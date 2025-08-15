Freeloader Friday: 139 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more.

Gregory J. Rose, 'Lutheran Substation'

FRIDAY

“Dauntless Indignant Geography”



Fourteen mixed media paintings by Gregory J. Rose. The opening reception features a fire performance by Singed Nipples plus music from Raycurt Johnson (aka FIDDLA), Josie Winett, Meriem Leclerc, Norah Shea, Caitlin Benson, and Philippe Gallandat with Bella Ciao. 6-9 p.m. NE SCULPTURE I Gallery Factory, 1720 Madison St. NE, Minneapolis.

Kielbasa Fest

Music, beer, sausage. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fri.; 1-9 p.m. Sat. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Garage Sale

Shop weird doodads, electronics, clothing, and more. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fri.-Sun. The Jungle Theater, 2951 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

“Drop In Skate Deck Art Show”



Skateboards—they’re not just for standing on! They also make a mighty fine canvas for art, as “Drop In” is demonstrating once again, exhibiting over 90 boards at Modist in the North Loop. Local shop Cal Surf provided the boards, while Rogue Citizen and Otherwordly Arts helped wield the creativity, inviting artists to go ham on designs. A few examples previewed online include a classic punk skeleton, a hyper-realistic 3D birria taco platter, tigers in space, and neon waves. There are no boundaries here, so expect results to range from graffiti to sculptural. Friday's opening party features DJ tunes and a best trick contest from 7 to 11 p.m. Modist Brewing Co., 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis. Through September 12—Jessica Armbruster

Debbie’s 65th Birthday

Featuring Mortiholics, the Sex Rays, and Big Salt. 10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Harbor

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Sam Graber Band

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Ancient Waves

9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Smokin’ Joe

Electro-funk grooves. 21+. 8:30 p.m. LynLake Brewery, 2934 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Summer Patio Bash

Head to the veranda for live music from Frankie Torres hosted by Vont Leak. With food and drink specials, prizes. 4-6 p.m. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Toy Story

Movie at dusk. Edgcumbe Recreation Center, 320 Griggs St. S., St. Paul.

Kung Fu Panda 4

Movie at dusk. Phelps Field Park, 701 E. 39th St., Minneapolis.

Markkordion

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Elly Rowan

Acoustic tunes. 6-9 p.m. St. Paul Tap, 825 Jefferson Ave., St. Paul.

Hunker'd Down Blues Band Promo

Hunker’d Down Blues Band

Rock. 7 p.m. Minnehaha Falls Park Pavilion, 4825 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

And Then There Were 8

Rock. 7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Rodents

Rock tunes. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Suite 102, Minneapolis.

Grunge Unplugged

6-9 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

2025 USA Wheelchair Softball World Series

Featuring games all weekend culminating in the championship game at 1 p.m. on Sat., plus free clinics for kids and a vendor market. Find a complete schedule and more details here. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fri.; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat. Mall of America Fields, (east of Ikea), 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington.

Bambi Alexandra Band with the Suicide Horns

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Colin Bracewell

Indie pop. With Isla Anderson. 5:30-7:15 p.m. 50th & France, Edina.

Axel & Betty

Outlaw country. 7-10 p.m. 10K Brewing, 2005 Second St. Anoka.

North Hudson Pepper Fest

Featuring a parade, morning races, Italian eats, a beer garden, a pepper eating contest, and live music and entertainment. Find a complete schedule at pepperfest.org. 5-11:30 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Sat.; 8:15 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sun. Pepper Fest Park, 400 Seventh St. N., Hudson, WI.

Dutch Door Vintage Market: Nostalgic Treasures

A European-style flea market featuring vintage items and other finds. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fri.; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. Haupt Antiek Market, 7570 147th St. W., Apple Valley.

Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community Wacipi

Featuring three days of Native American arts, including dance, drum, and sport/game contests. Find the complete schedule at smscwacipi.org. 7 p.m. Fri.; 1 & 7 p.m. Sat.; 1 p.m. Sun. Event Grounds, 3212 Dakotah Pkwy., Shakopee.

Night Street Eats

Food trucks in a parking lot! 4:30-9 p.m. Fri. through Sep. 12. 1570–1590 White Bear Ave. & Hoyt Ave. E., St. Paul.

“ALEBRIJES: Keepers of the Island”



Alebrijes are a Mexico City folk-art tradition born out of a fever dream—literally. In 1936, artist Pedro Linares fell ill and found himself hallucinating a forest filled with magical creatures that were shouting “alebrijes!” at him. Once better, he knew that he had to recreate what he had experienced. Nearly 90 years later, Mexican artists continue this tradition, using papier-mâché to create beautifully surreal neon beasts—think chicken-fish-unicorns and butterfly-dog-frogs—ranging from four to 15 feet tall. This summer and fall, alebrijes will be at Raspberry Island thanks to four Mexico City-based artists who have created 16 large-scale papier-mâché sculptures for an installation organized by the Minnesota Latino Museum. You can venture through this colorful wonderland during the park’s regular hours (dawn to 11 p.m. daily). For more info, visit mnlatinomuseum.org/alebrijes. Raspberry Island, 2 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul. Through October 26—Jessica Armbruster

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots–sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

House of Hope Market

1:15-5 p.m. Fri. through October 31. Hope Church, 760 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through October; 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Labor Day. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Minnehaha Regional Park

4-8 p.m. Fri. through August 29. 4801 S. Minnehaha Dr., Minneapolis; more info here.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fri. through October 31. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

SATURDAY

India Fest



Indian Independence Day is celebrated here in St. Paul with a day of fun on the Capitol lawn. There will be over 100 booths setting up shop, offering info on organizations tied to India, traditional eats, cultural groups, and more. Onstage, you’ll find a variety of music and dance acts, including Bollywood-themed shows and DJ sets in the evening. Free. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Minnesota State Capitol, 75 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Augtoberfest

Maybe Racket’s beer columnist can explain to me what the following sentence, authored by the event hosts, means in the comments: “Our Festbier, Schickemode, is almost ready—which means it's time to celebrate!” It certainly sounds exciting, and even non-cicerones can digest all the fun stuff planned for this Oktoberfest party in August. We’re talkin’ live music in the traditional German style, classic Austrian-style grilled brats from Gerhard's, Aki's Breadhaus pretzels, drinking games, and surplus stein hoisting. Ich bin ready to house brats and beer in the heat! Free. 1-10 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Twin Cities Vintage Fest

Old clothes are pretty rad—both in a “cool” and a “radical” sense. They’re better for the environment, they can be easier on the wallet, and, if done well, they look pretty damn fashion-forward. So shout out to the neighborhood garage sales, the old items in your closet you still wear and love, and the thrift and vintage shops offering unique wares that are old but new to you. This summer, the folks behind Totally Rad Vintage mega events will be hosting a free monthly market offering sweet secondhand finds that need a new home. Think T-shirts for things time forgot, sports jerseys from distant seasons, and costume jewelry that has survived the test of time. Vendors will have items from just about every decade except this one, with fashions ranging from high to low, and plenty in between. Free. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; find more info at tcvintageflea.com. Also Sep. 20—Jessica Armbruster

Floatie Ride

Join Joyful Riders Club on a chill ride to Cedar Lake. Folks who go round-trip score a free beer/beverage after the ride. Noon to 2 p.m. Fulton Taproom, 414 Sixth Ave. N., Minneapolis.

All Ages Book Fair

Local bookshop Cream & Amber teams up with 56 Brewing. With book activities, coloring, puzzles, and more. Noon to 5 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Suite 102, Minneapolis.

Kids’ Yoga and Movement Classes

Featuring yoga with Miss Lydia followed by Rockin' Robins Music & Movement Class with Blue Tree Music. 10:30 a.m.; 11 a.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

15th Annual Day of Dignity

Featuring free fresh groceries and pantry items, hygiene kits and personal care products, school supplies, baby diapers and wipes, housing support, job opportunities and career help, health and wellness services, live music, kids’ fun, and info on local orgs. Find more info at TCdayofdignity.org. Noon to 4 p.m. Al-Maa’uun, 1729 Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Backyard Boombox

The final show of the summer! Featuring Kiinjo. 3-10 p.m. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis.

Backyard Boombox: After Dark

Still featuring Kiinjo. 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Steady Pour, 300 NE Harding St., Minneapolis.

Live Your Healthy Lyfe Block Party

Featuring live music, free health screenings and vaccinations, wellness vendors and orgs, and food. Find more info at liveyourhealthylyfe.com. Noon to 6 p.m. West Broadway Avenue, between Penn Ave. & Logan Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Rebecca Lake Fritz, the Pullover, emma moy

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Pet Rock Fest

Featuring a makers market, beer truck, adoptable dogs, tattoos by Brian, and live music from Unattractive Giant Monster, Ditch Pigeon, Buried Animals, Duck Bomb, Alpine Shepard Boy, and Whispered the Rabbit. 2 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Open Mic Comedy Night

With Joe Addict. Every Sat. on the patio. 7-9 p.m. The Cabooze, 917 S Cedar Ave, Minneapolis.

Uptown Porchfest

Who needs a stage when you have a porch? That’s the can-do attitude of Porchfest, a neighborhood happening where musicians take to lawns, patios, and porches for a day of chill jam sessions you can watch from the comfort of a lawn, sidewalk, or apartment window. Acts run the gamut from shoegaze to R&B to "electric accordion ensemble,” and this installment will be in Uptown, an area rich in musical talent even if it is sometimes a little short on small- or mid-sized concert venues (shoutout to the Green Room, Granada, and the Uptown Theater for changing that). Find a porch to enjoy via this map. Free. 1-5 p.m.—Jessica Armbruster

DayFunk x Uptown Porchfest: Afterparty Pop-up

Featuring tunes from Dory Kahalé, Nate Laurance, Kash, Nick Gunz, Jake Encinas, EKS, and Girl E. 4 p.m. 2637 Dupont Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Frogtown Green’s Climate Carnival

Featuring tips and tricks to cope with the impacts of climate change, games, contests, hands-on activities, and free food and drinks. 1 to 4 p.m. The Lily Pad, 625 N. Dale St., St. Paul.

Black August Market

Shop seven local Black makers. Noon to 5 p.m. Black Garnet Books, 1319 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

Woman-Owned Small Biz Market

Shop in a parking lot. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jenny in the City, 520 Selby Ave., St. Paul.

Market Collective MN Makers Market

Shop 14 local makers. Noon to 6 p.m. Bad Weather Brewing, 414 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

Minneapolis International Festival

Featuring a variety of cultural performances, music, demonstrations, activities, exhibitions, and more. Noon to 5 p.m. Minnehaha Regional Park, 4801 S. Minnehaha Dr., Minneapolis.

A Smile

Join local author Isaiah Allen for a reading. The first five families receive a free copy of his signed book. 8 a.m. Café Marguerite, 300 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

“Art Through the Ages: Twin Cities Reflections”

A community art showcase. 4-9 Fri.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. ArT @ 967 Payne, 967 Payne Ave., St. Paul.

Greg Graham, 'A Memory in the Periphery'

“La Nuit Américaine”

Artist Greg Graham discusses his current gallery show with Andrea Specht. 3 p.m. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis.

Wolves vs. Manchester City FC (PL)

11:30 a.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Bend It at Brit’s

Free yoga on the grassy rooftop lawn. Bring a matt. 11 a.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

5th Annual Clothing Swap

Bring clean clothing items to swap. Find more info at tangletown.org/clothing-swap. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. St. John’s Lutheran Church, 4842 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

Grease

Movie at dusk. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

No Limits The B-Side Band

R&B. 7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Root Pickers

8 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

A Luan Ensemble

5-6:45 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Sam Saccoman

Pop, rock, classic hits. 6-9 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

The Serfs

7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Hot Pastrami

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

La Traviata

Opera. 7 p.m. Water Works at Mill Ruins Park, 425 W. River Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Middle School Movie Club: Flow



Middle schoolers are invited to make art, visit the galleries, and watch a specially selected movie on the big screen. (Family and caregivers are welcome, too.) Noon to 4 p.m.; screening at 1 p.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Arts in the Park

Featuring live music, free art activities, demonstrations, food trucks, and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Purgatory Creek Park, 13000 Technology Dr., Eden Prairie.

2025 Summer Fete: Lakeville

Featuring 10 food trucks and entertainment. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Lakeville Fleet Farm, 17070 Kenrick Ave., Lakeville.

Anoka Food Truck Festival

With 50 food trucks, vendors, craft brews, live music, games, adoptable dogs, and more. Find info at mnfoodtruckfestival.com. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Riverfront Memorial Park, 2200 Second Ave., Anoka.

Picklefest

Featuring pickle-forward food and drink, pickle-themed contests, live music, skateboarding, and a local market. Noon to 8 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Harvest Fest

Featuring a foodie marketplace, food trucks, beer, and music from Nirvana tribute band Nivrana (yes, that’s how they spell their name). 3-10 p.m. Luce Line Brewing, 12901 16th Ave. N., Plymouth.

On the One

As its funky name suggests, this first-time Bloomington festival showcases local Black music—a welcome focus, given how much alt-rock, indie, and Americana is on offer elsewhere. Headliner Nur-D handily flips an online diss of his weight into a boast on the title track to his latest, Chunkadelic, and the rapper also discusses the incidents that led to him publicly cutting ties with First Avenue in December 2023. (Long story short: Nur-D says he was booked to share the stage with an abuser, and was ghosted by the venue when he scheduled a meeting with its reps.) True to his pledge, he hasn’t been playing First Ave venues since, but that hasn’t slowed him down: You’ve had plenty of opportunities to see him this summer, as he’s hit just about every summer fest of note. Notable local acts Nunnabove, SoulFlower, Fanaka Nation, and more will also perform. Free. 2-9 p.m. Bloomington Central Station Park, 8100 33rd Ave. S., Bloomington; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Pilates for the People

A free pilates class. RSVP here. 10:15-11 a.m. Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Market, 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Mill City Farmers' Market

FARMERS MARKETS

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October 25. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Burnsville Farmers Market at the Senior Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October 25. 200 Burnsville Pkwy., Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. now through Nov. 23. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lakeville Farmers’ Market at the Arts Center

Noon to 5 p.m. Wed. through October 22; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through September 20. 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. Featuring an electronics recycling program, live music, fitness classes, puppet theater, and more. The first hour of each event is quiet for special needs shoppers. EBT accepted. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat. through October 28. Be sure to park in the Hennepin County lot, not the B-side parking (follow the signs). 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers’ Market

This long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Sep.; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 750 Second St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat., through October 11. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 Second St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

Richfield Farmers Market

7 a.m. to noon Sat. through Aug.; 8 a.m. to noon Sep.-Oct. Veterans Park, 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield; find more info here.

Southwest Farmers Market

Formerly known at the Fulton Farmers Market, the gang has moved to a new location with traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sat. through October 25. 5025 Knox Ave., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

St. Luke’s Farmers Market

Locally grown produce, baked goods, plants, flowers, honey, pickles, and more. EBT, debit, credit cards, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October 4. St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1807 Field Ave., St. Paul; saintlukechurch.org/farmers-market.

SUNDAY

Open Streets: Cedarfest

The street closes for cars for three stages of live music, food vendors, artists exhibits, camel rides, a comedy stage hosted by the Comedy Corner, free rides on homemade “freak bikes,” the Southside Battletrain Slayground, wiener dog races at the Wienery, and more highlighting area businesses. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cedar Avenue, from 15th Ave. to Sixth St., and Riverside Avenue, between Cedar Ave. & 19th Ave., Minneapolis.

Zelda Trivia

As in Legend of Zelda, not Zelda Fitzgerald. With Trivia Mafia. 6-8 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Black Girl Joy Weekend’s S’sense Fest

This celebration in honor of poet Tottiana S’Sense Adams. Hosted by Ashli Henderson, with performances by Nakkara Forje, Ashely Dubose, Bree Turner, Rozay Bella, Eshay Brantley, and DJ Miss Britt. 6-10 p.m. Pimento Jamaican Kitchen, 2524 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.

DayFunk

House tunes. Featuring Fortune : Apart on the patio. 2-8 p.m. Eat Street Crossing, 2819 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

10th Annual Central Honors Philando Castile

With community opportunities, entertainment, food, and fundraising for a scholarship in Philando's name. Performances include DJ Advance, Juice Lord, Mayda, Jamela Pettiford, Maria Isa, and host by Tish Jones. 1-5 p.m. Toni Stone Field, 1221 Marshall Ave., St. Paul.

Cult Cinema Classics Presents: Drop Dead Gorgeous

On Cult Cinema Sundays, Roxy’s Cabaret invites you to check out a free screening (with popcorn) of films from the past. This week, they’re watching Drop Dead Gorgeous, that Minnesota-made classic about a small-town beauty pageant that turns deadly. (I genuinely can’t come up with a reason why critics hated it back in ’99 except for the obvious sexism; it’s so weird and offbeat and dark and funny.) Can’t make it on Sunday? They do this every week! Find the calendar of upcoming screenings, including SLC Punk, Clue, and more here. Free. 7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

St. Practice Day

Featuring green beer, live Irish entertainment, and Celtic dancers. Noon to 9 p.m. Finnegans, 414 N. Sixth Ave., Minneapolis.

4th Anniversary Celebration

Raffles, giveaways, music, vibes. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The DREAM Shop, 3701 N. Fremont Ave., Minneapolis.

Koo Koo

Kids’ tunes. 1 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

Sundays at Landmark: Vietnam

A commemoration and celebration of 50 years of Vietnamese Americans in Minnesota. With music, dance, storytelling, food, and art. 1 p.m. Landmark Center, 75 Fifth St. W., St. Paul.

Local Love Market

Shop 40+ local vendors in the parking lot. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Honour Coffee, 451 Stinson Blvd. NE, Minneapolis.

Pilates for the People

Sign up for this free pilates class here. 9:30 a.m. Honour Coffee, 451 Stinson Blvd. NE, Minneapolis.

Back to School Bash

What the what?! We’re already at back-to-school time? In an attempt to ease families back into that routine without too much mental stress, Arbeiter is hosting a party aimed at prepping kids emotionally for the end of summer. That includes storytime with authors Kate Bartlein (Felix and the Feelings Formulas) and Lennon Bruce (Fire Breather). Kids will also be invited to make their own zine about feelings, play in a bounce castle, and enjoy lawn games. Meanwhile, adults can grab a beer and meet with children’s education and mental health advocates. Folks can also drop off school supplies (now through August 17) or round up their tabs to support local kids’ nonprofits. It's all organized by Half Pint Co., whose kid-friendly events you can read more about here! Free. Noon to 4 p.m. Arbeiter Brewing Co., 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Get Your Beer in Gear Car Show

A small gathering of antique and collector cars from the early 1900s to 2025. With food and live tunes from Chris Ryshavy. Noon. Under Pressure Brewing Company, 8806 Seventh Ave. N., Golden Valley.

Shop Small Sunday

Shop local makers outdoors. Noon to 3 p.m. OMNI Winery & Taproom, 15701 Biscayne Ave., Rosemount.

60th Anniversary Beatles Concert Celebration

Featuring Beatles tribute band A Hard Day’s Night and WDGY Radio. 3-5 p.m. Mall of America, Huntington Bank Rotunda, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington.

Thai Sunday Market

Featuring food, artists and artisans, and entertainment. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Aug. 24. Wat Promwachirayan, 2544 Hwy 100 S., St. Louis Park.

Drums of Navarone

International music. 5:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

The Two Sundays Big Band

2 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

eleven degenerates

10:30 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Switchyard

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Charlie Parr

3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Mary K and the Realistix

Groovy covers and original songs. With Scott Allen & the List, the Long Honeymoon. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Bingo With Pete

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Karaoke With Ally

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Kingfield Farmers' Market

FARMERS MARKETS

The Big Red Barn Farmers Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. June-Sep. Maplewood Area Historical Society, 2170 Cty. Rd. D East, Maplewood; find more info at maplewoodmuseum.org/farmers-market.

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 26. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October. Kingfield Farmers Market, MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (in the parking lot off of 40th St.), Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun., through October 26. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Market in the Valley

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through September. 7800 Golden Valley Rd., Golden Valley; marketinthevalley.org.

Markets on Main

A new farmers market?! Yep! This weekly event includes locally sourced foodstuffs, goods from farmers and florists, vintage shopping, and Minnesota makers on the plaza. Now through mid-October. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. Riverplace, 1 SE Main St., Minneapolis; find more info at marketsonmainmpls.com.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Lake Harriet

2-7 p.m. Sun. right by the bandshell through August 31. Lake Harriet, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; more info here.

Savage Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 26. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Woodbury Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 26. Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.