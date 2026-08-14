Time for a ‘What Are You Listening to?’ Open Thread

Somehow I don't think we've done this yet this year? Periodically, I like to check in and hear what music you all have been listening to. Doesn't need to be new or current. I'm just nosy that way. Have you been following my playlists here and here?

Because I can't do this sort of thing halfway, I spent all morning compiling a list of (some of) my favorites from 2026. First is the non-local stuff, then the local stuff.

Aesop Rock & Homeboy Sandman: Miami Lice: Season Four

Marisa Anderson: The Anthology of UnAmerican Folk Music

Angine de Poitrine: Vol. 2

Nia Archives: Emotional Junglist

Courtney Barnett: Creature of Habit

Carsie Blanton & the Burning Hell: Everything Is Great!

Swamp Dogg: Contemplates the Afterlife

Olof Dreijer: Loud Bloom

Wendy Eisenberg: Wendy Eisenberg

The Females: I Have to Get Hotter

Girl Scout: Brink

Kim Gordon: Play Me

Ashley McBryde: Wild

The Messthetics: Deface the Currency

Megan Moroney: Cloud 9

Lord Jah-Monte Ogbon: As of Now

Bill Orcutt: Music in Continuous Motion

Margo Price: Days of Unrest

Ratboys: Singin’ to an Empty Chair

Tomeka Reid: Dance! Skip! Hop!

Robber Robber: Two Wheels Move the Soul

Robyn: Sexistential

Olivia Rodrigo: You Seem Pretty Sad For a Girl So in Love

Sad13: 1331

Jill Scott: To Whom it May Concern

Skrillex: Soma

Vince Staples: Cry Baby

Syd: Beard

Tierra Whack: Whack’s Museum

Charli XCX: Music, Fashion, Film

Agnes Uncaged: Cynotype

Ber: Good, Like It Should Be

Creekbed Carter Hogan: Peasants Revolt

Lazerbeak: For Storms

Papa Mbye: Jakaarlo

Dua Saleh: Dua Saleh

Slut Intent: Slutworld

Student 1: Truant

True Green: Hail Disaster

Vial: Hellhound

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread, after all.

Hard to pick a single track to go out with after all that, but let's try a song about how I'm feeling today...