Coming in Like a Lion With Your Complete Concert Calendar: March 7-13

—In 2020, bittersweetly seriocomic piano man Dylan Hicks (largely) handed the mic over to John Munson of Semisonic (and then some), in whose voice Hicks’s stories of wrong turns taken and second thoughts re-thunk take on a slightly different shade of wistful. But as you'll recall, that wasn't the best time to play live shows, so this belated showcase of their self-titled album together is something to look forward to.