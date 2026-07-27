Rondo Days, Death Positivity, Pro Wrestling: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

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Audrey Hobart Promo

MONDAY 7.27

Audrey Hobert



First Avenue



My defenses were up with this one. Hobert has co-written with bland-out queen Gracie Abrams and her brother is Malcolm Todd, who is basically Steve Lacy’s own private Pat Boone. But Hobert’s full-length debut, Who’s the Clown?, is a decent little tour of the perils of dating in your 20s, from guys whose beds don’t have headboards to “When I'm drunk at the club I wanna be felt up” to “Don’t go back to his ass/That shit is a trap.” So why’s she keeping at it? Like the lady says in her hands-down catchiest number, “Sue me/I want to be wanted.” With pop-star imitators a given, I’ll take xeroxed Olivia over carbon copy Taylor when it comes to second-stringers, because jokes that try a little too hard are easier to get across than strained candor. All ages. $120 and up. 8:30 p.m. 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

WEDNESDAY 7.29

Logan Richardson: A Living Score

Berlin

For this special three-night event, the genre-bending but traditionally rooted alto saxophonist Richardson will collaborate with Minnesota musicians Omar Abdulkarim on trumpet, Kavyesh Kaviraj on piano, and Kevin Washington on drums, with bassist Melvin Gibbs sitting in on Thursday and Friday. It’ll be “part concert, part installation, and part social practice,” we’re told, which can mean a lot of things, most of them intriguing. $20/$25 at the door. 7 p.m. Wed.; 6:30 & 8:30 p.m. Thu.–Fri. 204 N. First St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

THURSDAY 7.30

A Death Doula's Guide to a Meaningful End

Magers & Quinn

We’re all going to die… wanna talk about it? While most self-help books are about how to live a good life, Jane K. Callahan’s A Death Doula’s Guide to a Meaningful End integrates how to have a good death. She’ll participate in a panel conversation and Q&A where she’ll be joined by Melanie Rachel, a social worker and director of patient services at Beyond Hospice, and Becca Nelson, a death doula, hospice volunteer, and board member of the Minnesota Death Collaborative. If talking about death sounds too, well, morbid, then you’re kinda the target audience. Contemporary death education movements argue that the social taboo around discussing death makes us less prepared at the end of life—sort of like abstinence-only sex education. This event aims to shed light on misconceptions about death, give death advice, and offer local end-of-life resources to make everyone feel a little more “death positive.” Free. 7 p.m. 3038 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; register here.—Clare O’Connor

Brian Cage is not feeling chill. Promo

FRIDAY 7.31

Street Rumble in the West End

The Shops at West End

It’s a big week for wrestling freaks. No, really. There are events scheduled at the Mall of America, First Avenue, Broken Clock Brewing, U.S. Bank Stadium, and the Uptown VFW, and pro wrestling will abound at WrestleCon at the Hilton in downtown Minneapolis. While tickets to these gigs are either spendy or mostly sold out, the city that proclaims itself to be “Westopolis” is going the free festival route. This Friday, Warrior Wrestling will take over the outdoor mall with a show featuring Jake Crist against AEW’s Brian Cage, who looks real happy to be here (see above). During festivities there will be a variety of family-friendly activities, including belt and lucha libre mask making, and food trucks on site. Other matchups include Sam Beale vs. Joey Avalon, Country Air vs. Leo Brothers, and Warrior World Champion Trevor Outlaw vs. Amazanga. Free; $25 VIP. 5:30–10 p.m. 1621 West End Blvd., St. Louis Park; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Rondo Double Dutch Rondo Days

SATURDAY 8.1

Rondo Block Party

Rondo Commemorative Plaza

The Rondo neighborhood of St. Paul has a lot to celebrate, and celebrate it will at the fourth-annual Rondo Block Party. During the day folks will find all kinds of food trucks and eats from local businesses, a market showcases local vendors, and dancing in the streets. Live music and performances include sets from the Bossy Barbie Dollz Dance Team, Charles Foster, LT Sunnie, and Krishawna. Event zones include areas dedicated to young entrepreneurs, health and wellness, and technology. Find more info at rondoblockparty.com. Free. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 820 Rondo Ave., St. Paul.—Jessica Armbruster

Powderhorn Art Fair

Powderhorn Park

Of the three big, old art fairs of the summer, Powderhorn is the one that has aged the most gracefully. With neighbors in mind, the festival continues to showcase local artists and makers; each year, in addition to hosting national artists, there’s always a special zone dedicated to Minnesota talents working in all kinds of mediums, including felt artists, T-shirt printers, painters, upcyclers, and jewelry designers. And there’s always a youth showcase featuring work by kids and teens. While there will be over 200 vendors in total, this is also a foodie fest, with 20 or so trucks stopping by to serve up boba, banh mi, hummus bowls, skewered meats, and blue ice cream. And the best part is that it’s hosted in a lovely park with handy walking paths, lake views, and shady trees. Free. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.–Sun. 3400 15th Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

CornSlam

Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative

Armed with the kernel of knowledge that Big Corn might be brainwashing your children, you should still attend CornSlam, which looks like a non-conspiratorial blast. The highlight: two-hours of high-flying lucha libre wrestling, presumably on Broken Clock’s killer riverside patio. “That’s all well and good,” you might be asking yourself, “but what about the corn?” Calm down! There’ll be specialty corny brews, cornhole tournaments, "corn-themed vendors" (huh!), and corn-forward food dishes from Aki's Breadhaus, Vic's Kettle Corn, Tacos Tacuba, and Curioso Coffee Bar. To cap off CornSlam, there'll be a live showing of WWE's SummerSlam... no obvious corn angle there. $5/$10 door; free after 8 p.m. 2–10 p.m. 1712 Marshall St. NE Suite 100, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

WFNU’s Decade on the Dial

Radisson Hotel St. Paul Downtown

WFNU Frogtown Community Radio, the wonderful St. Paul frequency that broadcasts 24-7, is turning 10. Congrats, WFNU! These days, almost 100 volunteers help produce 60 local shows that cover "community news, music, culture, stories, and conversation," and lord knows we could all use more of that. The station's celebrating the big 1-0 with live music hosted by Walter Chancellor Jr., DJs, food, raffles, interviews, and behind-the-scenes tours of the studio. (Racket, which'll turn 5 this August, will not be offering tours of our 175-square-foot podcast studio.) Free. 3–6 p.m. 161 Rondo Ave., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Food Truck Fest at the Depot in 2023

MN Food Truck Festival: Minneapolis



Father Hennepin Park

In May, more than 50 food trucks descended on downtown Hopkins for the 2026 kickoff to the MN Food Truck Festival season. This month, the event returns with two more gatherings, one in Minneapolis (Aug. 1) and one in Anoka (Aug. 15). Tacos, burgers, wings, waffles, BBQ, Pronto Pups—there’s something for everyone at these things. Each fest is dog-friendly, and your attendance helps provide meals for those in need via charity partner Feed My Starving Children. Free. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Find food lineups and other info here. 420 Main St. SE, Minneapolis. Also August 15—Em Cassel

Adrian Younge

Indeed Brewing

One of the founders of the Jazz Is Dead collective, L.A. multi-instrumentalist and producer Younge has led and participated in numerous genre-blending projects that seek to prove, paradoxically, that jazz is far from dead. The five-piece group he’ll be introducing tonight, featuring singer (and frequent Younge collaborator) Loren Oden, sounds like it’ll be plenty heavy, as much psychedelic soul as jazz. Opening will be a special collaborative project between Minneapolis’s Aby Wolf, Kavyesh Kaviraj, and the Laurels String Quartet. $22.41. 5 p.m. 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Dino Fest

Science Museum of Minnesota

Since it didn’t occur to organizers, I’m gonna go ahead and unofficially dedicate this neat event to the late, great actor Sam Neill of Jurassic Park fame—RIP buddy, we finally found you a local angle. And you’ll find a lot to like at Dino Fest, where real-life paleontologists will lead activities and demonstrations, including the particulars of T. Rex toothbrushing. Because, as J-Park taught us, dinos are birds, reps from the National Eagle Center are slated to show off their majestic pals. And the How to Train Your Dragon Science Live Show will take some dinosaur vs. dragon liberties, though we anticipate the target demo (your kid) won't care. $34.95 adult, $24.95 child. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 120 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

EdcuaFiesta FB

SUNDAY 8.2

Ecuafiesta Minnesota

Outdoor Parking Lot

If you’re looking for a parking lot party this Sunday look no further than this event celebrating Ecuadorian culture and independence. This event started as a humble gathering several years ago; these days it hosts around 1,000 guests. During the day, you can enjoy performances from folkloric dance troupes, live music, and lots of delicious food. Shop local businesses and makers, and watch a volleyball tourney between Minneapolis and Chicago teams. Free. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 2300 University Ave NE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

ONGOING

Hamlet

Sociable Cider Werks

We’ve heard of free Shakespeare in the park but what about free Shakespeare in the pub? Gray Mallard Theater Company has been bringing the bard’s work to the masses over the past five years, and this summer the troupe presents Hamlet, a tale of a prince who must avenge the death of his father after his uncle kills the king and claims the throne. (Why yes, this is also the plot of The Lion King.) “In a time when corruption goes unchecked, deception unchallenged, and people are grappling with when and how to take a stand, Hamlet feels remarkably relevant,” director Amanda Fuller says via release. “The play explores what happens when corruption infects not only a single family, but an entire state, and one young person is called upon to act.” Performances are free and take place outdoors in the cidery’s parking lot. Audiences are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs, though a limited number will also be provided. Free. 7 p.m. Wed.–Thu., Sat.; 6:30 p.m. Sun. 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through August 2—Jessica Armbruster

Sunset Yoga in the Sculpture Garden

Walker Art Center

You don’t have to pay money or hit up YouTube for a good yoga practice this summer. Free classes and special events are happening all over town. One great example: This weekly evening yoga session, held right by the Okciyapi piece in the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. Bring a mat and some water for this one-hour Vinyasa-style (pose focused) session led by the Twin Cities Yoga Cooperative. And if you’re really ambitious, you can do free yoga almost every day of the week, with train depot yoga (Mon., Wed., Sat.), Greenway yoga (Fri.), anti-fascist yoga (Sun.), and even cemetery yoga (Sat.). Free; donations accepted. 7:30 p.m. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through August 6—Jessica Armbruster

Once Upon a Time in Manhood

Walker Art Center

This summer, our fancy modern art museum hands the keys of the Walker Cinema (I know that metaphor doesn’t quite work, just roll with it) to Dallas Goldtooth, who looks back on his youth and the movies that shaped him with a series of films from the '80s and '90s. Goldtooth is an Indigenous (Mdewakanton Dakota/Diné) comic/writer/activist who summered in the Phillips neighborhood of Minneapolis; you probably know him best from Reservation Dogs, where he played William "Spirit" Knifeman, the somewhat unreliable warrior who appears as a vision to Bear. The series starts off with movies that feature Indigenous characters—Ron Howard’s Willow, Michael Mann’s The Last of the Mohicans—and concludes with Taika Waititi’s Boy. In between come some touchstones of cinematic masculinity: Die Hard, The Shawshank Redemption, and Fight Club. $15 ($12 for Walker members.) 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; find showtimes and more info here. Through August 14—Keith Harris

Taking the Scenic Route

Trylon

Road trips? In this economy? Fortunately, to save you the cost and hassle of driving across our large, dumb country, the Trylon is screening 14 cinematic road trips throughout the summer. And we’re working with a very expansive definition of “road trip” here, broad enough to take in both Chantal Akerman’s Je Tu Il Elle and The Muppet Movie, at least one of which is sure to sell out quickly. You can catch the muppets on Trylon’s fancy new laser projector, as well as Paris, Texas, because Nastassja Kinski deserves to be seen in the highest definition possible. A mess of these will be on 35mm film, including Ingmar Bergman’s Wild Strawberries (a stone classic even if the dream sequence bored you in film class), It Happened One Night (simply one of the funniest movies of all time), and Two-Lane Blacktop (the definitive ’70s American road race movie). And each screening will only cost you $8, which wouldn’t get you enough gas to get out of the metro area. 2820 E. 33rd St., Minneapolis; find complete listings, showtimes, and more info here. Through September 29—Keith Harris

Skyline Mini Golf

Walker Art Center

Warmer weather means it’s putt-putt season in Minnesota. Yeah sure, you can play mini-golf year-round in the North Loop, but it’s just not as whimsical an experience when you drop a course into a dimly lit bar with a “hot young singles only” vibe. The Twin Cities’ only putt-putt in the sky is back at the Walker, featuring 10 quirky holes made by local artists. New this year is Indhaha Dayaxa–Eyes of the Moon by Ifrah Mansour, a Minneapolis-based Somali artist who you may have seen performing at the Minnesota State Fair, featured on TPT’s Minnesota Original, or exhibiting works at the Mia. Return holes this year include the hot dog one, the one where you race via color, the one with ping-pong paddles, and the pool-hall one. Bring sunscreen and enjoy those views of Loring Park, downtown Minneapolis, and the endless Hennepin-Lyndale traffic jam. $12. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; reserve a time and find more info here. Through October 4—Jessica Armbruster