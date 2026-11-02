She’s Green, TC Book Fest, Queer & Funny Improv: This Week’s Best Events

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Jeremiah Chiu & Josh Johnson Promo

TUESDAY 11.3

Jeremiah Chiu, Josh Johnson

Cedar Cultural Center

These Chicago-born, L.A.-based musicians are both members of the buzzy improvisatory quintet SML, and their solo work has a collaborative feel as well. Chiu’s synths and drums often sound like a band in the way they play off each other; on his latest album, Edge Conditions, the compositions build while allowing for lovely lyrical moments. On his latest, Animative, Johnson, who’s also known for his collaborations with guitarist Jeff Parker and Meshell Ndegeocello, continues to explore the textural possibilities of the saxophone. Tonight he’ll be performing as a trio with Anna Butterss and Lumsdaine. This is a dual release show for both albums. $29.15. 7:30 p.m. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

THURSDAY 11.5

Mary Gauthier

Parkway Theater

Gauthier has been a songwriter’s songwriter for more than two decades, but I think her writing has really leveled up since Rifles & Rosary Beads in 2018. Working with a Nashville project called Songwriting With: Soldiers, she adapted veterans’ stories to her own songs, and how could such a process not broaden your perspective and deepen your art? On her new album, Reckoning, the recovering alcoholic revisits familiar territory with “Alcohol and Adderall" (rhymes with “the pride that comes before a fall”), passes through history with “Some Times” (as in “I have seen…”), and, with the six-minute title track, looks forward to moments when scores are settled. As do we all. With Jaimee Harris. $32–$43. 7:30 p.m. 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Michael Longfellow

Sisyphus Brewing

We’re not here to talk about the very funny Michael Longfellow, the Arizona-raised comic who recently starred alongside Tony Danza in the Off-Broadway play Broken Snow after leaving Saturday Night Live in 2025, following three strong seasons as a cast member. We’re here to talk about Sisyphus Brewing, the absolutely essential Minneapolis comedy venue, which last week announced that its landlord, Dunwoody College, is giving it the boot. “Dunwoody is effectively killing a successful small business—probably one of the few profitable breweries in the state and maybe one of the only venues that pays all of the ticket revenue to comics—almost $160,000 last year directly to artists and performers,” co-owner Sam Harriman wrote in a (now-deleted) post. “Please do not ask me about the plans or next steps.” Or maybe do ask! Over the weekend a purported Sisyphus owner was posting on Reddit about real estate options for Sisyphus 2.0—we wish ya luck, brother. In the meantime, to paraphrase Gandhi, support the live comedy and craft beer establishments you want to see in the world. $25-$35. 8 p.m. Thu.; 7 & 9 p.m. Fri.–Sat.; 6 p.m. Sun. 712 Ontario Ave. W. #100, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Sunday—Jay Boller

Rudresh Mahanthappa's Hero Trio Promo

Rudresh Mahanthappa

Berlin

Whether performing in traditional jazz formats (often with pianist Vijay Iyer) or with Indian instrumentation, Mahanthappa has drawn upon his South Indian heritage to expand the vocabulary of the jazz saxophone for nearly a quarter of a century. Alto saxophonist Mahanthappa seems to have taken a short break from recording: His most recent album is the pandemic release Hero Trio, named for the group he’ll perform with tonight, with the rhythm section of François Moutin on bass and Rudy Royston on drums. Hero Trio explored the repertory of jazz titans Charlie Parker, John Coltrane, and Sonny Rollins while also making room for Johnny Cash and Stevie Wonder. I’m a longtime fan and haven’t seen Mahanthappa live, so yes, I will be there. $20–$30. 7 p.m. 204 N. First St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Kyle Kinane

Acme Comedy Co.

A battle-tested club vet who still amuses and surprises, Kinane burst onto the scene in 2010 with his debut album, Death of the Party. At that time his list of peers in the exploding Chicago standup scene included Kumail Nanjiani, Hannibal Burress, T.J. Miller, Pete Holmes, and Cameron Esposito—what a wild list of names! Kinane’s latest special, 2024’s wonderful Dirt Nap, was recorded at our very own Acme Comedy Co., and it features more introspection and no fewer laughs than previous hours. Sold out. 8 p.m. Thu.; 7 & 9:30 p.m. Fri.–Sat. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Saturday—Jay Boller

FRIDAY 11.6

She’s Green



Varsity Theater



Seems these days every city has a pack of shoegaze/not-quite-shoegaze bands finding new wrinkles in the exquisite clamor of that once marginal guitar-rock tradition. She’s Green have nosed to the head of the Twin Cities’s own s/n-q-s pack, and on their latest album, swallowtail, released back in July, they’re edging toward the “not quite.” Suitably sweet-voiced Zofia Smith emerges from behind Liam Armstrong and Raines Lucas’s guitars, which soar across an increasingly broader range. Tracks like the delicately acoustic “Empty House” accentuate a pastoral, open-air quality She’s Green has cultivated from the start, and they go out on a seven-minute “Close Your Eyes” that never wastes a second. She’s Green is gathering no moss: They’ve been out on tour, returning for this homecoming show, then they’ll be right back on the road. With Starling. $27–$50. 6 p.m.1308 SE Fourth St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Queer & Funny Improv Festival Promo

SATURDAY 11.7

Queer & Funny Improv Festival

Phoenix Theater

Sometimes I wonder if the name “Queer & Funny Improv Festival” isn’t an oxymoron… like, hello, we all know queer people are the funniest. But should you need proof of that fact, this improv fest will offer plenty. Queer & Funny includes a series of morning and early afternoon workshops like “Who What, Who Where, Why?” with Taj Ruler and the perfectly titled “A Minnesotan’s Nightmare: Direct Communication" with Neco Pacheaco. In the evenings, it’s time for the shows, where you can catch some of the best local queer improvisers alongside visitors from Los Angeles (Pinque Pony, SYBIL), Dallas (Twilight of the Old West, Rainbow Rats), and Cleveland (Prefer Not to Say). $63.75 workshops; $25 suggested donation performances. Show schedule: 6, 7:30, 9 p.m. Sat.–Sun; 10:30 p.m. Sat. 2605 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Sunday—Em Cassel

Open Ice Skating

Children’s Theatre Company

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The weather this fall has been historically hot, and that’s not good news for winter sports enthusiasts. But this month, there will be at least one sure thing for folks who’d like to hit the ice. Last week, Minneapolis's Children’s Theater Company announced that it will be turning its fourth-floor rehearsal hall into an ice rink that will be free for all (but, hopefully, not a free-for-all), with 30-minute skate sessions that can be reserved online. That’s right, on the fourth floor (I can’t imagine how that impacts insurance rates). The rink will be open for about three weeks, concurrent with winter productions Twelve Kinds of Ice and Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Bring your own skates or borrow a pair. 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through November 22—Jessica Armbruster

Twin Cities Book Fest Jennifer Simonson

Twin Cities Book Festival

Union Depot

Looking to beef up your fall reading stack? Rain Taxi’s 26th annual book fest has you covered. This free daylong event offers something for folks of all ages. There will be author readings and Q&A sessions; this year’s keynote speakers are award-winning children’s book author Kate DiCamillo (read Racket’s 2025 profile here) and U.S. Poet Laureate Arthur Sze. Exhibitors at the book fair include a mix of local publishers and organizations like Red Balloon, Magers & Quinn, Graywolf, The Loft, Coffee House, and Button Poetry. There will also be a used book fair, where you’ll find some vinyl as well. A full schedule of happenings and events can be found online, and include a good offering of pre-event mingling, kids’ fun, writers’ workshops, and panel talks. Free. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Richfield Pumpkin Smash 2026

Veterans Park

That’s right: Billy Corgan & Co. are performing a free “underplay” concert in the parking lot that typically hosts the Richfield Farmers Market. Wait, sorry, no, not true, please disregard… we terribly misread something! (Although ‘member when the Pumpkins did play the Twin Cities for free?) In reality, this event will feature the smashing of your old pumpkins, which organizers encourage you to bring after you’ve cleared out all the candle wax, glitter, and other Halloween detritus. “Let’s see whose pumpkin can drop, splat, and smash the best!” teases the promo copy. Let’s! In addition to the thrilling orange carnage, you can feel good about those chards and guts being collected afterward for composting. Richfield Sustainability Commission will be collecting donated items for the Richfield High School resources room, so bring some of these along with your decaying Jack-o-Lanterns. Free. 10 a.m. to noon. 6335 Portland Ave. S., Richfield; more info here.—Jay Boller

Minnesota Tabletop Fall 2026 Market

Broken Clock Brewing Collective

Winter is coming, which means it will soon be hygge season. And spending an evening playing a board game with friends over a hot beverage or a glass of red wine is a pretty damn cozy way to observe the hygge tradition. In preparation for this, Broken Clock is hosting a market where you can explore a variety of tabletop games, including RPGs, board games, and miniature-based games. Over 20 local vendors will be in attendance, and you can peruse offerings while enjoying a beer. Free. Noon to 3 p.m. 1712 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Tony Webster

SUNDAY 11.8

Reconnecting Nicollet

Eat Street Crossing

It has been a tough couple of years for restaurants along Eat Street. As Axios’s Nick Halter outlines, first there was the civil unrest of 2020, then challenges associated with homeless encampments in the area, and then, earlier this year, there was the killing of Alex Pretti by federal agents. The reconnection of Nicollet at Lake Street after it was bisected by a Kmart nearly 50 years ago is exciting to everyone, but it’s gotta feel especially good for the folks behind some of our favorite restaurants. You can celebrate this weekend, ahead of the road’s official November 24 reopening, with a free party at Eat Street Crossing, where organizers promise Nicollet will be open for walking, biking, and dancing. It’s a great excuse to visit ESC—or any of the Eat Street spots you love. Free. 1–4:30 p.m. 2819 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

"Cream of the Crop" Mia

ONGOING

Ryūsuke Hamaguchi: Effect and Cause



Walker Art Center

If your first experience of Japanese director Hamaguchi was his three-hour Oscar-winning feature Drive My Car in 2022 (mine was), here’s an opportunity to catch up with a true modern master. On Friday the director will be in conversation with Toronto International Film Festival curator Andréa Picard; Saturday offers a rare screening of Hamaguchi’s five-hour 2015 film Happy Hour. The following week brings Wheel of Fantasy and Fortune, his collection of three stories, and Drive My Car, that strange, moving tale of a director bonding with his chauffeur as he guides a multilingual cast through a production Uncle Vanya. And on the first weekend in November, you can catch the more recent Evil Does Not Exist, followed by the short film that inspired it, Gift, which will be accompanied by a live performance of its score from composer Eiko Ishibashi. 15–18. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through November 7—Keith Harris

“Cream of the Crop: The Second Harvest”

Minneapolis Institute of Art

Last year, for the first time, the Minneapolis Institute of Art exhibited a selection of crop art from the Minnesota State Fair. “[Crop art is] an interesting crossover between folk art and fine art, it’s a kitschy Minnesota tradition, and it’s something sort of uniquely Minnesotan,” Rob Bedeaux, Mia’s head of marketing and communications, told Racket at the time. “Cream of the Crop,” as the show was perfectly titled, was a hit. It was so popular that Mia brought the show back this year, with more than 20 pieces of art, including five that won best in show ribbons from the fair. 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through November 29—Em Cassel

“Roots”

All My Relations Arts

This fall/winter exhibition from All My Relations Arts showcases Native artists from across the regions of Turtle Island, the name many Indigenous peoples use to refer to the Americas. It’s part of a new juried series that will “shed light on how the Western colonial construct of borders was designed to divide Native nations and perpetuate cultural divisions through the systematic removal of Indigenous peoples from their ancestral homelands,” according to AMRA. The first exhibit in this series focuses on the Midwest region. 1414 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through December 12—Em Cassel

“Olalekan Jeyifous: Hydricosmic Litanies”

Walker Art Center

Recently, Racket ran a story by Drew Ross about what trash and treasures might surface if we were to drain the Mississippi River gorge. By curious coincidence, a new exhibit at the Walker constructs imaginary artifacts from composite, fictional cultures that might be found in the river. In his first solo show, “Hydricosmic Litanies,” the Nigerian-born artist Olalekan Jeyifous, also known as Lek, draws upon Yorùbá, Dakota, and Ojibwe traditions to create stories about the interaction between peoples and the river. You should check out Jeyifous’s Insta for a taste of what his art is like. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through January 3, 2027—Keith Harris