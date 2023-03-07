Coming in Like a Lion With Your Complete Concert Calendar: March 7-13

Psst, if the site's glitching on you a bit this morning, don't fret. We made some updates and are sorting through some bugs, but soon everything will be better than ever.

Tuesday, March 7

Riverside with The Cyberiam Duo @ Amsterdam

Dylan Hicks + Lincoln Barr @ Aster Cafe

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers

Alexa Tarantino Quartet @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Allen Epley + Sax @ Icehouse

Zeescsart Radio LIVE @ Palmer’s

DJ Still Phresh @ Palmer's

Huhroon, sahn and DJ Narcos @ 7th St Entry — A great little sampler of up-and-coming local musicians courtesy of Carbon Sound, the Current's Black music stream. Huhroon cut his teeth as a teen spoken word artist, but in his short time recording he's already audibly progressing—his latest single, "PEPPERMYNT" is more plaintive and straightforward and nuanced than the two cuts on his 2021 EP ICEPACK. Huhroon is clearly fascinated with the weirding possibilities of Auto-Tune, as is Cedar-Riverside vocalist sahn, judging by his singles "VILLAINOUS." and "DREAM." (Lotta ALL CAPS with these fellas.)

January Conspiracy Series featuring Chemistry Set, Rush River Delta @ 331 Club

Worker's Playtime, Becky Kapell @ 331 Club

Nate Amor with Eric Gordon and Allison Eykholt @ Turf Club

Bugsy, Scarlet Demore, RiGBY, & Erik's Iridescent Tent @ Underground Music Cafe

Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel

Trash Catties (Tuesday Residency) with Cayla Baumann, Warcake, M.A.Y. @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, March 8

MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

Maggie's Wednesdays: Lori Dokken @ Crooners

John Papa Gros @ Dakota

Sister Species, Kristine Leschper, Nina Ryser, Brendan Wells @ Eagles 34

Wishbone Ash @ Granada

Erik Koskinen and His Band @ Icehouse

Colonel Mustard's Mechanical Orchestra @ Palmer’s

Time Room, Northern Hammer, and shrimp olympics @ 7th St Entry



Harold’s House Party on KFAI with the DitchLilies @ 331 Club

Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ 331 Club

Barn Dance ft. Trailer Trash and Friends @ Turf Club

Cal in Red, Lily Blue, and Rancor @ Underground Music Cafe

Elderbrook @ Varsity

Molly Maher and Her Disbelievers @ White Squirrel

Nights With Tim @ White Squirrel

Thursday, March 9

The Pinkerton Raid + Dusty Forever with Nicholas Johnson @ Aster Cafe

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers

Cafe Accordion Gets the Blues with Pat Donohue @ Crooners

A Look Bacharach @ Crooners

Altan @ Dakota

Cosmoline, Art Vandelay @ Driftwood

Minnesota United FC's Bangers-Only Ball with Social Animals and Kiss the Tiger @ First Avenue

Crash Test Dummies with Carleton Stone @ Fitzgerald Theater

Pete Hoffman @ Granada

Bond Does Belly @ Hook and Ladder

Derecho @ Icehouse

Preston Gunderson @ KJ’s Hideaway

The Front Porch Swingin' Liquor Pigs @ Palmer’s

Minneapolis Songwriter Rounds with Sarah Morris, Breanne Marie, Emily White @ 331 Club

Scarlet Street, Village Elder with Birdhole & RiGBY @ The Treasury

JoJo Green, Elour, Space Hug, and Red Eye Ruby @ Turf Club

Caution, Faux Deep, Products @ Underground Music Cafe

120 Minutes Band + Trompe le Monde @ Uptown VFW

Easton Corbin @ Varsity

The Bad Companions @ White Squirrel

Friday, March 10

NATL PARK SRVC, Latchkey Kids, Fend, and Killed by Kiwis @ Amsterdam

The Neighborhood Quartet @ Aster Cafe

Dan Ristrom & The Big Throwdown @ Bunkers

Pierre Kwenders with DJ Yasmeenah @ Cedar Cultural Center

The Brian Grivna Quartet @ Crooners

Joyann Parker @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Debbie Briggs @ Crooners

Funky Mystik, If Eye May @ Driftwood

Munson-Hicks Party Supplies @ Dakota—In 2020, bittersweetly seriocomic piano man Dylan Hicks (largely) handed the mic over to John Munson of Semisonic (and then some), in whose voice Hicks's stories of wrong turns taken and second thoughts re-thunk take on a slightly different shade of wistful. But as you'll recall, that wasn't the best time to play live shows, so this belated showcase of their self-titled album together is something to look forward to.

Fangirl Fantasy presents One Direction vs 5 Seconds of Summer @ Fine Line

Noche de Verano Sin Ti with DJ Cristian Baca @ First Avenue

The Tossup's Burger Takes The Weekend @ The Garage

Muun Bato, Lumari, Oyster World @ Green Room

Gaelyn Lea @ Hook and Ladder

Lake Street Live Music Showcase @ Hook and Ladder

Little Trios @ Icehouse

Pizza Coupons + Dosh/Power @ Icehouse

Juliet and the Montagues @ KJ’s Hideaway

Subdocta @ The Loft

Blue Red Roses, Suzy Plays Guitar, and The Beavers @ Palmer’s

Gaelic Storm and The High Kings @ Pantages Theater

MOONSHINE DJ Set ft. Pierre Kwenders, San Farafina & Foreigner, Yasmeenah @ Public Functionary

VÉRITÉ with Sizzy Rocket @ 7th St Entry

Night Audit, Plastik Boxes, the Electric Touch @ 331 Club

Balkan Bump with Colonel Mustard's Mechanical Orchestra @ Turf Club

BIZARRE: TML, Jim Frick, & D.Frequency @ Underground Music Cafe

The Dollyrots + the Von Tramps @ Uptown VFW

Jarad Miles & The Ancient Waves with The Daguerreotypes @ White Squirrel

Saturday, March 11

We Three @ Amsterdam

The Dust of Suns @ Aster Cafe

Space Hug with Allison Dyg @ Aster Cafe

The Sudden Lovelies @ Aster Cafe

Chase & Ovation "The Music Of Prince" @ Bunkers

Evernorth, with Exxe, Souls Deathcount, Wakefield, Strappado, Your Last Breath @ Cabooze

Sherwin & Pam Linton and The Cotton Kings: The Johnny Cash Story @ Crooners

Dan Chouinard: The Oscar Song Sing-Along @ Crooners

Ginger Commodore and Friends @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Arne Fogel @ Crooners

The Belfast Cowboys @ Dakota

Fab Hackmasters, Cut Rate Clones @ Driftwood

Bryce Vine @ Fillmore

Selects Part X. Tropicana @ Green Room

Communication Breakdown @ Hook and Ladder

Extraterrestrials, The Muatas, & RRA @ Hook and Ladder

Ruthie Foster @ Hopkins Center for the Arts

Taylor James Donskey @ Icehouse

Jacob Hanson, Ted Olsen, and Brandon Wozniak @ Icehouse

Gully Boys @ Icehouse

Joan of Profile with Sylvia Dieken @ KJ’s Hideaway

Chris Bates Good Vibes Ensemble @ KJ’s Hideaway

Bandlez X Rated R @ The Loft

Crush Scene, Destiny Spike, Claire & Her Johnson, Tange & the Tabs, DJ Dorn @ Mortimers

SPCO Brahms and Bartók with Tabea Zimmermann @ Ordway

Cindy Lawson, The Silent Treatment, Crush Scene and Submarine Secrets @ Palmer’s

Thouxanbanfauni @ 7th St Entry

Jeff Ray and The Stakes @ 331 Club

Voltage Controller Vol. 15 @ 331 Cliub

Sam Castillo @ The Treasury

Pony Bradshaw with Grayson Jenkins @ Turf Club

MRC, New Confusion, and Courtesy @ Underground Music Cafe

Echobass: Noir featuring DJs OG SKYWALK3R, Oniru, & Twelve Monks @ Uptown VFW

Andy Ulseth @ White Squirrel

Unstable Shapes with Curve, Loser Magnet @ White Squirrel

Sunday, March 12

Maddie Zahm with Corook @ Amsterdam

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Follow the Firefly @ Aster Cafe

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunkers

Eluveitie with Omnium Gatherum, Seven Spires @ Cabooze

I Am Woman …. Presented by Lori Dokken @ Crooners

Phil Heywood and Tim Sparks @ Crooners

An Intimate Evening With The Music of Pippi Ardennia and Daniel Leahy @ Crooners

Dirty Dozen Brass Band with Red Hot Django Peppers @ Dakota

Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Jessie Murph with charlieonnafriday @ Fine Line

Mark Erelli with Jeff Ray @ Hook and Ladder

Isabel Frey + Sarah Larsson @ Icehouse

Joyann Parker Presents: Acoustic Gospel Roots @ KJ’s Hideaway

The Foxgloves @ KJ's Hideaway

SPCO Brahms and Bartók with Tabea Zimmermann @ Ordway

Cornbread Harris: Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s

Kai Brewater's Millions @ Palmer’s

Carlie Hanson with Halo Boy, Senses and Floodwater Angel @ 7th St Entry

Monday, March 13

Pat Donohue & the Prairie All-Stars @ Dakota

Monday Jazz with Abinnet Berhanu @ Icehouse

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Cowaaoke with Ben Marker @ Palmer’s

Juice Lord with Tailor Briann, Nakara Forjé, Aubreykingx @ 7th St Entry

The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club

Chef Sounds (DJ Night) @ White Squirrel