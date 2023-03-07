Coming in Like a Lion With Your Complete Concert Calendar: March 7-13
Pretty much all the live music you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.
12:00 PM CST on March 7, 2023
Psst, if the site's glitching on you a bit this morning, don't fret. We made some updates and are sorting through some bugs, but soon everything will be better than ever.
Tuesday, March 7
Riverside with The Cyberiam Duo @ Amsterdam
Dylan Hicks + Lincoln Barr @ Aster Cafe
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers
Alexa Tarantino Quartet @ Dakota
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood
Zeescsart Radio LIVE @ Palmer’s
- Huhroon, sahn and DJ Narcos @ 7th St Entry — A great little sampler of up-and-coming local musicians courtesy of Carbon Sound, the Current’s Black music stream. Huhroon cut his teeth as a teen spoken word artist, but in his short time recording he's already audibly progressing—his latest single, "PEPPERMYNT” is more plaintive and straightforward and nuanced than the two cuts on his 2021 EP ICEPACK. Huhroon is clearly fascinated with the weirding possibilities of Auto-Tune, as is Cedar-Riverside vocalist sahn, judging by his singles “VILLAINOUS.” and "DREAM." (Lotta ALL CAPS with these fellas.)
January Conspiracy Series featuring Chemistry Set, Rush River Delta @ 331 Club
Worker's Playtime, Becky Kapell @ 331 Club
Nate Amor with Eric Gordon and Allison Eykholt @ Turf Club
Bugsy, Scarlet Demore, RiGBY, & Erik's Iridescent Tent @ Underground Music Cafe
Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel
Trash Catties (Tuesday Residency) with Cayla Baumann, Warcake, M.A.Y. @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, March 8
MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe
Maggie's Wednesdays: Lori Dokken @ Crooners
Sister Species, Kristine Leschper, Nina Ryser, Brendan Wells @ Eagles 34
Erik Koskinen and His Band @ Icehouse
Colonel Mustard's Mechanical Orchestra @ Palmer’s
Time Room, Northern Hammer, and shrimp olympics @ 7th St Entry
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with the DitchLilies @ 331 Club
Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ 331 Club
Barn Dance ft. Trailer Trash and Friends @ Turf Club
Cal in Red, Lily Blue, and Rancor @ Underground Music Cafe
Molly Maher and Her Disbelievers @ White Squirrel
Nights With Tim @ White Squirrel
Thursday, March 9
The Pinkerton Raid + Dusty Forever with Nicholas Johnson @ Aster Cafe
Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers
Cafe Accordion Gets the Blues with Pat Donohue @ Crooners
Cosmoline, Art Vandelay @ Driftwood
Minnesota United FC's Bangers-Only Ball with Social Animals and Kiss the Tiger @ First Avenue
Crash Test Dummies with Carleton Stone @ Fitzgerald Theater
Bond Does Belly @ Hook and Ladder
Preston Gunderson @ KJ’s Hideaway
The Front Porch Swingin' Liquor Pigs @ Palmer’s
Minneapolis Songwriter Rounds with Sarah Morris, Breanne Marie, Emily White @ 331 Club
Scarlet Street, Village Elder with Birdhole & RiGBY @ The Treasury
JoJo Green, Elour, Space Hug, and Red Eye Ruby @ Turf Club
Caution, Faux Deep, Products @ Underground Music Cafe
120 Minutes Band + Trompe le Monde @ Uptown VFW
- Kris Davis’s Diatom Ribbons and Davis/Taborn Duo @ Walker Art Center—FEATURED IN THIS WEEK'S EVENT HORIZON
The Bad Companions @ White Squirrel
Friday, March 10
NATL PARK SRVC, Latchkey Kids, Fend, and Killed by Kiwis @ Amsterdam
The Neighborhood Quartet @ Aster Cafe
Dan Ristrom & The Big Throwdown @ Bunkers
Pierre Kwenders with DJ Yasmeenah @ Cedar Cultural Center
The Brian Grivna Quartet @ Crooners
Maggie's Afterglow: Debbie Briggs @ Crooners
Funky Mystik, If Eye May @ Driftwood
- Munson-Hicks Party Supplies @ Dakota—In 2020, bittersweetly seriocomic piano man Dylan Hicks (largely) handed the mic over to John Munson of Semisonic (and then some), in whose voice Hicks’s stories of wrong turns taken and second thoughts re-thunk take on a slightly different shade of wistful. But as you'll recall, that wasn't the best time to play live shows, so this belated showcase of their self-titled album together is something to look forward to.
Fangirl Fantasy presents One Direction vs 5 Seconds of Summer @ Fine Line
Noche de Verano Sin Ti with DJ Cristian Baca @ First Avenue
The Tossup's Burger Takes The Weekend @ The Garage
Muun Bato, Lumari, Oyster World @ Green Room
Lake Street Live Music Showcase @ Hook and Ladder
Pizza Coupons + Dosh/Power @ Icehouse
Juliet and the Montagues @ KJ’s Hideaway
Blue Red Roses, Suzy Plays Guitar, and The Beavers @ Palmer’s
Gaelic Storm and The High Kings @ Pantages Theater
MOONSHINE DJ Set ft. Pierre Kwenders, San Farafina & Foreigner, Yasmeenah @ Public Functionary
VÉRITÉ with Sizzy Rocket @ 7th St Entry
Night Audit, Plastik Boxes, the Electric Touch @ 331 Club
Balkan Bump with Colonel Mustard's Mechanical Orchestra @ Turf Club
BIZARRE: TML, Jim Frick, & D.Frequency @ Underground Music Cafe
The Dollyrots + the Von Tramps @ Uptown VFW
Jarad Miles & The Ancient Waves with The Daguerreotypes @ White Squirrel
Saturday, March 11
Space Hug with Allison Dyg @ Aster Cafe
The Sudden Lovelies @ Aster Cafe
Chase & Ovation "The Music Of Prince" @ Bunkers
Evernorth, with Exxe, Souls Deathcount, Wakefield, Strappado, Your Last Breath @ Cabooze
- Bonnie "Prince" Billy and Jon Langford @ Cedar Cultural Center—FEATURED IN THIS WEEK'S EVENT HORIZON
Sherwin & Pam Linton and The Cotton Kings: The Johnny Cash Story @ Crooners
Dan Chouinard: The Oscar Song Sing-Along @ Crooners
Ginger Commodore and Friends @ Crooners
Maggie's Afterglow: Arne Fogel @ Crooners
Fab Hackmasters, Cut Rate Clones @ Driftwood
Selects Part X. Tropicana @ Green Room
Communication Breakdown @ Hook and Ladder
Extraterrestrials, The Muatas, & RRA @ Hook and Ladder
Ruthie Foster @ Hopkins Center for the Arts
Taylor James Donskey @ Icehouse
Jacob Hanson, Ted Olsen, and Brandon Wozniak @ Icehouse
Joan of Profile with Sylvia Dieken @ KJ’s Hideaway
Chris Bates Good Vibes Ensemble @ KJ’s Hideaway
Crush Scene, Destiny Spike, Claire & Her Johnson, Tange & the Tabs, DJ Dorn @ Mortimers
SPCO Brahms and Bartók with Tabea Zimmermann @ Ordway
Cindy Lawson, The Silent Treatment, Crush Scene and Submarine Secrets @ Palmer’s
Thouxanbanfauni @ 7th St Entry
Jeff Ray and The Stakes @ 331 Club
Voltage Controller Vol. 15 @ 331 Cliub
Pony Bradshaw with Grayson Jenkins @ Turf Club
MRC, New Confusion, and Courtesy @ Underground Music Cafe
Echobass: Noir featuring DJs OG SKYWALK3R, Oniru, & Twelve Monks @ Uptown VFW
Unstable Shapes with Curve, Loser Magnet @ White Squirrel
Sunday, March 12
Maddie Zahm with Corook @ Amsterdam
Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
Follow the Firefly @ Aster Cafe
Eluveitie with Omnium Gatherum, Seven Spires @ Cabooze
I Am Woman …. Presented by Lori Dokken @ Crooners
Phil Heywood and Tim Sparks @ Crooners
An Intimate Evening With The Music of Pippi Ardennia and Daniel Leahy @ Crooners
Dirty Dozen Brass Band with Red Hot Django Peppers @ Dakota
Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood
Jessie Murph with charlieonnafriday @ Fine Line
Mark Erelli with Jeff Ray @ Hook and Ladder
Isabel Frey + Sarah Larsson @ Icehouse
Joyann Parker Presents: Acoustic Gospel Roots @ KJ’s Hideaway
SPCO Brahms and Bartók with Tabea Zimmermann @ Ordway
Cornbread Harris: Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s
Kai Brewater's Millions @ Palmer’s
Carlie Hanson with Halo Boy, Senses and Floodwater Angel @ 7th St Entry
Monday, March 13
Pat Donohue & the Prairie All-Stars @ Dakota
Monday Jazz with Abinnet Berhanu @ Icehouse
Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s
Cowaaoke with Ben Marker @ Palmer’s
Juice Lord with Tailor Briann, Nakara Forjé, Aubreykingx @ 7th St Entry
The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club
Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club
