young entrepreneurs, health and wellness, and technology. Find more info here. Free. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Rondo Commemorative Plaza, 820 Rondo Ave., St. Paul.—Jessica Armbruster

Caftans & Cocktails

With yacht rock from Transmission, island-y cocktail specials, vintage sellers, and caftans for sale with @leslielovespockets. 1–4 p.m. Graze Food Hall, 520 N. Fourth St., Minneapolis.

MN Food Truck Festival: Minneapolis



In May, more than 50 food trucks descended on downtown Hopkins for the 2026 kickoff to the MN Food Truck Festival season. This month, the event returns with two more gatherings, one in Minneapolis (Aug. 1) and one in Anoka (Aug. 15). Tacos, burgers, wings, waffles, BBQ, Pronto Pups—there’s something for everyone at these things. Each fest is dog-friendly, and your attendance helps provide meals for those in need via charity partner Feed My Starving Children. Free. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Find food lineups and other info here. Father Hennepin Park, 420 Main St. SE, Minneapolis. Also August 15—Em Cassel

Powderhorn Art Fair FB

Powderhorn Art Fair

Of the three big, old art fairs of the summer, Powderhorn is the one that has aged the most gracefully. With neighbors in mind, the festival continues to showcase local artists and makers; each year, in addition to hosting national artists, there’s always a special zone dedicated to Minnesota talents working in all kinds of mediums, including felt artists, T-shirt printers, painters, upcyclers, and jewelry designers. And there’s always a youth showcase featuring work by kids and teens. While there will be over 200 vendors in total, this is also a foodie fest, with 20 or so trucks stopping by to serve up boba, banh mi, hummus bowls, skewered meats, and blue ice cream. And the best part is that it’s hosted in a lovely park with handy walking paths, lake views, and shady trees. Free. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.–Sun. Powderhorn Park, 3400 15th Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Greenway PollaPalooza: Pollinator Festival

Featuring pollinator workshops and education, food trucks, a bounce house, kids activities, live music, giveaways, printmaking, honey tastings, a pollinator garden bike tour (at 2:30 p.m.), and a Pollinator Parade (4 p.m.) with Bike Alebrijes from The Little Coyote Puppet Theater and stilters from Hijinks Stilts. 2–6 p.m. Parque Monarca, at 10th & 11th Avenues on the Midtown Greenway, Minneapolis.

Eco-Art Extravaganza

Featuring local artists, native plants, info on pollinators, and interactive activities such as seed crafts, button making, and climate zines. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Art Shelf, 1415 W. 35th St., Minneapolis.

The Story Lodge: An Indigenous Literary & Book Fair

Meet Indigenous authors and check out books, art, and more celebrating Indigenous languages, publishing, and community. With readings, kids story time, workshops, and other fun. Find more info here. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Indigenous Roots Cultural Arts Center, 790 Seventh St. E., St. Paul.

Puppet Playdate Courtesy WAC

Free First Saturday: Puppet Playdate

Featuring puppets and performance from In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre outside, plus art kits, activities, and more inside. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

DEI: Disco Energy Infusion

A family-friendly patio dance party featuring DJ tunes from Freek Phunk, aka Tricky Miki and Dub Minus. 5–10 p.m. Bar Oscar, 2512 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Jesse Irwin

With Joe Carey, Ross Bell. 1–4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Macro Man

With Human Sex. 6–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Society Green

With 23 Watts, Modern Wildlife. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Burning Blue Rain Promo

Burning Blue Rain

Blues. 7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.

RJ Vocal

Indie pop. 7 p.m. Water Works Park and Pavilion, 333 First St. S., Minneapolis.

TV for Dogs, DPFKS, Jooliette

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Mind Out of Time (Bob Dylan Tribute)

6:30–8 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Luke Bakken

8:30–9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Cornbread Harris & Friends

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Grant Vague

7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Gus the Bard

8 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Vicki Dischler

7–9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Friendship Bracelets Promo

Let’s Be Friends: Minnesota’s Longest Friendship Bracelet

Celebrate National Friendship Day by helping together braid sections of a giant friendship bracelet. Bring your bracelet to add. Event ends in a friendship walk. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Silverwood Park, 2500 County Rd. E W., St. Anthony.

Hamlet

We’ve heard of free Shakespeare in the park but what about free Shakespeare in the pub? Gray Mallard Theater Company has been bringing the bard’s work to the masses over the past five years, and this summer the troupe presents Hamlet, a tale of a prince who must avenge the death of his father after his uncle kills the king and claims the throne. (Why yes, this is also the plot of The Lion King.) “In a time when corruption goes unchecked, deception unchallenged, and people are grappling with when and how to take a stand, Hamlet feels remarkably relevant,” director Amanda Fuller says via release. “The play explores what happens when corruption infects not only a single family, but an entire state, and one young person is called upon to act.” Performances are free and take place outdoors in the cidery’s parking lot. Audiences are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs, though a limited number will also be provided. Free. 7 p.m. Sat.; 6:30 p.m. Sun. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through August 2—Jessica Armbruster

WFNU’s Decade on the Dial

WFNU Frogtown Community Radio, the wonderful St. Paul frequency that broadcasts 24-7, is turning 10. Congrats, WFNU! These days, almost 100 volunteers help produce 60 local shows that cover "community news, music, culture, stories, and conversation," and lord knows we could all use more of that. The station's celebrating the big 1-0 with live music hosted by Walter Chancellor Jr., DJs, food, raffles, interviews, and behind-the-scenes tours of the studio. (Racket, which'll turn 5 this August, will not be offering tours of our 175-square-foot podcast studio.) Free. 3–6 p.m. Radisson Hotel St. Paul Downtown, 161 Rondo Ave., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Slavic Fest Promo

Slavic Experience

Featuring traditional foods, cultural performances, a fashion show featuring local designers, a best pierogi competition, and a pączki eating contest. Noon to 10 p.m. Sat.—Sun. The ROC, 3700 Monterey Dr., St. Louis Park.

The Early Set: Art Market

Featuring open artist studios, special exhibitions, and guest artists on the first floor. Noon to 7 p.m. Solar Arts Building, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Open Studio Saturdays

Open studios, sales, special receptions, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Free Yoga

Bring a mat. 9 a.m. through Aug. Gold Medal Park, Second Street and 11th Avenue South, Minneapolis.

Ballroom in the Park

Free dance lessons in parks around St. Paul. Register here. Sat. through Aug. 9:30 a.m. Mears Park, 221 Fifth St. E., St. Paul.

Yoga Reflect

Free yoga in the cemetery. Hosted by Yoga Sanctuary. Find more info here. 8 a.m. Sat. through Aug. Lakewood Cemetery, 3600 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Fitness at the Green: Barre3

It’s a free workout. 10 a.m. through Aug. 29. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Yoga in the Park Saint Paul

Also with a sound bath. Donations accepted; sign up here. 10 a.m. Sat. through Sep. 5. Swede Hollow Park, 665 Greenbrier St., St. Paul.

Heartbeat for Hunger Frankie Torres

Heartbeat for Hunger Beach Concert

Featuring tunes from NUNNABOVE and special guest Frankie Torres, plus food trucks, beer, and seltzer. All proceeds benefit the White Bear Area Food Shelf; tickets are required, RSVP here. 6–10 p.m. White Bear Lake County Park, 5050 Lake Ave., White Bear Lake.

Mill City Farmers' Market

FARMERS MARKETS

38th Street Market

Healthy food, fresh produce, and community growth. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every first Sat. through Oct. 3808 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

Located right by the Dakota County Center and Library. EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Blaine Farmer's Market

3–6 p.m. Tue. and 8 a.m. to noon Sat. St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, 707 89th Ave. NE, Blaine; find more info here.

Burnsville Farmers Market at the Senior Center

With food trucks and live music. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. Burnsville Senior Center, 200 Burnsville Parkway, Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lakeville Farmers’ Market at the Arts Center

EBT and Market Bucks accepted here. Noon to 5 p.m. Wed. through Oct. 28; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. No market on Sep. 19). 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. Featuring an electronics recycling program, live music, fitness classes, puppet theater, and more. The first hour of each event is quiet for special needs shoppers. EBT and Market Bucks accepted. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. Be sure to park in the Hennepin County lot, not the B-side parking (follow the signs). Free Metro Transit rides available some weekends, check online for dates. 2225 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers’ Market

This year-round, long running market moves outdoors for the summer, and features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. SNAP, EBT, sun bucks, and more are accepted here. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Sep.; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct.. 750 Second St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. EBT, SNAP, and Market Bucks accepted here. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 10. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 Second St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

Richfield Farmers Market

Fresh produce, music, and weekly activities. 7 a.m. to noon Sat. through Aug.; 8 a.m. to noon Sep. through Oct. Veterans Park, 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield; find more info here.

Southwest Farmers Market

Formerly known as the Fulton Farmers Market, the gang has moved to a new location with traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. 5025 Knox Ave., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

St. Luke’s Farmers Market

Locally grown produce, baked goods, plants, flowers, honey, pickles, and more. EBT, debit, credit cards, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 3. St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1807 Field Ave., St. Paul; saintlukechurch.org/farmers-market.

EdcuaFiesta FB

SUNDAY

Ecuafiesta Minnesota

If you’re looking for a parking lot party this Sunday look no further than this party celebrating Ecuadorian culture and independence. This event started as a humble gathering several years ago; these days it hosts around 1,000 guests. During the day, you can enjoy performances from folkloric dance troupes, live music, and lots of delicious food. Shop local businesses and makers, and watch a volleyball tourney between Minneapolis and Chicago teams. Free. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Outdoor Parking Lot, 2300 University Ave NE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Buy Nothing Driveway Event

Bring small items to give away; everything goes to Savers after the event. More info here. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 1700 49th Ave. NE, Columbia Heights.

August Market

Shop 10+ vintage vendors and more in the parking lot. 1–5 p.m. Jones Coffee, 100 E. Second St., Chaska.

Summer Market

Shop a dozen or so local makers. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Brick Alley, 421 Main St. S., Stillwater.

Cornbread Harris Seth A. Richardson

Church of Cornbread

Cornbread Harris jams. 5–7 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Music Jam

A rotating group of local and traveling musicians stop by weekly to jam. 7:30–10:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Thai Sunday Market

Food, vendors, entertainment. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sun. through Sep. 13. Wat Promwachirayan, 2544 Hwy. 100 S., St. Louis Park.

Brass Messengers



7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Dan Schwartz



3–5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Joe Nicola & Dakota Dave Hull

Guitar tunes. With Frannie Crego. 1–4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Devil Dodger

6–8 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Clog

With Rock Melon. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

MojoKickball

According to the website, this is an open-to-all, six-ball kickball game that adds elements of tag, dodgeball, and hot potato into one sport. 1–3 p.m. Kenwood Park Field #2, 2101 W. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis.

Talk of The Town Orchestra

Big band. 2 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.

Ancient Waves

Rock. 5:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.

Markets on Main Promo

Markets on Main



It’s back for a second year! This weekly event includes locally sourced foodstuffs, goods from farmers and florists, vintage shopping, and Minnesota makers on the plaza. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sun. through mid-Oct. Riverplace, 1 SE Main St., Minneapolis; find more info at marketsonmainmpls.com.

Hamel Lions Club Flea Market

Featuring hundreds of vendors selling all kinds of weird stuff. 6 a.m. to noon through Sep. Medina Entertainment Center, 500 Hwy. 55, Medina.

Live Harness Racing

6 p.m. through Sep. 19. Find more info here. Running Aces, 15201 Running Aces Blvd., Columbus.

Weekly Food Truck Gathering

Around 30 food trucks in a parking lot. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, 1669 Arcade St., St. Paul.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Free Antifascist Yoga

9 a.m. every Sunday. More info here. Recovery Bike Shop, 2504 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Sunday Open Mic

Family-friendly music and poetry welcome. Sign up at 4:45 p.m. 5–8 p.m. every Sunday. The Finnish Bistro Cafe & Coffee, 2264 Como Ave., St. Paul.

Kirstie Kimball

FARMERS MARKETS

The Big Red Barn Farmers Market

Hosted by the Maplewood Area Historical Society. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Sep. (closed Jul. 5 and Sep. 6). Bruentrup Heritage Farm, 2170 Cty. Rd. D E., Maplewood; find more info here.

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

Located just outside the community center. EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods. Read Racket’s guide to this market here. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. Kingfield Farmers Market, MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (in the parking lot off of 40th Street), Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun., through Oct. 25. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Market in the Valley

Find fresh foods under the water tower. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 7800 Golden Valley Rd., Golden Valley; marketinthevalley.org.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Lake Harriet

Find it right by the bandshell. 2–7 p.m. Sun. through Aug. 23. Lake Harriet, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; more info here.

Savage Farmers Market

SNAP/EBT options accepted here. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Woodbury Farmers Market

SNAP/EBT accepted here. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25 (no market Aug. 30). Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.