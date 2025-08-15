A Racket 4th Anniversary Open Thread! How Has Your Life Changed Since 2021?

Next Monday, August 18, it will be exactly four years since Racket published its first story, an all-hands feature called simply "24 Hours in Uptown." We're still pretty proud of it.

It's been a fun ride since then. Totally recommend not having a boss if you can swing it, for all the headaches and hassles that come from running a business. (Ask us about finding a decent media liability insurance policy sometime!)

Oh, and by the way, you do know we're having a party, right? It's on August 30 at Arbeiter Brewing, and you're all invited.

But the Open Thread isn't about us—it's about you. So here's my question for this week: How has your life changed over the past four years?

Of course, we'd love to hear the good news, but if your life has taken a downward turn since then, as many lives have, let us know the bad news too.

As always, feel free to ignore this post and talk about whatever you want, this is your Open Thread, after all.

Please enjoy this oldie from way back in 2021...