Time for a ‘What Are You Listening to?’ Open Thread

Somehow I don't think we've done this yet this year? Periodically, I like to check in and hear what music you all have been listening to. Doesn't need to be new or current. I'm just nosy that way. Have you been following my playlists here and here?
Because I can't do this sort of thing halfway, I spent all morning compiling a list of (some of) my favorites from 2026. First is the non-local stuff, then the local stuff.
- Aesop Rock & Homeboy Sandman: Miami Lice: Season Four
- Marisa Anderson: The Anthology of UnAmerican Folk Music
- Angine de Poitrine: Vol. 2
- Nia Archives: Emotional Junglist
- Courtney Barnett: Creature of Habit
- Carsie Blanton & the Burning Hell: Everything Is Great!
- Swamp Dogg: Contemplates the Afterlife
- Olof Dreijer: Loud Bloom
- Wendy Eisenberg: Wendy Eisenberg
- The Females: I Have to Get Hotter
- Girl Scout: Brink
- Kim Gordon: Play Me
- Ashley McBryde: Wild
- The Messthetics: Deface the Currency
- Megan Moroney: Cloud 9
- Lord Jah-Monte Ogbon: As of Now
- Bill Orcutt: Music in Continuous Motion
- Margo Price: Days of Unrest
- Ratboys: Singin’ to an Empty Chair
- Tomeka Reid: Dance! Skip! Hop!
- Robber Robber: Two Wheels Move the Soul
- Robyn: Sexistential
- Olivia Rodrigo: You Seem Pretty Sad For a Girl So in Love
- Sad13: 1331
- Jill Scott: To Whom it May Concern
- Skrillex: Soma
- Vince Staples: Cry Baby
- Syd: Beard
- Tierra Whack: Whack’s Museum
- Charli XCX: Music, Fashion, Film
- Agnes Uncaged: Cynotype
- Ber: Good, Like It Should Be
- Creekbed Carter Hogan: Peasants Revolt
- Lazerbeak: For Storms
- Papa Mbye: Jakaarlo
- Dua Saleh: Dua Saleh
- Slut Intent: Slutworld
- Student 1: Truant
- True Green: Hail Disaster
- Vial: Hellhound
As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread, after all.
Hard to pick a single track to go out with after all that, but let's try a song about how I'm feeling today...