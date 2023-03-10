Is It OK With You If We Do an Open Thread?

This is an experiment. (Really, isn’t everything we do around here an experiment?) What if Racket set aside a post (like the one you’re reading right now) for readers (like you!) to comment freely on every Friday?

Yes, I know you can comment on every post already, and maybe you do. But we want to coax some of you readers out of hiding and hear what you have to say. So especially if you’ve never commented before, here's a low stakes way to say hi.

If you wanted, you could share whatever thoughts you wanted on this week’s big stories, like Em’s look at how hand painted signs have the shaped the look of Minneapolis, or Jay’s talk with cybersecurity expert Ian Coldwater about the scary MPS data breach. Or you could let us know if you hit up any of the events we’ve suggested. Or any of the events you think we should have suggested. Or literally anything else. I’m not gonna tell you how to live your life. What am I, your dad?

So go on, piss away a Friday. Introduce yourselves, make suggestions, ask us questions (individually or as a crew), get to know each other, make friends, argue (without being a dick), fall in love, break up, whatever. Think of these posts as social media without having to hear from guys like this.