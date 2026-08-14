Freeloader Friday: 141 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, cost be damned, click here.

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Promo Loring Alley Live

FRIDAY

Loring Alley Live

Built abutting Minneapolis’s Loring Park in 1911, the Fawkes Building is probably better known to you, the non-architectural historian, as the place that currently houses Gai Noi and once housed Nick and Eddie, Bar Lucat, the Loring Café, and, sure, whatever, The Bird. Through all those restaurant incarnations, the building boasted one of our town’s best throwback alleyways, and for the past five years Loring Alley Live has thrown a free mini music fest in that very spot. This year we’ll get Mediterranean-tinged pop-rockers Vittorio and the Bridges, local singer-songwriter star/former tiny house owner Jeremy Messersmith, soft-rockers Beemer, and violin ace Jillian Rae, plus there will be salsa dancing, a food truck, and alcohol, organizers promise. Sounds like a helluva deal. Free. 4 p.m. The Alley Behind Gai Noi, 1621 Harmon Place, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

The Thirsty River

Americana. 6–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Suzy Plays Guitar

With Blue Red Roses, Rachel Melby. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Night Audit, wolfbabycup, Be Wary

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Ait Ait Promo

Áit Ait

International music. 7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.

Dark Light Oblivion

Rock. 7 p.m. Minnehaha Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Spare Parts

7–9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Lolo’s Ghost

With Jellyjacket. 8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Funk Friday

Featuring Arts Dept. 7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Lakeside Guitar Festival

Guitars are back. Charli XCX’s irony-soaked “Rock Music” more or less declares the noble six-stringer is back in business, and we think the culture is better off for it. Since 2013 the Lakeside Guitar Fest has been less interested in pop music trends and more interested in delivering free, outdoor, genre-spanning live music in a gorgeous setting. (Watch LGF co-director Molly Maher tease this year's fest via KSTP.) Friday'll feature Zacc Harris, Chastity Brown with Terrell X, Jeronimo Gonzalez and Jorge Servin playing on a damn floating swan stage, and Virginia-launched fingerstyle phenom Yasmin Williams. Come Saturday you'll get Erik Koskinen with Nieves del Norte, Jeff Ray Trio, Obi Original and the Black Atlantics, and A Prairie Home Companion vet Pat Donohue with Richard Kriehn; true ax-heads can shut the night down with a ticket performance from Minnesota's Last Waltz. Shred on! Free. 6–9:15 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Sat., followed by a ticketed show 6–9 p.m. Como Lakeside Pavilion, 1360 Lexington Parkway N., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Freakier Friday

8:20 p.m. Van Cleve Park, 901 15th Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

Minnehaha Park Market

4–8 p.m. through Sep. 4. Minnehaha Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Vintage Emporium

Minneapolis Vintage Market hosts a 12-week pop-up retail shop through Sep. 4. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon.–Sat. IDS Center, 747 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

S’mores on the Patio

Free sweet treats on the patio every Friday. 8–10 p.m. Minneapolis Cider Company, 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis.

Summer Plaza on Payne

Featuring lawn games, pop-up markets, mural making, and other fun throughout the summer. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wed.–Sun. through Aug. 926 Payne Ave., St. Paul.

Lawn Game Fridays

Learn how to play Kubb and Mölkky. 3–8 p.m. through Aug. Water Works Park, 425 W. River Parkway, Minneapolis.

RuPaul's Drag Race Watch Party

7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

CCU Friday Night Open Mic



10 p.m. Whitey’s Old Town Saloon, 400 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Happy Hour Trivia Mafia

5 p.m. every Fri. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Roller Disco in Rice Park

Twin Cities Skaters host this weekly skate party. Bring your wheels or rent some for free. 5:30–9:30 p.m. Fri. through Sep. Rice Park, 109 W. Fourth St., St. Paul.

Friday Art-Making in the Garden

Weekly art activities for kids ages 4 and up. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Mamma Mia

Dusk. Hampden Park, 993 Hampden Ave. W., St. Paul.

PokeConnect Card Show

Shop rare cards and other collectibles. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. Maplewood Mall, 3035 White Bear Ave. N., St. Paul.

St. Louis Park Summer Reading Festival: Community Stories-a-Thon

Featuring storytelling, activities, and free books. 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the St. Louis Park Library, 3240 Library Ln., St. Louis Park.

Friday Night Car Shows

Featuring classic cars, live music, food vendors, local businesses, farmers and makers market on select nights, and other special events through Sep. 18. 6–10 p.m. Seventh Avenue, downtown North St. Paul; find more info here.

Free Yoga

Reserve a spot at greenwayyoga.com. 5:30 p.m. every Fri. Greenway Yoga, 2510 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots—sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Dan Israel

With Clara Rose. 5:30–7:30 p.m. Plaza at Nolan Mains, 3945 Market St., Edina.

Global Jazz Collegium

7–9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Downtown St. Paul's Farmers Market

FARMERS MARKETS

House of Hope Market

EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 1:15–5 p.m. Fri. through Oct. 30. Hope Church, 760 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, as well as oldest (since 1876?!), with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wed.–Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.–Sun. through Oct.; 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Labor Day. Good to know: The EBT booth is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fri.–Sun. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Minnehaha Regional Park

Grocery shop right by a giant waterfall. 4–8 p.m. Fri. through Aug. 21. 4801 S. Minnehaha Dr., Minneapolis; more info here.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fri. through Oct. 30. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

St. Paul Indoor Farmers Market

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tue.–Sun. through Nov. 22. 308 Prince St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Augtoberfest at Insight Promo

SATURDAY

Augtoberfest

Real Oktoberfest-heads know that the German beer festival actually starts in mid-September, but at Insight, they won’t even make you wait that long. Augtoberfest is back, and to celebrate, the brewery is: releasing four beers in collaboration with St. Paul’s Waldmann Brewing, bringing back its Schickemode festbier, inviting the New Ulm Concord Singers and Edelweiss German dance troupe to perform, and serving up German fare. There’ll also be custom steins and a stein-hoisting competition, as well as other drinking games and “general merriment.” Prost! Free. 1–8 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

120 Minutes

With Clash Minne Rockers (Clash Tribute). 6–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Blacklighter

With Sweetland, Living Through Ghosts. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Rich Mattson and the Northstars

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Tin Can Telephone

7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Porchfest is bringing tunes to porches this week. Kinfold Brass Band

Uptown Porchfest

Live music isn’t dead, but scalpers and Ticketmaster’s monopoly are doing their best to kill it. Entry-level tickets to see Noah Kahan at Target Field last week were going for $400–$500 on resale, so unless you’re willing to skimp on groceries for a bit, stadium tickets might be off the table. But music doesn’t really sound any better when it’s played on a massive stage, and the hottest low-cost venue this week is your neighbor’s porch. Uptown Porchfest brings local bands to local porches for a day of little free concerts. It’s a grassroots-organized tradition that’s just getting bigger every year. This week, a whopping 85 bands will perform from porches throughout the Wedge, covering a wide span of genres—everything from rock to classical to whatever “cute gaze mew-mew metal ethereal indie” is. (Check out Ditch Pigeon if you’re interested in that last one.) Food trucks and bathrooms will be available at Mueller Park, but attendees are encouraged to eat at local businesses as well. Free. 1–6 p.m. Find locations and more info here.—Clare O’Connor

St. Paul Mudsteppers

1–4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Mac Hoffmann

7–9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Som Fest

International music. 6 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.

Wren + Wilde

Americana. 7 p.m. Water Works Park and Pavilion, 333 First St. S., Minneapolis.

Danser, Verde Instructional, Greg Volker



10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Root Pickers

7:30 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Mark Cameron Band

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Graciela DeAnda, 'Pop Culture'

“Meximalismo”

Tina Tavera curates this group show featuring over 30 artists exploring maximalism through a Latin American lens, including a fashion show at 7:30 p.m. 6–9 p.m. NE Sculpture Gallery/Factory, 1720 NE Madison St. #14, Minneapolis.

They / Them / Thine: A Trans Artist Market

Organized by Sharky Lemon. The event post on Insta is in ye olde English; maybe you’ll find some Ren Fest-y goods here? 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Backstory Coffee, 432 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul.

The Mustache Cat Grand Opening Celebration

Vintage! The launch party will include Paw Paw’s Snoballs, live custom portraits from MN Doodle, DJ tunes, a cat rescue hosted by the Yarnery, and special deals. RSVP here. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Mustache Cat, 2030 St. Clair Ave., St. Paul.

331 Club Vendor Market

Vintage clothing, decor, vinyl, CDs, and more. Bring a shirt for a chance to print “Make America Minneapolis” on it. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Clothing Swap

Bring up to 10 gently used items to donate and take home new (to you) items you might need. Hosted by Tangletown Environmental Committee. Kids,’ mens’, and women’s items are welcome. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. St. John’s Lutheran Church, 4842 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

Clubhouse Market Summer Series

The Uptown vintage shop is on the move this summer. 2–6 p.m. Indeed Brewing, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Audrey Rose’s August Market

Shop local makers and vintage sellers. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Audrey Rose Vintage, 3508 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Vintage Flea

Shop 15+ vendors. With tunes from Backyard Boombox, beers from Modist Brewing, and food trucks. Noon to 3 p.m. (admission becomes $15-$20 from 3–10 p.m.). Modist Worldwide, 315 Royalston Ave., Minneapolis.

Free Denim Swap

The first 50 guests can trade in an old pair of jeans for a new pair of Fabletics jeans (while supplies last). 10 a.m. Mall of America, Fabletics, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington.

Courtesy of India Fest

India Fest

India Fest is your chance to celebrate Indian Independence Day in St. Paul. Or, just appreciate Indian culture at this ever-growing festival that gets bigger each year. Over 100 booths will feature local organizations, traditional dishes, cultural groups, vendors, and more. Onstage, you’ll find a variety of music and dance acts, including Bollywood-themed shows. It’s a good way to spend a day on the Capitol lawn. Free. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Minnesota State Capitol, 75 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul; find more info online here.—Jessica Armbruster

Free Yoga

Bring a mat. 9 a.m. through Aug. Gold Medal Park, Second Street and 11th Avenue South, Minneapolis.

Ballroom in the Park

Free dance lessons in parks around St. Paul. Register here. Sat. through Aug. 9:30 a.m. Mears Park, 221 Fifth St. E., St. Paul.

Yoga Reflect

Free yoga in the cemetery. Hosted by Yoga Sanctuary. Find more info here. 8 a.m. Sat. through Aug. Lakewood Cemetery, 3600 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Fitness at the Green: Barre3

It’s a free workout. 10 a.m. through Aug. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Yoga in the Park Saint Paul

Also with a sound bath. Donations accepted; sign up here. 10 a.m. Sat. through Sep. 5. Swede Hollow Park, 665 Greenbrier St., St. Paul.

Laura Andrews

“Transparent Eye”

New paintings by Laura Andrews. 6–8 p.m. Kolman & Reeb Gallery, Northrup King Building, #395, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Summer Sizzle Indoor Art Fair

Open studios, special sales, artist receptions, and more. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

10th Annual Anoka Food Truck Festival

Fifteen food trucks park in downtown. With live music, lawn games, dog amenities, and more. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Riverfront Memorial Park, 2200 Second Ave., Anoka; find more info here.

Book Swap and Author Showcase

With local author Kao Kalia Yang, a backpack charm craft for kids, and book swappin’. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; author showcase at 1:30 p.m. Rosedale Center, 1595 Minnesota 36, Roseville; find more info here.

Arts in the Park

Featuring local artwork, handmade goods, artisan foods, clothing, and more. With food trucks plus beer and wine. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Purgatory Creek Park Lambert Pavilion, 13001 Technology Dr, Eden Prairie.

F1rst Wrestling Promo

Pro Wrestling Talk/F1rst Wrestling Live

A couple of weeks ago, an astounding number of wrestling matches took over the Twin Cities, from mega WWE fights at U.S. Bank Stadium to local happenings at the Uptown VFW. This week, however, we’ve got something really special: free pro wrestling at Oakdale Library. On Saturday, the folks at F1rst Wrestling are putting on a show outside on the library’s lawn. There’ll be a kid-friendly art activity before athletes take to the ring, and this week the Minnesota Historical Society will display photos that revisit the fashion and freaks of the sport. Public libraries, what can’t you do? I also love that the library has these events tagged as “lifelong learning”—hell yeah they are. Free. 1–3 p.m. Oakdale Library, 1010 Heron Ave. N., Oakdale; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

2026 Dakota County Fix-It Clinics

Bring something busted and get help figuring out how to fix it. 1–4 p.m. Eagan Civic Arena, 3870 Pilot Knob Rd., Eagan.

The Tamagotchi USA Road Trip

Featuring hands-on activities, themed photo opps, and exclusive merch. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sun. Mall of America, Level 1, North Atrium, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington.

Stevens Square Farmers Market Promo

FARMERS MARKETS

38th Street Market



Healthy food, fresh produce, and community growth. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every first Sat. through Oct. 3808 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

Located right by the Dakota County Center and Library. EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Blaine Farmer's Market

3–6 p.m. Tue. and 8 a.m. to noon Sat. St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, 707 89th Ave. NE, Blaine; find more info here.

Burnsville Farmers Market at the Senior Center

With food trucks and live music. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. Burnsville Senior Center, 200 Burnsville Parkway, Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lakeville Farmers’ Market at the Arts Center

EBT and Market Bucks accepted here. Noon to 5 p.m. Wed. through Oct. 28; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. No market on Sep. 19). 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. Featuring an electronics recycling program, live music, fitness classes, puppet theater, and more. The first hour of each event is quiet for special needs shoppers. EBT and Market Bucks accepted. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. Be sure to park in the Hennepin County lot, not the B-side parking (follow the signs). Free Metro Transit rides available some weekends, check online for dates. 2225 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers’ Market

This year-round, long running market moves outdoors for the summer, and features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. SNAP, EBT, sun bucks, and more are accepted here. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Sep.; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct.. 750 Second St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. EBT, SNAP, and Market Bucks accepted here. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 10. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 Second St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

Richfield Farmers Market

Fresh produce, music, and weekly activities. 7 a.m. to noon Sat. through Aug.; 8 a.m. to noon Sep. through Oct. Veterans Park, 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield; find more info here.

Southwest Farmers Market

Formerly known as the Fulton Farmers Market, the gang has moved to a new location with traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. 5025 Knox Ave., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

St. Luke’s Farmers Market

Locally grown produce, baked goods, plants, flowers, honey, pickles, and more. EBT, debit, credit cards, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 3. St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1807 Field Ave., St. Paul; saintlukechurch.org/farmers-market.

Float Fest Promo

SUNDAY

Float Fest '26: Inflatable Takeover

Hang with “Chet Wedgely” of the Wedge Live Cat Tour. Bring your own tube or other watercraft. Find more info here. 1–4 p.m. Thomas Beach at Bde Maka Ska, 3700 Thomas Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Free Sailing Sunday

Take a free 30-minute sailboat ride with Minneapolis Sailing Center staff and volunteers. Rides are first come, first served. Find more info here. Other dates: Aug. 16 and Sep. 20. Noon to 5 p.m. (last ride at 4:30 p.m.). Bde Maka Ska, 3000 Bde Maka Ska Parkway, Minneapolis.

Second Act: A Wardrobe Revival

Shop kinky attire, latex, shoes, boots, sparkly things, go-go stripper sets, lingerie, and more from burlesque artist Sweetpea and friends. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Queermunity, 3036 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Black Pride Festival 2026



Featuring entertainment, food trucks, a local business market, and Twin Cities nonprofits. Check online for more info. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Powderhorn Park, 3400 15th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Sea Life Trivia

6 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

The Asian Artist Celebration

Featuring speaker Patti Kameya, food from Chef Blong Vang, music by the Umamies, a puppetry workshop with Oanh Vu, and a panel with Tou Saik Lee and Mayda, all celebrating Frogtown artists. 2–6 p.m. 825 Arts, 825 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

Mpls Craft Market

Sociable Summer Market

Hosted by the folks at Mpls Craft Market. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

Mondo Queer Beach Party

TIGERRS (Transgender, Intersex, Gender-Expansive Revolutionary Resources & Services) is inviting everyone, “from our gender fabulous kids all the way to our amazing elders,” to a queer beach day on Lake Nokomis! BYO sunscreen, sanitizer, and masks if you’d like—this is a fun and COVID-conscious hang. They’ll have snacks and refreshing bevs to share; everything is free, but any donations will help fund TIGERRS’ youth groups and intergenerational events. All ages. Free. Noon to 5 p.m. Lake Nokomis 50th Street Beach, 5000 Lake Nokomis Parkway E., Minneapolis; (“look for the pride flags hanging from the trees and poles!”); find more info here.—Em Cassel

Summer Splash Dog Pool Party

Or perhaps a canine pool party is more the vibe? Help your dogs beat the heat at Pet Haven’s Summer Splash, where they’ll have more than 50 pup pools. (Note that this isn’t a Fido free-for-all—keep your dogs leashed while they play, please!) When your pup’s paw pads start to get pruney, take a break from the H2O and check out the pet flea market or grab some food; they’ll have The Salsa Spot food truck on site, plus ice cream of the human and canine variety. The fun also includes face painting, a dunk tank, caricatures, and carnival games. Free. Noon to 3 p.m. Pet Haven Headquarters, 505 Minnehaha Ave. W., St. Paul; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Clubhouse Market Summer Series

The Uptown vintage shop is on the move this summer. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Malcolm Yards, 501 30th Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

38th & Grand Block Pop-up

Featuring sidewalk sales, local makers and indie businesses, vintage, tarot, flash tattooing, and eats. 1–5pm 38th & Grand Avenue, Minneapolis.

Dazed and Confused

Free movie and popcorn. 7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Jordan Johnston, clarq, Ipso Facto

6–9 p.m. Irvine Park, 460 Robert St. N., St. Paul.

Customers

With John Magnuson Band, El Drifte. 1–4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Karaoke With Ally

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

eleven degenerates



10:30 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Switchyard



7p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Aaron Lee Kaplan



3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Church of Cornbread

Cornbread Harris jams. 5–7 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Music Jam

A rotating group of local and traveling musicians stop by weekly to jam. 7:30–10:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Bluedog

Rock. 2 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.

The V Gees

Disco. 5:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.

Get Your Beer in Gear Car Show Promo

Get Your Beer in Gear Car Show

Gaze upon cool cars. With live music and a food truck. Noon to 5 p.m. Under Pressure Brewing Company, 8806 Seventh Ave. N., Golden Valley.

The Sunday Scene at the ROC

With a local market, yard games, giveaways, food, and family fun. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. ROC at St. Louis Park, 3700 Monterey Dr., St. Louis Park.

LEGO Pokémon Training Ground Pop-Up

Featuring interactive quests, trainer challenges, giveaways, photo ops, play stations, and other hands-on fun. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Maple Grove Target, 15300 Grove Circle N., Maple Grove.

Art & Wine: Drop-in Art Afternoon

Bring your own project or play with provided materials: collage goodies, scissors, glue, watercolors, and pencils and paper available. Snacks provided. 1:30–5:30 p.m. Violet Wine & Spirits, 2435 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis.

Summer of Love Adoption Event

Meet adoptable dogs, cats, and other small animals from Ruff Start Rescue. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mall of America, Huntington Bank Rotunda, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington.

Markets on Main



It’s back for a second year! This weekly event includes locally sourced foodstuffs, goods from farmers and florists, vintage shopping, and Minnesota makers on the plaza. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sun. through mid-Oct. Riverplace, 1 SE Main St., Minneapolis; find more info at marketsonmainmpls.com.

Thai Sunday Market

Food, vendors, entertainment. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sun. through Sep. 13. Wat Promwachirayan, 2544 Hwy. 100 S., St. Louis Park.nneapolis.

MojoKickball

According to the website, this is an open-to-all, six-ball kickball game that adds elements of tag, dodgeball, and hot potato into one sport. 1–3 p.m. Kenwood Park Field #2, 2101 W. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis.

Hamel Lions Club Flea Market

Featuring hundreds of vendors selling all kinds of weird stuff. 6 a.m. to noon through Sep. Medina Entertainment Center, 500 Hwy. 55, Medina.

Live Harness Racing

6 p.m. through Sep. 19. Find more info here. Running Aces, 15201 Running Aces Blvd., Columbus.

Weekly Food Truck Gathering

Around 30 food trucks in a parking lot. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, 1669 Arcade St., St. Paul.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Free Antifascist Yoga

9 a.m. every Sunday. More info here. Recovery Bike Shop, 2504 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Sunday Open Mic

Family-friendly music and poetry welcome. Sign up at 4:45 p.m. 5–8 p.m. every Sunday. The Finnish Bistro Cafe & Coffee, 2264 Como Ave., St. Paul.

Kirstie Kimball

FARMERS MARKETS

The Big Red Barn Farmers Market

Hosted by the Maplewood Area Historical Society. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Sep. (closed Jul. 5 and Sep. 6). Bruentrup Heritage Farm, 2170 Cty. Rd. D E., Maplewood; find more info here.

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

Located just outside the community center. EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods. Read Racket’s guide to this market here. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. Kingfield Farmers Market, MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (in the parking lot off of 40th Street), Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun., through Oct. 25. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Market in the Valley

Find fresh foods under the water tower. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 7800 Golden Valley Rd., Golden Valley; marketinthevalley.org.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Lake Harriet

Find it right by the bandshell. 2–7 p.m. Sun. through Aug. 23. Lake Harriet, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; more info here.

Savage Farmers Market

SNAP/EBT options accepted here. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Stevens Square Farmers Market Sundays

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Sept. Stevens Square Park, 1820 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Woodbury Farmers Market

SNAP/EBT accepted here. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25 (no market Aug. 30). Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.