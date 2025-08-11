Sound for Silents, Chuck Tingle, ‘Ear Hustle’ Podcast: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

This woman could absolutely fly if she wanted to. Billy Briggs

WEDNESDAY 8.13

Erykah Badu and The Alchemist present Abi and Alan

Fillmore

It’s understandable if you’d given up on ever hearing new music from Erykah Badu. Since her last full-length album, 2010’s New Amerykah Part Two (Return of the Ankh), pretty much all we’ve heard from her was But You Caint Use My Phone, an odd conceptual mixtape that riffed off “Hotline Bling” to argue that cell phones were killing the bees, and that was back in 2015. If you’d given up on keeping track of the Alchemist, that’s understandable too: The producer averages three releases per year, and he’s already got Life Is Beautiful (with Larry June and 2 Chainz) and Alfredo 2 (with Freddie Gibbs) under his belt this year. So I’m suspecting he was the instigator of Abi & Alan, the Badu/Alchemist joint due out at the end of the month. They’ve debuted one song as a duo, “Next to You,” which is not as mind-expanding as Badu can be but is lowkey hooky as per Alchemist’s speciality. Ms. Badu in concert is always a treat, with free-associative tangents as invigorating as her grooves—when she passed through the Armory in 2021 she had the crowd chanting “Leave other people’s bitches alone” along with her, and it felt like a message of positivity. $96. 7 p.m. 525 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; find more info here. —Keith Harris

Ear Hustle Podcast FB

THURSDAY 8.14

Ear Hustle

Cedar Cultural Center

Some truly historical recordings have come out of San Quentin State Prison—Johnny Cash cut a chart-topping album there in 1969. But until 2017, when Ear Hustle began recording, no one had based a podcast in that storied California institution. And now Nigel Poor and Earlonne Woods (who was released from San Quentin in 2018 and pardoned just last year) are taking their show on the road. They’ll be sharing the kinds of stories of prison life in all its variety that have made the podcast a standout—Ear Hustle won the first-ever Pulitzer for audio reporting in 2020. $35. 8 p.m. 416 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Sound for Silents

Walker Art Center

Well here’s a fine excuse to sprawl out upon the Walker hillside (officially known as the Wurtele Upper Garden) on a fine summer evening—not that you really need one. This year Philip Harder, who made the insightful documentary Cue the Strings—A Film About Low, will be culling the museum’s Walker’s Ruben/Bentson Moving Image Collection for a selection of images. Brooding country artist Matt Arthur, who was set to provide the original soundtrack, had a stroke in June and is still on the mend. Arthur’s soundtrack will still be heard, however, with folks like Dave Pirner, Channy Leaneagh, Tim O’Reagan, Lady Midnight, Brian Tighe, and Alison LaBonne pitching in to make it happen. Let’s hope it doesn’t rain again this year, though the Walker’s McGuire Theater serves as a fine alternative venue. Free. 7 p.m. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Sophie Buddle Promo

Sophie Buddle

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

Get this: In 2019 Buddle, who's a real hoot, became the first-ever woman to win a Juno Award for Comedy Album of the Year. In more recent history, the Canadian comic became the head monologue writer for Taylor Tomlinson’s After Midnight on CBS, where she worked right up until that show’s cancellation earlier this year. Now Buddle has more time for standup, at which she excels. Quirky and giggly, she disarms audiences while delivering pointed zingers. "I moved to America this year," a smiling Buddle said to open her 2023 Tonight Show set. "I wanted to see it before it ends." Great stuff. Fans of WTF with Marc Maron should check out Buddle’s appearance from earlier this year. (Semi-related: I can’t believe Marc is really hanging it up… 15+ years in my ears!) $31. 7:30 p.m. 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Vegan Night Market

Reverie Cafe

There’s something special about a foodstuffs market you don’t have to get up at daybreak to enjoy. So this monthly Vegan Night Shop at Reverie sounds pretty great. Starting at the reasonable hour of 5… p.m., guests will be able to shop a bunch of wares from a variety of artists, artisans, and foodies. This edition will feature stuffed pretzels and condiments from Mad Hare Vegan, Korean treats from Sunmi Kimchi, local flower bouquets from Eagle Shores Floral Designs, and cakes and cookies from Tried and True Confections. Artists include makers of creepy tchotchkes, tiny food jewelry, and sassy keychains. Find more vendors and pre-order links on the Facebook event page. Free. 5-8 p.m. 1517 E. 35th St., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

“Drop In Skate Deck Art Show” Instagram

FRIDAY 8.15

“Drop In Skate Deck Art Show”

Modist Brewing Co.

Skateboards—they’re not just for standing on! They also make a mighty fine canvas for art, as “Drop In” is demonstrating once again, exhibiting over 90 boards at Modist in the North Loop. Local shop Cal Surf provided the boards, while Rogue Citizen and Otherwordly Arts helped wield the creativity, inviting artists to go ham on designs. A few examples previewed online include a classic punk skeleton, a hyper-realistic 3D birria taco platter, tigers in space, and neon waves. There are no boundaries here, so expect results to range from graffiti to sculptural. Friday's opening party features DJ tunes and a best trick contest from 7 to 11 p.m. 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis. Through September 12—Jessica Armbruster

The Flaming Lips and Modest Mouse

The Armory

To paraphrase Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne, do you realize that this sort of double-headline bill is classic rock now and someday (sooner than you realize!) everyone you know will die?? Formed in 1983, the Lips have nimbly subgenre-hopped throughout their discography, but for the past couple decades they've become best known as an over-the-top festival circus act—confetti cannons, human hamster balls, dancing mascots. The freaky Okies know how to throw a party. Modest Mouse have been at it since 1993, and they’ve since produced a couple all-time rock albums (1997’s The Lonesome Crowded West, 2000’s The Moon & Antarctica). The Pacific Northwest indie-rock lifers have also endured several foundational lineup shifts: Founding drummer Jeremiah Green died in 2022 and founding bassist Eric Judy split in 2012, so it’s more or less the Isaac Brock show these days. Brock, he of semi-recent conspiratorial inclinations, remains one of the most engaging frontmen out there. Friko opens. All ages. $79-$273. 5:30 p.m. 500 S. Sixth St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Scenes from a lawn. Uptown Porchfest

SATURDAY 8.16

Uptown Porchfest

Uptown

Who needs a stage when you have a porch? That’s the can-do attitude of Porchfest, a neighborhood happening where musicians take to lawns, patios, and porches for a day of chill jam sessions you can watch from the comfort of a lawn, sidewalk, or apartment window. Acts run the gamut from shoegaze to R&B to "electric accordion ensemble,” and this installment will be in Uptown, an area rich in musical talent even if it is sometimes a little short on small- or mid-sized concert venues (shoutout to the Green Room, Granada, and the Uptown Theater for changing that). Find a porch to enjoy via this map. Free. 1-5 p.m.—Jessica Armbruster



On the One

Bloomington Central Station Park

As its funky name suggests, this first-time Bloomington festival showcases local Black music—a welcome focus, given how much alt-rock, indie, and Americana is on offer elsewhere. Headliner Nur-D handily flips an online diss of his weight into a boast on the title track to his latest, Chunkadelic, and the rapper also discusses the incidents that led to him publicly cutting ties with First Avenue in December 2023. (Long story short: Nur-D says he was booked to share the stage with an abuser, and was ghosted by the venue when he scheduled a meeting with its reps.) True to his pledge, he hasn’t been playing First Ave venues since, but that hasn’t slowed him down: You’ve had plenty of opportunities to see him this summer, as he’s hit just about every summer fest of note. Notable local acts Nunnabove, SoulFlower, Fanaka Nation, and more will also perform. Free. 2-9 p.m. 8100 33rd Ave. S., Bloomington; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Augtoberfest

Insight Brewing

Maybe Racket’s beer columnist can explain to me what the following sentence, authored by the event hosts, means in the comments: “Our Festbier, Schickemode, is almost ready—which means it's time to celebrate!” It certainly sounds exciting, and even non-cicerones can digest all the fun stuff planned for this Oktoberfest party in August. We’re talkin’ live music in the traditional German style, classic Austrian-style grilled brats from Gerhard's, Aki's Breadhaus pretzels, drinking games, and surplus stein hoisting. Ich bin ready to house brats and beer in the heat! Free. 1-10 p.m. 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

India Fest Courtesy of

India Fest



Minnesota State Capitol

Indian Independence Day is celebrated here in St. Paul with a day of fun on the Capitol lawn. There will be over 100 booths setting up shop, offering info on organizations tied to India, traditional eats, cultural groups, and more. Onstage, you’ll find a variety of music and dance acts, including Bollywood-themed shows and DJ sets in the evening. Free. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 75 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Twin Cities Vintage Fest

North Loop Green

Old clothes are pretty rad—both in a “cool” and a “radical” sense. They’re better for the environment, they can be easier on the wallet, and, if done well, they look pretty damn fashion-forward. So shout out to the neighborhood garage sales, the old items in your closet you still wear and love, and the thrift and vintage shops offering unique wares that are old but new to you. This summer, the folks behind Totally Rad Vintage mega events will be hosting a free monthly market offering sweet secondhand finds that need a new home. Think T-shirts for things time forgot, sports jerseys from distant seasons, and costume jewelry that has survived the test of time. Vendors will have items from just about every decade except this one, with fashions ranging from high to low, and plenty in between. Free. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; find more info at tcvintageflea.com. Also Sep. 20—Jessica Armbruster

Chuck Tingle Promo

SUNDAY 8.17

Chuck Tingle presents Lucky Day

Parkway Theater

Are you familiar with the cultural sensation that is Chuck Tingle? The anonymous author has written scores of books, mostly gay erotica, involving dinosaurs, Bigfoot, unicorns, and inanimate objects of all kinds. You just… would not believe how many things out there a butt can be pounded by. At tonight’s event presented by Magers & Quinn Booksellers, the focus will be on the pink-masked author’s new novel, Lucky Day. Here’s the premise: “After a global disaster prompts thousands of comically unlikely deaths, a bisexual statistics professor—who has convinced herself she might not exist—and an ethically dubious government agent must travel to Las Vegas to unravel the connection between deadly bouts of absurdity and a supernaturally lucky casino.” Your ticket comes with a signed copy of Lucky Day, and this blurb comes with a recommendation for Tingle’s short-lived podcast, Pounded in the Butt by My Own Podcast. You haven’t lived until you’ve heard Mara Wilson (aka Matilda) reading Butt Wars: Rogue Buns. $49.61/$52 at the door. 6 p.m. 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

Cult Cinema Classics Presents: Drop Dead Gorgeous

Roxy's Cabaret

On Cult Cinema Sundays, Roxy’s Cabaret invites you to check out a free screening (with popcorn) of films from the past. This week, they’re watching Drop Dead Gorgeous, that Minnesota-made classic about a small-town beauty pageant that turns deadly. (I genuinely can’t come up with a reason why critics hated it back in ’99 except for the obvious sexism; it’s so weird and offbeat and dark and funny.) Can’t make it on Sunday? They do this every week! Find the calendar of upcoming screenings, including SLC Punk, Clue, and more here. Free. 7 p.m. 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

Nine Inch Nails

Xcel Energy Center

This is a relatively slow summer for arena shows—maybe all the boomers who keep threatening to retire finally have? Pick up the slack, youngsters! Trent Reznor, at 60, is no kid himself; he’s aged into a grand old man of alt-rock. (Who would have thought it, back when he was unleashing a barrage of “fucks” for MTV to bleep.) Every few years he takes some time away from his day job as a soundtrack composer to allow adults to seek comfort in nostalgia for their miserable youth. I haven’t seen him/them live in a quarter-century, but as an admiring non-fan let me just say his bombast was made for sports arenas. With Boys Noize. $87.75 and up. 7:30 p.m. 199 Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul; find more info here.—Keith Harris

A majestic corgi Canterbury Park

Corgi Races

Canterbury Park

Did you know that only two greyhound racing tracks, both of them in West Virginia, exist today in the U.S.? That sad sport might ostensibly be dead, but its much cheerier cousin—corgi racing—is alive and well at Canterbury. (The track’s wiener dog races and toy doodle races are already in the books for this season.) Your task is simple and joyful: Watch those tiny-legged pups fly toward the finish line, not always in the most linear fashion. This is for fun, not sport. Your kids will surely like ancillary Family Day programming like pony rides, face painting, kid races, arts 'n' crafts, and arcade games while ol’ dad gets his Bukowski on at the bar and betting booth. The 2025 Family Days series concludes with August 31’s Battle of the Breeds dog race. $8.71 adults; $5.49 kids. 1 p.m. 1100 Canterbury Rd., Shakopee; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Back to School Bash

Arbeiter Brewing Co.

What the what?! We’re already at back-to-school time? In an attempt to ease families back into that routine without too much mental stress, Arbeiter is hosting a party aimed at prepping kids emotionally for the end of summer. That includes storytime with authors Kate Bartlein (Felix and the Feelings Formulas) and Lennon Bruce (Fire Breather). Kids will also be invited to make their own zine about feelings, play in a bounce castle, and enjoy lawn games. Meanwhile, adults can grab a beer and meet with children’s education and mental health advocates. Folks can also drop off school supplies (now through August 17) or round up their tabs to support local kids’ nonprofits. It's all organized by Half Pint Co., whose kid-friendly events you can read more about here! Free. Noon to 4 p.m. 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Lowertown Sounds in Mears Park. Facebook

ONGOING

Lowertown Sounds

Mears Park

Downtown St. Paul could use a flicker of good news, and that's what we're here to provide: Lowertown Sounds, the reliably terrific—and free!—summertime concert series at Mears Park is back for 2025. More than half of this year's genre-spanning local performers are LTS first-timers, according to organizers, and as always they’ll be joined throughout the summer by craft bev vendors (Gambit Brewing, Pryes Brewing, Utepils Brewing, Alexis Bailly Vineyard) and a rotating fleet of "almost 10 food trucks” (we’re guessing that means eight or nine). Free. 6-10 p.m. Thursdays. 221 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; find more info here. Through August 14—Jay Boller

Twin Cities River Rats

Mississippi River

Fresh off their hit 2024 show, Ratagascar, the River Rats return with another spoof, this time of The Office. The cartoon poster appears to depict Dwight Schrute and Michael Scott being pulled behind a speedboat captained by a rat, suggesting at least some high-concept hijinks will be related to the beloved NBC sitcom. Here’s what organizers tease: “With high flying jumpers, towering pyramids, and our ballet ladies there is something for everyone! It’s a show you won’t want to miss.” Hm, sounds a lot like all River Rats shows, but there ain’t a damn thing wrong with that. As always, this team of rivertop tricksters performs for free and for the whole family. Bring some chairs and blankets, buy some concessions, and enjoy a Minneapolis summertime institution. Free. 7 p.m. 1758 West River Rd. N., Minneapolis; find more info here. Thursdays through August—Jay Boller

Pickup Truck Opera Volume Five: The Return of King Idomeneo

Various Locations

Now in its 17th season, Mixed Precipitation’s Pickup Truck Opera is going old school this summer in more ways than one. This year’s production is a take on Idomeneo, re di Creta (Idomeneo, King of Crete), Mozart’s 1781 opera about a general who encounters a wild sea storm on his way back from the Trojan War. Mixed Precipitation first performed their take on this classic piece in 2012, mixing opera tunes with familiar doo-wop and girl group hits from the ’50s and '60s. Bring a lawn blanket and some drinks—it’s gonna be a bumpy ride. You can find a list of locations and make reservations at mixedprecipitation.org; the show is in previews July 26 through August 3. $5-$45 suggested donation. Through September 13—Jessica Armbruster

Skyline Mini Golf

Walker Art Center

Putt-putt is all about the challenge of using a stick to control a tiny ball amid quirky chaos. Sometimes you scoot right though without a problem, other times you end up hitting a hot dog too hard and bounce off course. Is that a metaphor for life? Maybe! All I know is that mini golf is back at the Walker, and playing it well requires a mix of patience, a light touch, and preparation for worst-case scenarios. This year’s course is 10 holes, all familiar hits that pay tribute to the Twin Cities and local culture with a few nods to the museum’s collection thrown in. Sometimes the obstacles are a bump in the road, sometimes it's a giant French fry, and sometimes the obstacle is you. Hey, this game really is a metaphor for life! $12. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through October 5—Jessica Armbruster

“ALEBRIJES: Keepers of the Island”

Raspberry Island

Alebrijes are a Mexico City folk-art tradition born out of a fever dream—literally. In 1936, artist Pedro Linares fell ill and found himself hallucinating a forest filled with magical creatures that were shouting “alebrijes!” at him. Once better, he knew that he had to recreate what he had experienced. Nearly 90 years later, Mexican artists continue this tradition, using papier-mâché to create beautifully surreal neon beasts like chicken-fish-unicorns and butterfly-dog-frogs ranging from four to 15 feet tall. This summer and fall, alebrijes will be at Raspberry Island thanks to four Mexico City-based artists who have created 16 large-scale papier-mâché sculptures for an installation organized by the Minnesota Latino Museum. You can venture through this colorful wonderland during the park’s regular hours (dawn to 11 p.m. daily). For more info, visit mnlatinomuseum.org/alebrijes. 2 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul. Through October 26—Jessica Armbruster