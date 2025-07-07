Nerdy Burlesque, Ezra Furman, Corgies and Goats at Breweries: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

Ezra Furman ANTI-, Provided

WEDNESDAY 7.9

Ezra Furman

Amsterdam Bar & Hall

“If I were a music journalist,” Ezra Furman writes of her latest album, Goodbye Small Head, “I would call this an orchestral emo prog-rock record sprinkled with samples.” Then she adds, “Thank goodness I’m not a music journalist!” Jewish, trans, and defiant, Furman has been expelling her anxieties into song rather than succumbing to them for 15 years or so; Goodbye Small Head adapts its title from a lyric to Sleater-Kinney’s “Get Up,” and like those punk greats she has a gift for bringing just the the right amount of drama to a situation. The sometimes orchestral, emo in a broad sense, prog-not-quite album climaxes with the truly inspiring “A World of Love and Care,” with Furman declaiming “Human dignity/Was supposed to be a guarantee for all” and urging us all “Dream better/Dream bigger.” Oh, there’ll be some weeping to that one live. All ages. $25. 6 p.m. 6 W. Sixth St., St. Paul; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Mekons

Fine Line

Hey, I heard you like anticolonialism. Can I interest you in an album about the crimes of the British Empire from a collective of weary Marxist rock veterans that kicks off in 1654 with a reggae song about Elizabeth’s court astronomer John Dee and Lord Protector Oliver Cromwell crafting world domination? Hey, where are you going? More impressionistic than didactic, the Mekons’ latest, Horror, isn’t exactly defiant stuff—even human dynamo Jon Langford sounds a little battered, and the dominant voice here belongs to unbowed but fatigued Tom Greenhalgh. But these lefties are far from resigned. And who else could make “Physical coercion will not achieve dominance” sound as rousing as “Fuck you I won’t do what you tell me”? With Jake La Botz. 18+. $39.57. 8 p.m. 318 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

THURSDAY 7.10

Geoffey Asmus

Sisyphus Brewing

Asmus is a filthy dirtball, a serial button-pusher who riffs on his own premature ejaculation, bedwetting, and uncanny resemblance to serial killers. His debut album, 2021’s Sisyphus Brewing-recorded The Prodigal Little Bitch, made noise on the iTunes comedy charts, winning fans with material that giddily shocks without veering into calculated edgelord territory. And he’s starting to blow up: Asmus’s TikTok (195K followers) and Instagram (211K followers) accounts have been doing massive numbers over the past few years. His latest special, the crowdwork-heavy Cancel Culture Isn’t Real, is an absolute hoot. Click here to revisit Racket’s 2024 conversation with Asmus, who got his start right here in Minneapolis. $22. 9 p.m. Thu.; 7 and 9:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. 712 Ontario Ave. W., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Saturday—Jay Boller

North Star Nerdlesque Festival 2025

The Gay 90’s, Mounds Theatre

Do you like your burlesque served up with a big side of geekery? North Star Nerdelesque has got you. At this annual event, the freaks come out at night to take the stage in a variety of kooky forms; past years have included sets from a crazed Waluigi, the McDonald’s Fry Kids, and Towely, the stoner bath towel from South Park. (Imagine that trio in a “Fuck, Marry, Kill” game.) During the day, these talented performers will be hosting a variety of workshops and classes, whether you’re looking to perfect a sexy chair dance or learn how to swing a lightsaber. (That is not a euphemism.) Entertainers taking the stage this year include Minneapolis’s Queenie Von Curves, fan dancer Qween Quan, Sioux Falls favorite Evilyn Chantment, and daring duo Kitson Sass & Pistol Prudence. Find the full schedule as well as tickets and other info at northstarnerdlesque.com. $18.39-$49. 7:30 p.m. Thu. at the Gay 90’s (408 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) and Mounds Theatre (1029 Hudson Rd., St. Paul) Fri.-Sat. Through Saturday—Jessica Armbruster

Lara Beitz

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

Beitz, according to her bio, “is currently developing a semi-autobiographical series with Judd Apatow.” Nice. She’s also from Wisconsin, and that’s pretty close to being considered a local in our book. David Spade (check out his podcast), Marc Maron (ditto, while there’s still time), and Joe Rogan (yeesh, don't) are noted fans of Beitz, whose conversational Midwesterness makes her like a raunchier Mary Mack. $31.50. 7:30 p.m. Thu.-Fri.; 9:45 p.m. Fri.; 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sat.; 7 p.m. Sun. 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington; find more info here. Through Sunday—Jay Boller

Vegan Night Market

Reverie Cafe

There’s something special about a foodstuffs market where you don’t have to get up at daybreak to enjoy. So this monthly Vegan Night Shop at Reverie sounds pretty great. Starting at the reasonable hour of 5 p.m., guests will be able to shop a bunch of wares from a variety of artists, artisans, and foodies. This edition will feature pastries and sourdough breads from Baker Buie, oatmeal cream sandwiches and cakes (also GF) from Tried and True Confections, adorable food jewelry (tiny pickle pizza earrings!) from Ash Ligon Creations, hot sauces from Dullahan Goods, sassy crosstitches from ACAB Cutie, and so much more. They’ll also be collecting baby wipes, diapers, and pads/tampon donations on behalf of the Community Aid Network so bring ‘em if you got ‘em. Find more vendors and pre-order links on the Facebook event page. Free. 5-8 p.m. 1517 E. 35th St., Minneapolis. Also August 14—Jessica Armbruster

We Outside Film Fest, promo

FRIDAY 7.11

We Outside Film Fest



Cepro Site



For two nights, this fledgling fest will screen work from Black, Indigenous, Latino, and Arab filmmakers, with an emphasis, the press materials say, on “stories of lineage, memory, and liberation.” There will also be DJs and food trucks—in other words, this is a genuine event, sponsored by photographer Bobby Rogers’s multimedia studio The Bureau and situated on land near the Midtown Exchange in Phillips that’ll soon be developed into a for-real park. Free. 5:30-10:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. 2828 11th Ave S, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Saturday—Keith Harris

Fat Splash in 2024 Promo Pic

SATURDAY 7.12

Fat Splash

St. Louis Park’s Aquatic Park

A body-positive pool party? Hell yes. But not just one—this summer secondhand clothing shop Cake Plus-Size Resale is hosting four of their popular events. Last month’s event was kid-friendly, but the remaining three are for the grownups. This Saturday the series continues with a get-together where folks can lounge poolside, play in the water, and enjoy the company of friends. Organized fun at these events include a cannonball contest, music to groove to, and food and drink, and permanent jewelry vendors and tarot readers. The last two events this season are a morning party at Bloomington Family Aquatic Center and another nighttime swim at St. Louis Park. All ages. $26; no tickets will be sold at the gate. 7:30-10 p.m. 3700 Monterey Dr., St. Louis Park; find tickets and more info at cakeplussize.com/fatsplash. Also July 20, August 2—Jessica Armbruster

Book Fair for Grown-Ups

Education Building at the State Fair Grounds

Inbound BrewCo hosted its first adult book fair earlier this year, and it’s safe to say the turnout was… a bit more than anyone expected! Lines wrapped around the North Loop brewery; some folks reported waiting in line for two hours to get in. In January. So you might be a little alarmed, seeing that 11,000 people have responded that they’re interested in attending Inbound’s latest Book Fair for Grown-Ups, but there’s good news: This time around, they’re taking over the Education Building at the Minnesota State Fair Grounds. More space means more books, with 140 local authors, publishers, bookstores, and crafters coming together for an afternoon of bookish fun. You can drink craft beers while ya browse, and your entry fee includes a drink ticket. $10 in advance and at the door; kids enter free. Noon to 7 p.m. 1321 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul; get tickets and find more info here.—Em Cassel

Goats at Insight Insight Brewing

Goat to Your Happy Place

Insight Brewing

Michael Jordan and Lebron James making a joint appearance at a northeast Minneapolis brewery?! Not quite… but we’ve got the next best thing: Honest-to-god barnyard goats from animal therapy operation Goat Shine kickin’ it, petting-zoo-style, all day at Insight. Also making appearances are the Northeast Minneapolis Farmers Market vendors, live music from Brett Newski & the Bad, yard games including so-called beer-can fishin’, and the Rosa Frita and Kham Fu Dee food trucks, both of whom better keep smoked goat off the damn menus, at least for today. In an effort to puff up this fairly straight-forward blurb, please enjoy these 10 amazing facts about goats. Free. 1-10 p.m. 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Art at St. Kate's

St. Catherine University

It’s not just free movies and concerts season, it’s also art fest season. Art at St. Kate’s is one such event, where you can wander a grassy lawn filled with art like you would in a gallery. Over 100 juried artists will be displaying, sharing, and selling their work, be it in pottery, textiles, glass, paper, jewelry, or mixed media. Food trucks will also be on hand so you can enjoy snacking while checking out art, an idea that galleries would generally discourage. Free. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 2004 Randolph Ave. (head for the lawn at Cleveland & Randolph), St. Paul.—Jessica Armbruster

SUNDAY 7.13

Corgi Market Oasis

Arbeiter Brewing

God, corgis are such good dogs; those little legs, long bodies, and big heads—plus their sassy lil attitudes—make them such a joy to be around. I had a friend in college who had a corgi/German shepherd mix, and while I haven’t seen him in years I still think fondly of his funny lookin’ dog. Anyway, all that is to say, even if you’re not a corgi owner, there’s a lot to like about this fundraiser for Keep Corgis Home, which features a canine costume photo contest (all breeds welcome), dog races (any pup under 60 pounds can enter), temporary tattoos, face painting, and a corgi merch market. There’s also a silent auction, a DJ, and of course, excellent drinks from Arbeiter. (Lately I’ve been really into the Spritzig seltzer—or the “Arby Palmer,” as it’s also known.) Free. Noon to 8 p.m. 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Classical Actors Ensemble

ONGOING

All’s Well That Ends Well

Various Locations

Classical Actors Ensemble is bringing free Shakespeare to the public this season. It will be interesting to see what they do with All’s Well That Ends Well, a 400-year-old comedy where a woman of low status uses sexual deception, intellectual wiles, and high-stakes gambling to marry up. (Is the Real Housewives series a Shakespearean reboot?) Prepare to get a little trashy with some fancy language. This summer you can see it in the parks of the Twin Cities and surrounding ‘burbs. Find times and locations here. Through July 13—Jessica Armbruster

“Embracing Fallibility: A Neon Exhibition”

Foci - Minnesota Center for Glass Arts

Humans are imprecise, messy, and flawed, and Brooklyn-based neon/glass artist James Akers wants us to celebrate this. “In today's era of surveillance and automation to enhance business objectives, human fallibilities are often framed in a negative light, to be replaced by seemingly infallible ‘machine intelligence,’” he says. So while neon work is often clean and precise, Akers creates sculptures that are chaotic, haphazard, and, sometimes, even smudged; an overpacked machine with a giant red button or an electric rat’s nest. It’s an absolute mess, and it’s wonderful. 2213 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis; more info here. Through July 19—Jessica Armbruster

"Creation.Story"

All My Relations Arts

For this group show, artists blend the oral histories of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ (Sioux Nation’s Lakota, Nakota, and Dakota tribes) with the modern-day people, ideas, and language. Think portraits featuring computer tech flourishes or fluffy felt buffalos rendered as collectible figurines. Co-curated by Keith BraveHeart and David Meyer, this touring exhibition changes with each location, inviting local artists to contribute works that make each event gallery specific. Fourteen artists will be showcased here, including James Star Comes Out, Dyani White Hawk, Jaida Grey Eagle, and others. 1414 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through July 26—Jessica Armbruster

Lowertown Sounds

Mears Park

Downtown St. Paul could use a flicker of good news, and that's what we're here to provide: Lowertown Sounds, the reliably terrific—and free!—summertime concert series at Mears Park is back for 2025. More than half of this year's genre-spanning local performers are LTS first-timers, according to organizers, and as always they’ll be joined throughout the summer by craft bev vendors (Gambit Brewing, Pryes Brewing, Utepils Brewing, Alexis Bailly Vineyard) and a rotating fleet of "almost 10 food trucks” (we’re guessing that means eight or nine). Free. 6-10 p.m. Thursdays. 221 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; find more info here. Through August 14—Jay Boller

Twin Cities River Rats

Mississippi River

Fresh off their hit 2024 show, Ratagascar, the River Rats return with another spoof, this time of The Office. The cartoon poster appears to depict Dwight Schrute and Michael Scott being pulled behind a speedboat captained by a rat, suggesting at least some high-concept hijinks will be related to the beloved NBC sitcom. Here’s what organizers tease: “With high flying jumpers, towering pyramids, and our ballet ladies there is something for everyone! It’s a show you won’t want to miss.” Hm, sounds a lot like all River Rats shows, but there ain’t a damn thing wrong with that. As always, this team of rivertop tricksters performs for free and for the whole family. Bring some chairs and blankets, buy some concessions, and enjoy a Minneapolis summertime institution. Free. 7 p.m. 1758 West River Rd. N., Minneapolis; find more info here. Thursdays through August—Jay Boller

Skyline Mini Golf

Walker Art Center

Putt-putt is all about the challenge of using a stick to control a tiny ball amid quirky chaos. Sometimes you scoot right though without a problem, other times you end up hitting a hot dog too hard and bounce off course. Is that a metaphor for life? Maybe! All I know is that mini golf is back at the Walker, and playing it well requires a mix of patience, a light touch, and preparation for worst-case scenarios. This year’s course is 10 holes, all familiar hits that pay tribute to the Twin Cities and local culture with a few nods to the museum’s collection thrown in. Sometimes the obstacles are a bump in the road, sometimes it's a giant French fry, and sometimes the obstacle is you. Hey, this game really is a metaphor for life! $12. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through October 5—Jessica Armbruster

“ALEBRIJES: Keepers of the Island”

Raspberry Island

Alebrijes are a Mexico City folk-art tradition born out of a fever dream—literally. In 1936, artist Pedro Linares fell ill and found himself hallucinating a forest filled with magical creatures that were shouting “alebrijes!” at him. Once better, he knew that he had to recreate what he had experienced. Nearly 90 years later, Mexican artists continue this tradition, using papier-mâché to create beautifully surreal neon beasts—think chicken-fish-unicorns and butterfly-dog-frogs—ranging from four to 15 feet tall. This summer and fall, alebrijes will be at Raspberry Island thanks to four Mexico City-based artists who have created 16 large-scale papier-mâché sculptures for an installation organized by the Minnesota Latino Museum. You can venture through this colorful wonderland during the park’s regular hours (dawn to 11 p.m. daily). For more info, visit mnlatinomuseum.org/alebrijes. 2 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul. Through October 26—Jessica Armbruster