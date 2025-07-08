Welcome to an Expanded and Even Completer Edition of Your Complete Concert Calendar: July 8-14

Jeez, gimme one three-day weekend and my ambitions run wild. For a while I've wanted to populate this somewhat eye-glazing weekly list of shows with more suggestions, explanations, and observations. But tempus, as you know, will fugit, especially on a four-person website.

So let's see if this remodeled calendar lives up to my great expectations—In future weeks, I hope to spotlight some folks with regular gigs as well as some under-sung venues that deserve the shine. Oh, also, I've added a bunch more photos, which I should've started doing a long time ago, no excuses.

As always, if you notice a venue missing here, gimme a holler.

Glitterpit Instagram

Tuesday, July 8

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Kodj @ Bryant Square Park

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Capri Big Band @ Como Lakeside Pavilion

Bonerama @ Dakota

Johnnie Brown @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Cafe Accordion Orchestra @ Eagles 34

Jazz on the Prairie Big Band @ Father Hennepin Park

Willard @ Fulton Taproom

Glitterpit, Makeshift, Oceanographer, & Sunsets Over Flowers @ Green Room—I am a sucker for branding. You could book new bands every night of the week and I might not notice. But do it one night a week, call it “New Band Night,” and this dullard’s interest is piqued. Actually, Green Room’s new band night is every other Tuesday (the traditional night set aside for new bands). For $10, worth popping in and hearing what’s up. I am a sucker for branding. You could book new bands every night of the week and I might not notice. But do it one night a week, call it “New Band Night,” and this dullard’s interest is piqued. Actually, Green Room’s new band night is every other Tuesday (the traditional night set aside for new bands). For $10, worth popping in and hearing what’s up.

Nate Wooley, Ches Smith & Chris Corsano with Michael Lewis & JT Bates @ Icehouse

Cedar Avenue Big Band @ Jazz Central

Illwin @ Loring Park

Funk ‘n’ Spuds @ Indeed Brewing

Rare Form @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Nova Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Irish Trad Session @ Padraigs

Zen Open Jam @ Palmers

Meatraffle Ska @ Park Tavern

July Conspiracy Series featuring with the Beavers, Chemistry Set @ 331 Club

Workers Playtime with Jeff Ray @ 331 Club

DL4 @ White Squirrel

Paper Chain (Residency) @ White Squirrel

Freezer Jam, A Slice To Go, Pencilneck, & Worm Grunter @ Zhora Darling

Mekons Photo provided

Wednesday, July 9

Ezra Furman @ Amsterdam—“If I were a music journalist,” Ezra Furman writes of her latest album, Goodbye Small Head, “I would call this an orchestral emo prog-rock record sprinkled with samples.” Then she adds, “Thank goodness I’m not a music journalist!” Jewish, trans, and defiant, Furman has been expelling her anxieties into song rather than succumbing to them for 15 years or so; “If I were a music journalist,” Ezra Furman writes of her latest album, Goodbye Small Head, “I would call this an orchestral emo prog-rock record sprinkled with samples.” Then she adds, “Thank goodness I’m not a music journalist!” Jewish, trans, and defiant, Furman has been expelling her anxieties into song rather than succumbing to them for 15 years or so; Goodbye Small Head adapts its title from a lyric to Sleater-Kinney’s “Get Up,” and like those punk greats she has a gift for bringing just the the right amount of drama to a situation. The sometimes orchestral, emo in a broad sense, prog-not-quite album climaxes with the truly inspiring “A World of Love and Care,” with Furman declaiming “Human dignity/Was supposed to be a guarantee for all” and urging us all “Dream better/Dream bigger.” Oh, there’ll be some weeping to that one live.

Babymetal with Jinjer + Bloodywood @ Armory

Sugar on the Roof @ Aster Cafe

The Cherry Pit Presents: Bible Study at Berlin @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

Billy Johnson @ Carbone's

Sinkane @ Cedar Cultural Center

Pigseye Jass Band @ Como Lakeside Pavillion

Pop Wagner Tavern Trio, Corpse Reviver @ Crooners

Miss Shannon’s Swing Night @ Eagles 34

Mekons with Jake La Botz @ Fine Line—Hey, I heard you like anticolonialism. Can I interest you in an album about the crimes of the British Empire from a collective of weary Marxist rock veterans that kicks off in 1654 with a reggae song about Elizabeth’s court astronomer John Dee and Lord Protector Oliver Cromwell crafting world domination? Hey, where are you going? More impressionistic than didactic, the Mekons’ latest, Hey, I heard you like anticolonialism. Can I interest you in an album about the crimes of the British Empire from a collective of weary Marxist rock veterans that kicks off in 1654 with a reggae song about Elizabeth’s court astronomer John Dee and Lord Protector Oliver Cromwell crafting world domination? Hey, where are you going? More impressionistic than didactic, the Mekons’ latest, Horror , isn’t exactly defiant stuff—even human dynamo Jon Langford sounds a little battered, and the dominant voice here belongs to unbowed but fatigued Tom Greenhalgh. But these lefties are far from resigned. And who else could make “Physical coercion will not achieve dominance” sound as rousing as “Fuck you I won’t do what you tell me”?

Starlight Vinyl Night: MAKR Spins the Classic @ Icehouse

Love Stinks with Brandon Commodore and MacKenzie @ Icehouse

Beasley’s Big Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Laamar @ Landmark Center

Salsa Del Soul @ Marjorie McNeely Conservatory

Big Woods Brass @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Most Cake, Sierra Swan, Monsters In Your Parasol, Mortiholics @ Mortimer’s

Reese Glover @ Off the Rails

Mike Wolter and Friends @ Palmer’s

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram and Samantha Fish @ Pantages Theatre—I don’t follow contemporary blues that closely, but 26-year-old Grammy winner Ingram showcases enough vocal and guitar chops on his 2023 set I don’t follow contemporary blues that closely, but 26-year-old Grammy winner Ingram showcases enough vocal and guitar chops on his 2023 set Live in London to recommend him to anyone else who doesn’t follow contemporary blues that closely. (Them as do keep up already know the guy.) I know less about former wunderkind Fish, now 36; her Paper Doll rocks them blues in a generic but skilled way.

The Teddy Holidays @ Park Tavern

Chuck Prophet and His Cumbia Shoes @ Parkway

Another Heaven with Patience, Ophelia, and Quail @ Pilllar Forum

OVRFWD, Jazz Outlaws @ Schooner Tavern

Ye Vagabonds with Hemma @ 7th St Entry

The Meshes, Tonal Whiplash, Wage Cage @ Time Travelers Public House

John Garcia with Telekinetic Yeti @ Turf Club

Year of the Cobra with Wilbur @ Underground Music

Paul Bergen & Friends @ White Squirrel

Ditch Pigeon @ White Squirrel

Pretoria, Diet Lite, Haze Gazer, & Alaska Jules @ Zhora Darling

Gifted Handz Instagram

Thursday, July 10

Dub Trio @ Abi's

Winter Rayne, All Waffle Trick, Lost Island Society, Far Far Away @ Acadia

Sol Concert @ American Swedish Institute

Xawaro, Volcano Diving Inc., Touch of Malice, Ghostmade Cellophane @ Amsterdam

Goldpine @ Aster Cafe

Sounds of Africa: Gifted Handz & Yonathan B @ Berlin—And speaking of chops, they’ll be on display at this Carbon Sound-sponsored show. The Liberian-American gospel-fusion quartet Gifted Handz can flat out play; even unbelievers will get the spirit. And Ethiopian-born bassist Yonathan B, who moved to Minnesota as a teen, fronts his own group that features two trumpets, a drummer, and a percussionist. And speaking of chops, they’ll be on display at this Carbon Sound-sponsored show. The Liberian-American gospel-fusion quartet Gifted Handz can flat out play; even unbelievers will get the spirit. And Ethiopian-born bassist Yonathan B, who moved to Minnesota as a teen, fronts his own group that features two trumpets, a drummer, and a percussionist.

Yasmeenah @ Berlin

Nolen Sellwood @ Bryant Square Park

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves @ Cedar Cultural Center

Superfloor, Thought Patrol, Brian Herb and the Outstanding Achievements in the Field of Excellence @ Cloudland

The C Notes @ The Commons

Love Noir @ Crooners

Sue Scott’s Island of Discarded Women @ Crooners

Toronzo Cannon @ Dakota

Longfellers @ Driftwood

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

The Music of Prince featuring former members of the New Power Generation with Brown Mark from the Revolution @ First Avenue

Vinyl Night @ Gambit

New Justice Project Presents: The People’s Mic @ Hook and Ladder

Francine Magee, VERSKOTZI, and Marvelous @ Icehouse

Howdy Pardner Country Dance Night @ Lush

Dan Rodriguez with Becky Kapell @ Mears Park

Comes a Time @ Minnehaha Boulevard

Mary Prescott, John C.S. Keston, Dovetail @ Mirror Lab

Splitscreen @ Mortimer’s

Dingus, Tiny Stupid, and Pyrrhic Victories @ Palmer’s

Tom Hunter @ Park Tavern

Pure Prairie League @ Parkway

Lone Rock Bride with Seven Pines, Lake Davi, and The Penny Peaches @ Pilllar Forum

Boiled in Lead @ Rice Park

Edie Rae Band, B & the Sting @ Schooner Tavern

Los Bitchos with the Swongos @ 7th St Entry

GB Leighton @ 318 Cafe

Joe Hysell with Dan Neal @ 331 Club

Langhorne Slim with Angela Autumn @ Turf Club

The Motion Mosaic, Koningsor, Solshade, & Fairer Sands @ Underground Music

Dan Chouinard @ Waldmann Brewery

Adam Brandt Band with Samuel John Band @ White Squirrel

Red Lovely with Landing Pad & Seismic City @ White Squirrel

Wayne Anthony @ Windows at Marquette

Unattractive Giant Monsters, Cut Rate Clones, Littleton @ Zhora Darling

G Herbo Instagram

Friday, July 11

Liam Vance @ Acadia

Leaving Hope, Lost Evidence, Red Fletcher, My Kid Banana @ Amsterdam

Curtis Wayne Hunt & Anna Houston @ Aster Cafe

Yeshaya Ehrlich Yeshaya @ Berlin

Regional Jazz Trio (Anthony Cox/JT Bates/Mike Lewis) @ Berlin

Xared MT @ Berlin

Nude Nubies Burlesque @ Black Hart

Belfast Cowboys @ Bunker’s

G Herbo @ Cabooze—The Cabooze has always been the place to catch touring rap veterans, and it seems like those vets get younger every year. For instance, this Chicago drill master, who turns 30 in October, is already something of legend among his peers and, about a decade into his career, maybe no longer in his prime. His most recent album, The Cabooze has always been the place to catch touring rap veterans, and it seems like those vets get younger every year. For instance, this Chicago drill master, who turns 30 in October, is already something of legend among his peers and, about a decade into his career, maybe no longer in his prime. His most recent album, Greatest Rapper Alive , a team-up with frequent soul-sample-flipping producer Southside, might not quite live up to its title (rappers do like to exaggerate—it’s kinda their thing), but I’m here for tracks like “Went Legit,” the kind of boast it’s always good to hear a street rapper live long enough to make.

Neon Night’s 2 Year Anniversary Rave @ Can Can Wonderland

Straya, Another Heaven, Controversial New Skinny Pill @ Cloudland

PARADOX 07.11.25 @ Congo Latin Bistro

Lori Dokken @ Crooners

Erin and Jay Cabaret @ Crooners

Steeling Dan @ Crooners

Lissie @ Dakota

Booster Pack with Hunny Bear and Chroma @ Day Block Brewing

Haybale, the Famous Names @ Driftwood

Grunge Unplugged @ 56 Brewing

Chutes, Sam Soderholm @ 50th and France

Heart Attack Man with Carpool and Dear Seattle @ Fine Line

Harvest, Seraph, Joust, Toilet Rats, Everybody Takes One @ Flying V

The Smallweeds @ Ginkgo Coffee

The Best Night Ever @ Green Room

Cole Swindell @ Hinckley Grand Casino

Astronomy Town (EP Release) with Nelson Devereaux @ Icehouse

Mike Bartunek @ Jazz Central

Calla Mae, Glitter Pit, Green @ Klash Coffee

Foreigner, .38 Special, Loverboy @ Lakefront Music Fest —Prior Lake is too far to drive for this Relics of Arena Rock lineup, Lou Gramm or no Lou Gramm.

Zorongo Flamenco Dance Theatre @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Bainbridge X High Zombie @ The Loft

Reckless at Tiffany’s @ Mainstreet Bar

The Jazz Standards @ Minnehaha Bandstand

DJ Bob @ Mystic Lake

Beethoven and Brahms @ Orchestra Hall

Second Hand Dan @ Padraigs

Impaler, Rad Enhancer, VolsungaSaga, Outlaw Saints, and Cymothoa @ Palmer’s

Sonny Landreth Trio @ Parkway

Flummox with Anita Velveeta, Extermination Day, and Eudaemon @ Pilllar Forum

Jaak Jensen, Paul Thomas Flynn, Alien God Theory, Nelsdotlive @ Red Sea

Maurice Jacox & We Still R @ Schooner Tavern

Friendship with 2nd Grade and Pat Keen’s Bug Band @ 7th St Entry

Summer of Loud: Parkway Drive, Killswitch Engage, I Prevail, Beartooth @ Somerset Amphitheater

Harsh Reality @ Studio B

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with .J. Grey & Mofro @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

Trailer Trash @ Terminal Bar

Richard Kriehn with Dan Chouinard & Pat Donohue @ 318 Cafe

The Cameras, Soulflower, LaSalle @ 331 Club

Buñuel with TODAY IS THE DAY and Spiritual Poison @ Turf Club

The John Magnuson Trio, Starter Boyfriend @ Underground Music

MILKSHAKE: 2000s hip hop, R&B, and pop DANCE PARTY @ Uptown VFW

The Gated Community @ White Squirrel

Dylan Tribute @ White Squirrel

Oister Boy, Mouthful, North by North, Natl Park Srvc @ Zhora Darling

Scrunchies Provided

Saturday, July 12

Orthodox @ American Legion 577

Evernorth (EP Release), Chrome Coda, Souls @ Amsterdam

Topiary Blush @ Aster Cafe

Zaq Baker Team, the Melismatics, Viva Knievel @ Bauhaus Brew Labs

The Tyler Lustek Confluence @ Berlin

Rob Clearfield: Voice in the Wilderness @ Berlin

Late Night Lounge by Kinetic: Woody McBride @ Berlin

MIchael Gold Quartet @ Berlin

Mary Brewster’s Sparkle @ Black Hart

Chase & Ovation @ Bunker’s

Summer Session 3 @ Cabooze

The Versus Party: East vs. West @ Cabooze

Glass Eyed Brother. xLCR, and Bookowski @ Can Can Wonderland

Will Effertz @ Carbone's

Night Jobs, Atomic Lights, Suburban Muscle @ Cloudland

Jacy Smith @ Crooners

The Music of Grover Washington Jr. and Bill Withers @ Crooners

Lissie @ Dakota

Sunbather, Canada Goose, Johnny Williams, Flatwound, Jay James @ Day Block Brewing

The Back 40s with Thief River Band @ Day Block Brewing

Grand Theft & Petty Misdemeanors, Slap Hazard & the Serfs @ Driftwood

Cindy Lawson, 10 Watt Robot, King James Version @ Dusty’s

McVicker @ Eagles 34

Swinging on a Star @ Eagles 34

Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers with j. bell & the Lazy Susan Band @ Fine Line

EARLYBIRD with DJ Liiiam @ First Avenue

I’m Too Late But Still @ Flying V

Music with Open Arms @ Hook and Ladder

The Symptones (EP Release) with Socktopus & Dot Operator @ Icehouse

Brett Newski & the Bad Inventions @ Insight Brewing

William Duncan Presents @ Jazz Central

Ecphasis, Left in Rot, Floh, Baned Existence @ Klash Coffee

Miranda Lambert, Randy House, Dillon Carmichael @ Lakefront Music Fest—Prior Lake ain’t too far to drive to see the greatest Nashville star of her generation, but $115 a pop? I’m starting to suspect that country may not be the music of the working class after all. Prior Lake ain’t too far to drive to see the greatest Nashville star of her generation, but $115 a pop? I’m starting to suspect that country may not be the music of the working class after all.

Minneapolis Pops @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Cheat Codes @ The Loft

DJ Yasmeenah @ Loring Park

Fly Freak Show @ Lush

Barking Daisy @ Mainstreet Bar

PV$$¥ CNTRL: DJ Shannon Blowtorch & Sophia Eris @ Mortimer’s

Macalester Dose @ Mystic Lake

Beethoven and Brahms @ Orchestra Hall

Big Woods Brass @ Padraigs

The Crane Wives with Arny Margret @ Palace Theatre

Bathtub Cig, Ancient Waves, Redwing Blackbird, Phantom Fields, and Beemer @ Palmer’s

VIN with Dragged out to Sea, Shrive, and Onlytime @ Pilllar Forum

The Ordway Presents the String Queens @ Rice Park

Jiggs Lee Invasion @ Schooner Tavern

Scrunchies, RiGBY, Doll Chaser, and BOOBLESS @ 7th St Entry—Bands like to do all sorts of funny things with capital letters when it comes to spelling their names, and it’s my job as the editorial funsucker around here to standardize ’em into mundane shape. But I’ll make exceptions for two clever groups here so I don’t squash the lulz: color-wheel adapters RiGBY and calculator jokers BOOBLESS. Not that I’d give either the benefit of the gag if their music didn’t earn it. BOOBLESS’s wonderfully silly Bands like to do all sorts of funny things with capital letters when it comes to spelling their names, and it’s my job as the editorial funsucker around here to standardize ’em into mundane shape. But I’ll make exceptions for two clever groups here so I don’t squash the lulz: color-wheel adapters RiGBY and calculator jokers BOOBLESS. Not that I’d give either the benefit of the gag if their music didn’t earn it. BOOBLESS’s wonderfully silly Second Puberty tackles important topics like getting ogled in the grocery line, wearing a MAGA hat to a funeral, the self-declared “King of the Lesbians,” and how football terms make for good racehorse names. RiGBY’s Barely Passing kicks off (get it?) with “Slut Boots” (get it now?) and keeps on stomping in sprinting and sludgy modes both. Doll Chaser can get fancy in the studio with trumpets and such but if you doubt they can rock out live check out their March EP Live From Downstairs . As for headliners Scrunchies, you could check this feature even though it was written at least one bass player ago, and before last year’s great Colossal , one of the last albums produced by Steve Albini before he left us for that great studio in the sky. Whew, this blurb is too long. That’s why I usually don’t write about all the bands.

Christmas on Neptune, WAAR Party, MIA @ Terminal Bar

Fairy Boat, Bobby Rethwish, Madame Blu @ 331 Club

Voltage Controller @ 331 Club

Chris Night with Laurel Lewis @ Turf Club

Leila’s Rose @ Underground Music

Malamanya @ Uptown VFW

Shotgun Ragtime Band with Camile Baudoin @ Utepils Brewing

Midlife Crisis @ Water Works

Fort Road Folk Fest @ White Squirrel—Another way to catch my attention? Call your show a festival. But don’t try to fool me—it had better be a damn festival, and this 10-hour party, thrown by ace songwriter and all around good guy Martin Devaney, has got the goods. There will also be a vintage and makers market, food from the Angry Line Cook truck, and lots of music indoors and out. Here’s the lineup, which includes plenty of White Squirrel regulars: John Swardson, the Dieselfitters, Corpse Reviver, Laura Hugo, the Bad Companions, Boots and Needles, and the Mary Cutrufello Band, and, of course, Devaney himself, who also performs with unspecified “friends” every third Thursday at the bar. Another way to catch my attention? Call your show a festival. But don’t try to fool me—it had better be a damn festival, and this 10-hour party, thrown by ace songwriter and all around good guy Martin Devaney, has got the goods. There will also be a vintage and makers market, food from the Angry Line Cook truck, and lots of music indoors and out. Here’s the lineup, which includes plenty of White Squirrel regulars: John Swardson, the Dieselfitters, Corpse Reviver, Laura Hugo, the Bad Companions, Boots and Needles, and the Mary Cutrufello Band, and, of course, Devaney himself, who also performs with unspecified “friends” every third Thursday at the bar.

Twin Citizen, Handsome Midnight, & Labrador Wild @ Zhora Darling

The Owl-Eyes YouTube

Sunday, July 13

Nicotine Addiction Band @ Acadia

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Bastille Day @ Barbette

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Bryan Naughton @ Cabooze

Mid-Summer Sound Bath @ Cedar Cultural Center

Time Room, American Cream Band, Fend @ Cloudland

Doug Anderson and Friends @ Crooners

Bastille My Heart @ Crooners

Michael Monroe’s Tribute to James Taylor @ Crooners

Django Generations: The Art of Musette with the Ryan Picone Quartet @ Crooners

Carolyn Wonderland @ Dakota

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood

North Star Jazz Community Jazz Session @ Dual Citizen

Ron Mosher @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Montez De Durango @ EME Antro Bar

Second Breakfast String Band @ Finnish Bistro

Nile Flows Red, Ecphasis, Disembodied Humanity, and Recompense @ Flying V

Services, Despondent, Drug League @ Green Room

Martin Zellar @ Hewing Rooftop

Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys with Lena & The LoveKills @ Hook and Ladder

Rich Hinman vs Adam Levy Summer in the Starlight Room @ Icehouse

Night Shift Dance Party @ Icehouse

Minnesota Pipes and Drums @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Minneapolis Pops @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Retro Rhythms with DJ Kenny D @ Mortimer’s

Beethoven and Brahms @ Orchestra Hall

Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s

West Bank Social Club @ Palmer’s

The Owl-Eyes with the Makeouts and Kym & the Kick @ Pilllar Forum—Not to be confused with 11th place Australian Idol finisher Owl Eyes, Cap’n Jazz revamp Owls, local indie-poppers the Owls, or (absolutely not) Owl City, the Owl-Eyes are studio-hound Ethan Tee’s solo project turned IRL band. “My Morning Jacket with a 90's kick” and “if the Velvet Underground played music by Alice in Chains,” to quote two online encapsulations of their sound, are wide enough of the mark that I’m hesitant to describe Not to be confused with 11th place Australian Idol finisher Owl Eyes, Cap’n Jazz revamp Owls, local indie-poppers the Owls, or (absolutely not) Owl City, the Owl-Eyes are studio-hound Ethan Tee’s solo project turned IRL band. “My Morning Jacket with a 90's kick” and “if the Velvet Underground played music by Alice in Chains,” to quote two online encapsulations of their sound, are wide enough of the mark that I’m hesitant to describe Tools of the Trade in my own words. Someone else’s tag—“glam grunge”—does come pretty close though.

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Bones Owens with Luke LeBlanc @ 7th St Entry

Jessie Street Band @ 318 Cafe

Emmy Woods, Ryan Young @ 331 Club

Bodeans @ Utepils Brewing

Suzy Plays Guitar with Sammie Jean Cohen, Jerrika Mighelle @ White Squirrel

The Falderals with Art Vandalay @ White Squirrel

Smokin' Joe with Izzy Cruz & *SPLASH!* @ White Squirrel

Future Crib, Dream of the Wild, & Emma Jeanne @ Zhora Darling

Monday, July 14

Ye Ye Pow Facebook

Tuesday X @ Acadia

Bastille Day @ Alliance Française —Barbette’s Bastille Day festival (see Sunday’s listings) gets all the press, and I’m not gonna begrudge anyone who wants to kick it in Uptown on a Sunday afternoon—depending on the weather, I might head over myself. But I’m intrigued by the lineup here: accordion-violin-voice combo the Francine Roche Trio, immigrant roots preservationists Siengkane Lao MN, and most of all the tribute to French ’60s pop Ye Ye Pow, fronted by Stephanie Winter of Mere Kats and Autumn Leaves, and featuring members of the Flamin’ Oh’s, Run Westy Run, Kinda Kinky. Très something or other, bien sûr.

Fridley City Band @ Como Lakeside Pavillion

Sarah Morris @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Queer Contra Dancing @ Eagles 34

Saltydog @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

EKKSTACY with Max Fry @ 7th St Entry

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Hall & Young @ 331 Club

Mumblin’ Drew’s Oldfangled Orchestrators @ White Squirrel

Goatroper with the Federales @ White Squirrel

Billy the Shoe, Cute Intentions, Ty & the My My's, & Frank and Janea @ Zhora Darling