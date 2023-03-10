Freeloader Friday: 57 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, price be damned, click here.

Yeah, that's all wallpaper.

FRIDAY

DISCONTINUED

Last February, artist Kristi Abbott created a new piece of work every day based on discontinued wallpapers. See them all at the opening reception on Friday, March 10, and weekends through March 19. 5:30-9 p.m. Fridays; noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Goza Gallery, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Studio 155, Minneapolis.

Modist Mixer

DJ tunes and drinks. 7-10 p.m. Modist Brewing Company, 505 N. 3rd St., Minneapolis.

The Space Force

Classic rock. 7-10 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis.

Night Audit, Plastik Boxes, The Electric Touch

Tunes inspired by ‘80s electro. 21+. 9 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Jarad Miles & The Ancient Waves

With the Daguerreotypes. 8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Viewing Party

This weekly event includes drink specials and the chance to win free shots. 7-9 p.m. On the RoX, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

SATURDAY

Monique Smaz

Country, rock, and soul covers and original tunes. 8 p.m. Arts + Rec Uptown, 3001 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Eye Candy Art Fair

Featuring 20+ local artists and makers, including organizer ArtJuice. Noon to 6 p.m. Urban Growler, 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul.

The Black Market

Shop clothing, beauty items, jewelry, food, and more from local BIPOC-owned businesses. Reserve a free ticket at theblackmarketmpls.com. 2-6:30 p.m. The Lab – Pilot Facility and Taproom, 767 N. Eustis St., Minneapolis.

Wildflyer East Opening Party

Wildflyer, which already employs youth experiencing homelessness at its existing Minneapolis location on Minnehaha Avenue, can now support twice the number of young people thanks to a second location in St. Paul. A collaboration with the nonprofit RS Eden will expand their mission even further. “It upwardly lifts everything we do,” executive director Carley Kammerer told Racket in October. Today’s grand-opening party will feature complimentary black coffee and Cookie Cart cookies, plus an appearance from the pop-up oatmeal bar Minneoats. Free. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wildflyer East, 1362 Seventh St. W., St. Paul; find more info here.—Em Cassel

From the bull the bee/Wrestling with Desire

Featuring two concurrent solo shows, one by Los Angeles-based painter Christina Ballantyne and one by New York City-based interdisciplinary artist Christopher Corey Allen. 7-10 p.m. HAIR + NAILS, 2222 1⁄2 E. 35th St., Minneapolis.

Eastlake Sh*t Swap

There’s an awful lot of snow in the forecast this week, but goddammit it’s March, and that means spring is just (?) around the corner (???). Get ready for prime riding season with this gear swap, where Eastlake will have a dozen tables loaded up with bikes, parts, clothing, outdoor gear, and more, along with bikes set up for Gold Sprints thanks to The MN Cycling Center. You’ll also have the opportunity to bid on gift baskets from local businesses, with all the proceeds going to support the girls’ mountain-biking mentorship program Little Bellas. Free. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastlake Craft Brewery, 920 E. Lake St. #123, Minneapolis.—Em Cassel

Cerveza Muscular, The Boot R&B, The Silverteens

2-5 p.m. Barely Brothers Records, 783 Raymond, St. Paul.

Bruce Nygren and the Mumble Bugs

Blues and rock. 6-9 p.m. 11 Wells Spirits, 704 Minnehaha Ave. E., St. Paul.

It's a legit fire sale!

Buy It Or Burn It: Portfolio Purge

Shop etchings, woodcuts, collagraphs, screen prints, and monotypes by Emily Gray Koehler. All items will be priced between $10 and $50. What doesn’t sell will be set ablaze! 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Emily Gray Koehler Studio & Gallery, Thorp Building, 1618 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.

Second Saturdays Open Studios

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. California Building, 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

Sumi-E: Susan Frame and 5 of Her Students

Paintings. 1 p.m. On2 Gallery, 2nd Floor California Building, 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

SHAPESHIFT

Featuring new abstract works from David Malcolm Scott. 7-10 p.m. Rosalux Gallery, 315 W. 48th St., Minneapolis.

Six Nations Rugby: Round 4

Sports at the butt-crack of dawn! Also: beer specials. Watch Italy vs. Wales at 8:15 a.m. and England vs. France at 10:45 a.m. in the Clubhouse on Saturday; Scotland vs. Ireland at 10 a.m. Sunday in the Long Room. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Buy Nothing Project

Bring stuff people might want, take stuff home you need. Think of it like a free flea market. It’s free to claim a table, and the table is provided. 9:30 a.m. set up if your tabling; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. First Lutheran Church of Columbia Heights, 1555 40th Ave. NE, Columbia Heights.

Voltage Controller Vol. 15

Featuring Midera and Undo. 3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Jeff Ray and The Stakes

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Unstable Shapes, Curve, Loser Magnet

21+. 9 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

BLUE: Closing Reception

Over 30 artists explore the color blue in a variety of hues and mediums. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Solar Arts Building, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Open Studios and Music at Solar Arts

Live music on the second floor stage includes Haas Vetta, Jerry Esnough, Max Rewitzer, Allison Eykholt, Soot & Scratch. 12:30-5:30 p.m. Solar Arts Building, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Second Saturday

Open studios in all three buildings. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Casket Arts Building, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Haven Housing Beer Release Party

Headflyer celebrates Women’s History Month with a new beer benefiting Haven Housing. Noon to 3 p.m. Headflyer Brewing, 861 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Bierstacheln Fest (Beer Sticking)

Get your beer poked and/or make some s’mores. Noon to 5 p.m. Waldmann Brewery, 445 Smith Ave. N., St. Paul.

Healing Hearts Rescue

Meet adoptable dogs and puppies. 1-4 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Second Saturdays: The Northerly Gales

Celtic and Americana tunes. 7:30-11:30 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Corda Mor Irish Dancers

Performances Sat.-Sun. at noon, 2 p.m., 3 p.m., and 6 p.m. Mall of America – Huntington Bank Rotunda.

Kids Yoga with Miss Lydia

In English and Spanish. 10:30 a.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Free Health Fair: Community Wellness presented by SNMA

Featuring info, screenings, checkups, info, and more. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Textile Trail: Matriarchal Legacy

Fair-trade company RedGreen Rivers showcases textiles from a recent trip to Laos, Vietnam, and Thailand. 5:30 p.m. XIA Gallery & Café, 422 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

Keg and Case Weekend Market

Featuring handmade soaps, geeky pins, CBD tinctures, sweets, dog products, and more. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through April. Keg and Case Market, 928 7th St. W., St. Paul.

Last Call Saturdays

Weekly event features drink specials, DJ tunes, light shows, beer pong, bar games, and giant Jenga. 10 p.m. to midnight. Last Call MN, 26 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Nature Rocks! Outdoor Center Open House

Weekly events include free family-friendly activities such as hiking, hands-on interactions with live animals, craft projects and more. Through May 27. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eden Prairie Outdoor Center, 13765 Staring Lake Pkwy, Eden Prairie.

Yoga at Union Depot

Hosted by Studio 9-to-5. Bring a mat and some water; sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Farmers’ Markets

Winter Farmers’ Market

Featuring live music, local foods, and handmade gifts. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka.

Downtown Winter Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. St Paul Farmers Market, 290 East Fifth St., St. Paul.

Minneapolis Farmers Market: Winter Market

Fresh produce, plants, and locally made products. 9 a.m. to noon. 312 Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Mill City Farmers Market

With over 40 local farmers, makers, and more. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mill City Museum, 704 S. Second St., Minneapolis.

SUNDAY

Urban Expedition: Nigeria

In collaboration with Minnesota Institute For Nigerian Development (MIND). Featuring folkloric singing, dancing, fashion shows, a Gele head wrap station, Safari Coffee Hut, and fortune telling. 1-3 p.m. Landmark Center, 75 Fifth St. W., St. Paul.

Rock the Cradle

The Current hosts this annual, free dance party for kids and adults. Featuring the Kids’ Disco, storytime, sets from Current DJs, K-Pop performances and choreography lessons, pop-up entertainment, and live music from Koo Koo Kanga Roo, Enso Daiko, The She’s Burgers, and more. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Minneapolis Institute of Art/Children's Theatre Company, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Colorful Weddings Wedding Fair

Featuring BIPOC/LatinX businesses and companies specialising in cultural/multicultural events. RSVP here. 1-5 p.m. Mosaic Venue, 817 S. Fifth Ave. #300, Minneapolis.

Squirrel Chess Club

Bring a board and your chess friends. 5 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Varsity Gaymes

Weekly event features spots on TVs, beer pong, and other bar games. 2 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.